You are here

  • Home
  • French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine’s needs

French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine’s needs

French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine’s needs
People walk in a street as smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3a8w

Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine’s needs

French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine’s needs
  • The discussion is likely to include the question of whether France is ready to supply Leclerc main battle tanks
  • France has so far agreed to send AMX-10 RCs armored combat vehicles
Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

ODESA: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived on Thursday in Odesa, the strategic port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, as part of France’s efforts to boost its relationship with Ukraine and discuss its needs in the coming months.
UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, on Wednesday designated the city’s historic center a “World Heritage in Danger” site.
Colonna was in Odesa shortly after missile strikes hit crucial power infrastructure facilities in the surrounding region, causing blackouts in the city. She was due to visit one of the damaged sites.
The visit aims to send a message to Moscow amid Western fears that Russia, almost a year after invading Ukraine, may still want to launch an attack on the city to deprive Ukraine of its key maritime outlet for grain products.
“If Russia’s objective is really to deprive Ukraine of all access to the sea, one day it will have to go as far as Odesa, knowing that Odesa, moreover, is the gateway to destabilize even more Moldova, Romania, and the European territory as a whole,” a French diplomatic source told reporters ahead of the visit.
“The idea is to show that Odesa is not only a Ukrainian city, but a city designated as World Heritage,” he said.
As part of the trip, Colonna is due to meet her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss humanitarian and military aid. The discussion is likely to include the question of whether France is ready to supply Leclerc main battle tanks after the United States and Germany committed to send tanks, opening the door for other allies to do so.
France has so far agreed to send AMX-10 RCs armored combat vehicles, but stopped short of committing to sending the Leclercs. Paris argues that, unlike the German Leopards, which are omnipresent across Europe with as many as 2,000 available, there are only about 200 Leclercs. They are also no longer produced.
French sources say the Leclerc is heavy on maintenance making it difficult to create a logistical chain in Ukraine and given Paris would only be able to provide a small number, making their value on the ground limited. The government has said it is studying the request and would make a decision soon.
“I’m not saying it won’t happen, but I don’t think it would make a huge difference,” the diplomat said, adding that Kyiv had made clear to France that its priority from Paris was air defense and radar systems as well as ammunition.
“This is not a delivery competition,” he said.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis France

Related

Update Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
France repatriates 15 women, 32 children from Syrian jihadist camps
World
France repatriates 15 women, 32 children from Syrian jihadist camps

From rags to riches: Filipino entrepreneur’s journey to success in UAE

From rags to riches: Filipino entrepreneur’s journey to success in UAE
Updated 26 January 2023
Ellie Aben

From rags to riches: Filipino entrepreneur’s journey to success in UAE

From rags to riches: Filipino entrepreneur’s journey to success in UAE
  • Jenny Segalowitz arrived in Emirates in 2003 to work at a fast-food chain for less than $300 a month
  • After years of hard work, she now owns popular Mukbang Shows Restaurant in Abu Dhabi
Updated 26 January 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: When Jenny Segalowitz arrived in the UAE two decades ago, she started with a minimum wage job, working hard to help her family, and with a resilience that years later saw her flourish as one of the most successful Filipino entrepreneurs in Dubai.
Segalowitz spent her childhood in a poor household in the suburbs of Las Pinas city, near the Philippines capital, Manila. Her home had no electricity and no running water. To sustain the family’s nine children, Segalowitz’s father worked as a carpenter and her mother earned money as a tailor.
The entrepreneur started work at just six years old after her father had an accident and her mother became the family’s sole breadwinner.
“When I was a kid, every Saturday and after school, me and my siblings would collect trash that we could sell,” she told Arab News.
“When we had nothing to eat, at the age of six I learned to earn money already. I was selling ice.”
Later, she would also become a ragpicker, laundress or housemaid — working and at the same time attending classes in school.
Segalowitz worked her way through to college and made it to the Philippine Normal University in Manila, which specializes in teachers’ education. Her dream was to become a teacher, but she was dealt another cruel blow when her father died.
In 2003, while still in college, Segalowitz received a job offer from a fast-food chain in Abu Dhabi. It did not take her long to make the decision to move and she was soon climbing an airstair for her UAE-bound flight.
“I will never forget when I was crying while climbing the steps to get into the plane. I was crying because of joy,” Segalowitz said.
She only that knew she would be employed in a service crew, with a salary of 1,000 dirhams ($270).
“I told myself I will use this as a stepping stone ... I prayed and thanked the lord, and I asked him to help me not to waste the opportunity he has given me.”
Working 11 hours a day was sometimes tough, but Segalowitz knew that she had to carry on.
“When I got very tired, I would mop the floor in the toilet, and then I would kneel down to pray.
I would ask the lord to bless my life,” she said.
“My only desire at that time was to get an additional 1,000 dirhams or for my salary to double.”
But her salary did not increase and as she married and had children, Segalowitz would take on two full-time jobs — at a salon and as a house cleaner. Then she had an idea to manage apartments, rather than clean them.
“I think being an entrepreneur runs in my blood,” she said.
“That was in 2008 to 2015 ... I started with just one unit, but not long after, it became 10 apartments. So, from the 2,000 dirham income that I was praying for, I was already making 35,000 dirhams.”
But when everything seemed to be finally going great and Segalowitz could guarantee her loved ones a good standard of living, her family life suffered.
She divorced her abusive husband and became a single mother, solely responsible for her three children.
When the market suffered a downturn in 2016, Segalowitz had to close her apartment business and began investing money in other companies, often taking big risks.
“I was a risk taker, so I was investing millions,” she said.
“I was also praying that if the lord will give me a new partner in life, let him be a good man.”
That prayer was answered in 2019, when she met her now husband, Douglas Segalowitz, an American IT professional and a man in whom she found support — both in family terms as well as in her endeavors.
It was her new partner who encouraged Segalowitz to pursue her dream of opening a restaurant.
The business officially launched in January 2021, with one outlet in Abu Dhabi’s Muroor Road, but as strict COVID-19 restrictions were still in place, it took one year for the restaurant to fully open.
The all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and seafood outlet, Mukbang Shows, became a hit last year. Its second branch opened in Electra Street, also in Abu Dhabi. A third is scheduled to open in Dubai later this year.
“The concept of mukbang was my husband’s. He is a jolly person, and he just wants to be always happy. He loved to do mukbang,” Segalowitz said, referring to Korean-style live-streamed videos featuring people eating large quantities of food as they address fans.
“We were surprised with its immediate success. There was always a long queue of customers outside. Others are making advance bookings. Some even drove for 1.5 hours just to try our food ... our blessings were overflowing.”
To give back, Segalowitz is now trying to help fellow Filipinos, sponsoring children’s education back home and giving employment to those in the UAE, her second home, which she calls a “land of opportunity.”
At the same time, the Filipino never forgets where she came from, and makes it her main advice for others who dare to aim higher.
“I didn’t expect to get this far, from collecting garbage to being a restaurant owner ... in life, nothing is impossible as long as you trust yourself,” she said.
“Dream, endure and persevere. Do not give up on life.”

Topics: UAE Filipino entrepreneurs Mukbang Shows Restaurant

Related

UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS video
Middle-East
UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS
Leaders’ vision for empowerment of women has made UAE a leader in gender balance, expert says
Middle-East
Leaders’ vision for empowerment of women has made UAE a leader in gender balance, expert says

EU could withhold aid in bid to stem migrant tide: Leaked documents

EU could withhold aid in bid to stem migrant tide: Leaked documents
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

EU could withhold aid in bid to stem migrant tide: Leaked documents

EU could withhold aid in bid to stem migrant tide: Leaked documents
  • Swedish diplomat calls for ‘carrot and stick’ approach to stop people entering Europe
  • Brussels could apply economic, diplomatic pressure on non-compliant countries
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

London: The EU could adopt a “carrot and stick” approach to repatriating migrants to non-EU countries and stopping illegal immigration, applying economic and diplomatic pressures to other nations in a bid to stem the flow of people to Europe, leaked documents suggest.

EU countries received 159,410 people across the Mediterranean alone in 2022, according to the UN Refugee Agency, while 179,600 people were given notice to leave EU member states for their home countries. In total, just 33,600 did so.

Pressure has been building in Europe, especially in Sweden, which took the most refugees per capita of any EU state during the 2015 migrant crisis and which assumed the rotating EU presidency this month, to find a way to alter the one-way traffic of people from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

A draft communique ahead of a meeting of the 27 EU leaders in Brussels next month, seen by The Guardian, suggested the EU could tie aid payments to the readiness of non-EU states to accept their citizens being sent home in future, with the bloc to assess ways of reducing illegal migration by “all relevant EU policies, instruments and tools, including development, trade, and visas as well as opportunities for legal migration.”

A meeting of interior ministers in Sweden’s capital Stockholm this week will also look at ways to reform Europe’s policies on migration, including focusing on other European, non-EU states that facilitate migration, with Serbia high on the agenda.

Serbia currently does not have visa requirements for many countries from which migrants travel, making it “a hub for illegal migration” to the EU, according to a cross-party group of Dutch lawmakers in December.

The intervention of the Dutch politicians aimed to persuade Brussels to apply pressure on the Balkan state, which is an EU membership candidate, to change its visa policy to fall in line with its EU neighbors or risk having its application rejected.

This week, the Dutch government called on the European Commission to use all tools at its disposal to dissuade migrants and return failed asylum seekers, including utilizing trade agreements and development aid.

Sweden’s Ambassador to the EU Lars Danielsson, meanwhile, called for a “carrot and stick” approach to migration in Europe.

Speaking to reporters recently, he said: “Haven’t we come to a time where we need to use both the carrots and the sticks a bit more efficiently than we have so far? The carrots are always easier, but we also need to look more carefully … at our sticks.”

However, there are fears that using development aid as a weapon to cajole other countries into complying with the EU’s wishes could have a detrimental effect on the countries that need aid most, and where many of the migrants the EU wishes to repatriate originate from because of poverty, instability, and other factors.

Evelien van Roemburg, head of Oxfam’s EU office, told The Guardian: “The EU’s obsessive focus on externalizing their migration responsibilities is not in line with their continued statements of equal partnership with non-EU countries. Instead, the EU bullies them into meeting their narrow-minded political objectives.

“Aid is meant to assist people to get out of poverty not to stop migration.”

Topics: EU illegal immigration

Related

Special Italy, Tunisia vow to fight illegal immigration
Middle-East
Italy, Tunisia vow to fight illegal immigration
Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams
Middle-East
Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams

UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks

UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks

UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks
  • The cyber-attacker often undertakes “reconnaissance activity around their target” in order tailor their attacks more effectively, said the NCSC
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: UK cyber-security chiefs on Thursday warned that Russia and Iran were increasingly targeting government officials, journalists and NGOs with so-called “spear-fishing” attacks in order to “compromise sensitive systems.”
The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) urged those in such roles to familiarise themselves with material on its website explaining the techniques and tactics used by the attackers as well as mitigation advice.
Spear-phishing involves an attacker sending malicious links to specific targets “in order to try to induce them to share sensitive information.”
The cyber-attacker often undertakes “reconnaissance activity around their target” in order tailor their attacks more effectively, said the NCSC.
They often approach targets via email, social media and professional networking platforms, “with attackers impersonating real-world contacts of their targets, sending false invitations to conferences and events, and sharing malicious links disguised as Zoom meeting URLs.”
The NCSC said that Russia-based group SEABORGIUM and Iran-based group TA453 had targeted a range of organizations and individuals in the UK and abroad throughout 2022.
“The attacks are not aimed at the general public but targets in specified sectors, including academia, defense, government organizations, NGOs, think-tanks, as well as politicians, journalists and activists,” it added.
Paul Chichester, NCSC Director of Operations, said that actors based in Russia and Iran “continue to ruthlessly pursue their targets in an attempt to steal online credentials and compromise potentially sensitive systems.
“We strongly encourage organizations and individuals to remain vigilant to potential approaches,” he added.
Potential targets are urged to use “strong and separate passwords” for online accounts, to keep networks and devices up to date, to enable their email providers’ automated email scanning features and to disable mail-forwarding.

Topics: Iran UK Cyber Attack

Related

Update Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Spain church machete attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan, police confirm

Spain church machete attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan, police confirm
Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

Spain church machete attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan, police confirm

Spain church machete attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan, police confirm
  • The man was in Spain illegally and his deportation process began in June last year and was ongoing
  • The port of Algeciras in the Andalucia region serves as the main entry point for Moroccans arriving in Spain
Updated 26 January 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The suspect in a machete attack on two churches in southern Spain in which one clergyman was killed and another seriously injured is a 25-year-old Moroccan man who was due to be deported from the country, police said on Thursday.
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening after a man wielding a machete attacked several people at the churches of San Isidro and Nuestra Senora de La Palma, around 300 meters apart, in the southern port city of Algeciras.
Police said they took the suspect to his home overnight for detectives to conduct a search, a spokesman for Spain’s National Police said.
He is expected to be transferred to the Spanish capital Madrid later on Thursday to appear before a High Court judge on terrorism charges at a time to be confirmed, police and court spokespeople said.
A police source denied local media reports that the suspect had been under surveillance by security operatives in the days or months before the attack.
He had no criminal nor terrorism-related convictions either in Spain or other allied countries, the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the case.
The man was not in Spain legally and his deportation process began in June last year and was ongoing, the source added.
Diego Valencia, a sacristan at the Nuestra Senora de La Palma church, was killed after the assailant chased him out of the church and attacked him in the busy square outside, police and church groups said.
A second man, the priest of the parish church of San Isidro, Antonio Rodriguez, was operated on last night for serious knife wounds and is said to be in a stable condition, the city’s mayor told local television.
Local media said three others were injured, though police did not confirm.
Mayor José Antonio Landaluce said the attacker’s knife narrowly missed the priest’s spinal cord. “He lost a lot of blood, the stretcher was soaked with blood but if everything goes well he could be discharged today at the end of the day,” he told TVE. An official day of mourning has been declared by the city’s mayor who will host a gathering at midday on Thursday outside the church where Valencia died.
Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who will travel to the city on Thursday, said the search of the suspect’s home will help police determine whether terrorism was at play.
“There were no third persons involved in what happened,” he said.
Mayor José Antonio Landaluce has also called on the Interior Ministry for an increase in security for the city, according to an interview with COPE radio.
The port of Algeciras in the Andalucia region serves as the main entry point for Moroccans arriving in Spain.
Spain suffered the worst Islamist militant attack on record in Europe in 2004, when 192 people were killed and more than 1,800 injured in multiple bombings on Madrid’s train system.
According to a High Court ruling, the perpetrators were linked to Al Qaeda and the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group.
In 2017, 16 people were killed and nearly 200 injured in a series of attacks that included Islamist militants in a van mowing down pedestrians on Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas boulevard.

Topics: Spain

Related

Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams
Middle-East
Migrants in Morocco limbo as they cling to Europe dreams
At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing
World
At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case
  • A second man, identified as Arthur E., arrested as he arrived at Munich airport from the United States
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Berlin: A German man has been arrested for allegedly helping a foreign intelligence agency official pass on state secrets to Russia, authorities said Thursday.
Last month, the employee of Germany’s BND agency, identified as Carsten L., was detained for allegedly passing information obtained in his work to Russian secret services.
Authorities have revealed little information about the case but media reports suggest he had access to sensitive information obtained through BND wiretaps worldwide.
On Sunday a second man, identified as Arthur E., was arrested as he arrived at Munich airport from the United States, the federal prosecutors’ office said.
He is accused of being complicit in treason by helping Carsten L. pass the information to Russia.
“Arthur E. took the information to Russia and handed it over to the intelligence service there,” said a statement from prosecutors.
He is not employed by the BND, it added.
Prosecutors conducted their investigation in close cooperation with the BND and the FBI in the US.
Berlin previously described the case as “alarming,” and it comes at a time of heightened concerns about Russian espionage in Europe in the wake of the Ukraine war.
In November, a German man was handed a suspended sentence for passing information to Russian intelligence services while working as a reserve officer for the German army.
And in October, Germany’s cybersecurity chief, Arne Schoenbohm, was sacked after a television satire show broadcast allegations that he had ties to Russian intelligence services.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Germany Russia

Related

US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
World
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
Two killed in knife attack by Palestinian on train in northern Germany
World
Two killed in knife attack by Palestinian on train in northern Germany

Latest updates

UNESCO listing of Marib’s ancient sites delights Yemenis
UNESCO listing of Marib’s ancient sites delights Yemenis
Kuwait building bridges of understanding with nations: Envoy to Spain
Kuwait building bridges of understanding with nations: Envoy to Spain
Saudi Ministry of Economy launches ‘The Story’ short film on WEF 2023 closing day
Saudi Ministry of Economy launches ‘The Story’ short film on WEF 2023 closing day
Twitter sued over failure to remove antisemitic post
Twitter sued over failure to remove antisemitic post
Netflix’s ‘Fauda’ most streamed show in Lebanon
Netflix’s ‘Fauda’ most streamed show in Lebanon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.