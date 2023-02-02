Australia to remove British monarch from banknotes

Morocco arrests British national linked to deadly drive-by shooting

LONDON: A criminal wanted by UK authorities over a deadly drive-by shooting has been arrested at the Moroccan border following a “day and night” multi-agency manhunt, the Daily Mail reported.

Nana Oppong, 42, was the subject of a UK police investigation into the drive-by killing of 50-year-old Robert Powell in 2020.

Oppong was named on the National Crime Agency’s most-wanted list and was placed on Interpol Red Notice, which alerts law enforcement authorities worldwide about wanted fugitives.

UK police said Oppong was arrested by Moroccan border authorities late last year after trying to enter from Spain on forged documents, but the news was kept secret over operational and security concerns.

Oppong, who is the seventh person to be arrested from the NCA most-wanted list, has since been kept in custody and is awaiting extradition to the UK.

NCA regional manager in Spain Steve Reynolds said: “Oppong’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK. Working with our colleagues at home and abroad we will continue to hunt those on the run.”

Stephen Jennings, a detective superintendent who leads the regional police case on Oppong, said: “Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family.

“Oppong’s arrest is the result of an excellent collaboration between Essex Police, the NCA, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), Interpol, Crimestoppers and other law enforcement colleagues around the world.”