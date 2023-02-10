Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Jake Paul promises knockout of Tommy Fury in Riyadh

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is promising to knock out Tommy Fury in Riyadh when they clash in their highly anticipated matchup in Riyadh on Feb. 26.

Paul was speaking at the bout’s official press confidence at the capital city’s Faisaliah Hotel on Wednesday night. The fight will see the two pugilists place their undefeated records on the line, with the winner not only winning bragging rights but also lucrative future boxing opportunities.

Billed as “The Truth,” the main event and undercard promises a night of non-stop action live from the Diriyah Arena, which has been organized by the Ministry of Sport in association with Saudi Boxing Federation, Skill Challenge Entertainment, Most Valuable Promotions and Queensberry Promotions.

Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz bin Fahd bin Saad, executive board member of Skill Challenge Entertainment, said it was a privilege to have the backing of the Saudi leadership, represented by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“With their incredible support, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a global destination for the most important sporting events — with ‘The Truth’ and Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury the latest example of our country’s proud position.

“We had a great ambition to organize and host a fight of this profile, intrigue, and interest and today, we have succeeded in achieving this goal. We are equally proud that Feb. 26 will witness several exciting fights prior to the main event, including a crop of Saudi Arabian champions, who have the opportunity to compete as part of this global showpiece.”

Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning his attention to the sport. Now a global phenomenon, the American enters the contest in inspired form following a final round stoppage victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in October.

“I’ve always grown up watching big fights, watching boxing, but to be here in Saudi Arabia with such amazing people, for such a massive fight, is incredible. I’d like to say thank you to the Kingdom, Ministry of Sport and Prince Khaled for having me here,” said Paul. “The fanbase here is amazing. The opportunity to meet so many fans here in the past while with the WWE was a big reason behind me wanting to return.”

Asked what Saudi Arabia and the world can expect on fight night, the 26-year-old was emphatic in his response: “I’m going to knock this kid (Fury) out in four rounds or less. I’ve put every single opponent on the canvas — everyone I’ve fought has touched the ground. Tommy has no power, no idea what’s coming his way. He’s unprofessional, he’s not a real businessman, he’s not even a real fighter — and I’m going to prove it. That’s why this fight is called ‘The Truth.’ On Feb. 26, the truth will come out.”

Standing in his way is Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), who has also amassed an impressive record to date and comes with a strong boxing pedigree having been born into the sport. The half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Britain’s Tommy Fury aims to build his own legacy in the ring and is equally confident of victory. Much like Paul, he too will be backed by strong support from afar given his family links and self-made popularity as a reality television personality in the UK, setting the scene for an enthralling encounter.

Paul versus Fury is the latest headline boxing event to grace Saudi shores, following “Clash on the Dunes” between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in 2019 and last year’s “Rage on the Red Sea,” which again featured Joshua in a second meeting with pound-for-pound great Oleksandr Usyk.

These events have demonstrated the Kingdom’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing sports destination. This has inspired a 300 percent increase in boxing nationwide, 35 percent increase in sports participation and a 150 percent surge in female sports participation, as well as investment in all levels of boxing and the sports industry.

There is also a packed undercard featuring Ilunga Makabu verses Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title, and emerging Saudi talent.

Speaking about his upcoming title defense, reigning champion Makabu said: “I wish to extend my appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership and Ministry of Sport for the opportunity to be here in Saudi Arabia. Becoming world champion was always a dream of mine, but my mission now is to defend my title in a country committed to developing the sport of boxing. I’m proud to be here and look forward to showcasing my skills on such a big stage.”

Commenting on his upcoming world title fight and the opportunity to compete in Saudi Arabia once again, Jack said: “I feel blessed. As a Muslim, to fight in the motherland of my faith, for a world title, is truly amazing. To become the first Muslim to win a world title in Saudi Arabia would be historic and I’m very thankful and proud to have this opportunity.”