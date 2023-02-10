You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson
Short Url

https://arab.news/26e2p

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson

What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

This insightful book outlines the process he used to determine the next best step for him and how you, too, can pursue more meaning and purpose in your life and work, says a review published on Goodreads.com.

If you want to change your career and circumstances but aren’t sure how, this guide from Jeff Henderson will help you reevaluate your purpose and determine your next best step. the next chapter of your life starts today, with one simple step. and you’ll know how to take that step because you know “What to do next.”

Topics: Book Review Jeff Henderson

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red
What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets
books
What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets

What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red

What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red

What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Siddharth Kara

Siddharth Kara’s “Cobalt Red” exposes the immense toll taken on the people and environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo by cobalt mining, as told through the testimonies of the Congolese people themselves.

Cobalt is an essential component to every lithium-ion rechargeable battery made today, the batteries that power our smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles. Roughly 75 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt is mined in the Congo, often by peasants and children in sub-human conditions.

In this stark and crucial book, Kara argues that we must all care about what is happening in the Congo — because we are all implicated.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets
books
What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets
What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores
books
What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores

What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets

What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets

What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Matt Potter

Matt Potter’s “We Are All Targets” tells  the incredible untold origin story of cyberwar and the hackers who unleashed it on the world, tracing their journey from the ashes of the Cold War to the criminal underworld, governments, and even Silicon Valley.

Two years before 9/11, the US was attacked by an unknown enemy. No advance warning was given, and it didn’t target civilians. Instead, tomahawk missiles started missing their targets, US agents were swept up by hostile governments, and America’s enemies seemed to know its every move in advance. A new phase of warfare — cyberwar — had arrived. 

Never before told, this is the riveting secret history of cyberwar not as governments want it to be — controlled, military-directed, discreet, and sophisticated — but as it really is: anarchic, chaotic, dangerous, and often thrilling.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores
books
What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores
What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
books
What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea

What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores

What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores

What We Are Reading Today: On Savage Shores
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Caroline Dodds Pennock
 

Caroline Dodds Pennock’s “On Savage Shores” is a landmark work of narrative history that tells the story of the indigenous Americans who journeyed across the Atlantic to Europe after 1492. 

We have long been taught to presume that modern global history began when the “Old World” encountered the “New,” when Christopher Columbus “discovered” America in 1492, but for tens of thousands of Aztecs, Maya, Totonacs, Inuit and others — the reverse was true: they discovered Europe.

Drawing on their surviving literature and poetry, Pennock gives us a sweeping account of the indigenous American presence in, and impact on, early modern Europe.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
books
What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict

What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea

What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea

What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Bill Hayton

The book explains why the world can’t afford to be indifferent to the simmering conflict in the South China Sea.

China’s rise has upset the global balance of power, and the first place to feel the strain is Beijing’s back yard: the South China Sea. 

For decades tensions have smoldered in the region, but today the threat of a direct confrontation among superpowers grows ever more likely. This important book is the first to make clear sense of the South Sea disputes. 

Bill Hayton, a journalist with extensive experience in the region, examines the high stakes involved for rival nations that include Vietnam, India, Taiwan, the Philippines, and China, as well as the US, Russia, and others. 

Hayton also lays out the daunting obstacles that stand in the way of peaceful resolution, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The book offers stories of individuals who have shaped current conflicts. 

Hayton makes understandable the complex history and contemporary reality of the South China Sea.

He underscores its crucial importance as the passageway for half the world’s merchant shipping and one-third of its oil and gas.

Whoever controls these waters controls the access between Europe, the middle east, South Asia, and the pacific.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The China Questions

What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict

What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict

What We Are Reading Today: The Verdict
Updated 05 February 2023
Arab News

Authors: Prannoy Roy & Dorab R. Sopariwala

“The Verdict” unwraps many a fascinating but hidden story behind the stale and often intimidating numbers and tables on Indian elections over decades. It is also anecdotal, and in part, a political history of the country.

“The Verdict” discusses the key factors that win or lose elections in India, what does, or does not, make India’s democracy tick, and is this the end of anti-incumbency.

It also discusses whether opinion polls and exit polls are reliable, and does the Indian woman’s vote matter.

“The Verdict” uses rigorous psephology, original research, and facts to talk about the entire span of India’s entire electoral history-from the first elections in 1952, till today, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Written by Prannoy Roy, renowned for his knack of demystifying electoral politics, and Dorab Sopariwala, this book is regarded a compulsory reading for anyone interested in politics and elections in India.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The China Questions
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ugliness and Judgment

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson
What We Are Reading Today: What to Do Next by Jeff Henderson
Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation
Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation
Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival
Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival
US announces $85m in aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
US announces $85m in aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 
International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.