Al-Futtaim Engineering joins forces with Dahua Technology to bring smart security solutions to Kingdom

Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies, part of Al-Futtaim Group, held the first-ever joint seminar in Saudi Arabia with long-term partner Dahua Technology, to showcase their smart integrated solutions in the domain of security and surveillance systems.
At the seminar, AFET introduced its infrastructure services division’s strong competencies to deliver Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions across various sectors. These sectors include smart city surveillance, road and transport security and surveillance systems, education smart surveillance monitoring solution, hospitality surveillance systems, and multilocation monitoring and recording solutions.
Organizations have been embracing digital transformation to improve customer experience and enhance infrastructure, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to build a futuristic city by harnessing data. There has also been a rising demand for cutting-edge surveillance technology and better control of network devices, without compromising on privacy. Understanding this, AFET is bringing its portfolio of infrastructure technology services and solutions to offer end-to-end IT services in the Kingdom.
This strategic partnership will further strengthen and support our cyber resilience capabilities and offerings to the Saudi market.
Murali S., Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies
Murali S., managing director at Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies, said: “This strategic partnership will further strengthen and support our cyber resilience capabilities and offerings to the Saudi market. Our expertise in providing holistic 360-degree solutions to the building and high technology industries, perfectly complement Dahua Technology’s focus on world-leading video-centric smart IoT solutions and services. We look forward to introducing our smart integrated security and surveillance and are confident that this will be a mutually beneficial relationship to enable a safer society and smarter living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Gary Li, general manager at Dahua Technology Saudi Arabia, said: “Today, modern security and surveillance needs are expanding, and our customers’ requirements have shifted from simple security and surveillance products to smart technology.”
Working with Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies allows us to access and understand the technical knowhow while also integrating these smart solutions to exceed our client expectations. As a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, we are proud to work with Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies to provide innovative and reliable products to their business units in Saudi Arabia.”
Through a shared vision of using premium quality products and holistic solutions, both companies have a proven track record of enabling their customers to grow their businesses and create value for end users.