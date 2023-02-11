You are here

  • Home
  • MI Emirates vs. Gulf Giants: highlights from the match

MI Emirates vs. Gulf Giants: highlights from the match

MI Emirates vs. Gulf Giants: highlights from the match
1 / 2
MI Emirates fans during Qualifier 2 of the DP World International League T20 between the Gulf Giants and the MI Emirates held at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. (AN Photo: Satish Kumar)
MI Emirates vs. Gulf Giants: highlights from the match
2 / 2
Fans cheer in support of their team during Qualifier 2 of the DP World International League T20 between the Gulf Giants and the MI Emirates held at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. (AN Photo: Anshuman Akash)
Short Url

https://arab.news/899nt

Updated 11 February 2023

MI Emirates vs. Gulf Giants: highlights from the match

MI Emirates vs. Gulf Giants: highlights from the match
  • Vince steers the Giants to the final
Updated 11 February 2023
Jon Pike

On Friday evening, the MI Emirates were pitted against the Gulf Giants to determine who would qualify for the right to play the Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT 20 Final on Sunday. The MI Emirates had reached this stage by hammering the Dubai Capitals in the previous evening’s qualifier in Sharjah. The Gulf Giants, who finished top of the league after the round-robin stage, were disappointed not to have taken the direct route to the final, having lost out to the Desert Vipers in the first vs. second qualifier on Wednesday.

First blood went to the Giants who won the toss and elected to bowl. Colin de Grandhomme opened the bowling, with Carlos Brathwaite taking the second over. His fourth ball was thick-edged by Andre Fletcher — score of 66 not out in his previous innings — into the safe hands of Chris Jordan above his head at slip. Lorcan Tucker took on David Wiese, advancing down the pitch to strike through the off-side, 18 coming from the over, the score 30 for one wicket after four overs.

Tucker continued in aggressive manner against Jordan but, in attempting a straight six, he skied the ball to cover, where two fielders sought to claim the catch, Aayan Khan emerging successfully with the ball. At 35 for two after seven overs, the MI Emirates needed to accelerate. Mohammed Waseem took the responsibility, smashing De Grandhomme over mid-wicket for six, then to long off and finally square to propel the score to 63 for two after nine overs.

The innings then suffered a double setback. Dan Mousley slashed at Wiese, the edge being caught acrobatically, one-handed, by the leaping Gerhard Erasmus. Then, Waseem could not believe that he inside-edged a ball wide of the off stump from Jordan into his wicket. He took a long time to drag himself away from the crease.

Two experienced West Indians were now at the wicket, Nicolas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, the captain, sensing a critical phase of the innings. Wiese was bowling wide of off stump to the left-handed Pooran, who is very strong on the legside. Qais Ahmad was introduced, Pooran edging to slip, who dropped the catch. The next ball was smashed to mid-wicket where the diving fielder could hold on to make the catch. Potentially, these are big misses. Pooran sought to take advantage, smiting a huge six on the legside. Pollard joined in, hitting Ahmad for two sixes, the score moving to 114 for four wickets after 15 overs, but still a lot of work for the batsmen to do.

Pooran’s desperate hoist to mid-wicket underlined this, two fielders almost colliding in an attempted catch. Pollard was now into his stride, driving Jordan in golf-like fashion flat over long-on. The bowler stood in amazement and, most unusually, the following deliveries were successive legside wides, 49 runs coming from 18 balls.

Wiese seemed to draw the short straw, being asked to bowl the 18th over. Immediately, Pooran tried to pummel over long-on but got a bit underneath the ball and was caught by Jordan for 29. At 142 for five after 18 overs, Pollard powered 15 from Brathwaite’s final over and 10 from Jordan’s, taking the total to 167 for five and his score to 57. The average first innings score at Dubai in the tournament was 166.

James Vince and Chris Lynn opened for the Giants and took 10 from Trent Boult’s first over, followed by nine off Fazalhaq Farooqi. In Boult’s second over, Vince launched him straight for four, then beautifully over extra cover for four, before pulling through square and back-foot driving straight along the ground deck for four, to propel the Giants to 35 for no loss after three overs. This was high-quality batting from Vince, leading from the front and displaying a determination to win.

Pollard turned to Rashid Khan. Immediately, Lynn swept but straight to short fine leg, no run possible. He then swept for six, miscued to midwicket, falling just short of a fielder, and swept finer, right off the stumps, for four. The Giants raced to 49 for no wicket from four overs. This rapid progress showed no sign of abating until Lynn needlessly drove to extra cover, with the score at 64 for one after seven overs.

After striking Rashid Khan for six, De Grandhomme misread a googly. Pollard sensed an opportunity with the new batter, Erasmus, moving very close in at short leg. As Khan bowled, Erasmus backed away, the ball hitting the stumps. It seemed that Pollard may have been offering too much advice. The captain juggled his attack, but Vince and Erasmus weathered the storm, encapsulated by a delightfully whipped shot by Vince that bisected two fielders on the legside boundary.

At 108 for two after 12 overs, a calm, steady approach was appropriate, but Erasmus ambitiously pummeled Fazal Haq straight to long on where Mousley claimed a catch low down. The Giants reviewed to check if the ball bounced first. After a long wait, the decision was out. Then, Shimron Hetmyer hooked his first ball straight to Boult at fine leg to put the game in the balance at 108 for four. A mixture of streaky shots and boundaries, including a firmly hooked six by Vince, took the total to 134 for four after 15 overs.

The Giants were again in the driving seat. In the last throw of the dice, Khan returned and, rather unnecessarily, Wiese was caught hitting the square leg boundary. Brathwaite provided a little cameo in an attempt to finish the innings quickly but was bowled off his thigh by Boult to leave the score at 164 for six after 18 overs. It was left to Vince to secure victory off the first ball of the next over, fittingly, with a dreamy cover drive all along the ground, a proper cricket shot.

His 83 not out was a class act, with few false shots and was half of his team’s total. It is likely that they would have lost without his contribution. The other batters got themselves out when a more measured approach was required. Although T20 cricket is designed to generate entertainment, it can provide, at times, a basis for a more traditional approach. This was one of them.

Topics: In Focus: DP World International League T20 DP World International League T20 Cricket MI Emirates

Related

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive
Updated 10 February 2023

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive
  • This was the second match in five days between the teams that finished third and fourth in the round-robin stages
Updated 10 February 2023
Jon Pike

The third and fourth-placed teams after the round-robin stage of the DP World ILT20 League faced each other in Sharjah on Thursday, with the MI Emirates ultimately keeping dreams of glory alive.

This was an eliminating match for the right to play in the second qualifying match of the playoffs. In the previous match between the two sides, five days earlier, the Dubai Capitals beat the MI Emirates by seven wickets, due in large part due to a partnership of 122 between the Sri Lankan Dasun Shanakar and Sikanda Raza, a Pakistan-born Zimbabwean.

MI Emirates won the toss and asked the Dubai Capitals to bat. Before the match, there had been a discussion about how the pitch would perform. From a distance, it had a shiny, mirror-like appearance, as if covered in plastic. Whatever its properties, 11 runs were scored off the first over, bowled by Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi. In the fourth over, Trent Boult’s second, Robin Uthappa was caught at slip.

Raza joined Scotsman George Munsey. Neither showed much attacking intent, seemingly content to pace the innings. A score of 65 for the loss of one wicket after 11 overs was below par. Munsey set about improving this, taking on Farooqi for 21 runs in the next over but was out in the 12th over at 93 for two.

Rovman Powell tried to accelerate the scoring, but it was a mystery why, when Raza was out with the total at 120 in the 17th over, Shanakar did not join Powell. When he did, with only two overs remaining, he witnessed the curious dismissal of Powell. Dwyane Bravo delivered a slow, looping full toss, which Powell somehow missed. In his frustration and chagrin, he left for the pavilion with bat thrust behind his head and back.

The innings closed on 151 for the loss of five wickets. This looked to be nowhere sufficient. A start that was too cautious placed too much pressure on the middle order. It looked as if the batting order should have been different against a well-drilled attack.

Although Jake Ball claimed Mohammed Waseem’s wicket with his third delivery, further success did not arrive until Lorcan Tucker was leg before wicket with the total on 48. Andre Fletcher used his feet to good effect, advancing down the wicket to attack Reece Topley with straight drives. He continued in this vein when joined by Nicholas Pooran, who was soon hoisting the ball over the legside boundary into the stands.

This set the scene for a barrage of hitting, Pooran twice hitting the ball over the stands, MI Emirates galloping to victory on 152 for the loss of only two wickets after 16.4 overs. Poorna finished on 66 from 36 deliveries and Fletcher, 68 from 45. 

Their much more aggressive approach may have benefitted from knowledge as to how the wicket was playing, but it also seemed to reflect a much more positive and confident attitude.

They will need this on Friday evening when they face the wounded Gulf Giants in the match to determine who will face the Desert Vipers in Sunday’s final.

Topics: In Focus: DP World International League T20 Cricket MI Emirates

Related

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?
Updated 09 February 2023

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?

Has the rise in stakeholders in cricket democratized the game?
  • With the game no longer dependent on paying fans at the turnstiles, its welfare is now controlled by those with profit motives
Updated 09 February 2023
Jon Pike

In his “Spirit of Cricket” lecture to the Marylebone Cricket Club at Lords last week, former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss addressed the macho-male dressing room culture and language, the growth of women’s cricket and that of T20 franchise cricket.

The annual lecture provides a focal point for reflection on the state of the game by one person. There have been 20 previous lectures, all by men, mainly former pre-eminent cricketers.

Strauss spoke positively about franchise cricket. His view is that it has “democratized” the game, arguing that it has “never been more popular or diverse.” He went on to suggest that “no one controls the game anymore, not even the Board of Control for Cricket in India,” on the basis that there are too many stakeholders.

Readers of previous columns will be aware that the increase in the number and power of stakeholders is a recurrent theme. The claim that democratization is a result of this demands a closer look. It does depend on one’s definition of democracy. Abraham Lincoln viewed it as a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” It is a concept that has been misused, misinterpreted, misrepresented and abused over time.

What its myriad applications have in common is that the people are supposed to have some say, power and authority in the political process. Evidence is all around that this privilege is under pressure.

In the world of cricket, it does not appear that the people have ever had much power, other than to make the simple decision to pay for the opportunity to watch, either in person or, more latterly, on screen. They can also decide to bet on matches. Historically, power has been vested in unelected national cricket boards, in unelected sponsors, in unelected broadcasting and media companies and now in unelected franchisees.

Player remuneration has soared. There is motivation for them to perform well, so as to be attractive to other franchises in other tournaments. It is a selective rather than democratic process. Strauss seems to fall into a familiar trap, that of not mentioning the paying spectator. They turn up to capacity at Ashes matches, at T20 and ODI World Cups and at the IPL in India, for example. No doubt players would prefer to play in front of full houses, but these are not necessary in franchise tournaments because income is derived off-gate. Players do not need a paying public to fund their salaries.

What a change from the days of poor Albert Trott. The only man to hit the ball over the pavilion at Lords, he was granted a benefit match in 1907 from which he would keep a share of the takings from a full house. It was over a weekend, Monday being a public holiday. He bowled the opposition out in two days, thereby depriving himself of the third day’s takings and, in his own words, “bowling himself into the poorhouse.” He would have been both a star and a rich man in today’s world of cricket but, sadly, destitute and ill, he committed suicide in 1914.

When cricket depended financially upon a paying, personally attending public, the concept of democracy may have had validity. People had a stake in the game’s economic welfare. Now that the link of dependency has been broken, the game’s welfare is controlled by wealthy stakeholders, with profit motives, however much they say they love cricket. Strauss’ claim for democratization seems to refer to the broadened appeal that T20 has brought about in sections of populations in established strongholds of cricket and in other countries where it has languished as a minority sport, particularly for women.

In none of these places do the people run the game. They can choose to participate or not. Cricket remains an expensive game to play for people of limited means. Equipment and club membership are expensive, it takes time to play and practice. Anyone who does love the game should welcome its expansion into different formats, different countries and different parts of societies. It is a stretch to suggest that this is a democratic process demanded by people and organized through representative, elected bodies.

The epitome of cricket’s new world is writ large in the UAE. Six wealthy franchisees, five of them Indian corporates, fund a tournament, attract international players and provide an opportunity to local talent, but the matches are played in front of small crowds. The games are screened globally, supported by an impressive publicity machine. Yet, there are no current Indian or Pakistani players. The BCCI does not allow the former, the latter are politically bound.

If and when such approval is given, the tournament and others like it will become so much more appealing to the people within the Indian sub-continent and their diaspora in the Gulf. However, there are some barriers to overcome. The indications are that the Pakistan Cricket Board are minded to allow their players to participate in the 2024 ILT20. Five of the teams are Indian owned and it is unclear if it would be appropriate for them to field Pakistani players. It can be presumed that the American-owned team has no such restriction but would want to maintain a balance to its squad. No Pakistanis are playing in SA20, in which all six franchises are Indian owned.

The current impasse over the 2023 Asia Cricket Cup venue and participation needs to be resolved. Due to be held in Pakistan, the BCCI has said that its team will not travel. In a tit-for-tat, the PCB threatens not to play in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The future composition of DP World ILT20 squads are subject to the most recent spilling over of Indian sub-continental geopolitics into cricket. Those in South Africa’s SA20 are subject to Indian corporates. The concept of T20 franchises being the catalyst for cricket’s democratization has a hollow ring when uttered in the confines of Lords. More pertinently, franchises are diffusing control, the game following the money.

Topics: In Focus: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column Jon Pike’s Cricket Column Cricket

Related

The Desert Vipers beat the Gulf Giants to reach the DP World ILT20 final

The Desert Vipers beat the Gulf Giants to reach the DP World ILT20 final
Updated 09 February 2023

The Desert Vipers beat the Gulf Giants to reach the DP World ILT20 final

The Desert Vipers beat the Gulf Giants to reach the DP World ILT20 final
  • Despite finishing top of the table in the round robin stages, the Giants fell short in the playoffs
Updated 09 February 2023
Jon Pike

In the brutal world of T20 franchise cricket, finishing top of the table after the round robin stage does not guarantee a place in the final.

The Gulf Giants finished top but had to play second-placed team, Desert Vipers, in the first qualifier, the winner of which would go straight through to the final.

In their 10 matches, the Gulf Giants had lost only one match, won seven and had two abandoned by rain. The Desert Vipers won seven of their 10 games and lost three, two of which were to the Gulf Giants, both at Dubai. The portents seemed to be with the Giants, who won the toss and chose to bowl.

Rohan Mustafa adopted his normal aggressive approach, striking Sanchit Sharma for two towering sixes through mid-wicket and behind square leg. Another six for Mustafa took the score to 28 after three overs, the high scoring Hales being very quiet by comparison.

Mustafa’s early charge was halted by the first ball of David Wiese’s first over which was drilled straight to mid-on to be expertly caught low down by Chris Jordan. Two more wickets fell quickly. Hales, trying to give himself space to force Brathwaite through the offside, was undone by a ball which moved in to hit the top of leg stump. Munro attempted to take on Jordan but got an edge so thick that the ball spiraled to a great height before the wicketkeeper safely caught it. At 36 for three after six overs, the Vipers were in trouble.

Sam Billings and Wanindu Hasaranga set out to rebuild the innings, before resuming attacking intent, taking the score to 93 for four in the 12th over when Hasaranga was out. The Vipers’ scoring rate was not high enough and, when Sherfane Rutherford, in taking a quick single, pulled up in obvious distress with what looked to be a pulled hamstring, their cause looked to have suffered a fatal blow. Rutherford received lengthy treatment before being carried off, seemingly to take no further part in the game.

The Giants continued to squeeze the run rate. When Luke Wood was sixth out at 126 after 16.3 overs, there was widespread shock to see Rutherford hobbling out to the wicket. He smashed his first ball for four, the second for six and then a single, limping up the pitch. On occasions such as this, the lawmakers’ decision in 2011 to disallow another player from acting as a runner for an injured batsman seems to lack common sense.

David Wiese returned to bowl, spreading the field deep behind him in front of the pavilion. Rutherford pummeled the second ball for six over long on into the first tier. Then, he lined Wiese up to punch over long off for six, followed by another six straight and hobbled single. Cricket can be a great leveler. Wiese took five for 20 in his previous match. Here he went for 20 in a single over, taking the score to 157 for six off 18 overs. Tom Curran took over the scoring mantle, reaching 29 in a total of 78, which looked unlikely until Rutherford’s courageous blitz.

James Vince and Chris Lynn slowly got into their stride. At 53 for no loss after six overs, they were set fair. This changed with the introduction of Hasaranga. His first ball, a googly, bowled Lynn. Curran then bowled Vince with a ball of perfect line and length and a hint of movement, a key wicket. Shimron Hetmyer gave a difficult, early chance to slip before over number 10, bowled by Hasaranga, who further served up two lbw appeals. The first, against Grandhomme, was rejected but given out on appeal. The second, against Wiese, was given out, confirmed on appeal.

Hetmyer decided to attack, especially against Hasaranga, bludgeoning three sixes over the legside boundary to push the score to 100 after 13 overs. Trying to repeat the shot against Curran, he was very well caught on the square leg boundary. Despite some valiant shots from the remaining batters, the target proved to be too much, the Giants dismissed for 159, 19 runs short.

There can be little doubt that without Rutherford’s madcap resumption of his innings, the Giants would not have needed to score those 19 runs. Even that innings was not enough to win the Player of the Match award, which went to Tom Curran for his 29 runs and four wickets for 31 runs, a genuine all-round performance.

Topics: Cricket In Focus: DP World International League T20

Related

Australia T20 skipper Finch quits international cricket
Cricket
Australia T20 skipper Finch quits international cricket

Disappointment for the Sharjah Warriors as they exit DP World ILT20

Disappointment for the Sharjah Warriors as they exit DP World ILT20
Updated 07 February 2023

Disappointment for the Sharjah Warriors as they exit DP World ILT20

Disappointment for the Sharjah Warriors as they exit DP World ILT20
  • A loss to Gulf Giants on the final day of the round robin stage saw them drop out of top 4, to be replaced by Dubai Capitals
Updated 07 February 2023
Jon Pike

The final match of the round robin stage of the DP World ILT20 League involved the Gulf Giants, sitting in second place, and the Sharjah Warriors, who needed to win to clinch fourth spot and a place in the playoffs.

On paper, the favorites were the Giants, having won six of their nine games, with one loss and two rain-abandoned matches. And so the result would ultimately go with form, with home team Sharjah Warriors dropping out of the top four, to be replaced by Dubai Capitals.

Gulf Giants won the toss and chose to bowl first. The resting of Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn gave the batting a diluted look.

Chris Jordan was also rested, as was Rehan Ahmad, but the bowling was still very strong. Sharjah Warriors had to pick its strongest team, relying on Marcus Stoinis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Joe Denly and Moeen Ali to post a competitive total.

The Gulf Giants’ devotion to bowl first was unsurprising given their bowling attack on a wicket known for its low bounce. However, Dominic Drakes’ second ball flew, taking the keeper by surprise. The fifth ball was hit to mid-wicket for six by Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who perished in the second over, pulling Sanchit Sharma to be caught on the square leg boundary.

Captain Moeen Ali took the responsibility of batting at three. He watched Tom Kohler-Cadmore taking a liking to Tom Helm, striking 4, 4, 6, 4 before succumbing to a superbly judged catch in the deep by James Vince. Sometimes one wonders why batters, even in T20 when on a roll, try and hit every ball to the boundary. Why not say to oneself after striking 18 in four balls, take one and move on to the next over?

Carlos Brathwaite was introduced in the sixth over, inducing Moeen to drive to deep cover where Drakes dived forward to take the catch but injured himself in painful fashion. He took no further part in the match. Another Afghani, Qais Ahmed, took the seventh over, conceding only four runs.

At 57 for three in the eighth over, David Wiese pinned Evin Lewis in front. From a distance, it looked too high but, it was out on review. Wiese then went on to clean up Joe Denly and then Stoinis, lbw, to balls which seemed to keep low. Then, he got one to fly off Woakes’ glove to point. This was an extraordinary performance from Wiese, who went on to claim 5 for 20. The Warriors could not come back from that, closing on 107 in 18.3 overs, a disappointing effort.

Their cause was not helped by Woakes’ first delivery, which speared off down the legside for five wides. On occasions such as that, as captain and team members, you can be forgiven in thinking that this is not our day. Nevertheless, the Warriors soldiered on. At 31 for no wicket after four overs, Stoinis was brought on and he cleaned up Tom Banton.

A throw of the dice was needed. Woakes returned at the end opposite to the pavilion, with only two men on boundary — deep square and fine leg. The wily Vince and Colin Grandhomme took no risks against either Woakes or Stoinis, knowing that to bat out the latter’s four overs without loss would open up scoring opportunities against other bowlers.

Only until the fifth ball of Stoinis’ last over did Grandhomme restrain himself, smacking six, before receiving a bouncer at head height in riposte. Undeterred, he took pickings from Mohammad Nabi but, hooking Siddique at pavilion end, he was caught on the square leg boundary.

Despite the Giants’ slimmed down batting, at 82/2 all looked straightforward. Local UAE player, Aayan Khan, who did not bowl came in at number four, only to see Vince lose his off stump to Junaid Siddique. His job to hold the innings together was done. Khan and Erasmus were left to steer the Giants to their target, Khan finishing with a six to close the innings on 108 for three after 16.3 overs.

The Gulf Giants underlined their all-round strength in this performance to finish top of the table in the round robin stage. It was, however, a disappointing night for the Sharjah Warriors, who, as Moeen Ali admitted, were not good enough to qualify for the playoffs. In particular, he felt that the batting lineup had not maximized its potential.

Topics: In Focus: DP World International League T20 Cricket

Related

Battle for fourth place goes down to the wire in DP World ILT20
Sport
Battle for fourth place goes down to the wire in DP World ILT20
Star-studded panel to lead DP World ILT20 commentary
Sport
Star-studded panel to lead DP World ILT20 commentary

Australia T20 skipper Finch quits international cricket

Australia T20 skipper Finch quits international cricket
Updated 07 February 2023
AP

Australia T20 skipper Finch quits international cricket

Australia T20 skipper Finch quits international cricket
  • Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said Finch finished as one of Australia’s best limited-overs players
Updated 07 February 2023
AP

MELBOURNE: Aaron Finch has retired from all international cricket after leading Australia in a record 76 games as captain of the Twenty20 squad.

Finch guided Australia to their first T20 world championship in 2021 and was captain again last year in its unsuccessful title defense on home soil.

The 36-year-old top-order batter also won a Cricket World Cup title with Australia in the 50 overs format at home in 2015 and played five Test matches across an international career spanning 12 years.

“Realizing that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build toward that event,” Finch said in a news conference Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins became captain of Australia’s ODI team when Finch retired from the one-day format last October to focus on T20 cricket. Cricket Australia hasn’t announced a replacement for the T20 team.

Australia were dominant in the traditional one-day format, winning four of the last six World Cups, but wasn’t able to convert that into the T20 version of the game until Finch’s squad won an against-the-odds title in the UAE in late 2021.

In all, Finch played 146 ODIs at an average of almost 39, and 103 T20 internationals at an average of 34.28 and a strike-rate of 142.53. He has twice held the record for highest score in a T20 international, posting 156 against England in 2013 and then setting the current mark of 172 against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2018.

Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said Finch finished as one of Australia’s best limited-overs players.

“In full flight, there were few batters more powerful than Aaron, illustrated by the fact he holds two of the three highest ever scores in T20 International cricket,” Henderson said. “While he was a tough competitor on the field, Aaron always played the game with a smile on his face and in the right spirit.”

Topics: Cricket T20 world championship

Related

James triple-double sparks Lakers to overtime victory over Knicks
Sport
James triple-double sparks Lakers to overtime victory over Knicks

follow us

Latest updates

Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga
Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga
Seven whales wash up dead on Cyprus
Seven whales wash up dead on Cyprus
Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal
Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal
MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting
MENA research council heads develop joint regional plan at KACST meeting
19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai
19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.