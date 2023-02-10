Starzplay premieres first Arabic original series ‘Kaboos’

UK newspaper The Sun raises £500,000 for quake-hit nations

LONDON: British tabloid newspaper The Sun announced on Thursday that it had raised more than £500,000 in aid for areas in and around Turkiye and Syria hit by deadly earthquakes.

The red-top paper said contributions to its special appeal had come from readers and UK companies.

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s was reported to have pledged £250,000 and frozen food chain store Iceland donated £50,000.

Tesco, and Marks and Spencer together gave £150,000 within hours of the fund being launched, the newspaper added.

Other notable food chains and retail shops have also made generous contributions.

All money from The Sun’s aid plea is being given to the British Red Cross organization that is providing on-the-ground relief in the wake of the disaster in Turkiye and Syria.

British Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Mike Adamson said: “The scale of destruction caused by these earthquakes has been devastating. Donations will help search-and-rescue missions on the ground and provide vital aid to those who need it most.”