What We Are Reading Today: Cobalt Red

Author: Siddharth Kara

Siddharth Kara’s “Cobalt Red” exposes the immense toll taken on the people and environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo by cobalt mining, as told through the testimonies of the Congolese people themselves.

Cobalt is an essential component to every lithium-ion rechargeable battery made today, the batteries that power our smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles. Roughly 75 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt is mined in the Congo, often by peasants and children in sub-human conditions.

In this stark and crucial book, Kara argues that we must all care about what is happening in the Congo — because we are all implicated.