Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines

Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines
A strong earthquake in the southern Philippines on Feb. 1, 2023, stoked fear of a 2019 temblor that damaged many buildings in Davao region. (AFP file)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines

Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines
  • The quake was so strong in Montevista town of Davao de Oro province an and a witness said her house would collapse.
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.
The shallow quake struck at 6:44 p.m. (1044 GMT), near Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island.
Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in the remote and mountainous gold mining region.
Monkayo police Staff Sergeant Harvey Asayas told AFP the quake was strong in the beginning but gradually weakened and stopped after 40 seconds.
“The authorities are now conducting patrols around to assess damage including the fire personnel and disaster officers,” Asayas said.
Police Corporal Edwin Mangigo, who is stationed at an outpost near Mount Diwata in Monkayo, said there had been no reports of casualties at local mining sites.
“We thought there was a landslide because our roof was shaking, we thought it was going to break,” Mangigo said.

Police Corporal Lucita Ambrocio, who is based in the nearby municipality of New Bataan, described the quake as “quick.”
“After 10 minutes, our colleagues went back to the building,” said Ambrocio, who raced outside with her colleagues when the police station started shaking.
“I checked the premises and I saw a small crack in the barracks.”
But in nearby Montevista municipality, Maricar Melgar said the quake was so strong she feared the building she was in would collapse.
“This was probably the strongest earthquake I experienced. My body is still shaking,” the 51-year-old told AFP.

In Tagum city, in Davao del Norte province, about 40 kilometers south west of the epicenter, residents also fled their homes and power was knocked out by the force of the quake.
“We were eating when (the house) began to shake — it was strong,” said Grace Jao, 40.
“We ran outside — we had to take safety measures. We did not see any damage inside the house when we got back.”
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Most are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come at random with no technology available to predict when and where it will happen.
The nation’s civil defense office regularly holds drills simulating earthquake scenarios along active fault lines.
The last major quake was in October in the northern Philippines.
The 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province, injuring several people, damaging buildings and cutting power to most of the region.
A 7.0-magnitude quake in mountainous Abra last July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital

Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital

Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital
  • Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility
  • Given the situation in Iran, the 34-year-old will not currently be considered for deportation, a judge said
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A failed Iranian asylum seeker who killed an elderly British woman in North Yorkshire has been sentenced to indefinite detention in a secure hospital.

A court heard that Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had befriended Brenda Blainey, 83, who offered him a room in her home in the village of Thornton-le-Dale. Sentencing him at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said that the victim had treated her killer like a “grandson,” the Independent reported.

Darvish-Narenjbon strangled Blainey, bashed her head on the floor, stabbed her in the chest and cut her throat on Jan. 5 last year. During a previous hearing, the 34-year-old Iranian national admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court was told he was born in Tehran and had lived in the UK since he was 15, with the exception of a brief stay in the US where spent time in a psychiatric unit. He first arrived in Britain in 2005 and sought asylum there after his student visa expired in 2013. His application and subsequent appeals were denied. He filed another asylum claim in 2020, which was pending at the time he killed Blainey.

He could not be deported from the UK in the time between his applications because there was not a returns agreement in place with Iran, a government source told the Independent.

Judge Jameson said on Wednesday that three consultant forensic psychiatrists agreed Darvish-Narenjbon has schizophrenia and that his “retained responsibility” for the killing was “low.”

“You killed Brenda Blainey in her own home in circumstances of appalling brutality,” he said. “I want to make it clear both to you and to the family of Brenda Blainey that this is not to say that your responsibility is extinguished. It is not.

“You remain, albeit to a low degree, responsible for the dreadful death of Mrs Blainey and for the grief and suffering that this has caused to her friends and family.”

The judge added that Darvish-Narenjbon will not immediately face the prospect of being sent back to his home country.

“Given the situation in Iran, however, you will not presently be considered for deportation,” he said.

A Home Office spokesman told the Independent: “Foreign national offenders who exploit our system and commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible.

“The Government is committed to stopping abuse of the immigration system, taking decisive action against those who try to play the system.”

 

Two men jailed for life over $5.6m London property fraud killing

Two men jailed for life over $5.6m London property fraud killing
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Two men jailed for life over $5.6m London property fraud killing

Two men jailed for life over $5.6m London property fraud killing
  • Mohamed El-Abboud and Kusai Al-Jundi murdered woman, 71, after failed attempt to seize her life savings
  • El-Abboud sold victim’s BMW and posted TikTok video showing him dancing in driveway of her home
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two men were each sentenced on Wednesday to a minimum of 35 years in jail for murdering a 71-year-old woman after attempting to take control of two properties she owned in the capital.

The court was told that Mohamed El-Abboud, 28, and Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, lured Louise Kam to her property in Barnet on July 26, where she was strangled with a hair dryer cord.

Her body was wrapped in a duvet, thrown in a bin and covered in garden waste, Sky News reported. 

Al-Jundi spent months attempting to dupe Kam into handing over control of two properties she owned in London by offering her millions of pounds. 

Judge Mark Lucraft said that Al-Jundi falsely claimed to be a “person of means” with support from a multimillionaire girlfriend. He also attempted to take control of Kam’s finances by convincing her to sign a lasting power of attorney document, Sky News reported. 

Kam, realizing the scam, refused to sign over the properties. 

Al-Jundi decided to murder Kam to obtain her £4.6 million ($5.6 million) assets and promised El-Abboud a share “as a reward for killing her,” the judge said.

Investigators said that Al-Jundi sent Kam’s family and friends messages pretending she was alive and on vacation. 

Meanwhile El-Abboud sold Kam’s BMW and used the proceeds to buy new clothes. 

El-Abboud also posted a TikTok video showing him dancing in the driveway of Kam’s home.

The two men were convicted on Jan. 19 based on police evidence linking them to the murder, Sky News reported. 

Sentencing both to life in prison, with a minimum term of 35 years, the judge said: “El-Abboud, it might be said that Al-Jundi played the lead role in the long-running defrauding of Louise, but I draw no distinction on the sentence to be passed on the two of you.

“The evidence clearly shows what you did and did willingly and that you, along with Al-Jundi, did what you did out of greed.”

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house
Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house
  • The search took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in coordination and cooperation with Biden's legal advisors
Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Department of Justice's search for classified documents at President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware has concluded and no materials with classified markings were found, his personal attorney said on Wednesday.
The search took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in coordination and cooperation with Biden's legal advisors, attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement, and the department took "for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
Updated 01 February 2023
AP

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
  • Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days
Updated 01 February 2023
AP

BUCHAREST, Romania: Andrew Tate lost his appeal at a Romanian court and will be held for a further 30 days, an official said Wednesday.
Tate, a divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer, is detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking.
Tate lost his appeal at the Bucharest Court of Appeal against a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.
Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women.
The court rejected all four appeals and will remain in custody until Feb. 27 as prosecutors continue investigating the case.
 

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine
  • Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Israel has adopted a cautious position toward Moscow
  • The Kremlin has warned of an escalation in the conflict as Ukraine’s Western partners vow more weapons for Kyiv
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was considering military aid for Kyiv and was willing to mediate in the conflict.
“We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February last year, Israel has adopted a cautious position toward Moscow, seeking to maintain neutrality.
Israel has particularly emphasised the special ties between the two nations, as Israel has more than a million citizens from the former Soviet Union.
The Kremlin has warned of an escalation in the conflict as Ukraine’s Western partners vow more weapons for Kyiv.
“Any attempts — implemented or even unrealized but announced for the supply of additional, new or some other weapons — lead and will lead to an escalation of this crisis. And everyone should be aware of this,” Zakharova said.
Washington and Berlin this month said they would supply Kyiv with modern tanks but Ukraine is also asking its backers for fighter jets and long range artillery.

