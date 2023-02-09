Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit

You are here

Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Titled ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ conference will take place on Feb. 13-15
  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo due to deliver keynote speech
JAKARTA: Indonesia will seek to learn more about good governance at next week’s World Government Summit in Dubai, its ambassador to the UAE said on Thursday.

This year’s gathering on Feb. 13 to 15 has been titled “Shaping Future Governments,” and 20 heads of state, more than 250 ministers, 80 leaders of international organizations, and thousands of government officials, are expected to attend.

The Indonesian delegation will be led by Deputy Minister for Manpower Afriansyah Noor, while President Joko Widodo is set to deliver a keynote speech in a virtual address.

“We hope that Indonesia will be able to learn more on how to govern even better, more advanced,” Husin Bagis, the Indonesian envoy to Abu Dhabi, told Arab News.

“Indonesia can learn a lot from developed countries on how they govern their country well.”

Bagis said the UAE was a good model, particularly on the issues of manpower, investment, and trade.

“Just take the example of the UAE, where it is easier to make permits, investment is easier, working here is easier, it’s all easy here in the UAE,” he added.

Indonesia has regularly participated in the annual event in Dubai, with its Finance Minister Sri Mulyani receiving the summit’s Best Minister Award in 2018.

The conference was established in 2013 as a global knowledge exchange platform for governments, to facilitate dialogues on policies focused on trends of the future, innovation, and technology.

