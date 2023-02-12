What We Are Reading Today: China 2049

Authors: David Dollar, Yiping Huang, Yang Yao
The book tells us how China reforms its economy as it aspires to become the next economic superpower.
In this book, economists from China’s leading university and America’s best-known think tank offer in depth analyses of major challenges.
The book discusses whether China has enough talent, right policy and institutional mix to transit from input-driven to innovation-driven economy, and what does aging mean, in terms of labor supply, consumption demand and social welfare expenditure, according to a review on goodreads.com. It discusses whether Beijing contains environmental and climate change risks,
and how should the financial system be transformed in order to continuously support economic growth.