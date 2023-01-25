Saudi king issues order promoting and appointing 51 judges at Board of Grievances

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal order promoting and appointing 51 judges at the Board of Grievances at various judicial levels, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The President of the Board of Grievances and Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said that the royal order confirms the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership in supporting the administrative judiciary and developing its performance with distinguished judicial competencies.
Van Cleef and Arpels exhibition opens at national museum in Riyadh
Director General of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia Laila Alfaddagh told Arab News that this collaboration between the museum and the jewelry house stems from a shared vision and interest.
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: French luxury jewelry brand Van Cleef & Arpels is holding an exhibition in Riyadh featuring creations previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Egypt’s Queen Nazli and Princess Fawzia.
The “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love” exhibition, hosted at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19 and will run for three months.
The immersive exhibition invites attendees to explore the Van Cleef & Arpels universe, showcasing the bespoke craftsmanship, leading designs and artistry that have characterized the high jewelry maison’s history.
This first-of-its-kind exhibition in the Kingdom features around 280 pieces of jewelry, watches and precious objects created since the maison’s founding in 1906. These rare creations have been carefully selected under the curation of Alba Cappellieri, professor of jewelry design at Milan Polytechnic University and president of the Milano Fashion Institute. The collection is themed according to three sections dedicated to the notions of time, nature and love.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The ‘Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love’ exhibition showcases around 280 pieces of jewelry and precious objects created since the maison’s founding in 1906. The collection has been carefully curated by Alba Cappallieri, the president of the Milano Fashion Institute.
• As part of the exhibition’s program, L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts, and international experts and speakers will be offering workshops and talks on various topics including ‘The Secret Language of Flowers’ and ‘Saudi Arabia’s Influence in Local Industry.’
Nicolas Bos, president and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, told Arab News: “What I really expect and look forward to doing together with the team of the museum is to cater to very wide audiences. So not only jewelry experts or connoisseurs but really anybody that has a curiosity for jewelry and decorative arts.”
Bos said that the message Van Cleef & Arpels wishes to convey through this collaboration is that jewelry is a magical and exciting form of art.
“Regardless of the value, price and rarity, you see the expression of craftsmanship, the beauty of the stones, great inspirations, dialogue with other forms of art and culture that sometimes are unexpected,” Bos added.
Alongside high jewelry, over 90 archival documents, sketches and gouache designs are on display.
Director-General of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia Laila Al-Faddagh told Arab News that this collaboration between the museum and the jewelry house stems from a shared vision and interest.
We’re having year-long programs ... we want to welcome everyone.
Laila Alfaddagh, Director general, National Museum of Saudi Arabia
“Van Cleef & Arpels are amazing at preserving their archival pieces, and they’re amazing at promoting them. And that’s something that museums do, and that commonality was what encouraged this partnership,” Al-Faddagh said.
In addition to the wide range of timeless pieces, the exhibition reaffirms some of Van Cleef & Arpels’ fundamental values, particularly creation, transmission and education, through an extensive program that includes talks with regional and international speakers, workshops for both adults and children, as well as other interactive educational activities.
Al-Faddagh told Arab News: “The programs are not going to end with this exhibition. We’re having year-long programs, and I want everyone to feel comfortable and excited to visit us because we want to welcome everyone.”
FASTFACT
Among the prized pieces, some were previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Queen Nazli of Egypt, and Princess Fawzia of Egypt.
L’ECOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, will offer courses, workshops and talks given by its professors on the following topics: “Nature: The Inspiration for Architecture,” “The Secret Language of Flowers,” and “The Philosophy Behind Love.” Several renowned international speakers have also been asked to give the talks: “Saudi Arabia’s Influence in Local Industry” and “The Secrets of Sentimental Jewels.”
Founded at Paris’ 22 Place Vendome in 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels came into being following diamond-cutter Alfred Van Cleef’s marriage to Estelle Arpels in 1895. Van Cleef & Arpels perpetuates a distinctive style that has produced numerous signatures. Among them are the Mystery Set technique, the minaudiere, the transformable zip necklace and the Alhambra motif.
Jeddah exhibition sets out to inspire new era of Saudi architecture
Antonia Carver, Art Jameel’s director, said: “We have collaborated with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission and the Ministry of Culture to bring this amazing show to Hayy Jameel for Jeddah and Saudi audiences
Updated 24 January 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Architecture’s changing role and influence over time is explored at a major exhibition at the Hayy Jameel arts complex in Jeddah.
“Accommodations,” which kicked off on Jan. 20 and will run until Aug. 7, is curated by Brooklyn-based Uzma Z. Rizvi and Murtaza Vali.
It features research by architects Hussam Dakkak, Basmah Kaki and Hessa AlBader of Studio Bound.
The exhibition, on the ground floor of Hayy Arts, uses archival documentation to explore the relationship between inclusion and exclusion, separation and unification, and the influence and impact the built environment has on generating new meanings, and redefining the relationship between the individual and the community.
Unfolding in three parts, it investigates a hotel, an island, and a home — a refuge of the familiar whose primary function has been inverted through growing reliance on digital interfaces for connection with others.
HIGHLIGHTS
• ‘Accommodations’ kicked off last week and will run until Aug. 7. The exhibition was curated by Brooklyn-based Murtaza Vali and Uzma Z. Rizvi. It uses archival documentation and unfolds in three parts as it investigates a hotel, an island, and a home.
• The exhibition made a highly acclaimed debut at the Saudi National Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale 2022.
Through exploration and retrospection, the exhibition encourages visitors to question how the meaning and use of such spaces alter over time.
The exhibition made its highly acclaimed debut at the Saudi National Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale 2022.
Speaking to Arab News about bringing “Accommodations” to Hayy Jameel, Antonia Carver, Art Jameel’s director, said: “We have collaborated with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission and the Ministry of Culture to bring this amazing show to Hayy Jameel for Jeddah and Saudi audiences. It is great to bring a show that highlights the history of the hotels, homes and ports.”
Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission, said that cooperation with Art Jameel allowed the commission to transfer its international experience to Saudi Arabia.
Reactivating ‘Accommodations’ for a local audience will promote the event at the global level through the Venice Architecture Biennale, Al-Solaiman said.
“We hope that the new edition will be an inspiration for architects, enhancing their creativity not only at Jeddah’s level, but also in the rest of the cities in the Kingdom.”
Fady Jameel, chairman and founder of Art Jameel, said: “Architecture is an integral part of Hayy Jameel’s mission, with the center designed to facilitate cultural exchange in the Kingdom, embrace creativity, and showcase Saudi Arabia’s thriving art and design scene. We are invested in telling the story of Jeddah and Saudi’s rich histories, and their resonance within this fascinating exhibition.
“We would like to thank the Architecture and Design Commission, the curators and the architects for their commitment and collaborative spirit and look forward to further such curatorial partnerships in the future.”
World’s media leaders to gather in Saudi Arabia for major industry forum
Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi: The meeting sought to create 'a competitive environment in media work, to be a motivation for specialized institutions & professionals in delivering distinctive works worthy of celebration and honor'
Updated 53 min 25 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Around 1,500 media sector leaders from around the world will next month gather in Saudi Arabia for a major two-day industry conference.
The second Saudi Media Forum will take place in Riyadh on Feb. 20 and 21 and will focus on the latest and future developments in audiovisual, print, and digital media.
Being staged under the title “Media in a World Being Formed,” the forum will also cover the important role played by the industry in relation to social, political, and economic issues.
BACKGROUND
The first edition of the forum was held in Riyadh toward the end of 2019 under the umbrella of the Saudi Journalists Authority, with more than 1,000 regional and international delegates in attendance from 32 countries.
Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, chief executive officer of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, said the meeting sought to create “a competitive environment in media work, to be a motivation for specialized institutions and professionals in delivering distinctive works worthy of celebration and honor.”
An awards ceremony will include categories such as best of print and electronic journalism, audiovisual production, Twitter content, media entrepreneurship, and personality of the year.
The first edition of the forum was held in Riyadh toward the end of 2019 under the umbrella of the Saudi Journalists Authority, with more than 1,000 regional and international delegates in attendance from 32 countries.
Al-Harthi, who also chairs the forum, noted that the event coincided with a boom time in the Saudi media sector.
Saudi journalist Turki Al-Sahli said the Kingdom’s media organizations needed “talented, qualified, and passionate” journalists to ensure levels of quality and ethical journalism were maintained, adding that a key challenge for the sector was meeting the demands of the digital age.
Mohammed Amer, deputy editor-in-chief of Al-Mowaten newspaper, pointed out that Saudi Arabia was under the global spotlight due to the transformations taking place in the country as part of Vision 2030, and said its media was well placed to influence changes taking place around the world.
Ahmed Al-Muyidi, assistant professor of media and communication at King Saud University, said the forum provided an important platform for media experts to brainstorm, share experiences, and discuss the latest technological developments in the industry.
He noted that the Saudi labor market would benefit from the implementation of media training programs and professional qualifications.
Digital media researcher Abdullah Al-Humaidani, said: “I think we will see an unprecedented surge in media attendance, especially digital content and its tools, and we still need to raise the pace of attendance in conjunction with the renaissance that the Kingdom is experiencing.”
He pointed out that there was still work to be done in the region in bringing traditional media models up to speed with new production and creative processes.
“Institutions should adopt and invest in modern creative models such as the design thinking model that is now applied in American journalism, which is flexible, codified, and creative, and helps to market and refine the material and get closer to the public,” he added.
While the Kingdom’s media sector was taking positive steps in the right direction, Al-Humaidani said: “It must be faster, especially with the recent sporting marketing movement … and highlighting the Kingdom’s success story of transformation in all areas.”
Shoura Council approves IMF regional office in Saudi Arabia
A draft of an MoU on combating corruption, drawn up between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand, was passed by the council
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Shoura Council on Tuesday held its 18th ordinary session in Riyadh under the chairmanship of deputy speaker, Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami.
During the meeting, the council discussed several draft memorandums of understanding and agreements.
Members approved a draft MoU between the Saudi government and the International Monetary Fund on the establishment of an IMF regional office in the Kingdom and support for the fund in capacity development.
A similar preliminary accord between the Saudi General Authority for Competition and its Egyptian counterpart organization on increased cooperation and combating monopolistic practices was also agreed.
In addition, a draft of an MoU on combating corruption, drawn up between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand, was passed by the council.
Other draft memoranda approved by members included two between the governments of Saudi Arabia and South Africa for cooperation in the fields of social development, and maritime transport, an agreement with Egypt on fighting crime, and another on the Kingdom’s mutual recognition with Morocco of halal certificates for local products.