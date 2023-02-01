You are here

  • Home
  • US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wbxtk

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
  • Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China’s Huawei Technologies, to welcome more Indian computer chip specialists to the United States
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House is launching a partnership with India on Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China’s Huawei Technologies, to welcome more Indian computer chip specialists to the United States and to encourage companies from both countries to collaborate on military equipment like artillery systems.
The White House faces an uphill battle on each front, including US restrictions on military technology transfer and visas for immigrant workers, along with India’s longstanding dependence on Moscow for military hardware.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, are meeting with senior officials from both countries at the White House on Tuesday to launch the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies.
“The larger challenge posed by China — its economic practices, its aggressive military moves, its efforts to dominate the industries of the future and to control the supply chains of the future have had a profound impact on the thinking in Delhi,” said Sullivan.
New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil, a key source of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine. But Washington has held its tongue, nudging the country on Russia while condoning India’s more hawkish stance on China.
On Monday, Sullivan and Doval participated in a Chamber of Commerce event with corporate leaders from Lockheed Martin Corp, Adani Enterprises and Applied Materials Inc.
While India is part of the Biden administration’s signature Asian engagement project Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), it has opted against joining the IPEF trade pillar negotiations.
The initiative also includes a joint effort on space and high-performance quantum computing.
General Electric Co, meanwhile, is asking the US government for permission to produce jet engines with India that would power aircraft operated and produced by India, according to the White House, which says a review is underway.

Topics: US-India Ties artificial intelligence China White House Joe Biden

Related

Special US, India sign new defense pact as China threat looms
World
US, India sign new defense pact as China threat looms

Baldwin charged for ‘reckless handling’ of gun in ‘Rust’ shooting

Baldwin charged for ‘reckless handling’ of gun in ‘Rust’ shooting
Updated 7 sec ago

Baldwin charged for ‘reckless handling’ of gun in ‘Rust’ shooting

Baldwin charged for ‘reckless handling’ of gun in ‘Rust’ shooting
  • Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Western movie ‘Rust’ in 2021
  • Alec Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting, saying he cocked the revolver but never pulled the trigger
Updated 7 sec ago
Actor Alec Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western movie “Rust” in 2021, according to court documents.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed charges following months of speculation as to whether she had evidence that Baldwin showed criminal disregard for safety when a revolver with which he was rehearsing fired a live round that killed Hutchins.
A probable cause statement accompanying the charges names Baldwin as both an actor and producer on the movie and says: “On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin.”
The “30 Rock” actor has denied responsibility for the shooting, saying he cocked the revolver but never pulled the trigger and it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and other weapons’ professionals to ensure it was unloaded.
Gutierrez-Reed has said she checked the rounds she loaded into the gun were dummies before handing it to first assistant director Dave Halls. Halls handed it to Baldwin, telling him it was a “cold gun,” meaning it did not contain an explosive charge, according to police.
Halls has signed a plea deal for a misdemeanor charge and is expected to cooperate with the prosecution.
On Dec. 13 Halls testified to New Mexico’s worker safety bureau that Gutierrez-Reed handed the gun to Baldwin and that he never declared the Pietta reproduction Colt .45 a “cold gun.”
Industry-wide firearms safety guidelines instruct actors to assume a firearm is loaded with blank ammunition. Live ammunition is strictly forbidden on sets.

French protests against Macron’s pension reform gather momentum

French protests against Macron’s pension reform gather momentum
Updated 39 min 28 sec ago
AFP

French protests against Macron’s pension reform gather momentum

French protests against Macron’s pension reform gather momentum
  • Two more days of strikes and protests were announced for next week on Tuesday and Saturday
Updated 39 min 28 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to reform the pension system gathered momentum on Tuesday, with more than 1.27 million people in the street according to the interior ministry.
The number of demonstrators increased slightly compared to a first round of protests on January 19, putting pressure on the government which is struggling to convince voters of the need for the changes.
“The government must hear the massive rejection of this project and withdraw it,” Patricia Drevon from the Force Ouvriere union told a joint press conference with other labor leaders on Tuesday evening.
Two more days of strikes and protests were announced for next week on Tuesday and Saturday.
Macron’s plan to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 is a flagship policy of his second term in office which he defended on Monday as “essential” given forecasts for deficits in the coming years.
“The reform of the pension system is causing questioning and doubts. We hear it,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, while insisting on the government’s “responsibility” to carry out the changes.
Unions claimed turnout nation-wide on Tuesday was around 2.5 million, with the hard-left CGT suggesting 2.8 million earlier in the day.
Strikes crippled transport, schools and other public services around the country.
“It’s one of the biggest demonstrations organized in our country in decades,” the head of the moderate CFDT union, Laurent Berger, said as a large crowd dominated by union members, public sector workers and students began marching in Paris.
The last comparable protests were in 2010 — also against pension reform — which reached 1.23 million people at their peak according to official figures, and 3.5 million according to unions.
Despite the prospect of an increasingly bitter and costly stand-off, Macron has shown no sign of stepping back over an issue that has put his credibility on the line only nine months after his re-election.
France currently has the lowest qualifying age for a state pension among major European economies and spends the second-highest amount on pensions relative to the size of its economy compared to other industrialized countries, according to OECD data.
“We need people to join the movement, rolling strikes that have a real impact,” Viviane Rongione, a retired teacher, told AFP as she marched on Tuesday. “Protests every 10 days won’t be enough to make the government back down.”
Tuesday’s demonstrations were peaceful, but minor scuffles broke out in Paris in the afternoon between anarchist and far-left activists and police. Police said they had arrested 18 people.
Large crowds also took to the streets in the rest of the country including in Marseille, Montpellier, Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux.
“I don’t want to wait until I’m 64. I’m a nursery schoolteacher and it’s impossible to teach until that late in life,” said Sandrine Carre, 52, in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.
“We’re always having to crouch down, and already my knees hurt.”
The most controversial part of the overhaul is hiking the minimum retirement age, but it would also increase the minimum number of years needed to qualify for a full pension.
Opponents say the measures penalize the unqualified or unskilled workers who tend to start their working lives much earlier than graduates.
In the southwestern city of Toulouse, flight simulator repairman Christian, 54, said he could not wait until he was 65 to receive the maximum allowance.
“I’m already doing night shifts and it’s getting tougher,” he said.
Across the country, millions had to adapt their daily routines as workers in transport and education staged walkouts.
The SNCF national railway company said it had canceled 65 percent of high-speed TGV trains and 75 percent of regional trains.
France’s oil industry was mostly paralyzed, with the CGT union at energy giant TotalEnergies reporting between 75 and 100 percent of workers on strike.
Public opinion is likely to be crucial in the coming weeks as the government looks to swiftly pass the legislation in parliament and unions prepare more public defiance.
Sixty-one percent of French people support the protest movement, a poll by the OpinionWay survey group showed on Monday — a rise of three percentage points from January 12.
“The more French people find out about the reform, the less they support it,” said Frederic Dabi, a prominent pollster at the Ifop institute. “This is not good at all for the government.”
Macron’s centrist allies, short of an absolute majority in parliament, will need votes from conservatives to push through the new legislation.

Topics: pension reform France Emmanuel Macron French protests

Related

French ‘Spiderman’ stages protest climb against pension reform
Offbeat
French ‘Spiderman’ stages protest climb against pension reform
French government determined on pension reform as strikes continue
World
French government determined on pension reform as strikes continue

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
AFP

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident

49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident
  • Pakistan’s army shared images showing divers traversing the lake in rubber dinghies, entering the green waters to pull out the bodies of children
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
AFP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Forty-nine children died when their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Pakistan, police said Tuesday after divers spent three days dragging bodies from freezing waters.
The boys aged between seven and 14 were all students of a madrassa and had been taken for a day trip to the scenic Tanda Dam lake on Sunday.
“The water of the dam was freezing due to cold weather that impeded the rescue mission. But today the divers were able to dive deep to recover the remaining bodies,” said Khateer Ahmad, a senior official with Rescue 1122.
The bodies of a teacher and one skipper were also pulled from the water, he added, bringing the death toll to 51.
Muhammad Umar, who sells tea at a picnic site overlooking the popular weekend tourist destination, said dozens of parents and relatives had gathered over the past few days.
“Every time a body was recovered from the scene, they would jump onto the diver to see if it was their son and every time we would hear them screaming in pain and anguish,” he told AFP over the phone on Tuesday.
“I have not witnessed such scenes in my life, it’s something that can’t be explained in words.”
Tanda Dam lake is about five kilometers (3 miles) away from the madrassa — an Islamic school that offers free religious education — in Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Police spokesperson Fazal Naeem issued the new death toll on Tuesday after the end of the rescue mission. It was confirmed by the military’s media wing.
“The boat was overloaded; its capacity was around 20 to 25 persons,” Naeem told AFP.
He added that five people were rescued including four students and one teacher.
Pakistan’s army shared images showing divers traversing the lake in rubber dinghies, entering the green waters to pull out the bodies of children.
“I got stuck under the boat,” 11-year-old survivor Muhammad Mustafa told AFP from his hospital bed on Sunday.
“My shawl and sweater weighed me down, so I took them off.”
“The water was extremely cold and my body went numb. I thought I was going to pass out when a man on an inflatable tube saved me.”
Drownings are common in Pakistan, when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water.
On the same day, at least 41 people were confirmed dead after their bus crashed into a ravine in southwestern Balochistan province.
In July last year, at least 18 women drowned after an overloaded boat carrying about 100 members of the same family capsized during a marriage procession between two villages.

 

Topics: Pakistan boat accident Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Related

Pakistan mosque blast that killed 100 was ‘revenge against police’
World
Pakistan mosque blast that killed 100 was ‘revenge against police’

Indonesia sees Saudi Arabia as ‘priority partner’ to boost Mideast trade

Indonesia sees Saudi Arabia as ‘priority partner’ to boost Mideast trade
Updated 31 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia sees Saudi Arabia as ‘priority partner’ to boost Mideast trade

Indonesia sees Saudi Arabia as ‘priority partner’ to boost Mideast trade
  • Bilateral trade rose 45% between January and November 2022
  • Indonesia’s trade minister in Riyadh last week to tap export potential
Updated 31 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia is Indonesia’s strategic and priority market, a top trade ministry official said on Tuesday, as Southeast Asia’s biggest economy seeks to increase its presence in the Middle East.

Trade between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia has been on the rise, increasing to $7 billion, or by about 45 percent, between January and November last year, compared to the same period the previous year.

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan visited Riyadh last week, leading a special delegation seeking to explore untapped export potential with the Kingdom.

“Trade potential between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia is very huge and very strategic,” Didi Sumedi, director general of national export development at the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, told Arab News, adding that it “has not been maximized.”

Boosting ties with the Kingdom would also help Indonesia increase its presence in the Middle East.

“Saudi Arabia in this case is a priority because it is a strategic partner with the biggest economy in the Middle East,” Sumedi said.

Improving relations with Saudi Arabia would also help pave the way for better ties with GCC countries, as Indonesia is pushing for a trade pact with the bloc.

Indonesia signed a trade agreement with the UAE in July last year, expecting to boost its Emirates-bound exports by nearly 8 percent a year.

The agreement, which erases about 99 percent of existing tariffs, is still pending ratification by the Indonesian House of Representatives.

In Saudi Arabia, Indonesia wants to increase exports of processed food and everyday items, including paper and clothes.

“We see we can further improve trade between the two countries,” Sumedi said.

The ministry is also looking into supporting Indonesian retail businesses to open in Madinah, Makkah and Jeddah, he added.

“Our hope is that with modern shops in Saudi Arabia, Indonesian business owners, including small businesses, can easily market their products,” Sumedi said.

“This would certainly push forward our national exports as well.”

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia Zulkifli Hasan bilateral trade

Related

Special Indonesians celebrate lifting of age restrictions for Hajj
World
Indonesians celebrate lifting of age restrictions for Hajj
Saudi-Indonesia kinship in spotlight as Kingdom pledges support to restore Jakarta Islamic Center
World
Saudi-Indonesia kinship in spotlight as Kingdom pledges support to restore Jakarta Islamic Center

Afghan cancer patients who died in Pakistan jail were denied treatment, envoy says

Afghan cancer patients who died in Pakistan jail were denied treatment, envoy says
Updated 31 January 2023

Afghan cancer patients who died in Pakistan jail were denied treatment, envoy says

Afghan cancer patients who died in Pakistan jail were denied treatment, envoy says
  • Afghanistan consul claims jail authorities did not offer prisoners the medical help they needed
  • Prison says all inmates receive treatment, including three Afghan nationals who died of cancer and heart disease
Updated 31 January 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Three Afghan men imprisoned in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi have died in jail from cancer and heart disease in the past four months, a Pakistani jailer and a senior Afghan diplomat told Arab News, with the latter alleging the prisoners were denied medical help.
Afghans have been arriving in neighboring Pakistan to escape persecution by the Kabul regime, to seek employment, and for medical help at hospitals, as the health system in their own country is on the brink of collapse.
Many lack proper travel documents, adding to the increasing number of those entering Pakistan illegally since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Since last year, Pakistan has been intensifying its crackdown on those who cross the border without valid documents.
In a letter seen by Arab News, the superintendent of a correctional facility in Karachi’s Malir district told the Sindh province’s prisons police chief on Monday that three Afghan prisoners awaiting trial there had died in custody due to health complications.
Taj Muhammad, who was arrested in January 2022, died nine months later, according to the letter, while Abdul Khalil died in December after being taken into custody the previous month. A third Afghan, Wali Khan, also arrested in November, died in late January this year.
Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari, Afghanistan’s acting consul general in Karachi, said Khan died from a heart attack, while Muhammad and Khalil fell victim to cancer.
“These people died because they didn’t get treatment,” Takhari told Arab News, adding that his mission had informed Sindh authorities about the inmates’ health problems.
“They knew about their health condition as these people had come here for treatment.”
Takhari said that almost 870 Afghan nationals, many struggling with health issues, are being held in Sindh prisons.
By law jail authorities are not allowed to detain cancer or heart patients, he said.
“Instead, they should have been admitted to a hospital.”
Arshad Shah, superintendent of Malir Prison, rejected Takhari’s allegations, saying all inmates, including the three Afghan nationals, were given treatment.
“We have medical facilities, but the ones with serious conditions are sent to hospital, either to the Jinnah Hospital or the Civil Hospital,” Shah told Arab News.
Muniza Kakar, a lawyer who campaigns for the release of Afghan nationals in detention, said around 2,000 people had been arrested since authorities started the crackdown against Afghan nationals in July 2022.
“Of them, about 900 have been deported, some possessing refugees’ cards were released on bail, while around 1,000 are still languishing in jails in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkar cities of the province,” she said.
“These include women, children and aged people, and most of them are patients with serious diseases.”
Kakar gave the example of an Afghan asylum seeker who she alleged was not provided treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest in jail on Sunday.
“She was seen by a jail doctor and on Monday, she was brought to court where she fell down,” Kakar said. “She was taken to jail instead of being taken for treatment to a health facility.”

Topics: Pakistan jail Afghansitan medical treatment

Related

Latest updates

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
Baldwin charged for ‘reckless handling’ of gun in ‘Rust’ shooting
Baldwin charged for ‘reckless handling’ of gun in ‘Rust’ shooting
Fifa president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain
Fifa president tours ‘Saudi House’ hosting AFC meeting in Bahrain
French protests against Macron’s pension reform gather momentum
French protests against Macron’s pension reform gather momentum
49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident
49 boys drown in Pakistan boating accident

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.