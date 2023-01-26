You are here

Saudi-helmed Ashi Studio, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali showcase new designs in Paris 

Saudi-helmed Ashi Studio, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali showcase new designs in Paris 
Ashi’s new collection is called “Moon and Dust.” (Supplied)
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi-helmed Ashi Studio, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali showcase new designs in Paris 

Saudi-helmed Ashi Studio, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali showcase new designs in Paris 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Beirut-based label Ashi Studio, and Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali showcased their newest collections this week in Paris.  

Ashi's new collection is called "Moon and Dust."  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

The creations include glitzy gowns that mirror the sparkling night sky. Some of his new ensembles had voluminous, structured fabric around the waist and shoulders.   

The dresses came in white, beige and black hues.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

He treated fans who were not able to attend the presentation to a 14-minute video of the show published on his website.   




Some of his Grecian style dresses featured draped silhouettes and others had feathers in gold. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Al-Ali presented a pastel-colored collection that was inspired by the Golden Fleece, one of Greek mythology’s oldest fables. 

Some of his Grecian style dresses featured draped silhouettes and others had feathers in gold.

Topics: Rami Al-Ali Ashi Studio

French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri nominated at Cesar Awards 

French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri nominated at Cesar Awards 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri nominated at Cesar Awards 

French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri nominated at Cesar Awards 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars. 

Khoudri has been nominated for her role in filmmaker Cedric Jimenez's "Novembre," which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015. She plays Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

The actress is no stranger to starring in films based on real-life incidents. In November 2022, she premiered “Nos Frangins” or “Our Brothers.” The movie tells the harrowing true story of French Algerian student Malik Oussekine who died in police custody in 1986 following several weeks of student protests against a university reform bill. Khoudri plays the role of his sister. 

Meanwhile, Louis Garrel’s “The Innocent” and Dominik Moll’s thriller “The Night of the 12th” are leading the race at the Cesar Awards, with 11 and 10 nods, respectively. 

Topics: Lyna Khoudri Cesar awards Novembre

US Palestinian model Fai Khadra and Kylie Jenner spotted front row at Paris Haute Couture Week 

US Palestinian model Fai Khadra and Kylie Jenner spotted front row at Paris Haute Couture Week 
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

US Palestinian model Fai Khadra and Kylie Jenner spotted front row at Paris Haute Couture Week 

US Palestinian model Fai Khadra and Kylie Jenner spotted front row at Paris Haute Couture Week 
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-born Fai Khadra — a US Palestinian model and artist — has been spotted at a number of events during Paris Haute Couture Week alongside American reality TV star Kylie Jenner. 

The duo were most recently seen front row at the Jean Paul Gautier show on Wednesday. Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton were also present at the show. 

Khadra and Jenner were also seen together at the Maison Margiela Co-Ed Collection show on Sunday in Paris. 

The two friends were joined by “Elite” star Manu Rios on the front row, as well as singer Noah Cyrus and supermodel Naomi Campbell. 

Jenner also stepped out for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Monday, wearing a faux taxidermy lion’s head on the front of her dress, creating quite a stir on social media. 

Topics: Fai Khadra Kylie Jenner Paris Haute Couture Week

Lebanon's Zuhair Murad presents latest designs at Paris Haute Couture Week  

Lebanon’s Zuhair Murad presents latest designs at Paris Haute Couture Week  
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Lebanon’s Zuhair Murad presents latest designs at Paris Haute Couture Week  

Lebanon’s Zuhair Murad presents latest designs at Paris Haute Couture Week  
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad joined the stellar line-up of Arab designers who presented their Spring/Summer 2023 collections during Paris Haute Couture Week.  

The couturier on Thursday offered up gowns that will most certainly be sported by his A-list clientele on red carpets around the world for film festivals and movie premieres this year. 

Murad presented his Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Haute Couture Week. (Getty Images)

The Ras Baalbek-born designer’s new collection features form-fitting gowns, voluminous capes, high-slit dresses, asymmetric ensembles and more. Feathers, sequins, fringes, ruffles, hooded dresses and geometric patterns were all seen on the runway. 

His feminine suits featured cut-out detailing to add an elevated touch to his designs.

Zuhair’s new collections features satin scarves. (Getty Images)  

Headgear seems to be making a comeback this season. Zuhair’s new collections features oversized hats, satin scarves and beaded headpieces.  

Italian Lebanese designer Tony Ward’s collection also featured hats. Made from the same fabric and patterns as the dresses, the asymmetric, geometric and structured hats will make a statement on red carpets.  

Lebanese designers Elie Saab, Georges Chakra, Georges Hobeika and Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Beirut-based label Ashi Studio, showcased their latest collections in Paris this week.  

Topics: Paris Haute Couture Week Zuhair Murad

Review: Shababik Restaurant — follow in Ronaldo's footsteps at this authentic Lebanese hotspot in Saudi Arabia  

Review: Shababik Restaurant — follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps at this authentic Lebanese hotspot in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 26 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Review: Shababik Restaurant — follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps at this authentic Lebanese hotspot in Saudi Arabia  

Review: Shababik Restaurant — follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps at this authentic Lebanese hotspot in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 26 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Shababik restaurant’s pop-up location in Diriyah, Riyadh, made headlines recently when Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed for local team Al Nassr, stopped by for dinner with Saudi Minister for Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.  

Shababik serves authentic Levantine cuisine. It launched in 2014 in Jeddah, and the pop-up will be open until Feb. 22 as part of Diriyah Nights. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shababïk (@shababikksa)

Shababik’s outdoor terrace makes it an ideal place to visit while the weather is cool (there are heaters provided to make sure it’s not too chilly). Sitting outside gives you the opportunity to take in the surrounding palm trees and urban art, and the nearby architecture, which is inspired by the traditional Najdi style. It’s a relaxed, peaceful atmosphere — although the restaurant does occasionally host live music.   

We visited earlier this month to sample a little of the Ronaldo lifestyle.  

For starters, we selected the hummus with meat. It was fresh and tasty, but lacked the all-important final touch: a drizzle of olive oil. The Fattah — a staple dish of cooked eggplant and toasted croutons — was a great way to begin the meal, and we also enjoyed the cheese roll, which was dusted in wild thyme and served grilled rather than fried, giving it that slight crunch without the grease. 

The oriental potatoes were fine, if a little lackluster. They needed more flavor to really bring the dish to life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shababïk (@shababikksa)

From the seafood menu, we selected the grilled prawns in a marinade of buttery garlic and lemon sauce with chopped cilantro. The prawns were tender and beautifully cooked, and the sauce complemented them well.   

The highlight of the meal was the lamb shank oriental rice wrapped in pita bread. The cinnamon-and-pistachio aftertaste was especially interesting and really worked to enhance the flavors of the meat. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shababïk (@shababikksa)

Throughout our visit, the staff were friendly, prompt and eager to help. 

As you might expect, given the restaurant’s recent high profile, those wishing to dine at Shababik must first reserve a table on the MyTable app and pay SR350 per person up front. 

Overall, the food was good, but it’s the Diriyah location that really makes a visit to Shababik worthwhile — giving it a vibe inspired by authentic Saudi roots. 

Topics: Shababik Restaurant Shababik Cristiano Ronaldo

Recipes for success: Saudi celebrity chef Hatun Madani offers advice and a tasty saleeg recipe 

Recipes for success: Saudi celebrity chef Hatun Madani offers advice and a tasty saleeg recipe 
Updated 26 January 2023
Shaistha Khan

Recipes for success: Saudi celebrity chef Hatun Madani offers advice and a tasty saleeg recipe 

Recipes for success: Saudi celebrity chef Hatun Madani offers advice and a tasty saleeg recipe 
  • Madani is the owner of Saudi restaurant Najabat in Dubai
Updated 26 January 2023
Shaistha Khan

TORONTO: Saudi chef and restaurant owner Hatun Madani is hoping to introduce the Hijazi cuisine native to her homeland to a wider audience and recently opened her restaurant Najabat in Dubai’s Dar Wasl Mall.  

The chef and TV presenter hails from Madinah in Saudi's eastern province. The pilgrims who have passed through her hometown for centuries have influenced the local cuisine, which Madani describes as rich, but largely unknown.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Najabat (@najabat.ae)

“I’m trying to raise awareness of our cuisine, and revive it,” she tells Arab News. 

But more than that, she also hopes to carry forward the legacy of her late mother, Najabat. Madani was always intimidated by the prospect of cooking for her.  

“To me, she was the best cook,” she says. “After she passed away, cooking from her recipe book was the best way to carry on her legacy.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Najabat (@najabat.ae)

Here Madani discusses ‘unlearning,’ diplomacy among friends, and enjoying the process, and presents a recipe for a ‘Saudi risotto.’ 

When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you were making when you were preparing or cooking a dish? 
I learned to cook from my mother – measuring everything with my eye and cooking (intuitively). But in the restaurant business you cannot cook like this. You need to have a proper recipe, measurements, manuals, and think about things like the cost. So, unlearning was my biggest challenge.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs or those cooking at home? 
There's no right and wrong. Try to enjoy the process; it's something you should enjoy. If it doesn't work, keep trying until it does. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Najabat (@najabat.ae)

What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish, and why? 
Ghee. It’s healthier than oil. All my rice dishes use ghee, and it’s a game changer. 

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?  
I’m a perfectionist, but I try my best to keep it to myself and not criticize out loud. It’s embarrassing when friends cook for me and ask how I liked it. We all have our preferences, and I try to be as polite and diplomatic as possible. 

What’s your favorite cuisine? 
I could live on bread and cheese. Or pasta. But one thing I really love is seafood, maybe because it takes me back to Saudi and the food I grew up eating. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Najabat (@najabat.ae)

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 
Molokheya (jute leaf soup). We use a dry powder in Medina, it’s very thick. I remember my mother teaching me how to make it and whenever I talk about it, it takes me back to those times. That’s comfort food for me. 

What you are you like in the kitchen? Are you a disciplinarian or are you quite laidback?  
I try to treat my staff as family. I want them to relax and be happy with what they’re doing. Most of the time, I’m very laidback. But if I see a mistake being repeated, I do have the tendency to become a Gordon Ramsay. 

RECIPE 

Chef Hatun’s saleeg  

Ingredients: 

4 or 5 pieces of mastic 
500g chicken (preferably breast or quarter) 
1 onion, peeled 
2 cups water 
2 cups Egyptian rice 
2 cups milk 
2 tablespoons ghee 

Salt and pepper to taste 

Instructions: 

First, prepare the chicken stock by heating oil in a pan and adding two pieces of mastic. When the mastic has melted, add the chicken.  

Add the onion, salt, pepper, and water. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half. Remove chicken and keep aside. 

Strain the stock and return to pan. 

Add the rice and cook on low heat until the rice is mushy. 

Heat the milk and add it in. 

In a separate pan, melt ghee and the remaining mastic.  

Add the melted ghee and mastic to the rice and milk mixture. The rice should be cooked, and the mixture should be thick. 

Brush some of the ghee and mastic on the chicken and broil in the oven until golden brown. 

Serve the rice on a large platter with the chicken on top. 

Topics: Hatun Madani Saleeg Najabat

