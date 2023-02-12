What We Are Reading Today: China 2049

You are here

Authors: David Dollar, Yiping Huang, Yang Yao

The book tells us how China reforms its economy as it aspires to become the next economic superpower.
In this book, economists from China’s leading university and America’s best-known think tank offer in depth analyses of major challenges.  
The book discusses whether China has enough talent, right policy and institutional mix to transit from input-driven to innovation-driven economy, and what does aging mean, in terms of labor supply, consumption demand and social welfare expenditure, according to a review on goodreads.com. It discusses whether Beijing contains environmental and climate change risks,
and how should the financial system be transformed in order to continuously support economic growth.

 

Author: Helen Sword

Writing should be a pleasurable challenge, not a painful chore. “Writing with Pleasure” empowers academic, professional, and creative writers to reframe their negative emotions about writing and reclaim their positive ones. By learning how to cast light on the shadows, you will soon find yourself bringing passion and pleasure to everything you write.Acclaimed international writing expert Helen Sword invites you to step into your “WriteSPACE”—a space of pleasurable writing that is socially balanced, physically engaged, aesthetically nourishing, creatively challenging, and emotionally uplifting.

Sword weaves together cutting-edge findings in the sciences and social sciences with compelling narratives gathered from nearly 600 faculty members and graduate students from across the disciplines and around the world. She provides research-based principles, hands-on strategies, and creative “pleasure prompts” designed to help you ramp up your productivity and enhance the personal rewards of your writing practice. Whether you’re writing a scholarly article, an administrative email, or a love letter, this book will inspire you to find delight in even the most mundane writing tasks and a richer, deeper pleasure in those you already enjoy.

 

This insightful book outlines the process he used to determine the next best step for him and how you, too, can pursue more meaning and purpose in your life and work, says a review published on Goodreads.com.

If you want to change your career and circumstances but aren’t sure how, this guide from Jeff Henderson will help you reevaluate your purpose and determine your next best step. the next chapter of your life starts today, with one simple step. and you’ll know how to take that step because you know “What to do next.”

Author: Siddharth Kara

Siddharth Kara’s “Cobalt Red” exposes the immense toll taken on the people and environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo by cobalt mining, as told through the testimonies of the Congolese people themselves.

Cobalt is an essential component to every lithium-ion rechargeable battery made today, the batteries that power our smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles. Roughly 75 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt is mined in the Congo, often by peasants and children in sub-human conditions.

In this stark and crucial book, Kara argues that we must all care about what is happening in the Congo — because we are all implicated.

Author: Matt Potter

Matt Potter’s “We Are All Targets” tells  the incredible untold origin story of cyberwar and the hackers who unleashed it on the world, tracing their journey from the ashes of the Cold War to the criminal underworld, governments, and even Silicon Valley.

Two years before 9/11, the US was attacked by an unknown enemy. No advance warning was given, and it didn’t target civilians. Instead, tomahawk missiles started missing their targets, US agents were swept up by hostile governments, and America’s enemies seemed to know its every move in advance. A new phase of warfare — cyberwar — had arrived. 

Never before told, this is the riveting secret history of cyberwar not as governments want it to be — controlled, military-directed, discreet, and sophisticated — but as it really is: anarchic, chaotic, dangerous, and often thrilling.

Author: Caroline Dodds Pennock
 

Caroline Dodds Pennock’s “On Savage Shores” is a landmark work of narrative history that tells the story of the indigenous Americans who journeyed across the Atlantic to Europe after 1492. 

We have long been taught to presume that modern global history began when the “Old World” encountered the “New,” when Christopher Columbus “discovered” America in 1492, but for tens of thousands of Aztecs, Maya, Totonacs, Inuit and others — the reverse was true: they discovered Europe.

Drawing on their surviving literature and poetry, Pennock gives us a sweeping account of the indigenous American presence in, and impact on, early modern Europe.

