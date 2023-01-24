You are here

  • Home
  • US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program

US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program

US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program
Techstars announced a new partnership to continue the Techstars Riyadh Accelerator. (Twitter/@Techstars)
Short Url

https://arab.news/445hj

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program

US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program
  • Program focuses on startups in MENA that are growing their businesses
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Techstars, a US venture capital firm, announced a new partnership to continue the Techstars Riyadh Accelerator in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Raed Ventures and the National Bank of Saudi Arabia. 

The accelerator focuses on startups in the Middle East and North Africa that are establishing and growing their businesses, with the goal of paving the way for future innovation in the region’s digital economy. 

“I am very excited about the growth of the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom, and between the Kingdom’s investment in entrepreneurship and its pivotal location, Riyadh can attract global emerging talent to the entire region,” Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet said. 

“The best entrepreneurs can influence the world no matter where they are, and part of what we do at Techstars is help them connect their innovations to the rest of the world,” Gavet added.

Abdullah Al-Shamrani, director of digital entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of technological and innovative entrepreneurship in achieving Vision 2030. 

The accelerator is accepting applications for a 13-week program from June to September 2023. Funding and fundraising opportunities, as well as curated workshops and resources, will be available to each company. Participants will also benefit from a network of mentors from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Bank of Saudi Arabia and Raed Ventures.

 

Topics: Riyadh Techstars Accelerator

Related

Registration opens for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator program
Business & Economy
Registration opens for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator program
Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022
Business & Economy
Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022

16th Al-Dhafra Festival starts Sunday

16th Al-Dhafra Festival starts Sunday
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

16th Al-Dhafra Festival starts Sunday

16th Al-Dhafra Festival starts Sunday
  • Festival continues until Feb. 2 as part of Abu Dhabi’s camel beauty contest season
  • Organizing committee chairman hails UAE leadership’s support for heritage preservation projects
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

AL-DHAFRA, UAE: Competitions and activities of the 16th Al-Dhafra Festival begin on Sunday as part of Abu Dhabi’s camel beauty contest season.
The festival, held under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, will continue until Feb. 2 in Madinat Zayed, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.
Organized by the Abu Dhabi Cultural Programs and Heritage Festival committee, with strategic partner ADNOC, the festival aims to preserve and develop heritage activities, and enable camel owners to continue the tradition of breeding and caring for camels.
The festival also highlights the camel’s role in Emirati and Gulf culture.
Faris Khalaf Al-Mazrouei, the committee chairman, hailed the UAE leadership’s support for heritage preservation projects and festivals.
He also praised the leadership’s support for falconry competitions, and purebred Arabian horse and heritage competitions, which make the capital a unique role model in the field of organizing heritage festivals.
Al-Mazrouei said that since its first edition in 2008, the festival has been a key pillar in preserving Emirati heritage and traditions for generations to come.
 

Topics: UAE Al-Dhafra Festival Abu Dhabi camel

Related

Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol
Saudi Arabia
Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol
Two new land routes for camels set to open in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Two new land routes for camels set to open in Saudi Arabia

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination scandal

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination scandal
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination scandal

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination scandal
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Air India has been fined $37,000 for its handling of an incident in which a drunk senior US bank executive was accused of urinating on a female passenger, Indian media reported.
The man allegedly relieved himself on the 72-year-old woman seated in business class on a November 26 flight from New York to New Delhi, an incident dubbed “peegate” by the media.
The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation also fined Air India’s director of in-flight services 300,000 rupees in addition to the carrier’s penalty of three million rupees ($37,000), reports on Friday and Saturday said.
The flight’s pilot also had his license suspended for three months for “failing to discharge his duties” to ensure safety and discipline.
The banker, Indian national Shankar Mishra, was allowed to disembark as normal when the aircraft landed in India and no immediate action was taken.
The woman complained and, after the story was widely reported in the Indian media, police arrested Mishra weeks later after he went to ground and reportedly switched off his phone.
US bank Wells Fargo fired him from his job as vice president of its Indian operations after the “deeply disturbing” allegations.
Air India faced severe criticism for its handling of the woman’s complaint and the airline’s chief executive was forced to issue an apology.
“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” chief executive Campbell Wilson said.
Mishra has been refused bail. His lawyer, Ramesh Gupta, told a hearing last week that the woman, an Indian classical dancer, had in fact urinated on herself.
According to Indian media, Gupta also said that, because of where she was seated, it was impossible for Mishra to have urinated on her without also doing so on another woman who has “made no such complaint.”
The case is the latest embarrassing incident to be reported in India’s booming airline sector in recent months, including shirtless brawls and passengers having heated arguments with cabin crew.
Another inebriated man was accused of urinating on the blanket of a woman on a flight from Paris to India last month but no action was taken after he issued a written apology, reports said.

Topics: India Air India

Related

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger
Offbeat
Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger

Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year

Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year

Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year
  • International ranking announced by Tripadviser at its annual awards ceremony
  • Winners of Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards picked by millions of travelers from around world
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has been crowned the No. 1 global destination in the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards for a second successive year.
The accolade, that consolidates the UAE city’s position as the world’s favorite tourist destination, reinforces the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33 reform plan.
The initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top-three destinations for tourism and business, the Emirate’s News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The international ranking was announced by Tripadviser, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, at its annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards 2023.
The back-to-back global seals of approval underscore efforts to bolster the city’s vibrant economy and tourism ecosystem as it seeks to deliver the vision of the UAE’s vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, to make Dubai the world’s most visited and liveable city.
Winners of the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards are chosen by millions of travelers from around the world, who provide their real and unbiased reviews or opinions on destinations, activities, and experiences.
The quality and quantity of independent destination reviews and ratings from travelers covered a period of 12 months from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, said: “The top ranking by global travelers reflects the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into the world’s top destination for tourism and business, as embodied by a key goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
“The agenda’s objective of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top-three cities for tourism and business signifies the leadership’s determination to mark Dubai out as a clear leader not only as a leisure and lifestyle destination but also as a hub for connectivity, commerce, and investment.”
Helal Saeed Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s economy and tourism department, said: “Tourism is a central pillar of Dubai’s economic growth and diversification, and the continual investment in our product offering, a frictionless and superlative guest experience and the development of the sector and those working in it, will not only serve to further accelerate industry growth but critically, will have a significant multiplier impact on many other elements of Dubai’s economic landscape and global appeal to businesses and talent.”
Issam Kazim, the chief executive officer of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “As a city that is always on the move, Dubai’s charm is its unique ability to surprise and delight both new and repeat visitors with its ever-growing diverse offering while keeping its authenticity and traditions intact.”
As one of the most sought-after cities for international travel, business, and events, Dubai’s significant resurgence throughout 2022 was further spurred by Expo 2020 Dubai, a global event that attracted more than 24 million visits.
 

Topics: UAE Dubai Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards

Related

Godolphin eyeing more success at Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sport
Godolphin eyeing more success at Dubai World Cup Carnival
Actor Jason Statham, director Guy Ritchie discuss filming in Dubai 
Lifestyle
Actor Jason Statham, director Guy Ritchie discuss filming in Dubai 

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman
  • The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE: The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.
Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.
She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesman David Tavella said.
“There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home, told AFP.
The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth.
Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status in April 2022.
Randon was born in the year New York opened its first subway and when the Tour de France had only been staged once.
She grew up in a Protestant family as the only girl among three brothers, living in the southern town of Ales.
One of her fondest memories was the return of two of her brothers at the end of World War I, she told AFP in an interview on her 116th birthday.
“It was rare, in families, there were usually two dead rather than two alive. They both came back,” she said.
She worked as a governess in Paris — a period she once called the happiest time of her life — for the children of wealthy families.
She converted to Catholicism and was baptised at the age of 26.
Driven by a desire to “go further,” she joined the Daughters of Charity order of nuns at the relatively late age of 41.
Sister Andre was then assigned to a hospital in Vichy, where she worked for 31 years.
In later life she moved to Toulon along the Mediterranean coast.
Her days in the nursing home were punctuated by prayer, mealtimes and visits from residents and hospice workers.
She also received a steady flow of letters, almost all of which she responded to.
In 2021 she survived catching Covid-19, which infected 81 residents of her nursing home.

Randon told reporters last year that her work and caring for others had kept her spry.
“People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108,” she told reporters in April last year in the tearoom of the home.
Although she was blind and relied on a wheelchair, she used to care for other elderly people much younger than herself.
“People should help each other and love each other instead of hating. If we shared all that, things would be a lot better,” she said at the same meeting with journalists.
But the Catholic nun had rejected requests for locks of hair or DNA samples, saying that “only the good Lord knows” the secret of her longevity.
It is likely that France’s new oldest person is now 112-year-old Marie-Rose Tessier, a woman from Vendee, longevity expert Laurent Toussaint told AFP.
But Toussaint warned that it was always possible an even older person had not yet made themselves known.
Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 in Arles, southern France, at the age of 122 holds the record for the oldest confirmed age reached by any human.
 

 

Topics: French nun Lucile Randon

Related

The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP)
Offbeat
Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’
Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
Offbeat
Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey

Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP)
The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP)
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP)
  • Measuring 31 centimeters by 32 centimeters (12.2 inches by 12.6 inches), the stone has several types of inscriptions and not all make linguistic sense
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
The flat, square block of brownish sandstone has carved scribbles, which may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia, the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said. It said it was “among the oldest runic inscriptions ever found” and “the oldest datable runestone in the world.”
“This find will give us a lot of knowledge about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. This may be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone,” Kristel Zilmer, a professor at University of Oslo, of which the museum is part, told The Associated Press.

A rune stone found at Tyrifjorden, believed to be the world's oldest, is pictured in Oslo, Norway, January 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

Older runes have been found on other items, but not on stone. The earliest runic find is on a bone comb found in Denmark. Zilmer said that maybe the tip of knife or a needle was used to carve the runes.
The runestone was discovered in the fall of 2021 during an excavation of a grave near Tyrifjord, west of Oslo, in a region known for several monumental archaeological finds. Items in the cremation pit — burnt bones and charcoal — indicate that the runes likely were inscribed between A.D. 1 and 250.
“We needed time to analyze and date the runestone,” she said to explain why the finding was first announced on Tuesday.
Measuring 31 centimeters by 32 centimeters (12.2 inches by 12.6 inches), the stone has several types of inscriptions and not all make linguistic sense. Eight runes on the front of the stone read “idiberug” — which could be the name of a woman, a man or a family.
Zilmer called the discovery “the most sensational thing that I, as an academic, have had.”
There is still a lot of research to be done on the rock, dubbed the Svingerud stone after the site where it was found.
“Without doubt, we will obtain valuable knowledge about the early history of runic writing,” Zilmer said.
The runestone will be exhibited for a month, starting on Jan. 21, at the Museum of Cultural History, which has Norway’s largest collection of historical artifacts, from the Stone Age to modern times.
Runes are the characters in several Germanic alphabets that were used in northern Europe from ancient times until the adoption of the Latin alphabet. They have been found on stones and different household objects.

 

Topics: Norway runestone

Related

Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
Offbeat
Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
World’s oldest recorded tortoise Jonathan prepares for 190th birthday party
Offbeat
World’s oldest recorded tortoise Jonathan prepares for 190th birthday party

Latest updates

Turkiye postpones NATO meeting with Sweden, Finland
Turkiye postpones NATO meeting with Sweden, Finland
US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program
US venture capital firm launches Riyadh-based accelerator program
UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company
UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company
US sanctions Lebanon money exchanger for alleged ties to Hezbollah
Supporters of Hezbollah attend a speech by the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburbs. (File/AFP)
9 dead in clashes between Yemeni security forces, tribesmen in Abyan
9 dead in clashes between Yemeni security forces, tribesmen in Abyan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.