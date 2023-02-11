Google cautions against ‘hallucinating’ chatbots — report

You are here

Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI in November introduced ChatGPT
BERLIN: The boss of Google’s search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.
“This kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination,” Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
“This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer,” Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.
Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.
Alphabet Inc. introduced Bard, its own chatbot, earlier this week, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.
Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.
“We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility,” Raghavan said. “We certainly don’t want to mislead the public.”

LONDON: Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group, has topped the media listees in Forbes Middle East’s 2023 list of the 100 most powerful businesswomen in the region, ranking 25th overall.

Al-Rashid assumed her current role in October 2020, a year before the group rebranded from the Saudi Research and Marketing Group to the Saudi Research and Media Group.  

Group revenues hit $719 million during the first nine months of 2022, growing by 27.6 percent compared to $563.6 million during the same period in 2021.

The Tadawul-listed group operates in 11 countries and owns 25 websites and 30 brands. It is also the publisher of the Arabic Manga Magazine.

Forbes ME published on Thursday this year’s list of the most powerful women in the region, who are driving success across 27 sectors.

The flagship annual list was dominated by Emirati and Egyptian women, with 15 and 12 entries, respectively. Saudi Arabia took 11 places and Kuwait eight, while Lebanon, Oman and Qatar occupied six each, according to a Forbes ME press statement.

Banking and financial services made up 23 of the 100 listees. Diversified conglomerates followed with 11 women leaders, while eight businesswomen are from the investments industry.

Emirati businesswoman Hana Al Rostamani, group CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank, moved two places up to top the 2023 list, followed directly by Raja Easa Al Gurg, chairperson and managing director of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group.

The highest-ranked Saudi on the flagship annual list is Lubna S. Olayan, chair of the Saudi British Bank and chair of the executive committee and deputy chair of Olayan Financing Company, who came in third.

Some of the women on Forbes ME’s 2023 list of most powerful women in the region have had global influence as well as regional. Al Rostamani and Al Gurg also made it to the Forbes list of the world’s 100 most powerful women in 2022.

DUBAI: Streaming platform Starzplay and production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi hosted an exclusive screening of the first two episodes of the platform’s Arabic series “Kaboos” in Dubai, ahead of the show’s streaming debut on Feb. 9.
Members of the cast and crew and others involved in the production were at the event, including Rakeen Saad, Passant Shawky, Kady Al-Qaisy, Abdullah Al-Muhairi, Mansoor Alfeeli, Mohammed Al-Alawi, Hana Kazim, Majid Al-Ansari and Yasir Al-Yasiri.
In addition to the screening, guests had a chance to participate in a live Q&A session with the cast and crew.
The development of the show has been a “labor of love” for Starzplay and reflects its commitment to bringing “high-quality shows to the local audience,” said Maaz Sheikh, the platform’s CEO.
The show “sets new industry standards with excellent production values and brings an authentic Arab voice to the horror genre,” and shows that Starzplay “can deliver world-class homegrown content,” he added.
Filmed across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE, the five-episode series takes viewers on a journey through urban legends of the region, with spine-chilling modern takes on stories inspired by local mythology.
In the first episode of the series, “Al Ghoul,” a remote Bedouin tribe in Saudi Arabia in the 1930s is being stalked by a pack of wild hyenas that is devastating livestock and is suspected to be killing humans. When a child of the tribe is snatched in the night, a chain of horrifying events unfolds in the desert.
“Werewolf (Al Salawa),” the second episode, is set in 1920s Egypt in the Valley of the Kings, amidst excavations of ancient Egyptian tombs. These excavations coincide with tales of rabid werewolf-like beasts claiming victims up and down the Nile. The clash between ancient practices and modern ideas polarizes the population in the remote valley.
“The launch of the series is significant in that it will enable us to present a new perspective of the Arabic horror genre that resonates with regional consumers,” said Ben Ross, chief content officer of Image Nation.
The horror anthology series is produced by Al-Yasiri’s and Alfeeli’s production company, Starship Entertainment.

Media conglomerate News Corp. said on Thursday that it would cut 1,250 jobs after it missed estimates for second-quarter earnings due to weakness in its news and digital real estate businesses.
Rising inflation and higher interest rates are forcing companies to curb their ad and marketing spend, denting one of the major sources of revenue for companies such as News Corp, which has major publishing platforms including the Wall Street Journal.
“A surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of our businesses,” Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement.
“The initiatives now underway, including an expected 5 percent headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growth,” Thomson added.
Shares of the company fell 1.4 percent in extended trading after its first quarterly report since Rupert Murdoch’s decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, which is led by his son Lachlan Murdoch.
Advertising revenue fell 10.6 percent to $464 million during the quarter.
Revenue was $2.52 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average expected $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Adjusted earnings per share were 14 cents, while analysts were expecting 19 cents.

BAGHDAD: A court in Baghdad has sentenced two Iraqis to prison time over “indecent” videos on social media that “undermine modesty and public morality,” the judiciary said Wednesday.
The interior ministry in the largely conservative country in January formed a committee tasked with monitoring social networks for content that goes against Iraqi society’s “morals and traditions.”
The misdemeanor court has handed YouTuber Hassan Sajamah a two-year prison term, while Om Fahad, who has a following of some 23,000 users on TikTok, has been sentenced to six months, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.
According to the statement, both are accused of sharing on social media “several videos containing indecent speech that undermines modesty and public morality.”
Sajamah was sentenced on Wednesday and Om Fahad the day before, a judicial source told AFP.
In his videos, Sajamah stopped young people on the street and asked them personal questions, like whether they had ever received gifts from romantic partners or what they seek in an ideal partner.
Om Fahad has shared videos of herself dancing to Iraqi music while wearing tight-fitting clothes.
Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in a televised interview on Tuesday that eight people had been detained so far over “immoral content.”
Speaking to Iraq’s Al-Rasheed network, he defended the authorities’ latest push and brushed aside claims it restricts civil liberties.
“This has nothing to do with freedom of expression,” Maan said. “These misguided people do not represent Iraqis, Iraqi women or Iraqi society.”
He called on social media users to delete their “low-brow” material as a sign of “their good faith.”
Upon announcing the monitoring committee last month, the interior ministry also launched a platform allowing users to report content to the authorities.
According to Maan, more than 50,000 reports have been made on the government platform “in just a few days.”

BRUSSELS: Chinese social media company TikTok on Thursday pledged to do more to tackle disinformation on its platform by adding more safety features and broadening its fact-checking measures, spurred by the role played by state-controlled media and the war in Ukraine.
Presenting its progress report on what it did to live up to a beefed-up EU code of practice on disinformation in the past six months, the company acknowledged the need to step up its efforts.
“While we’re proud to be providing this level of granular detail for the first time, we recognize that there is more work to be done. In the coming months, we’re investing in a number of initiatives,” Caroline Greer, director of public policy and government relations, said in a blogpost.
TikTok would expand its state-controlled media labels, ramp up action against disinformation linked to Ukraine, expand its fact-checking program across Europe to include more language coverage, and scale up the volume of claims it fact-checked, she said.
The company would also strengthen its approach to disinformation in its advertising policies.
TikTok said in the past six months it removed 191 adverts that breached its ban on political actors placing advertising on its platform, and connected people to authoritative sources of information on COVID-19, the Holocaust, the war in Ukraine and other topics.

