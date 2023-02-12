You are here

Ireland beat France 32-19 in Six Nations thriller

Ireland's Garry Ringrose, left, scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and France, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin Saturday. (AP)
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

  • France lost for the first time since November 2021 against a team they had beaten in their last three meetings
DUBLIN: Ireland ended France’s 14-match winning run with a 32-19 bonus-point victory over their biggest rivals for the Six Nations title in a breathless game between the world’s top two teams that lived up to its billing on Saturday.

A gripping first half featuring four tries — three of them to Ireland, including an amazing one-handed finish from James Lowe — gave way to an attritional second half that saw France hang on grimly until center Garry Ringrose went over for the match-clinching 73rd-minute try.

France, the defending champions, lost for the first time since November 2021 against a team they had beaten in their last three meetings.

The top-ranked Irish are now firm favorites for a first Six Nations title since 2019, having opened the tournament by collecting five points from hammering Wales 34-10.

“It was a huge game, two great teams going at each other,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “The fighting spirit was great but we also played some great stuff.

“We could have come away with a few more points but we won’t be greedy because we got the bonus point.”

Both teams scored stunning tries, with Damian Penaud getting France’s with an effort that began with the winger bursting out of his own 22, exchanging passes with flanker Anthony Jelonch, and then holding off two would-be tacklers to sprint over the line.

Lowe’s was different — and might have been better. Short of room in the left corner, the winger took off in the air under a challenge from Penaud and managed to ground the ball one-handed near the flag with his body virtually horizontal over the touchline. Footage appeared to show one of his feet scraping the grass while out of touch but the try was given.

Lock Tadhg Beirne and flyhalf Jonathan Sexton went off injured in the second half for Ireland, which has a two-week break before its third match, away to Italy.

France, who won in Italy in Round 1, host Scotland next with their ambitions of back-to-back Grand Slams having been extinguished at Lansdowne Road, where more than 60,000 spectators witnessed a game of five-star quality and intensity, especially in an end-to-end first half that felt like a basketball game at times.

“It is almost two years since we have lost, it is hard to take,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “The series of wins are there, now it is necessary to learn how to take a defeat.

“Defeat is not really a friend, but we will have to spend the day with her.”

The Irish played like they had a point to prove, with France the only major nation they hadn’t beaten since Farrell took over as coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Either side of Lowe’s try were scores by fullback Hugo Keenan — off a clever move from a ruck where prop Finlay Bealham was first receiver and deceived the French with an inside pass to Keenan — and prop Andrew Porter, who barged over in the 27th after a number of phases near the line.

Porter’s try came while France were playing with 14 men after Uini Atonio was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle on Rob Herring, whose face was struck by the shoulder of the French prop as he came crashing in for the tackle.

France didn’t concede any more points without Atonio but that was only because of some impressive last-ditch defending, notably from Antoine Dupont, who managed to hold Mack Hansen away from the tryline despite being off-balance. Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray was held up over the line by prop Cyril Baille and later dropped the ball as he attempted to ground it under pressure.

Indeed, Thomas Ramos booted over a penalty to trim France’s deficit to 19-16 before Atonio returned only for Sexton to kick his own with the last action of the half to re-establish Ireland’s six-point lead.

And that was the cushion Ireland had heading into the final 10 minutes, after Ramos’ 62nd-minute dropped goal, before Ringrose shrugged off a French tackler in a rampaging run down the left flank and trundled over to kill off the hopes of France and its 6,000 traveling supporters.

“We won a Triple Crown last year and we want to go better this year,” Sexton said. “That’s what we speak about, keeping the trajectory like this as opposed to in 2019 when we dipped.

“To get better is to win the championship or a Grand Slam. How you do that is concentrate on the next two weeks and try and beat Italy away.”

Topics: rugby Ireland France

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • A 3-2 win over Yamamah on a dramatic final day saw them finish three points ahead of Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Nassr have wrapped up the first Saudi Women’s Premier League after a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Yamamah on the 14th and last match day of the season.

Al-Nassr had entered the last round of matches only one point ahead of second place Al-Hilal, who were playing Al-Ittihad at the same time as their Riyadh rivals took on Al-Yamamah.

A dramatic day unfolded as Al-Nassr were given an early boost when Al-Ittihad took the lead against Al-Hilal, but the Yellows’ fans were soon sweating as Al-Yamamah led 2-1 into the late stages of the match.

Al-Nassr eventually showed true champions spirit to turn their match around, while in the other match a 4-4 draw was being played out.

 

 

The final whistles in both matches left Al-Nassr celebrating the title after finishing the season on 35 points, three ahead of Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Al-Shabab finished in third place with 26 points after a comprehensive 19-0 win over Sama, who were relegated to the First Division.

Al-Yamamah finished fourth (with 21 points) on goal difference from Al-Ittihad in fifth.

Al-Ahly remained sixth with 16 points after a 5-1 victory over seventh-placed Eastern Flames (8 points). Sama finished eight and last with no points.

Topics: football Al-Nassr Saudi Women’s Premier League

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ
  • Coleman jumped ahead at the start and surged to the finish, ignoring the distraction to make the most of his opportunity
  • In the shot put, two-time reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won with 22.58m
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: World record-holder Christian Coleman defended his Millrose Games 60-meter title in a 2023 world-best of 6.47 seconds on Saturday after world 200m champion Noah Lyles was disqualified.

Both Americans are looking to the 100m in August’s World Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics as top stars took an early status check at the Armory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meet.

Lyles flinched in the starting block and was disqualified for a false start but protested the decision and was allowed to run.

Coleman jumped ahead at the start and surged to the finish, ignoring the distraction to make the most of his opportunity.

“You’ve got to be a professional in those moments, try to stay composed, stay relaxed and stay locked in, and just execute your race plan,” said Coleman.

Lyles crossed the line next in 6.53 but it was Jamaican Travis Williams who placed second, edging Noah’s brother Josephus Lyles after both ran personal bests of 6.59.

“He’s a great competitor. I knew he would have some closing speed,” Coleman said of Noah Lyles. “Just tried to get to the line first.”

Lyles, the reigning world 200m champion, won the 60 last week in Boston in a personal best 6.51.

Coleman, who set the 60m world record of 6.34 in 2018, won the 2018 world indoor 60m title and took the 2019 world outdoor 100m title.

Kenya’s Noah Kibet won the men’s 800 in 1:44.98, a personal best and season leader. The 18-year-old African, a 2022 world indoor runner-up, beat American Isaiah Harris by .66 of a second.

In the shot put, two-time reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won with 22.58m and reigning outdoor women’s world champion Chase Ealey won on 20.03m — both Americans producing season world bests.

“Really good start to the season for me,” Crouser said.

Reigning 400 world indoor champion Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago won the 400 in 45.84 with American Noah Williams second in 46.20.

Yared Nuguse won the men’s mile in an American record 3:47.38, this season’s world leading time, with Britain’s Neil Gourley second in 3:49.46 and 2022 champion Ollie Hoare of Australia third in 3:50.83.

Britain’s Laura Muir, the Tokyo Olympic 1,500m runner-up, won the women’s mile in 4:20.15. The 29-year-old reigning European and Commonwealth Games champion from Scotland beat American Josette Andrews by .73 of a second.

“It was amazing,” Muir said. “That last lap I said, ‘I haven’t done all this hard work for nothing.’“

Britain’s Josh Kerr, who took Tokyo Olympic 1,500m bronze, won the men’s 3,000 in a meet-record 7:33.47. The 25-year-old Scotsman defeated Guatemala’s Luis Grijalva by .39 of a second.

Reigning Olympic champion Katie Moon cleared a season-leading 4.81m to win the women’s pole vault with fellow American Bridget Williams on 4.76 and 2016 Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece third on 4.62.

Bahamian Devynne Charlton, last year’s world indoor runner-up, took the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.91.

World 2022 indoor runner-up Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 60 in 7.04 with US compatriot Tamari Davis second in 7.08.

“I’ve been in that weight room,” Hobbs said. “I’m way stronger than I have ever been. Putting the work in and it’s paying off.”

Alicia Monson won the women’s 3,000m in an American record and world leading 8:25.05.

Ajee Wilson, the reigning 800 indoor world champion, stretched her Armory win streak to 19 races over the past decade by winning the 600 in 1:24.85 and Abby Steiner won the women’s 300 in 35.54.

Topics: athletics

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown
  • The event at Aljada Skate Park acts as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

SHARJAH: The Park 2022 World Championships will conclude on Sunday, as the planet’s best skateboarders get set to battle it out for gold at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah.

A Saturday of big tricks in the men’s Park semifinals saw the following skateboarders qualify for Sunday’s final: Augusto Akio, 88.76 (Brazil); Keegan Palmer, 87.56 (Australia); Kieran Woolley, 86.50 (Australia); Tom Schaar, 85.06 (US); Pedro Barros, 84.46 (Brazil); Jagger Eaton, 82.20 (US); Tate Carew, 81.33 (US); Liam Pace, 80.00 (US).

The women’s Park semifinal was just as action-packed, with the following skateboarders qualifying for Sunday’s final: Sky Brown, 87.08 (Great Britain); Hinano Kusaki, 84.50 (Japan); Kokona Hiraki, 81.36 (Japan); Bryce Wettstein, 81.00 (US); Grace Marhoefer, 80.23 (US); Sakura Yosozumi, 77.16 (Japan); Minna Stress, 75.93 (US); Lola Tambling, 75.74 (Great Britain).

Significantly, the Park event also acts as a vital qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Last weekend, Aurelien Giraud, the French skateboarder, won the men’s Street 2022 World Championships at Aljada Skate Park, while Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal claimed gold in the women’s event.

A record-breaking total of more than 450 of the world’s best skateboarders are starring at the Street 2022 and Park 2022 World Championships for a prize pool of $500,000. Gold-medal Park winners will follow in the footsteps of Giraud and Leal by receiving a $50,000 prize for their exploits.

As well as the skateboarding competitions, the event also provided sets by local DJs, pop-up outlets, and a range of food options.

Topics: skateboarding Sharjah UAE

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime
  • Denver’s two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered his league-best 20th triple-double in a 119-105 victory over Hornets
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James sidelined and their new recruits still getting up to speed, snapped a three-game skid with a 109-103 victory over the NBA-champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 26 points. Rui Hachimura added 16 and D’Angelo Russell — newly arrived in a trade deadline deal — chipped in 15 with five rebounds and six assists. Anthony Davis had a quiet scoring night with just 13 points on five-of-19 shooting.

James’s absence with a sore ankle less than a week after he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and the injury absence of Warriors’ star Stephen Curry robbed the contest of some glamor, but there was plenty of drama in the back-and-forth battle.

The Warriors took the lead on Jordan Poole’s three-point play midway through the fourth, but Russell answered with a pair of baskets, drawing a foul and converting the free throw on the second.

It was tied again with 5:01 to play, but a Hachimura three-pointer put the Lakers up for good.

While he was not an offensive force, Davis grabbed 13 rebounds and came up with two of his three blocked shots in the final two minutes.

“One thing about me, I’m able to shift my mind on the defensive end,” Davis said. “So I’m not getting foul calls, I’m not making shots, I never give up on the other end. Rebounds, blocked shots, whatever my team needs me to do.”

The Miami Heat pulled off a second nail-biting victory in as many nights, beating the Magic 107-103 in overtime in Orlando.

One night after Jimmy Butler’s buzzer-beating dunk gave Miami a win over Houston, the Heat escaped again. They trailed by 10 midway through the fourth quarter, and even though this time Butler saw a potential game-winner miss at the buzzer in regulation time, they had enough in the tank in the extra session.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Butler added 22 and Gabe Vincent scored 20 for Miami, who played their 40th “clutch” game of the season — a game with a five-point margin at any stage of the final five minutes.

“Home or away it’s must-see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of his team’s penchant for late-game drama. “We showed a lot of grit. Last night down five, tonight down 10.

“It just felt like the entire second half we could never get our footing, but we just stayed with it.”

The victory moved the Heat within one and a half games of the Brooklyn Nets for fifth in the Eastern Conference after the Nets fell 101-98 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets had a chance to force overtime, but Spencer Dinwiddie’s three-pointer did not beat the buzzer.

Sixers center Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and James Harden scored 29 points in his first game in Brooklyn since he was traded to the Sixers by the Nets last year.

Harden, who was traded at his own request last year, shrugged off the boos of the crowd.

“I don’t get caught up in homecomings or the outside distractions,” Harden said. “I think our focus was just to come here and win a game and we did a good job of that tonight.”

Denver’s two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered his league-best 20th triple-double of the season in a 119-105 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

With regular starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon sidelined by injury, Jokic capably filled the void with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

His effort saw the Western Conference leaders erase a 15-point first-half deficit.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers pushed their winning streak to six games with a 97-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Jarrett Allen added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who trailed by 13 midway through the third quarter.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points, DeMar DeRozan added 16 and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 14 points with 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Topics: basketball NBA LA Lakers Golden State Warriors LeBron James

Scheffler clings to WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat

Scheffler clings to WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

Scheffler clings to WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat

Scheffler clings to WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat
  • Scheffler would take the No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy  with a victory, as long as McIlroy finishes worse than solo third
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona: Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor.

Rahm also had a 68, holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67.

Scheffler would take the No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy — tied for 28th at 3 under after a 70 — with a victory, as long as McIlroy finishes worse than solo third. Scheffler also could get to No. 1 by finishing solo second if McIlroy is 36th or worse and Rahm doesn’t win.

Rahm, the former Arizona State star from Spain, would go to No. 1 with a victory if McIlroy finishes worse than a three-way tie for second, or by finishing solo second if McIlroy finishes worse than solo 47th and Scheffler doesn’t win.

Jordan Spieth and Adam Hadwin were 10 under.

Speith had the best score in the delayed second round, finishing off a 63 in the morning. He added a 69 in the third round, highlighted by a 77-yard bunker shot to 3 feet to set up a birdie on the par-4 17th.

Hadwin had a 71, playing in the final group with Scheffler and Rahm. He hit to 1 1/2 feet for birdie on the 16th, the closest of the round on the par-3 hole on the final tee shot of the day.

In the morning, Hadwin — on the 11th green Friday when second-round play was suspended because of darkness — finished off his second straight 66 for a share of the lead with Scheffler at 10 under.

Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first PGA Tour title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play and Masters and was the PGA Tour’s player of the year.

The 26-year-old Texan followed a bogey on the par-5 13th — his first bogey since his fourth hole Thursday — with a birdie on the par-4 14th, hitting a 210-yard shot to 4 feet. He also birdied the 17h.

Rahm opened the year with consecutive victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express.

Rickie Fowler, the 2019 winner, had a 67 to join Tyrrell Hatton (67), Sungjae Im (67), Jason Day (68) and Xander Schauffele (70) at 9 under. Schauffele bogeyed Nos. 15 and 16.

Topics: WM Phoenix Open Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Arizona TPC Scottsdale

