Who's Who: Abdulaziz Alzamil, director of talent acquisition at the Soudah Development Co.

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Alzamil, director of talent acquisition at the Soudah Development Co.
Abdulaziz Alzamil
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Alzamil, director of talent acquisition at the Soudah Development Co.

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Alzamil, director of talent acquisition at the Soudah Development Co.
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulaziz Alzamil is the director of talent acquisition and organization development at the Soudah Development Co. owned by the Public Investment Fund. 

His role includes overseeing design and implementation of the company structure and talent acquisition function in line with the company’s objectives. He is involved in supporting the development and implementation of HR initiatives and functions while implementing global best practices for sustainable growth. 

Before joining PIF, Alzamil was director of strategic workforce planning and HR transformation for the public sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Riyadh.  

Alzamil played a major part in enhancing government effectiveness and increasing the performance of public sector employees as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through developing procedures that included top-down analysis, workforce planning, and workload analysis for all ministerial and non-ministerial entities. 

He also helped in developing benchmark comparisons with the public sectors around the world and designed an HR maturity assessment to provide superior employee experiences. 

Alzamil has held several leadership roles in designing and implementing recruiting strategies in telecom and IT companies such as Nokia, Jawwy, and Mobily.  

He also worked as a research assistant at California State University, San Bernardino, in the US. His area of focus mainly involved an integrative emotional intelligence model, the development of social-emotional competence assessment, and coaching competence. His research article was published in a peer-reviewed journal in the US. 

He gained a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh in 2009 and a master’s degree in business administration from California State University, San Bernardino in 2014. 

Alzamil holds a CIPD Level 7 certification and has attended many training courses, including strategic workforce planning from the Leoron Institute in Dubai, and international organizations management from the University of Geneva.
 

VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s latest luxury destination

VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s latest luxury destination
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s latest luxury destination

VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s latest luxury destination
  • Turki Al-Sheikh inaugurates new premium destination in Saudi capital
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: VIA Riyadh is the Saudi capital’s latest luxury destination that includes select restaurants, a cinema, the Kingdom’s first St. Regis Hotel, and elite shopping outlets.

Fireworks lit up the sky as Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, inaugurated VIA Riyadh, which will officially open its doors to the public in mid-February.

VIA Riyadh will offer live performances, as well as exceptional hospitality, accommodation and services to visitors seeking premium experiences. 

Construction of the area, which is built in the Salmani style, took 20 months. The Salmani design process is based on six core values outlined by King Salman: authenticity, continuity, human-centricity, livability, innovation and sustainability. Salmani architecture integrates modern lifestyles while evoking the local identity and architectural heritage of the Kingdom. 

Khaled Al-Malik, chairman of the Saudi Journalists Association, honored for his exceptional media career. (SPA)

Located near the Ritz-Carlton, VIA Riyadh holds a significant place in Saudi history as it was the birthplace of the Second Saudi State in the 1820s. Stones from the Tuwaiq mountains were carefully chosen and extracted to create and build the area. 

To encourage calm and serenity at VIA Riyadh, water fountains have been installed in the interiors and waterfalls intertwined with the rest of the outdoor landscape. The gentle and soothing sounds of water create an experience that enhances the picturesque natural landscape of the area. 

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of a number of ministers, officials and ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom. 

VIA Riyadh will offer live performances, as well as exceptional hospitality, accommodation and services to visitors seeking premium experiences. (Twitter: @AhmedAlKhateeb)

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Saudi minister of tourism, shared on his official Twitter account: “At the invitation of my brother, His Excellency Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh @Turki_alalshikh, I was pleased to attend the opening of the @ViaRiyadh project, which includes the St. Regis Hotel for the first time in the Kingdom and a number of luxurious restaurants, which contributes to creating a unique experience for visitors and residents of the city of Riyadh, which will remain the most exciting and attractive tourist destination.”

Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio said on his official Twitter account: “At the kind invitation of His Excellency the President of the General Entertainment Authority @Turki_alalshikh attended the inauguration ceremony of @ViaRiyadh last night. This site truly embodies a distinct mark in Riyadh where you enjoy a new and unique experience.”

The private ceremony also witnessed the honoring of Khaled Al-Malik, chairman of the Saudi Journalists Association, for his exceptional media career.

Artistic director bids to celebrate Saudi’s cultural identity with festival

Artistic director bids to celebrate Saudi’s cultural identity with festival
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Artistic director bids to celebrate Saudi’s cultural identity with festival

Artistic director bids to celebrate Saudi’s cultural identity with festival
  • Festi worked on canceled event to mark opening of G20 summit in Riyadh
  • Italian wants a patron to help with spectacular project in several cities
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: One of the most famous Italian artistic directors and producers is looking to organize a festival of Saudi culture to celebrate its unique identity.

Valerio Festi envisages open-air events and installations in several cities to help mark the Kingdom’s history and culture, and its vision for the future.

Bologna-born Festi has been responsible for many international open-air celebrations based on the traditions of the Renaissance and Baroque periods.

For years he has created these spectacular events, in Europe and the Arab world, including his latest, when lights, dance, water and a huge hot air balloon were utilized to mark the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

The artist lived in Saudi Arabia for a few months in 2020 to work on the opening event for the G20 summit in Riyadh, but it was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

He told Arab News: “I had the opportunity of getting to know Saudi Arabia and its people directly, and to appreciate its extraordinary background of culture and traditions, an immense treasury which I believe is not known enough about abroad.

“That memory, that treasury must be publicized and become as well-known as the huge achievements of the Kingdom throughout the years. A story of success could not happen without such a background.”

He added that he is convinced that “the fashion of the Saudi past was father to the country’s present success.”

He added: “That's a story which must be told, with a festival.

“I propose myself to be the art director of that festival, which will be held in Saudi cities and brought alive by local and international artists who would perform and make their mark with lights, music, dance and other works of artistic merit.

“It would bring intensity to such a complex and rich past, which is the basis for a spectacular future.”

Festi is now looking for a patron, someone he describes as a mecenate, for his project.

He said: “I’m looking for someone who wants to organize a series of shows going on at least for one month in several Saudi cities.

“This would be a unique festival for everyone to enjoy. It would be held in open spaces and enriched with installations of Saudi artworks which would mark the dialogue of the Kingdom with its future.”

Festi is supported in his quest by the Italian Saudi Business Group, a not-for-profit association based in Milan. It has operated since 2013 in Jeddah under the patronage of the Italian Consulate General and the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

ISBG President Alessandra Serafini said: “Festi represents one of the Italian excellences in his field, and we are happy to collaborate and promote his work in Saudi Arabia.”

 

348 arrests in Saudi drug busts

348 arrests in Saudi drug busts
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

348 arrests in Saudi drug busts

348 arrests in Saudi drug busts
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 348 people after Border Guards intercepted attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotics into the Kingdom.

Border Guards spokesman Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said on Wednesday that land patrols seized more than 42 tons of the stimulant khat, 661 kg of hashish, 118,517 amphetamine tablets and 318,970 tablets that are subject to medical regulation in a series of raids in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Tabuk, Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Quraini said that the arrests included 33 Saudi citizens and 315 violators of the border security system, 273 of whom were Yemenis, 38 Ethiopians, three Egyptians, and one Eritrean.

Initial legal procedures against the suspects have been completed, and the contraband has been passed on to the relevant authorities, Al-Quraini added.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline at 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or to email [email protected] Financial rewards are available for valid tips.

Last month, Saudi authorities arrested about 800 people from the Najran, Tabuk, Jazan and Asir regions for smuggling large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom.

Arab counter-terrorism strategy draft discussed in Riyadh

Arab counter-terrorism strategy draft discussed in Riyadh
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Arab counter-terrorism strategy draft discussed in Riyadh

Arab counter-terrorism strategy draft discussed in Riyadh
  • The meeting was chaired by Omani representative Lt. Col. Mohammed bin Salem Al-Shanfari
  • Representatives reviewed the components of the executive plan
Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives from 14 Arab countries submitted a draft executive plan for the Arab counter-terrorism strategy, which was developed by the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.
It came during the seventh two-day meeting of the Arab high committee, hosted by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences at its headquarters in Riyadh.
The meeting, organized by the Arab Office of Counter-Extremism and Terrorism in Riyadh and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, was chaired by Omani representative Lt. Col. Mohammed bin Salem Al-Shanfari, and attended by delegations from Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritania and Yemen, along with a GCC representative.
The meeting reviewed the components of the executive plan, its means of implementation as well as accompanying programs with international partners. Representatives discussed mechanisms for measuring, monitoring and evaluating the plan.
Foreign relations vice president at NAUSS, Khalid Alharfash, said that terrorism tops issues that the university is keen to address, given the impacts of terror on international security and stability.
Alharfash added that the university, in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, recently inaugurated a specialized center that aims to combat crimes including terrorism.
He expressed hope that the recommendations and resolutions adopted by representatives would achieve the goals and objectives of regional interior ministers, and boost Arab action in the field of counter-terrorism.

Social Responsibility Forum kicks off in Riyadh

Social Responsibility Forum kicks off in Riyadh
Updated 01 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Social Responsibility Forum kicks off in Riyadh

Social Responsibility Forum kicks off in Riyadh
  • Event agenda highlights role of private sector in promoting civic duties
Updated 01 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The 2023 Social Responsibility Forum launched on Wednesday at Riyadh's InterContinental Hotel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Representatives from the public and private sectors, company CEOs as well as heads of local authorities and organizations are taking part in the event.

The support of the Kingdom’s leadership in promoting social responsibility was lauded in a speech by Saudi Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Majid bin Abdul Rahim bin Salem Al-Ghanmi.

He noted that the Saudi Council of Ministers will mark March 23 as an annual Day of Social Responsibility in the Kingdom for the first time this year.

The association’s CEO, Abdullah Al-Muhanna, said that the forum will also tackle the Kingdom’s experience of social responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ways to incorporate the private and nonprofit sectors in promoting civic duties.

Saud Al-Subaie, chairman of the association’s board of directors, stressed the importance of bridging the gap between the public, private and nonprofit sectors in promoting social responsibility to achieve sustainable development.

“It is very important to achieve sustainable development in social responsibility, rooting social work in a framework, conducting research and scientific studies, in addition to spreading public awareness about social responsibility issues and monitoring social responsibility experiences with the relevant authorities,” Al-Subaie told Arab News.

“Partnerships between active institutions in the three sectors are due to be signed in relation to the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the social responsibility sector,” he added.

Al-Subaie praised the private sector’s growing interest in its “internal and external environment,” including the long-term strategy of Saudization.

Following the forum’s launch, a documentary film was screened covering the Social Responsibility Association’s history, goals and achievements.

