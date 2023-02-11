You are here

  • Home
  • Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood

Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood

Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, Director of the Green Riyadh Project (third from right), surrounded by media professionals who attended the beginning of Green Riyadh Project works in Al-Naseem neighborhood. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, Director of the Green Riyadh Project (third from right), surrounded by media professionals who attended the beginning of Green Riyadh Project works in Al-Naseem neighborhood. (Supplied)
Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood
2 / 2
Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, Director of the Green Riyadh Project (third from right), surrounded by media professionals who attended the beginning of Green Riyadh Project works in Al-Naseem neighborhood. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgdp3

Updated 11 February 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood

Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood
  • The project aims to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative by planting a total of 7.5 million trees in the capital
Updated 11 February 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Urban greening works began in the Al-Naseem neighborhood of the Saudi capital on Thursday, a continuation of the tree-planting schemes in residential neighborhoods of the city within the framework of the Green Riyadh project.

The Green Riyadh megaproject, launched by the Saudi leadership in 2019, will contribute to increasing the total green spaces in the city.

The works in Al-Naseem neighborhood include afforestation, the planting of trees and shrubs, and the establishment of parks and green areas.

The designs have been developed based on global environmental standards that take local surroundings into consideration. The implementation of the plan will be accompanied by activities, including an introductory exhibition to raise residents’ awareness about the importance of greenery.

The project aims to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative by planting a total of 7.5 million trees in the capital and is working to establish a water network to irrigate trees and reuse 100 percent of the treated water, at a capacity of about 1 million cubic meters per day.

Through the Green Riyadh project, the Kingdom will invest $11 billion over 10 years and create new parks to improve air quality and reduce the temperature in the city.

The project will help reduce ambient temperature by 2 degrees Celsius during the summer season, reducing temperatures by 8-15 degrees Celsius across the city; improve the air quality by reducing CO2 concentration; and reduce annual power consumption by 650 GW/h through the promotion of green building techniques.

The project will also create new investment opportunities for the private sector.

 

 

Topics: Green Riyadh

Related

Green Riyadh project embarks on tree-planting campaign
Saudi Arabia
Green Riyadh project embarks on tree-planting campaign
Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees video
Saudi Arabia
Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity
Updated 10 February 2023
SPA

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity
  • Al-Ruwaily stressed the importance of fostering fraternity, peace and friendly dialogue in order to face humanity’s common challenges
Updated 10 February 2023
SPA

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily held a reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week and International Day of Human Fraternity.

In his speech, Al-Ruwaily emphasized the significance of these two occasions, which are designated by the UN as official international days, celebrated yearly to promote the values of coexistence.

He stressed the importance of fostering fraternity, peace and friendly dialogue in order to face humanity’s common challenges.

Al-Ruwaily pointed out the Kingdom’s efforts to spread the principles of interfaith harmony and educate people on the values of the Islamic faith, which calls for moderation, fraternity and cooperation among peoples.

The ceremony was attended by French religious leaders, officials and ambassadors, heads of community-based organizations, senators and members of the National Assembly.

 

Topics: Interfaith Harmony Week

Related

Special Saudi Arabia open to interfaith dialogue to combat religious intolerance, says US Special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia open to interfaith dialogue to combat religious intolerance, says US Special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism
Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Islamic affairs minister leads Saudi delegation at interfaith conference

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
  • Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, KAUST Chief Information Officer Jason Roos explained how AI can improve the crucial field
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology participated in the second edition of LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, a global platform for future technologies where pioneering technology professionals worldwide convene to network and share innovations.

During his speech, KAUST President Tony Chan emphasized the importance of universities being critical drivers for building sustainable innovation ecosystems that, in turn, serve as the basis for national and global centers of excellence.

Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, KAUST Chief Information Officer Jason Roos explained how AI can improve the crucial field.

Meanwhile, the KAUST booth at the conference met with a huge turnout, and visitors had the opportunity to learn about the university’s role in promoting ecosystems for research, development and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives, including the KAUST Artificial Intelligence Initiative, KAUST-SDAIA Center of Excellence, and Smart-Health Initiative.

KAUST Innovation also participated in various workshops at the conference led by Prof. Hattan Ahmed, head of the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center.

The university also signed five strategic agreements.

 

 

Topics: LEAP 2023 Saudi Arabia Innovation ecosystems

Related

KAUST develops innovative wastewater treatment in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
KAUST develops innovative wastewater treatment in Saudi Arabia
KAUST commencement 2022 looks to bright future
Saudi Arabia
KAUST commencement 2022 looks to bright future

Saudi poets gather for Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan

(Twitter @mocsaudi_en)
(Twitter @mocsaudi_en)
Updated 11 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi poets gather for Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan

(Twitter @mocsaudi_en)
  • The fourth caravan to be organized by the academy, Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan set off from Riyadh and was held until Feb. 9 in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah
Updated 11 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Kingdom has designated 2023 as the Year of Arabic Poetry in recognition of Saudi national heritage and culture and to celebrate, the Academy of Arabic Poetry launched on Feb. 7 the first events of this year’s Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan.

Held with the support of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission of the Ministry of Culture, the caravan featured Saudi poets Sultan Al-Dait, Sultan Al-Sabhan, Mohammed Al-Turki, Muzna Al-Mubarak and Haifa Al-Hamdan, who recited several poems of various genres and styles.

The fourth caravan to be organized by the academy, Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan set off from Riyadh and was held until Feb. 9 in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. It was preceded by the Arabian Jasmine Caravan from Jazan, the Roses Caravan from Taif, and the Palm Caravan from Al-Ahsa, which performed in previous years.

FASTFACT

Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan set off from Riyadh and was held until Feb. 9 in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. It was preceded by the Arabian Jasmine Caravan from Jazan, the Roses Caravan from Taif, and the Palm Caravan from Al-Ahsa, which performed in previous years.

The first poetry caravan organized by the academy, the Palm Caravan, was conducted by several male and female poets from Al-Ahsa. The caravan traveled around several cities of the Kingdom, starting from Taif and passing through Makkah and Abha before reaching Jazan.

Mansour bin Mohammed bin Merisi, the director general of the Academy of Arabic Poetry, described Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan as a package of poetry programs and events that seeks to represent the poetic diversity across the Kingdom’s different regions.

The poet Haifa Al-Hamdan said that the initiative “keeps pace with Vision 2030’s aspirations” by reviving culture and poetry and promoting Saudi heritage, both locally and abroad.

“The selection of poets was not conducted randomly,” she said. “The procedure was an attempt to integrate several poetic voices and generations from diverse regions and poetic schools, with the aim of helping young poets meet more advanced ones. This contributes to enriching the poetic experience…It also contributes to the poets’ connection with each other and, eventually, the forming of overlapping circles of literary works.”

Sultan Al-Dait, a poet who participated in the caravan, said: “The idea of forming the caravan is extremely brilliant…This is a golden period for Saudi poetry. It is consistent with the Saudi Vision 2030 and includes the participation of Saudi poets from different regions. This is a qualitative leap and adds great richness to the field of poetry.”

 

Topics: Art of Poetry Saudi poets Saudi Arabia literature Publishing and Translation Commission

Related

‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
Lifestyle
‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
Makkah governor launches online Arabic poetry encyclopedia
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches online Arabic poetry encyclopedia

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference
Updated 11 February 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference
  • As part of its “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, the ministry held a meeting with investors on the sidelines of the conference
Updated 11 February 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has concluded its participation in the Mining Indaba Conference, which was hosted by South Africa and ended on Feb. 9.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Midaifer, who led the Saudi delegation at the conference, cast light on the mining opportunities in the Kingdom and the organizational and legislative framework which had made it attractive to investors.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Midaifer, Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, leads the Saudi delegation at the conference. (SPA)

He held meetings with several government and senior officials representing the large companies which attended the event.
As part of its “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, the ministry held a meeting with investors on the sidelines of the conference to showcase the continuing efforts and reforms to promote the mining sector in the Kingdom to attract foreign investment.
Saudi Arabia attracted a record amount of investment of $32 billion last year.
The accomplishments include de-risking investments in mining exploration, production and processing, growing value chains in gold, phosphate and aluminum, as well as beginning to develop an electric vehicle ecosystem.  

 

 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Exclusive Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO video
Business & Economy
Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO

Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye

Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Updated 11 February 2023
SPA
AP

Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye

Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
  • The survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to slake his thirst, and a four-year-old boy offered a jellybean to calm him down as he was shimmied out
Updated 11 February 2023
SPA AP

GAZIANTEP: A third cargo plane loaded with relief supplies from Saudi Arabia arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye on Friday, carrying 104.6 tons of items including foodstuff, tents, blankets, rugs, and shelter bags, as well as medical supplies, following the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The relief flight is part of the Saudi Aid Bridge project implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help victims of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.
Meanwhile, rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold.
The survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to slake his thirst, and a four-year-old boy offered a jellybean to calm him down as he was shimmied out.
But the flurry of dramatic rescues — some broadcast live on Turkish television — could not obscure the overwhelming devastation of what Turkiye’s president called one of the greatest disasters in his nation’s history.

Entire neighborhoods of high-rise buildings have been reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires, and the magnitude 7.8 quake has already killed more people than Japan’s Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, with many more bodies undoubtedly yet to be recovered and counted.

 

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid teams fly to Turkiye to take part in earthquake relief effort
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid teams fly to Turkiye to take part in earthquake relief effort

Latest updates

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 
Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play first event of the year
Iran exiled opposition figures in talks to unite against mullah regime
Iran exiled opposition figures in talks to unite against mullah regime
Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison
Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.