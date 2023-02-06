You are here

LEAP 2023
LEAP 2023

Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 

Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 
The deals were announced by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Sawaha. (Supplied)
Updated 06 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 

Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 
Updated 06 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia witnessed the signing of $9 billion worth of investment contracts on the first day of the global tech event LEAP23 that began on Feb. 6 in Riyadh. 

Aimed at supporting future technology, digital entrepreneurship and tech startups, the deals were announced by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Sawaha, during his opening speech at the event that will run till Feb. 9. 

These deals include Microsoft’s $2.1 billion investment that the tech giant is putting in to develop a super-wide cloud in the Kingdom, while Oracle’s agreed to invest $1.5 billion to establish a new cloud region in the country.  

Chinese tech firm Huawei also pumped in $400 million to offer cloud services in the Kingdom, while state oil firm Aramco formed a partnership with Zoom worth $434 million to establish a cloud area. In addition, the event saw the signing of $4.5 billion worth of other deals with a wide range of global and local firms for various sectors.  

These investments aim to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as the largest digital economy in the Middle East and North Africa region aligned with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal to empower the technology sector.  

Al-Sawaha stated that hosting the LEAP23 conference is a global affirmation of the great support directed by the Kingdom to transform the economy into a digital landscape that promises rapid developments in line with Vision 2030.  

The conference also witnessed some major announcements including Meta launching the opening of the first Metaverse Academy in MENA, headquartered in Saudi Arabia; WEO Technology and Camel Lab launching Hektar, a multi-content social media app. In addition, MENA Communication and STC announced the launching of Beem – a new application for instant messaging, high-quality voice and video calls, and business features.  

Al-Sawaha stressed that the technology sector holds unprecedented opportunities supported by the Crown Prince in sub-sectors including digital economics, Internet of Things, health tech, quantitative sciences, space and satellites, fintech and open sources.  

In his opening speech, the minister stated that the event is set to host more than 250,000 attendees, as opposed to 100,000 last year, and will continue to see more investments as the Kingdom holds a $42 billion opportunity platform and stands as the largest technology market in the region.  

He added that Saudi Arabia continues to lead the human technical workforce with more than 340,000 workers in the market and female participation in the technical sector reaching 32.5 percent, higher than the average of the EU and Silicon Valley.  

Taking place at the Riyadh Front Center for Exhibitions and Conventions, the conference was launched under the title “Towards New Horizons” with more than 400 global and local technology companies. 

Topics: LEAP 2023

India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 bln

India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 bln
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 bln

India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 bln
  • The billionaire and Modi are from the same state and Adani has repeatedly denied allegations by Modi’s opponents that he had benefited from their close ties. Modi’s government too has denied allegations of favoring Adani
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a US short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout.
Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion.
Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closeness with Adani.
Protesters on Monday also expressed anger about investments made by state-backed Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) in the Adani Group.
Adani has rejected in detailed rebuttals the Hindenberg report’s allegations of stock manipulation, use of tax havens and criticism that it had unsustainable debt.
The billionaire and Modi are from the same state and Adani has repeatedly denied allegations by Modi’s opponents that he had benefited from their close ties. Modi’s government too has denied allegations of favoring Adani.
At New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a Mughal-era observatory that doubles up as a protest site for all causes, protesters held up banners and shouted slogans against Adani. Some broke through barricades, forcing the police to detain them.
“Common man has invested his money in a businessman’s (Gautam Adani) company and the government is trying to save him. The government is supporting the businessman (Adani) and not the common man,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Shiv Panday was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.
Hundreds of members of the Congress party protested across the country, including outside several offices of state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), both of which have exposure to Adani group companies.
At Jantar Mantar some burnt a suitcase with an SBI logo on it. In Mumbai, a protester held a placard with Adani’s photo and the LIC logo, explaining with a bar chart “How much has LIC invested in Adani Group.”
LIC holds a 4.23 percent stake in the flagship Adani firm, while its other exposures include a 9.14 percent stake in Adani Ports and 5.96 percent in Adani Total Gas. SBI said last week its total exposure to Adani Group was 0.9 percent of its total loan book, or around 270 billion rupees ($3.30 billion).
LIC and SBI did not respond to a request for comment.
Separately, a move by Adani Group on Monday to calm investor nerves failed to stem the market rout. It said it would pre-pay loans of around $1.1 billion taken against pledged stocks in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy, allowing it to get back the shares.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed down 0.9 percent on Monday after sinking as much as 9.6 percent in early trade. Adani Transmission dropped lost 10 percent, while Adani Green, Adani Total Gas Ltd. , Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar fell 5 percent each.
Adani Ports rose 9.3 percent, the only stock to buck the trend.
WORSENING CRDaesh
The crisis has snowballed into the biggest business and reputational challenge for 60-year-old Adani, whose fortunes had rapidly risen in recent years as he expanded his conglomerate’s business interests that stretch from ports to mining.
Both houses of India’s parliament were adjourned on Monday, the third consecutive day, amid sloganeering and demands to launch an inquiry.
In the brutal fallout of Hindenburg’s report, Adani group flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd. was forced to abandon a $2.5 billion share sale last week, and Adani lost his crown as Asia’s richest person and slipped down the global rankings of the wealthy.
Adani had planned to issue a credit report by Friday to address concerns raised by Hindenburg about its liquidity, Reuters reported. The report is expected to be released this week, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The stock market rout triggered a series of credit ratings warnings on Friday with Moody’s saying the group may struggle to raise capital, and S&P cutting its outlook on two group companies.
India’s banking and markets regulators, as well as the government, have initiated inquiries to calm spooked investors. The latter has written to various custodian banks asking for details on beneficial owners of offshore funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Reuters reported.

 

Topics: India Adani

UAE’s Burjeel Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company plan joint venture in Kingdom

UAE’s Burjeel Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company plan joint venture in Kingdom
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Burjeel Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company plan joint venture in Kingdom

UAE’s Burjeel Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company plan joint venture in Kingdom
  • They intend to develop a network of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centers across the country
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Burjeel Holdings, an Emirati healthcare company, and Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company, owner of the Fitness Time chain of gyms, has signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture, Emirates News Agency reported.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Investment in Riyadh, the companies will develop a network of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centers in Leejam facilities across the Kingdom. Initially, six centers will open in Riyadh and expand across the Leejam network over the next year.

“Our collaboration with Leejam to provide high-quality services in rehabilitation and sports medicine is significant as we commence operations in (Saudi Arabia, which is) renowned for its love of sports, and especially football,” said Shamsheer Vayalil, the founder of Burjeel Holdings.

“Professional and recreational athletes of all levels, and passionate youngsters, stand to benefit from comprehensive care, ranging from prevention to rehabilitation, which will be tailored to their specific needs.

“These offerings will create a world-class support system enabling sportspersons to elevate their performance. We are also committed to supporting the transformative (Saudi) Vision 2030, which acknowledges the importance of partnerships with the private sector to promote sports for well-being.”

Ali Al-Sagri, the chairman of Leejam Sports, said: “The MoU confirms the company's commitment to harnessing the full extent of its capabilities to raise the level of healthcare and physical fitness, and to achieve a healthier life for body and mind.

“Our partnership with Burjeel Holdings, a leader in the field of healthcare services, ensures integrated sports medicine services of the best international standards.”

Topics: Burjeel Holdings Leejam Sports Company

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city
Updated 06 February 2023
Reuters

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city
  • Hong Kong leader John Lee posted on Facebook said the city would be able to assist the Saudi oil firm
Updated 06 February 2023
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Monday the financial hub would support Saudi oil giant Aramco if it chose to list in the city.

Hong Kong will be able to handle any of Aramco's future funding arrangements and investment opportunities, John Lee said in a post on his official Facebook account after meeting the group's chief executive.

On Monday, Aramco also announced a strategic partnership with Zoom and an increase in funding for Wa’ed Ventures during the second edition of LEAP, being held in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hong Kong Saudi Aramco

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to develop digital infrastructure and communication technologies.

The MoU was signed at the second edition of LEAP, a major international technology conference held annually in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Downtown Company aims to build and develop downtown areas and mixed-use destinations in 12 Saudi cities.

The 12 cities include Madinah, Alkhobar, Al-Ahsa, Buraidah, Najran, Jazan, Hail, Al-Baha, Arar, Taif, Dumat Al-Jandal, and Tabuk. The company will develop over 10 million sq. m of land across all projects, creating modern destinations drawn from Saudi Arabia’s diverse local culture and traditional architectural motifs, while using cutting-edge technology in every project.

The agreement was signed between Nayef bin Saleh Al-Hamdan, a member of the board of directors and acting CEO of Saudi Downtown Company, and Bassam bin Abdullah Al-Bassam, undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications and IT for communications and infrastructure.

Al-Hamdan said the deal aims to encourage investment in the digital infrastructure of the company’s projects.

With more than 700 speakers from 50 counties and 900 local and international companies in attendance at the Riyadh Front Center for Exhibitions and Conventions, this year’s edition of LEAP represents a huge economic advance in the Kingdom through many partnerships, deals, and investment tours.

 

Topics: LEAP 2023

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official
Updated 06 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official
Updated 06 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Events such as the IAEE Conference currently underway in the Saudi capital and COP27 held in Egypt and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE are important milestones for the region toward a successful transition to green energy transition.
This was underlined by Rola Dashti, executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia while speaking at a session titled “Energy, Development and Climate Change” at the 44th IAEE International Conference in Riyadh on Monday.
“The Arab region is making significant headway toward climate change with two back-to-back COP conferences, the last one held in Egypt and next to be held in the UAE, and this IAEE conference will add more value to it,” she said.
Dashti praised Saudi Arabia for its green initiatives, measures for green energy transition, commitment to circular carbon economy, and scaling up the hydrogen energy program.
Echoing similar sentiments, Noura Alissa, a senior international policy analyst at the Saudi Energy Ministry, highlighted the importance of energy transition.
“Having a diverse energy mix is an important part of energy security,” she said.
Green hydrogen has a crucial role in the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economic sectors in the Arab region, said Sausan Al-Riyami, director of the Oman Hydrogen Center, German University of Technology in Oman.
“We should be ready in Oman and the Arab countries, and this could be done if we boost cooperation between all the stakeholders in the region,” she said.
Sarah Najm, assistant professor at King Saud University’s Department of Economics, noted that energy transition requires greater international cooperation.
Manjeet Kripalani, executive director at Gateway House, pointed out that India is a densely populated country with massive energy consumption. The situation is different from other countries facing energy transition challenges.
“The only country we can compare with is China,” she said.
She, however, added that China is taking a cautious approach to balancing its carbon-neutral commitment against the need for energy security, and India can follow the idea.
India is an energy-consuming country, and a large part of the energy produced locally is by coal, which is cheaper, she said.
Kripalani said there is a need to improve the efficiency of coal used to make the value chain more sustainable.
The session was moderated by Steven Griffiths, senior vice president for research and development, at Khalifa University.
 

Topics: IAEE23

