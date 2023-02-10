You are here

  • Home
  • News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
(Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6j2sz

Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Media conglomerate News Corp. said on Thursday that it would cut 1,250 jobs after it missed estimates for second-quarter earnings due to weakness in its news and digital real estate businesses.
Rising inflation and higher interest rates are forcing companies to curb their ad and marketing spend, denting one of the major sources of revenue for companies such as News Corp, which has major publishing platforms including the Wall Street Journal.
“A surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of our businesses,” Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement.
“The initiatives now underway, including an expected 5 percent headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growth,” Thomson added.
Shares of the company fell 1.4 percent in extended trading after its first quarterly report since Rupert Murdoch’s decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, which is led by his son Lachlan Murdoch.
Advertising revenue fell 10.6 percent to $464 million during the quarter.
Revenue was $2.52 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average expected $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Adjusted earnings per share were 14 cents, while analysts were expecting 19 cents.

Topics: News Corp.

Related

Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp
Media
Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp
News Corp. to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business — memo
Media
News Corp. to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business — memo

Iraq jails YouTuber, TikToker over ‘indecent’ videos

Iraq jails YouTuber, TikToker over ‘indecent’ videos
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

Iraq jails YouTuber, TikToker over ‘indecent’ videos

Iraq jails YouTuber, TikToker over ‘indecent’ videos
  • In January Iraqi government formed a committee to scan social networks for content deemed “immoral” or “low-brow”
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: A court in Baghdad has sentenced two Iraqis to prison time over “indecent” videos on social media that “undermine modesty and public morality,” the judiciary said Wednesday.
The interior ministry in the largely conservative country in January formed a committee tasked with monitoring social networks for content that goes against Iraqi society’s “morals and traditions.”
The misdemeanor court has handed YouTuber Hassan Sajamah a two-year prison term, while Om Fahad, who has a following of some 23,000 users on TikTok, has been sentenced to six months, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.
According to the statement, both are accused of sharing on social media “several videos containing indecent speech that undermines modesty and public morality.”
Sajamah was sentenced on Wednesday and Om Fahad the day before, a judicial source told AFP.
In his videos, Sajamah stopped young people on the street and asked them personal questions, like whether they had ever received gifts from romantic partners or what they seek in an ideal partner.
Om Fahad has shared videos of herself dancing to Iraqi music while wearing tight-fitting clothes.
Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in a televised interview on Tuesday that eight people had been detained so far over “immoral content.”
Speaking to Iraq’s Al-Rasheed network, he defended the authorities’ latest push and brushed aside claims it restricts civil liberties.
“This has nothing to do with freedom of expression,” Maan said. “These misguided people do not represent Iraqis, Iraqi women or Iraqi society.”
He called on social media users to delete their “low-brow” material as a sign of “their good faith.”
Upon announcing the monitoring committee last month, the interior ministry also launched a platform allowing users to report content to the authorities.
According to Maan, more than 50,000 reports have been made on the government platform “in just a few days.”

Topics: Iraq Youtube TikTok

Related

TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU
Media
TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU
Special Who is cashing in on TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East?
Media
Who is cashing in on TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East?

TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU

TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU

TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU
  • TikTok plead to expand its state-controlled media labels, fact-checking program, scale up volume of claims
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Chinese social media company TikTok on Thursday pledged to do more to tackle disinformation on its platform by adding more safety features and broadening its fact-checking measures, spurred by the role played by state-controlled media and the war in Ukraine.
Presenting its progress report on what it did to live up to a beefed-up EU code of practice on disinformation in the past six months, the company acknowledged the need to step up its efforts.
“While we’re proud to be providing this level of granular detail for the first time, we recognize that there is more work to be done. In the coming months, we’re investing in a number of initiatives,” Caroline Greer, director of public policy and government relations, said in a blogpost.
TikTok would expand its state-controlled media labels, ramp up action against disinformation linked to Ukraine, expand its fact-checking program across Europe to include more language coverage, and scale up the volume of claims it fact-checked, she said.
The company would also strengthen its approach to disinformation in its advertising policies.
TikTok said in the past six months it removed 191 adverts that breached its ban on political actors placing advertising on its platform, and connected people to authoritative sources of information on COVID-19, the Holocaust, the war in Ukraine and other topics.

Topics: TikTok EU disinformation

Related

Senior UK MP warns users off Chinese-run TikTok app
Media
Senior UK MP warns users off Chinese-run TikTok app
TikTok rolls out new account enforcement system to address repeated policy violations
Media
TikTok rolls out new account enforcement system to address repeated policy violations

UK newspaper The Sun raises £500,000 for quake-hit nations

UK newspaper The Sun raises £500,000 for quake-hit nations
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK newspaper The Sun raises £500,000 for quake-hit nations

UK newspaper The Sun raises £500,000 for quake-hit nations
  • Money will go to British Red Cross providing emergency support in Turkiye, Syria
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British tabloid newspaper The Sun announced on Thursday that it had raised more than £500,000 in aid for areas in and around Turkiye and Syria hit by deadly earthquakes.

The red-top paper said contributions to its special appeal had come from readers and UK companies.

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s was reported to have pledged £250,000 and frozen food chain store Iceland donated £50,000.

Tesco, and Marks and Spencer together gave £150,000 within hours of the fund being launched, the newspaper added.

Other notable food chains and retail shops have also made generous contributions.

All money from The Sun’s aid plea is being given to the British Red Cross organization that is providing on-the-ground relief in the wake of the disaster in Turkiye and Syria.

British Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Mike Adamson said: “The scale of destruction caused by these earthquakes has been devastating. Donations will help search-and-rescue missions on the ground and provide vital aid to those who need it most.”

Topics: the sun newspaper UK Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

UK to launch TV charity appeal after quakes in Syria, Turkiye
Media
UK to launch TV charity appeal after quakes in Syria, Turkiye
Update First UN quake aid convoy reaches Syria as envoy says needs immense
Middle-East
First UN quake aid convoy reaches Syria as envoy says needs immense

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
  • Twitter's progress report presented on Thursday lacked data, information
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Elon Musk’s Twitter lagged behind Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and TikTok in the fight against disinformation in the last six months, the European Commission said on Thursday and urged Twitter to step up its efforts.
The companies on Thursday presented progress reports on compliance with a beefed up European Union (EU) code of practice on disinformation in the last six months.
The reports included data on how much advertising revenue the companies had averted from disinformation actors, the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviors detected.
The Commission last year strengthened the code by linking it to new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act which allows regulators to fine companies as much as 6 percent of their global turnover for breaches. Independent digital services coordinators enforce the act and decide on penalties.
Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova singled out Twitter for criticism.
“I am disappointed to see that Twitter’s report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations stemming from the Code,” she said in a statement.
The EU executive said Twitter’s report lacked data and did not contain information on commitments to empower fact checkers.
The next reports are due in July. The signatories to the code on Thursday launched a transparency center allowing EU citizens, researchers and NGOs to access online information about their efforts combating disinformation.

Topics: Twitter EU Google Meta TikTok Microsoft Digital Services Act

Related

Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
Media
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
Twitter restricted in quake-hit Turkiye
Media
Twitter restricted in quake-hit Turkiye

UK to launch TV charity appeal after quakes in Syria, Turkiye

UK to launch TV charity appeal after quakes in Syria, Turkiye
Thousands have been left homeless after the massive quake ripped through the border area between Turkiye and Syria. (AFP)
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK to launch TV charity appeal after quakes in Syria, Turkiye

UK to launch TV charity appeal after quakes in Syria, Turkiye
  • British government pledges to match first £5m in donations by public
  • 14 organizations to receive money to use in devastated areas for water, food, shelter, medicine 
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee is to launch an emergency appeal for funds following the earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday.

It will be broadcast on all major TV channels in the UK on Thursday Feb. 9, with the government pledging to match the first £5 million ($6 million) in donations, and the Scottish government giving another £500,000.

Any funds raised will be distributed across 14 organizations currently operating in or deploying to the area — including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and ActionAid — to purchase things such as clean water, food, temporary shelters and medical equipment.

At least 15,000 people have already died since the earthquakes struck, with the toll expected to climb on account of the vast number of injuries and poor conditions in the region.

Many thousands of buildings in both countries have been destroyed, leaving survivors without shelter, and weather conditions frequently dip into sub-zero temperatures.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “When disasters like these terrible earthquakes strike, we know the British people want to help. They have shown time and again that few are more generous and compassionate.

“That is why we are match-funding public donations to DEC’s appeal to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, as part of a wider package of support from the UK that will be used to provide lifesaving interventions to those who need it most in the region.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This earthquake has caused a huge amount of damage and significant loss of life that will be felt for some time to come.”

She added that her government would “support those affected with medical care, shelter, food and clean water.”

DEC CEO Saleh Saeed told the BBC: “In Turkiye alone, 6,000 buildings including schools and health centres have collapsed, with infrastructure vital to everyday life such as sanitation and water supplies badly damaged.

“Funds are urgently needed to support families with medical aid, emergency shelter, food and clean water in freezing, snowy conditions.”

He added: “We know that money is tight for many people here in the UK as the cost of living crisis continues but, if you can, please do donate to support people caught up in this deadly disaster.”

He said despite the crisis on the ground, British charities were working relatively well in Syria due to already being established there as a result of the conflict in the country over the past decade. 

“Despite the challenges they are all experiencing now ... aid is getting through and they are scaling up,” he added.

Islamic Relief aid worker Salah Aboulgasem told the BBC: “The priority right now is saving lives by clearing the rubble. The next priority is supporting people who have lost their homes and gone through huge trauma.

“People need medicines and warmth. There is a lot of screaming, people are trying to find relatives. A lot of people are sleeping in cars because they are scared to go back into the buildings due to aftershocks.”

Fears are mounting for survivors still trapped in the rubble as searches continue into a fourth day and rescue efforts continue to be hampered by damage caused to infrastructure and snowy conditions.

The World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, told the BBC that just 22 percent of people trapped in rubble survive 72 hours after an earthquake, adding: “Every minute counts now because the window to save lives is fast running out.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

Ilhami Akbulut is rescued from a building as the search for survivors continues in Hatay, Turkey February 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Clock is ticking against harsh weather conditions
UAE rescue team saves Syrian family trapped under rubble in Turkiye
Middle-East
UAE rescue team saves Syrian family trapped under rubble in Turkiye

Latest updates

‘It’s chaotic and messy, but there’s some kind of order’ — Dia Mrad’s new show captures the state of Beirut 
‘It’s chaotic and messy, but there’s some kind of order’ — Dia Mrad’s new show captures the state of Beirut 
India to drop pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, other countries
India to drop pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, other countries
Review: Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ has pitfalls, but bags of promise 
Review: Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ has pitfalls, but bags of promise 
Lebanese designer Jihan Chehayeb discusses statement earrings inspired by history
Lebanese designer Jihan Chehayeb discusses statement earrings inspired by history
Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline
Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.