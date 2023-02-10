You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output

Update Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output
Brent crude futures rose $2.17, or 2.57 percent, to $86.67 a barrel by 0900 GMT (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/59cb2

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose $2.17, or 2.57 percent, to $86.67 a barrel by 0900 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $2.01, or 2.57 percent, at $80.07.

Both contracts were on course for weekly gains above 8 percent.

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day, or about 5 percent of output, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“The Russian economy is fraying in the face of Western sanctions,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The G7 economies, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5.

The latest measures will crimp the Kremlin’s fossil fuel earnings and exacerbate its fiscal woes by the end of the year, Brennock added.

The announcement marked a turnaround for bearish sentiment that characterised trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of recession fears in the United States and weak demand data from China.

Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent 2023 price forecast to $92 a barrel from $98/bbl and its 2024 price forecast to $100/bbl from $105/bbl.

China’s consumer price index in January increased from December, with inflation approaching the target of about 3 percent set by the government last year.

The latest US oil inventory data this week also raised fears of a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.

This was followed by a rise in weekly US jobless claims.

Topics: Oil oil update

Related

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5 percent of output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products, according to Reuters.

The price of Brent crude rose on the news of the output cut from Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, increasing by more than 2.5 percent on the day to $86.6 per barrel.

“As of today, we are fully selling the entire volume of oil produced, however, as stated earlier, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the ‘price cap’,” Novak said in a statement.

“In this regard, Russia will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations.”

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had held talks with some members of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, group regarding its decision to cut output.

A Russian government source told Reuters earlier on Friday that it had not formally consulted with the OPEC+ group.

As Russia navigates the maze of restrictions which the West has imposed in an attempt to choke off its revenue from oil, the production cut indicates that the price cap on Russian oil products has had some impact.

The G7, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU also imposed a ban on purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5. In turn, Russia has banned deals involving any application of the price cap mechanisms.

Output Cut

The last big fall in Russian oil output was in April when it collapsed by nearly 9 percent following the introduction of Western sanctions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has managed to set up logistic chains for its oil sales, mostly in Asia.

Russia’s decision to cut oil production was announced only nine days after an OPEC+ panel, in which Russia is a member, endorsed the oil producer group’s current output policy, leaving production cuts agreed last year in place.

“Russia believes that the ‘price cap’ mechanism in the sale of Russian oil and oil products is an interference in market relations and a continuation of the destructive energy policy of the countries of the collective West,” Novak said.

His spokesperson said later that the cuts will relate to crude oil only, without gas condensate, a type of light oil.

Russia’s oil output last year defied numerous predictions of a decline, rising by 2 percent to 535 million tons – 10.7 million barrels per day – thanks to a jump in sales to Asia, especially, to India and China.

However, following a raft of new sanctions from the West, Russia is facing more challenges in selling oil, a key source of revenue for the state budget, which posted a $25 billion deficit in January.

Lower export volumes shrank Russia’s current account surplus by 58.2 percent to $8 billion in January, squeezing Russia’s capital buffers at a time when Moscow is ramping up budget spending. 

Topics: Oil Russia russia oil

Related

Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output
Business & Economy
Oil Update - Prices jump more than 2 percent on Russian plan to cut output
Russia’s Lavrov in Iraq for energy talks
Middle-East
Russia’s Lavrov in Iraq for energy talks

Hybrid meetings leaving over half of Saudi workers feeling less listened to: Logitech survey

Hybrid meetings leaving over half of Saudi workers feeling less listened to: Logitech survey
Updated 11 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Hybrid meetings leaving over half of Saudi workers feeling less listened to: Logitech survey

Hybrid meetings leaving over half of Saudi workers feeling less listened to: Logitech survey
Updated 11 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hybrid meetings are leaving a large section of Saudis working remotely feeling their input is less valuable than those who attend conferences in person, according to a new survey.

The research by Logitech shows that 59 percent of those asked agreed that their contributions in meetings would be valued more if they were attending physically instead of virtually, and 40 percent felt less included as compared to in-person meeting participants.

However, the survey of more than 500 white-collar workers in the Kingdom revealed that 52 percent would still prefer to work either in a hybrid or a fully remote work arrangement.

Loubna Imenchal, head of enterprise business at Logitech, Africa, Middle East, 

Türkiye and Central Asia, said: “The Kingdom is placing great emphasis on digital transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to unlock its vast economic potential. 

“Furthermore, as companies prepare for the future of work, technology will be the game changer, closing the gap between traditional and hybrid workplaces and creating a smarter, more agile, and creative local workforce.”

The survey also showed that 39 percent of respondents who have joined a hybrid meeting virtually felt that they had fewer opportunities to build rapport amongst meeting participants. 

Some 73 percent of respondents agree that hybrid meetings would be more productive if all participants had an equal chance to speak and contribute, and 61 percent of those who participate in hybrid meetings in-person shared that they tend to engage more with participants that are in the same room.

Respondents said that technical issues are the most significant challenges with hybrid meetings, with connectivity issues – 43 percent – and poor audio quality – 40 percent – ranking amongst the top concerns. 

Some 34 percent of those surveyed also said having to repeat themselves due to participants not being able to hear them clearly was an issue they experienced during hybrid meetings.

Other common issues such as participants not paying attention, poor video quality, participants being late, and getting talked over by others during meetings were also cited as challenges in hybrid meetings.

In November 2021 a survey by Kaspersky showed that 51 percent of employees in Saudi Arabia reported an increase in workload since switching to remote working.

The multinational cybersecurity and antivirus provider surveyed 4,303 IT workers, with 18 percent of the respondents saying their workload has significantly increased, 35 percent did not notice a volume change, and only 9 percent noted a decrease in the scope of work due to new working conditions.

Topics: Logitech hybrid meetings Remote working

Related

Special Does remote working have a future in a post-COVID Middle East? photos
Middle-East
Does remote working have a future in a post-COVID Middle East?
51% of employees in Saudi Arabia complain of increased workload since switching to remote working
Business & Economy
51% of employees in Saudi Arabia complain of increased workload since switching to remote working

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics Co. has signed eight agreements, memorandums of understanding and deals to increase cooperation with government agencies and international companies as part of its contribution to the digital transformation strategy in the Kingdom.

The agreements by the firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, included one with the Ministry of Sports to provide digital transformation support concerning smart stadiums, digital solutions, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Advanced Electronics also inked a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to support initiatives to improve digital infrastructure, while a MoU was signed with Saudi Arabia Railways to provide security solutions, managed services, and IT infrastructure solutions. 

A MoU was also penned with the Saudi Electricity Company to provide infrastructure solutions, transfer and localize technologies, and a contract for operating digital technical infrastructure and technical support was signed with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.

The deals were announced after the company participated in the LEAP 23 International Technical Conference, held in Riyadh, from Feb. 6 to 9.

Advanced Electronics Co. CEO, Ziad Al-Musallam, said the agreements will contribute to the development of the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom in various sectors and represent a quantum leap in the digital transformation process as an enabler to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Other deals included cooperation agreements with Chronolife, Intelligent Security Systems, and Advanced Technology and Cybersecurity. These deals include providing support in the areas of infrastructure development, infrastructure projects in government sectors, and enabling the smart cities sector.

There were more than 250,000 registrations for the LEAP 23 event, more than double the number who signed up in 2022.

A host of investment announcements were made, with programs worth $2.43 billion revealed on day three of the event, following the $9 billion of deals revealed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Information Abdullah Al-Swaha at the event opening.

This is in addition to eight other investment funds worth $646 million launched during the event to stimulate innovation and digital entrepreneurship.  

Topics: LEAP 23 Advanced Electronics Co.

Related

World’s biggest tech conference LEAP 23 concludes in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
World’s biggest tech conference LEAP 23 concludes in Riyadh
Saudi startup outlook to be explored at LEAP2023 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi startup outlook to be explored at LEAP2023 

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani
  • The fund, which is set up to put the country’s oil and gas revenues to work, held some $200 million worth of shares in Adani group at the end of 2022
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

OSLO: Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Thursday it has completely divested its assets in the troubled Indian conglomerate Adani.
The fund, which is set up to put the country’s oil and gas revenues to work, held some $200 million worth of shares in the group at the end of 2022.
It had a stake of 0.14 percent in Adani Green Energy, 0.17 percent in Adani Total Gas and 0.3 percent in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.
“Since year-end, so the five weeks since year-end, we have further reduced our exposure in Adani companies significantly,” said Christopher Wright, the head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk monitoring at the fund.
“So today for all intents and purposes, we have no exposure left,” Wright added.
Between 2014 and 2023, the fund had already divested from six subsidiaries of the Adani conglomerate, mainly for environmental reasons, namely their role in deforestation and their high greenhouse gas emissions.
The business empire of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani lost around $120 billion in value after US short-selling investment group Hindenburg Research accused it of artificially inflating share prices in a report released in January.
It clawed back some of that this week after pledging to repay $1.1 billion worth of early loans in a move meant to reassure investors.
Hindenburg accused Adani of artificially boosting the share prices of its units by funnelling money into the stocks through offshore tax havens.
Adani has repeatedly denied the allegations and accused the US investment firm of a “maliciously mischievous” reputational attack.
Last year, the Norwegian fund divested from a record 74 companies worldwide, judging their ESG practices to be detrimental to their profitability, and from 13 others after recommendations from an ethics council.
The fund has investments in about 9,000 companies, as well as bonds and real estate, and is governed by ethical rules that prohibit it from investing in companies that commit serious human rights abuses, manufacture nuclear weapons, or are involved in coal and tobacco.
 

Topics: Adani Green Energy Hindenburg Norway

Related

India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110bn
Business & Economy
India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110bn
Gautam Adani. (REUTERS)
Business & Economy
India’s Gautam Adani: Asia’s richest man in the eye of a storm

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: The production and use of nitrogen fertilizers accounts for 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which can be massively reduced with a few available interventions, a new study said on Thursday.

Nitrogen fertilizers — produced and used across the world —are crucial for global food security.

But their harmful emissions contributing to global warming exceed the aviation sector, and are on par with the iron and steel, cement and plastics industries.

Most existing research has focused on emissions associated with the production of fertilizers, but Thursday’s study showed that the majority — two thirds — come from the use of the fertilizers in croplands.

“There is the perception that the petrochemical industry has been causing the emissions producing the fertilizers, but actually that doesn’t seem to be the case. That was very surprising for us,” co-author Andre Cabrera Serrenho from Cambridge University told AFP.

The findings are important because they show “where we should prioritize action to reduce emissions,” he added.

Carbon emissions could be reduced by up to 80 percent by 2050 while still producing enough food to feed a growing global population, said the study published in the journal Nature Food.

“The interventions we propose in our study do not imply loss in crop productivity, and they consider the future growing demand for food to feed a growing global population,” Serrenho confirmed.

“We are currently really inefficient in the way we use fertilizers,” he said. “We put much more fertilizers in croplands than the amount of nitrogen that actually crops need to grow.”

The main emissions in the use phase come from the degradation of fertilizer by bacteria that exist in the soil and produce nitrous oxide, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases.

Carbon dioxide and methane are also emitted in the use phase, but simply using less fertilizer could help to slash those harmful emissions.

But convincing farmers to use fertilizers more efficiently — for example, applying them daily in smaller quantities instead of spraying in large doses them once a season — will require policy shifts.

“If we could have more economic incentives to farmers to change practices to reduce emissions, that seems to be the most obvious place to start,” Serrenho said.

Topics: climate change emissions COP28 FERTILIZERS food security

Related

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official
Business & Economy
Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official

Latest updates

Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report
Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report
Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Hybrid meetings leaving over half of Saudi workers feeling less listened to: Logitech survey
Hybrid meetings leaving over half of Saudi workers feeling less listened to: Logitech survey
Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Japan Cup and Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup highlights of weekend’s racing in Riyadh
Japan Cup and Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup highlights of weekend’s racing in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.