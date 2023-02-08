Meta, nonprofit end US lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark

You are here

Meta has described its logo as a "continuous loop" that resembles both the letter 'M' and an infinity sign to symbolize "infinite horizons in the metaverse."
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

  Lawsuit by Dfinity Foundation said Meta would cause confusion with its infinity logo
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc and blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation have resolved Dfinity’s trademark lawsuit against Meta over its infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court.

Meta and Dfinity asked the court Monday to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived.

A Meta spokesperson said Tuesday that the company was “pleased with the outcome of the case.” It said Dfinity had dropped the lawsuit after Meta “pointed out the defects” in its revised complaint.

Representatives for Dfinity did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Switzerland-based Dfinity’s Internet Computer is an “infinite” public blockchain network designed to host smart contracts. Dfinity sued Meta last year, alleging the logo Meta adopted after changing its name from Facebook would cause confusion with Dfinity’s infinity-symbol trademarks.

Meta has described its logo as a “continuous loop” that resembles both the letter ‘M’ and an infinity sign to symbolize “infinite horizons in the metaverse.”

US District Judge Charles Breyer dismissed Dfinity’s original complaint in November but allowed the company to amend the lawsuit. Breyer said Meta’s logo was unlikely to cause consumer confusion, citing differences in the logos’ designs and the fact that Dfinity’s customers are “tech-savvy developers.”

Dfinity filed an amended complaint in December.

Meta is still facing trademark lawsuits from virtual-reality company MetaX and investment firm Metacapital over its name change.

YouTube collaborates with Egypt’s National Council for Women on Safer Internet Day

YouTube collaborates with Egypt’s National Council for Women on Safer Internet Day
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

YouTube collaborates with Egypt’s National Council for Women on Safer Internet Day

YouTube collaborates with Egypt’s National Council for Women on Safer Internet Day
  • National council 1st Egyptian entity to enrol in YouTube’s Trusted Flagger program
  • NCW will provide tailored workshops for content creators focused on creating content that is sensitive to women’s needs
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube has partnered with the National Council for Women in Egypt to introduce a series of initiatives aimed at promoting a safer experience for women using the platform and encouraging more female content creators to share their stories.

Announced on Safer Internet Day, Feb. 7, the collaboration includes a series of workshops and meet-ups to set up a community of content creators, YouTube experts, and representatives from the NCW.

Council president, Dr. Maya Morsy, said the organization was pleased to partner with YouTube, “especially in light of what women suffer from exposure to various types of cyberviolence via social media that have become an open space for people to engage in violence against women.”

She noted that in recent years, Egypt had been taking steps to introduce legislation that protected women from all forms of violence.

“We are proud to encourage more women content creators and support them to develop their skills, to further understand women’s issues, and promote meaningful and useful content,” she added.

The workshops, which will take place throughout the year, aim to help more women content creators benefit from available resources to grow their channels, and learn about the different tools and features to stay safe online.

NCW will provide tailored workshops for content creators focused on creating content that is sensitive to women’s needs, raising awareness about women’s empowerment, and staying safe from cyberviolence against women and girls.

The workshops will also feature sessions focused on #IamRemarkable, a Google initiative that aims to empower women and other under-represented groups celebrate their achievements.

As part of the collaboration, the NCW will become the first entity in Egypt to enrol in YouTube’s Trusted Flagger program, which allows government bodies and non-profit organizations to directly report content to YouTube and have visibility on the decisions made.

Tarek Amin, director of YouTube partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Together, we aim to continue developing a safe experience for women creators in Egypt by equipping them with the skills needed and inviting them to join a wider support circle of other content creators and experts of the platform.”

Starzplay partners with Zain Kuwait

Starzplay partners with Zain Kuwait
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Starzplay partners with Zain Kuwait

Starzplay partners with Zain Kuwait
  • Deal furthers Starzplay’s expansion in MENA
  • Platform has expanded its sports content
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Starzplay has partnered with Zain Kuwait as the telecommunications provider’s commercial and retail distributor in Kuwait.

As part of the deal, Zain Kuwait will make Starzplay and the platform’s sports package available to customers with the new Max plans available through mobile and home internet packages.

The platform has already partnered with Zain in other markets such as Saudi Arabia.

The new deal comes as Starzplay looks to strengthen its “geographical expansion across the MENA region,” said Raghida Abou Fadel, senior vice president for business development and sales.

“Kuwait is an important market for our business, and we want to extend further to offer Starzplay’s diverse entertainment and sports portfolio to fans in the market,” she added.

Meshal Mohammed, chief commercial officer of Zain Kuwait, said: “We are always on the lookout for lucrative partnerships with the region’s streaming giants to offer the best selection of entertainment and sports titles to our customers.”

Starzplay has expanded its sports content, and offers international and regional events such as Coppa Italia, Dutch Eredivisie, All Elite Wrestling, PGA Tour, and the EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball competitions.

Reporters Without Borders, French media urge release of imprisoned Afghan journalist

Reporters Without Borders, French media urge release of imprisoned Afghan journalist
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Reporters Without Borders, French media urge release of imprisoned Afghan journalist

Reporters Without Borders, French media urge release of imprisoned Afghan journalist
  Mortaza Behboudi, 28, detained by Taliban in Kabul over espionage claims
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan must release imprisoned journalist Mortaza Behboudi, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), alongside 14 French news outlets and production companies, said on Monday.

Behboudi, who has been imprisoned in Kabul for a month, has dual French and Afghan citizenship. He was arrested and accused of espionage on Jan. 7 in the Afghan capital, two days after arriving in the country as part of a reporting assignment, RSF and French media said in a joint statement.

After month-long private attempts to secure his release, RSF and French media outlets made Behboudi’s case public, calling on Taliban authorities “to end this senseless situation.”

Behboudi, 28, began his career as a photojournalist aged 16 in Afghanistan, where he was born, according to the statement.

After facing threats in his home country, he arrived in Paris as a refugee aged 21, later working as a freelance journalist for numerous French media outlets.

Behboudi was awarded the Bayeux Prize for war correspondents in 2022 for a series of reports about life in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

Updated 08 February 2023
AFP

Rwandan court fines driver over death of top journalist

John Williams Ntwali. (Twitter @williams_ntwali)
  The trial was not open to the public until late Tuesday when a handful of journalists were invited to witness the reading of the verdict
Updated 08 February 2023
AFP

KIGALI: A Rwandan driver was on Tuesday fined one million Rwandan francs ($920) for involuntary manslaughter, over the death of a top journalist who was critical of the government.
John Williams Ntwali, editor of The Chronicles newspaper, was killed on January 18 when a speeding vehicle rammed a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion.
The court in Kigali said the driver, identified as Moise Emmanuel Bagirishya, “pleaded guilty and apologized for the accident.”
“He confessed that he killed Ntwali when he was over-speeding and fatigued,” the judge said, finding him guilty for “involuntary manslaughter and involuntary cause of bodily harm.”
“The court orders him to pay a fine of 500,000 Rwandan francs for each of the two crimes,” he told Kagarama Primary Court where neither Bagirishya nor the prosecution were present.
The trial was not open to the public until late Tuesday when a handful of journalists were invited to witness the reading of the verdict.
Ntwali, who had been arrested multiple times during his two-decade career as a journalist, owned the Pax TV channel on YouTube, which had established itself as a rare outlet for critical reporting in Rwanda.
Dozens of rights and media groups have urged Rwanda to conduct an independent and impartial probe into the death of the 44-year-old journalist.
Human Rights Watch said last month that Ntwali had been regularly threatened and attacked in pro-government media for his investigative reporting.
Media is tightly controlled in Rwanda and journalists critical of President Paul Kagame and his ruling party have been jailed, have disappeared or turned up dead throughout his nearly 30 years in power.
The country’s media played a central role in whipping up racial hatred in the lead up to the 1994 genocide that saw 800,000 mainly ethnic Tutsis killed in a 100-day massacre.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a media watchdog, says Kagame “exploits Rwanda’s collective memory” of the genocide to justify his control over the media.
Rwanda ranks 136th out of 180 countries on the RSF press freedom index.
 

Iconic Arabic current affairs magazine Al-Majalla relaunches combining critical analysis with a new revamped digital product

Iconic Arabic current affairs magazine Al-Majalla relaunches combining critical analysis with a new revamped digital product
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

Iconic Arabic current affairs magazine Al-Majalla relaunches combining critical analysis with a new revamped digital product

Iconic Arabic current affairs magazine Al-Majalla relaunches combining critical analysis with a new revamped digital product
  • Guided by its commitment to quality content, Al Majalla relaunches today to continue to provide insightful analysis into the world's most crucial topics through exclusive interviews and detailed reports
  • World-leading Arabic writers, global journalists, and contributors will continue to feature in Al Majalla to ensure it remains the leading magazine for global opinion formers, offering in-depth analysis, in print and online in Arabic and English
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Today, Al Majalla, one of SRMG’s key brands and the leading magazine for current and political affairs in the Arab world has re-launched its print edition in Arabic with a new design, accompanied by cutting-edge digital platforms in both Arabic and English. The relaunch encompasses a revitalization of all aspects of the brand, including a new editorial content strategy focusing on premium news, data and analysis, a modern aesthetic, and state-of-the-art technology. The first phase of the revamp is a soft launch with plans to continually enhance the magazine’s editorial and product offerings, in line with evolving consumer habits.

Al Majalla’s new offering will build on its reputation and honor the legacy of the magazine. For more than forty years, Al Majalla has been a trusted voice for its objective journalism. It is known for landmark coverage, insightful interviews and analysis by renowned writers, opinion formers, politicians, and decision-makers from the Middle East and across the globe.

Previously led by renowned figures such as Othman Al-Omair, Abdulrahman Al-Rashed, and H.E. Dr. Adel Al Toraifi, the magazine's archives boast a wealth of distinguished and exclusive interviews with noteworthy figures, including UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, US President Ronald Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, boxer Muhammad Ali, and poet Nizar Qabbani.

As part of the new editorial strategy, Al Majalla will place a premium on rigorous journalism and address global issues with credibility through exclusive interviews and meticulous reporting. The magazine will delve into events through in-depth analysis, backed by data, offering fresh perspectives, with a commitment to being a reliable source of information in an era of widespread misinformation.

Building on the magazine’s rich legacy, the new Al Majalla will meet the growing demand to deliver in-depth coverage and analysis to its audience of opinion formers, politicians, business leaders, and decisions makers. This readership encompasses not only the Gulf and the Middle East, but people all over the globe in leading capitals and areas of business in Asia, Europe, America, and beyond.

Commenting on the re-launch of the magazine and its digitalization, Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: "The essence of modern journalism extends beyond platform development or technology advancements, involving continuous research about – and engagement with – target audiences, fostering a commitment to editorial principles that align with global standards. This includes everything from crafting press materials and selecting the means of presentation, to evaluating and continuously refining the content and honing media and journalistic talent.

Al-Rashid added: “Given the legacy of Al Majalla, we have a responsibility to ensure that credibility remains at our core. SRMG continues to champion journalistic integrity to provide audiences with the depth of information they need to make informed decisions. Over the past four decades, Al-Majalla has been a reliable media and knowledge source in the political, economic, social, and cultural spheres. Today we are proud to deliver the new Al Majalla and we hope that the magazine will continue to be held in high esteem by its readers around the world.”

Al Majalla dedicates the cover story of its first print edition to the events as they unfold in Iran, unpacking the impact of change in Tehran on the region. The first issue also includes interviews with Arab and international opinion leaders

and intellectuals and features official historical documents and reports on the latest economic and technological trends as well as cultural news from the region and the world.

SRMG has a network of more than 30 media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News Network, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty, Hia, and Al Eqtisadiah. SRMG has transformed its portfolio with new platforms, investments in innovative media start-ups, and long-term partnerships with prominent, international brands such as Bloomberg Media and Warner Bros. Discovery.

