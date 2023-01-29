Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce issued 4,115 commercial licenses in 2022 

You are here

Riyadh has the highest number of commercial licenses issued at 4,127. (Shutterstock)
Updated 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw over 4,000 foreign companies starting their commercial and construction activities in 2022 as the Kingdom continues to push ahead with its diversification efforts under Vision 2030.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Commerce issued 4,115 commercial licenses, of which 3,750 were foreign entities while 365 licenses were given to companies from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. 

Among the GCC companies, the majority of them were retailers selling fitness equipment, fishing gear, bicycles, and fitness wear.

The foreign companies which got licenses to operate in the Kingdom are engaged in general construction, residential building and non-residential buildings like schools, hospitals, and hotels. 

The ministry issued 2,847 commercial licenses to the arts and entertainment sector during the year 2021, bringing the total number of licenses to the sector in the Kingdom to 11,424. 

The significant increase in the commercial licenses issued last year highlights efforts to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, as the Kingdom aims to attract investments worth around $69 billion and provide more than 200,000 job opportunities in the entertainment sector by 2030. 

Riyadh has the highest number of commercial licenses issued at 4,127, followed by Makkah, 3,216; the Eastern Province, 1,701; and Asir, 501. 

The ministry has also announced a new corporate law in cooperation with the Capital Market Authority and has put it into force as of Jan. 19. 

Topics: Saudi commercial licenses

Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar’s trade balance surplus has surged to hit 28.2 billion Qatari riyals ($7.75 billion) in December 2022, according to a report released by the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority. 

The figure reflects a 10 percent increase on an annual basis and a 7.6 percent climb on a monthly basis, the report revealed. 

The surge in the Gulf country’s trade balance surplus is mainly attributed to the increase in exports and the curbing of imports, the report added. 

This comes as the value of Qatari exports of local origin and re-exports amounted to about 38.3 billion riyals in December 2022. The figure reflects an increase of 7.6 percent compared to December 2021 and an increase of 3.1 percent from November 2022, according to the report. 

In addition to this, the value of merchandise imports during December 2022 also jumped 7.7 percent from the previous month, to reach an estimated 10.1 billion riyals, the report highlighted.  

Meanwhile, the value of Qatar's exports of oil, gas, and condensate rose during the month of December to 26.2 billion riyals, reflecting an increase of 12.9 percent on an annual basis and 6.1 percent on a monthly basis.  

During the same month – December 2022 - China and India accounted for almost a third of Qatar's exports, the authority’s report showed. 

China came at the top of the destination countries for Qatari exports with a value of 8.4 billion riyals, accounting for 21.9 percent of the total value of exports.  China was followed by India with a value of 4.2 billion riyals, representing 11 percent of the total value of exports. 

In 2022, Qatar posted a budget surplus of 30 billion riyals for the third quarter of 2022, the Finance Ministry announced.  

In its briefing on the actual data of Qatar's budget in the third quarter of 2022, the ministry said that the total revenues for this quarter amounted to 81.8 billion riyals, of which 76.3 billion riyals were oil and gas revenues, while non-oil revenues were estimated at 5.5 billion riyals. 

The ministry's data had revealed earlier that Qatar's budget surplus in the first half of 2022 doubled several times to reach 47.3 billion riyals, compared to a surplus of 4 billion riyals during the same period of 2021. 

Topics: Qatar Oil economy

Updated 32 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s economy grew by 30.4 percent in September 2022 year-on-year, thanks to increased oil production, local media reported, citing figures issued by National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The growth indicator — gross domestic product at current prices — increased to hit 32 billion Omani rial by the end of September 2022, compared to the same period a year before.

The NCSI data reported that the increase was largely due to the high growth rate in Oman's oil activities which surged 72.5 percent year-on-year up until the end of September 2022. 

The data was derived from the first edition of the Quarterly National Accounts Indicators report issued by NCSI on Sunday.  

Manufacturing activities also added to GDP growth, having increased 65.6 percent by the end of the third quarter of last year compared to a year prior.  

Additionally, the NCSI report evaluated key indicators at current and constant prices, economic activities’ rates of growth, and other significant indicators lifting GDP within the period ending in September 2022.  

The west Asia sultanate, however, witnessed a contraction in construction activity which slowed by 2.2 percent at current prices during that period.

Oman’s GDP at constant prices, on the other hand, recorded a rise of 4.5 percent to reach 26 billion Omani riyal in September, which was largely attributed to the 12 percent growth in oil activities.  

Service activities also contributed, increasing by 5 percent during that period.  

Oman's GDP had the second highest growth rate among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to the World Bank report Global Economic Prospects. 

The report released earlier this month forecasted the country’s GDP to rise at market prices at a rate of 3.9 percent in 2023. This ranks Oman second, after the UAE, for growth rates this year.  

The GDP in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to increase by 3.5 percent in 2023, and then decline to 2.7 percent the following year.  

The World Bank's report also indicated that the GCC region could sustain an inflation rate below the global average during this year.  

Topics: Oman GDP economy

Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to list agricultural firms on its stock market in a push to raise the financial efficiency of such firms as it looks to boost investment in the sector.   

In a joint workshop with a number of agricultural firms, the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Saudi Stock Exchange discussed the plans to stimulate the listing of agricultural firms on the stock market, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Held at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the joint workshop between the three parties discussed ways to boost the private sector participation in the Saudi financial market as part of the Vision 2030 initiatives, and the financial sector development program. 

The workshop also shed light on the role of the ministry in developing medium and large companies and stimulating them for public offerings and listing on the stock market.  

This comes in line with the ministry’s plans and strategy to open new markets that support building resilient food systems within the Kingdom. In addition to this, the workshop also discussed ways to attract private companies from diversified economic sectors, especially the environment, water, and agriculture, to increase their contribution to the gross domestic product.  

The workshop highlighted the advantages of listing companies on the stock market — including reliability and continuity — as well as the goals that can be achieved through the listing of agricultural companies considering that the Saudi stock market is one of the largest financial markets in the Middle East and North Africa and the ninth in the world.  

Last September, Saudi Arabia, in coordination with its regional partners, launched a food security action plan with an initial funding of $10 billion to tackle the global food supply crisis, the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture said. 

Speaking at a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers in Indonesia, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said the Kingdom will continue its role in helping stabilize the global food production supply chain.  

On the domestic front, he added, the Kingdom has also succeeded in reducing the use of water for agricultural purposes by more than 40 percent, the Saudi Press Agency quoted him as saying.  

Al-Fadhli also highlighted the Kingdom’s achievement in the agricultural sector, which according to him, grew by more than 7.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.  

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Updated 29 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Jordan’s biggest lender Arab Bank has reported 73 percent rise in profit to $544 million in 2022, compared to $314.5 million in 2021, driven by robust growth in its core banking business across different markets. 

Amid higher operating income, Arab Bank’s net profit before provisions and tax increased by 23 percent to reach $1.35 billion in 2022, the bank said in a press statement.

Randa Sadik, CEO of Arab Bank, said that bank delivered sustainable growth rates during 2022 despite the economic challenges stemming from high inflation, increased interest rates and the devaluation in exchange rates of several currencies against the US dollar.

She further noted that Arab Bank group’s liquidity and asset quality remain solid where the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74.2 percent and credit provisions held against nonperforming loans continue to exceed 100 percent. 

It should be noted that the Arab Bank’s 2022 financial statements are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan. 

Sadik pointed out that the group is currently maintaining a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.6 percent. 

As profit soared in 2022, the bank’s board has recommended distribution of a 25 percent cash dividend to shareholders for the 2022 financial year.

Reaffirming Arab Bank’s commitment toward sustainability and its environmental, social and governance priorities, the bank has launched its Sustainable Finance Framework, in line with international principles, guidelines and best practices, Sadik added. 

It would be pertinent to mention here the Arab Bank is the first bank in Jordan to adopt such a framework. 

Reaffirming the progress of its digital transformation journey, Sadik added that the bank launched several digital banking services and solutions across various markets to meet the evolving needs and expectations of the different customer segments. 

Sabih Masri, chairman of the board of directors at Arab Bank, noted that the financial results reflect the bank’s unique footprint as well as its diversified franchise and rooted presence in several markets.

Topics: Jordan banking Profit ESG

Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port recorded a 3.25 percent in container throughput in 2022 and cemented its position among the world’s fastest-growing ports, said a statement issued on Sunday.

“We are proud that King Abdullah Port reported a positive performance in 2022 notwithstanding international trade facing challenges arising from global economic headwinds. This achievement is a validation of its robust business model, its industry-leading capabilities and offerings, and the undisputed role it plays in Saudi Arabia’s logistics and maritime sectors,” said Jay New, the port’s CEO. 

The port has had a successful year in 2022, receiving recognition as the “second fastest-growing port in the world” in April from Alphaliner, a global leader in analyzing maritime transport data, port capabilities, and the future of vessels and shipping route development. 

The port has been honored twice with this prestigious ranking in the last four years, reflecting its commitment to continuous efforts to further develop its infrastructure, improve the depth and breadth of its offering, and enhance its operations.

The port handled 2,905,306 twenty-foot equivalent unit of containerized cargo at its container terminal up from 2,813,920 TEU recorded in 2021. In another major milestone, the port facilitated the shipping of 288 trucks to Australia as part of its first ro-ro trial.

“Despite the challenging outlook for 2023, we are optimistic that the port will emerge stronger this new year to cement our position as one of the fastest and top-performing growing ports globally. We remain committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers and partners and contributing to national efforts to achieve the goals of Vision 2030,” the CEO added.

In May 2022, the port reached a milestone of handling 15 million TEU in a record time since its container terminal started operations 9 years earlier. Additionally, it rose from second place to first place, making it the most efficient container port in the world, according to the 2021 Container Port Performance Index, published by the World Bank and S&P Global Intelligence in May 2022.

Substantial growth was also seen in most segments within King Abdullah Port’s non-containerized sector such as break bulk 143 percent, and agri-bulk 108 percent.  Other bulk categories increased 52 percent.

Topics: Saudi ports KAEC King Abdullah Port

