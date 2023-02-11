Zheng stuns top seed Kasatkina to reach semi-finals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

ABU DHABI: China’s Qinwen Zheng showed why she’s one of the rising stars of tennis as the world no. 29 eliminated top seed and world no. 8 Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Friday.
Also on Friday, second seed and world no. 9 Belinda Bencic beat the USA’s Shelby Rogers 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to set up a last-four clash against sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.
At the International Tennis Centre, 48 hours after knocking out fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko, Zheng returned to Stadium Court and produced another incredible performance against Kasatkina.
The Chinese youngster dropped only three games to secure her place in the semi-finals after a dominating 6-1, 6-2 victory, dictating play from the start and taking the first set 6-1 in just 33 minutes. Her confidence soared as the match progressed, and while Kasatkina tried to find her rhythm, she could do little to disrupt Zheng’s play. At 5-2 up, Zheng converted her second match point to book her place in the next round.
It was her third career victory over a top-10 player following last year’s wins against Ons Jabeur in Toronto and Paula Badosa in Tokyo.
She said: “I’m really happy with my performance tonight. I played good tennis and was aggressive. It wasn’t easy as she’s a very consistent player and I am happy to have given my best. It doesn’t matter who I face next because it will be a very difficult match.”
Zheng will play eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova who triumphed 6-3, 6-3 over fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova late on Friday night.
Earlier in the day, Olympic champion Bencic wowed crowds as she held off Rogers to head into the next round. The opening set saw both players hold their serve, leading to a tie-break which Bencic won. The Swiss then picked up where she left off in the second set, racing to a 5-2 lead before sealing the match.
Bencic said: “I’m very happy to come through this match. It wasn’t the prettiest of matches but I was happy to win the first set after a tight tie-break, I stayed focused until the end.”
Bencic will now face sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who recovered from a set down against third seed Elena Rybakina in her quarter-final to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Meanwhile, in the doubles, Monica Niculescu and Miyu Kato qualified for Saturday’s semi-final after beating Zhaoxuan Yang and Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-3. They will play Luisa Stefani and Shuai Zhang, while Desirae Krawczyk and Giulian Olmos will take on Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan for a place in the final.
Peers praise Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka’s recent improvement
The 24-year-old Belarusian led the WTA tour in double faults in 2022
Updated 11 February 2023
Reem Abulleil
ABU DHABI: From seriously struggling with her serve at the start of last year to becoming a Grand Slam champion in Melbourne last month, Aryna Sabalenka’s remarkable journey has earned her praise from across the tennis community.
The 24-year-old Belarusian led the WTA tour in double faults in 2022, with a whopping 428 in 55 matches, but still managed to end the season in the top five.
She started working with biomechanics and performance coach Gavin MacMillan in August 2022 to try and overcome her serving woes and it paid dividends as she has kicked off 2023 with a perfect 11-0 record and two titles — Adelaide and the Australian Open.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, noted the significant progress her opponent has made on her serve and expects her to continue to be a real threat on tour.
Speaking to Arab News at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open this week, Rybakina said: “I think she’s a really hard-worker and she did a great job. I remember how much she was struggling with the serve, and now there are still some double faults here and there, but overall the serve was really good, especially in the Australian Open final.
“Her second serve was coming in like the first one. The speed was quite high and I think she worked really hard to get to where she is now. I think now she is at her best and will continue like this for sure.”
World No.8 Daria Kasatkina joked that she can relate to Sabalenka when it comes to serving problems, having experienced her fair share, and described the Belarusian as one of the hardest-working players on tour.
“I don’t know if people outside of tennis see it or not, but we are here and see everything inside, you could clearly see that she’s making 1,000-percent effort to win a slam,” said Kasatkina.
“It’s a very important thing and she has talked about it many times. You could see in the previous slams how important it was to her, and sometimes she was too tight because it was so important. It’s normal — if you want something so badly you get nervous. You could see when she won it was like the (pressure was lifted).
“She completely deserves it. She’s one of the hardest workers on the tour.”
Swiss world No. 9 Belinda Bencic lost to Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Australian Open last month and admitted she felt overpowered by her rival during the match.
Bencic, who faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Abu Dhabi semi-finals on Saturday, said she always knew Sabalenka had it in her to win a major.
“For me, it’s not so surprising. I’ve always thought she’s a great player who’s capable of a lot of things and great results. It worked for her in Australian Open,” said Bencic.
“On one side I’m kind of sad I lost in the fourth round, but, on the other side, if you lose against the (eventual champion) it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself and you know that you can go there as well, if you improve a couple of things. She’s definitely showing what I (need to) improve to beat her. It’s definitely great for her, and congrats to her.”
Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova is a player who, like Sabalenka, relies on a huge serve and massive groundstrokes. Pliskova has also had her ups and downs in recent years and suggested both she and her coach Sascha Bajin can learn a lot from Sabalenka’s journey.
“Yes, of course (we can get inspiration from that). I did watch her video from her biomechanics manager about the serve on YouTube, so I’m aware of it,” admitted Bajin.
Pliskova believes both Sabalenka and fellow big-server Rybakina can be particularly threatening if they have full belief in their respective games, given the weapons that they possess.
“Obviously she’s dangerous if she’s confident. It’s the same with Rybakina. These girls, if they have confidence, they really have a big game and they can win. I always thought that it was a matter of time before she won a Grand Slam. She was there, quite close. I think she has the game to win big tournaments,” said Pliskova.
Sabalenka’s grit and determination have always shone through, irrespective of her, at times, erratic performances on court. Her father Sergey passed away in November 2019 at the age of 43 and, two months later, she was on court battling through matches in honor of his memory.
“I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No.1,” Sabalenka told reporters in Adelaide at the start of the 2020 season. “I’m doing it for him, so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now.”
One player who perhaps knows Sabalenka better than anyone else on the tour is former world No.2 Paula Badosa. The Spaniard initially thought Sabalenka “looked very aggressive and intimidating,” but they soon hit it off, played doubles together and became close friends.
“As she always says, we’re soulmates,” said Badosa. “I think we’re very similar personalities and I admire her a lot. She’s a fighter and she’s been through a lot — tough moments — and she’s always fighting, no matter what.
“We all remember how she started last year in Australia with the serve and she tried and she tried and she never gave up, and she had an amazing reward,” she continued.
“I know for her it was very important and it’s a dream come true. And I was very happy because we’re very close and we’re living, like, the same journey together. I think that she totally deserves it.”
Now No.2 in the world and undefeated so far this season, Sabalenka’s next appearance will come at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin Feb. 19.
Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Last eight line-up confirmed as World No. 8 survives slow start to earn victory in Abu Dhabi
Rybakina, Samsonova and Haddad Maia join the top seed in quarterfinals starting on Friday
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Top seed Daria Kasatkina survived an early scare to secure her spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The World No. 8 emerged following tricky conditions with a 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann on Thursday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.
A slow start from Kasatkina allowed Teichmann to take the lead in a swift first set, before the top-ranked player in Abu Dhabi fired back to level the match with a 6-0 second set. In the third set, an early break from the World No. 8 helped close out the match.
On her opening victory, Kasatkina said: “It was an important win just to get the confidence of playing and winning in this tournament and to understand the play on this court with the lights and the difficult conditions with the wind tonight.
“I’m happy as after that first rough set, I was able to be calm and recover and find a way to make the opponent uncomfortable. I’m happy that my head was clear and that I was able to win and progress today.”
Elena Rybakina continued her promising start to 2023, winning in straight sets over former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to book her place in the quarterfinals. The new World No. 10 powered through the wind with a 6-4, 6-2 win in her first match in Abu Dhabi to secure her place in the quarterfinals starting on Friday.
Following her victory, Rybakina said: “It was nice to get the victory today. It was challenging today with the conditions with the wind, but we have to adapt and overall, I’m happy with the win.
“I enjoy playing in the UAE. I’ve trained for preseason here and it’s always nice to spend time here. I’m looking forward to the next matches and it’s nice to be playing in this new tournament.”
Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova battled past Barbora Krejcikova in a tight encounter, recording a 7-5, 7-6 victory to progress to Friday’s quarterfinals. Krejickova, the women’s doubles champion in last month’s Australian Open, saved five match points before losing out to Samsonova in a second-set tiebreak. The victory for Samsonova sets up a quarterfinal matchup with World No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova on Friday.
The final match saw the longest action of the day, as Beatriz Haddad Maia saw off Yulia Putintseva to win 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 in over three hours of play. A quick 6-4 first set for Haddad Maia was followed by an epic 88-minute second set, with Putintseva refusing to give in, saving three match points to clinch the tiebreak. Haddad Maia would then close out the match, taking the third set 7-6 victory through a final tiebreak, securing her spot in Friday’s quarterfinal match against third seed Rybakina.
In the doubles quarterfinal matches, Luisa Stefani and Shuai Zhang won in straight sets against Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a 6-4, 6-4 victory to stroll into Saturday’s semifinals. Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos followed with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic to secure their spot in the semifinals in Abu Dhabi.
In Friday’s quarterfinal matches, American qualifier Shelby Rogers will take on World No. 9 Belinda Bencic to open the action on Stadium Court before top seed Kasatkina faces Qinwen Zheng. Haddad Maia will be aiming for an upset, as she takes on third seed Rybakina with the evening’s final match seeing Veronika Kudermetova go up against Samsonova.
In the remaining doubles quarterfinal encounter, Miyu Kato and Monica Niculescu will play against Yang Zhaoxuan and Vera Zvonareva on Court 1 for a place in the semifinal on Saturday.
World No. 9 Belinda Bencic makes winning start at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Chinese youngster Zheng knocks out fifth seed Ostapenko after a straight-sets victory at International Tennis Stadium, Zayed Sports City
Thursday’s schedule will see top seed Daria Kasatkina open her campaign in the last-16 stage against Jil Teichmann while Karolina Pliscova will take on Elena Rybakina in one of four matches at Stadium Court
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Second seed Belinda Bencic got her campaign up and running with a victory to progress to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on a day in which China’s rising star Qinwen Zheng stunned fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko.
At the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Bencic was made to work in her first match of the tournament, winning 6-4, 7-5 against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.
Bencic made the perfect start to the match, taking the first set 6-4 and led early in the second set. However Kostyuk rallied to go 5-3 up before Bencic levelled the score at 5-5. The Swiss then broke again to go 6-5 and held her serve to win 7-5.
Speaking after the match, she said: “It was a good first match of the tournament for me and it was tough for me. I’m happy with how the match went and there are some things that I think I can improve on but it’s nice to get into the next round.”
Earlier in the day, 20-year-old Zheng produced a strong display to beat World No. 12 Ostapenko 7-6, 6-1 to book a last-eight clash against either top seed Daria Kasatkina or Jil Teichmann.
Ostapenko raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Zheng showed why she is a bright prospect as she converted a break point and later held her serve to bring to level the scores. Both players continued to play impressive shots, forcing a marathon tie-break in which Zheng finally prevailed 10-8 in a set which lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes. Zheng maintained her form, dominating the second set to seal the victory.
Speaking after her match, Zheng, the world No. 29, said: “I didn’t start the match well as I was 3-0 down but I fought back to earn a tie-break. It was a close set and I was happy that I withheld the pressure to take the opening set.
“I like to play in difficult moments and in tennis you always need to play good in tough moments to become the best player. Today was the longest tie-break game that I have played and I am happy to have won the match.”
In the other singles match, fourth seed and world No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova breezed past Elise Mertens to win 6-1, 7-5. The 25-year-old will now meet Liudmila Samsonova or Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the semifinals.
Fourth seed Kudermetova said: “It was a very good match for me and I started the first set really well and was happy with my all-round performance. She then played a little bit better and although I had chances to win the match at 5-2, I’m overall pleased with how I played over the two sets.”
In the doubles category, Luisa Stefani (Brazil) and Shuai Zhang (China) advanced to the last-eight following a 6-7, 6-3, 10-5 win against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok.
Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos ran out 6-1, 6-2 winners against Tereza Mihalikova and Yifan Xu while Nicola Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez were knocked out by Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan after losing 7-6, 7-5.
Meanwhile, spectators will have the chance to see world No. 8 and top seed Daria Kasatkina for the first time in the tournament on Thursday where the 25-year-old will take on Teichmann in the last-16.
The match is one of four singles that will take place at Stadium Court which features Krejcikova against Samsonova and former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will come up against third seed Elena Rybakina. The last match of the day will be between sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and Yulia Putinseva.
Andy Murray gets wildcard entry for Dubai Tennis Championships
For second successive year, 3-time Grand Slam champion returns to the ATP 500 event, set to run from Feb. 26 to March 4 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: British tennis legend Andy Murray has confirmed his participation at this month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, accepting a second-consecutive wildcard and adding yet more quality to a men’s field that already features eight of the world’s top 20 male players.
The annual two-week championships, which starts with the yearly WTA event, is scheduled to run from Feb. 19 to March 4.
While capturing three Grand Slam titles is a huge part of Murray’s successful tennis career, the Scot reached world No. 1 in 2016 and made history at that year’s Olympic Games when he became the only player to win back-to-back gold medals in tennis singles.
A two-time finalist in Dubai, Murray defeated Fernando Verdasco in 2017 to lift the trophy, before a series of injuries saw him slip down the world rankings.
Murray — who at the 2012 US Open became the first British male in 77 years to win a Grand Slam — accepted a wildcard to return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium last year. Making his first appearance at the ATP 500 event since his triumph five years earlier, he reached the Round of 16 and will be looking to improve on that this time around after some encouraging performances at last month’s Australian Open.
“Coming back to Dubai brings with it a lot of good memories, not least 2017 and the final with Fernando,” said two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, who also reached the final in Dubai in 2012. My form is improving and my game is getting better, so the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships provides another great opportunity for me to continue to climb back up the rankings.”
Murray joins a stellar field that includes new world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth Dubai title, last year’s champion Andrey Rublev, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, and world No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others.
“We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Everybody knows how important a figure he is in British tennis and, as we have seen in the seven previous times he has competed at our event, he always attracts a strong and passionate support base. He accepted our wildcard last year and was a credit to the tournament and we are very happy he has accepted our invite once again.”
LeBron James breaks Kareem’s NBA all-time points-scoring record
The Los Angeles Lakers star passed Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding total of 38,387 points after nailing a 21-foot shot late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City
Abdul-Jabbar, sitting courtside, was among the first to congratulate James as play was interrupted to salute an iconic moment in NBA history
Updated 08 February 2023
AFP
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in NBA history on Tuesday, breaking a 39-year record that many throughout basketball believed would never be beaten.
The Los Angeles Lakers star, playing in his 20th season in the NBA, passed Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding total of 38,387 points after nailing a 21-foot shot late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
James flung his arms aloft in relief as the Crypto.com Arena erupted in wild celebration at his new record of 38,388 points.
Abdul-Jabbar, sitting courtside, was among the first to congratulate James as play was interrupted to salute an iconic moment in NBA history.
“To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem it means so much to me,” James told the crowd before thanking family, friends and fans.
“Everybody that’s ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn’t be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point.”
James also paid tribute to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his predecessor, the late David Stern.
“Thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight,” James added before signing off with an F-bomb.
After a dazzling season that has seen him average 30 points per game in a struggling Lakers outfit, James went into Tuesday’s clash with Oklahoma City needing just 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar.
The 38-year-old took his time before surging toward his magic number, missing his first two attempts before finally nailing a three-pointer midway through the first quarter to get off the mark.
The four-time NBA champion would go on to score eight points in the opening quarter, leaving him 28 short as the second quarter got under way.
James upped the pace in the second quarter with 12 quick points before being subbed off with 5:34 left in the half, 16 points away from the record by half-time.
A pair of back-to-back three pointers midway through the third quarter left him just eight points away from the record, with 28 on the night, before a driving layup put him within six.
Two more layups left him two points away before he duly converted his long-range effort to seal the record.
James has been at pains to dampen anticipation surrounding his record chase this season, insisting that his priority remains helping the Lakers become a competitive outfit once more.
However, in recent days he has been more expansive when discussing the record, saying last week that beating Abdul-Jabbar’s mark was comparable to breaking baseball’s all-time home run record.
“I think it’s one of the greatest records in sports in general,” James said.
“I think it’s up there with the home run record in baseball. It’s one of those records that you just don’t ever see or think that would be broken.”
Many in the NBA agreed, believing that Abdul-Jabbar’s record was untouchable in the modern era.
“I think most of us back then thought that record would never be broken,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Abdul-Jabbar’s record last weekend.
“So to see LeBron do it over 20 years is pretty remarkable and a testament to not only his ability but his durability.
“He’s just a machine. He’s healthy and a physical force night after night.”
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who coached James to two of his four NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, said he had always assumed Abdul-Jabbar’s record would never be beaten.
“I thought that would be untouchable,” Spoelstra told NBA.com before James’s record-breaking performance on Tuesday.
Tyronn Lue, James’s former coach at the Cleveland Cavaliers, believes the scoring record is the crowning achievement of his glittering career.
“This has to be No. 1, seeing how long Kareem has held this record (since 1984). I know LeBron has his championships and MVPs. But to be the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, considering all the great players that have come through this game? That’s a big-time accomplishment,” Lue told NBA.com.