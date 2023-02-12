You are here

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 
The new service line runs eastward from Bremerhaven to Antwerp and Montoir in Europe through to Jeddah, then to Ennore in India, and onwards to the Port of Taicang port in China.  (Supplied)
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi logistics firm Bahri Line has announced the launching of a new pendulum service line between the Asian and European continents, as part of its expansion plan to widen its liner network.

The company said in a press release that the new cargo shipping line will strengthen its supply chains, and diversify shipping options to, from and through Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new service line runs eastward from Bremerhaven to Antwerp and Montoir in Europe through to Jeddah, then to Ennore in India, and onwards to the Port of Taicang port in China.

The service line’s westbound route runs from Taicang and Shanghai in China through to Ennore and Jeddah, onwards to Montoir-de-Bretagne, located in the west of France, further extending to both Bremerhaven and Antwerp.  

The company said the establishment of Jeddah Islamic Port’s newest shipping line is a proactive measure to increase and enhance local logistical capabilities, directly linking Asia and Europe via Jeddah.  

The new shipping line’s maiden journey embarked this year with the first vessel expected to reach Jeddah Islamic port in February 2023, it added.

Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, said: “The port’s leading operational capabilities, best-in-class standards and capacity to handle high volumes will surely serve as vital aspects of the success of this new service, helping us to cement the port and Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub linking India, China and Europe.”

He said Bahri Line is proud to work in support of regional supply chains and in cohesion with the economic growth and development occurring within the Kingdom.

As a specialized business unit of the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, Bahri said its new liner service seeks to help expand the company’s logistical presence and widen its customer base by entering new global markets.

Bahri Line’s establishment of the new route comes in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June 2021. The national shipping carrier said it has been actively upscaling transport services to position the Kingdom as a renowned global logistics hub that connects three continents.

Topics: bahri line logistics Jeddah port

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund on Sunday announced the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in the Saudi Tabreed District Cooling Co., a leading provider of sustainable district cooling schemes for some of the largest projects in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Tabreed offers highly efficient solutions that drive reductions in power consumption and the costs of operation and maintenance and encourage alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems.  

District cooling is recognized as one of the most energy-efficient solutions due to its ability to conserve natural resources, significantly contributing to reducing greenhouse gases.  

According to a PIF statement, the cooling provider currently manages 779,000 tons of refrigeration via contracts with major companies in the Kingdom, including Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s Dhahran district cooling plant, the Jabal Omar facility in Makkah, the district cooling scheme at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and a centralized facility at the AMAAD Business Park in Dhahran.  

Saudi Tabreed also serves The Red Sea Project, a vital part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

“Our investment in Saudi Tabreed will support the achievement of PIF’s economic diversification goals, especially in light of the anticipated growth in Saudi Arabia’s district cooling market,” said Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF. 

“The investment is also fully aligned with PIF’s strategy to enable promising sectors in the country, and supports Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable and more efficient sources of energy,” he added. 

“PIF’s investment further enhances our position as a market leader in Saudi Arabia. With added credibility and stronger financial performance, being part of the PIF portfolio significantly expands our ability to support the country’s energy transition and sustainability targets,” said Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of the board, Saudi Tabreed. 

“We are committed to working together as we move forward in our mission to enhance Saudi Arabia’s urban development through innovative, advanced, and highly efficient district cooling solutions.” 

PIF has a strong track record of investing in the low-carbon sector, including electric vehicles and solar energy projects, as part of a commitment to developing 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy by 2030.  

The fund has significant investments in renewable energy companies, such as ACWA Power and the Sudair and Al Shuaibah Solar Energy projects, and in developing electric vehicles through investments in Lucid Motors, Ceer and E1.   

Topics: PIF Tabreed District Cooling Acquistion expansion

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi stock exchange, Saudi Tadawul Group, has strengthened its links with several foreign exchanges and signed agreements with Saudi partners to advance environment, social and governance principles.

The opening day of the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday saw a trilateral memorandum of understanding signed between the Saudi exchange, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and the Capital Market Authority which will advance environmental, social and governance practices and the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability.

It was signed between Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Khalid Alhussan, chairman and CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group.

The group also signed an MoU with the Egyptian stock exchange to foster the exchange of information and development of both capital markets.

Another MoU was signed with the Qatar stock market to help both exchanges develop in the fields of fintech, exchange data and research.

A memorandum was signed between the Tadawul Group and the Singapore exchange to “further enhance the collaboration between two dynamic capital markets in the Middle East and the Far East.”

The opening day of the conference also saw the Saudi Tadawul Group signing an MoU with The Financial Academy to develop local talent and equip them with skills, knowledge and expertise in the financial sector.

“Our aim is to collaborate with regional and international exchanges on areas ranging from dual listing, ESG, fintech, diversity and inclusion to achieve our goal of becoming an investment destination linking East and West,” said Alhussan.

He added: “These agreements will also further our efforts to deliver an advanced, diverse, and integrated capital market for regional and international investors, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030.”

During the conference, SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital joined Saudi Exchange’s Market Making Framework, an initiative that was launched in December 2022 to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

“In December 2022, we introduced the Market Making Framework. And today we are happy to announce that four of our big members, SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital are intending to provide market-making to the equity market,” said Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Exchange.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Capital Market Authority forum

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Increasing appetite to list on Saudi bourses displays the robust market performance of the G20 economies, noted top executive of a financial advisory and asset management firm. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Lazard’s investment banking CEO for the Middle East and North Africa Wassim Alkhatib said that the Saudi capital market is a reflection of a very strong G20 economy and has over 200-250 listed companies.  

This comes as the Kingdom witnessed a migration of around SR43 billion ($11.5 billion) from foreign investors in 2022.  

“In 2022, what we saw is continued migration of capital from the international investment community into the region, and specifically on the Tadawul stock exchange,” said Alkhatib.  

Despite the unprecedented global challenges being faced by nations over the past year, he said the Saudi capital market has proven to be resilient.  

“In addition to the global inflationary environment, the cascading effects of Ukraine and the invasion of Ukraine, and the recycling of capital and rotation out of certain sectors and into several regions, Tadawul was ultimately a very big winner,” the Lazard chief noted.   

Alkhatib pointed out that there are robust and appealing opportunities for both local and international investors across the 20 sectors of the Saudi stock exchange, also known as Tadawul.  

He said such investors would be able to take advantage of the deep liquidity and the sturdy fundamentals of the Tadawul sectors.   

“That becomes a very easy conversation to explain to investors that it’s not just about them parking their capital in a safe region, but there are also very attractive commercial opportunities,” noted Alkhatib.   

As for the Saudi initial public offerings pipeline, it experienced one its most remarkable years in 2022 transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading listings market worldwide.   

“And if you look at the sectors of those companies, they are actually quite diverse. They cater to all asset managers, different fund managers covering emerging markets or technology or retail or oil and gas and petrochemicals,” added Alkhatib.   

Moreover, Lazard’s CEO believes that  “the market is very likely to continue to be a very prominent recipient hub of international flows.”  

This year’s SCM Forum brings together issuers, investors and capital market institutions to discuss key structural changes happening across one of the fastest-growing capital markets internationally.   

The event opens the floor for central opinion leaders, investors, issuers, and governmental institutions, and ends with the presentation of the SCM Awards.  

Taking place in Riyadh from Feb. 12 to 13, the forum is held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Board of the CMA, Mohammed A El-Kuwaiz.   

Topics: Saudi capital market Tadawul Lazard

Real estate markets in KSA and Dubai poised for positive growth in 2023: Deloitte 

Real estate markets in KSA and Dubai poised for positive growth in 2023: Deloitte 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Real estate markets in KSA and Dubai poised for positive growth in 2023: Deloitte 

Real estate markets in KSA and Dubai poised for positive growth in 2023: Deloitte 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's real estate market is up for positive growth in 2023, with the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism sector being the key indicator within the hospitality sector, revealed the latest report from global consultancy firm Deloitte. 

Reflecting the upbeat mood in the real estate market, Deloitte’s ninth annual Middle East Real Estate Predictions 2023 report predicts an increase in hotel occupancy and average daily rates over the past year.

The report noted that the significant growth of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product is making it among the most attractive global destinations for investors.

“As global economies fully re-open post pandemic, we predict continued growth in the Saudi Arabian real estate market throughout 2023,” said Stefan Burch, partner and head of real estate at Deloitte Middle East. 

He added: “While 2022 saw record levels of demand for commercial office space as a result of ‘Program HQ’, 2023 looks set to be dominated by the delivery of high-quality residential-led mixed-use schemes and a continued focus on tourism, leisure, and entertainment projects.”

Among the key findings, the report also provides a positive outlook for Dubai’s real estate market this year.

Oliver Morgan, partner and head of development in Deloitte’s real estate team in the Middle East, added: “In Saudi Arabia, there continues to be excess demand across all residential sectors. Riyadh and Dubai continue to be attractive commercial markets as occupiers search for growth away from the Far East and Europe.”

Saudi Arabia’s real estate performance 

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grew by 8.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022.  It is expected to have grown by 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to the World Bank.  

The post-COVID recovery of the real estate sector is led by increasing tourist demand and government spending on infrastructure projects such as the Riyadh Airport expansion. 

The first three months of the year were the strongest for occupancy performance in Riyadh, reaching 76 percent in March. Meanwhile, Jeddah hotels recorded the highest occupancy performance in May at 59 percent. 

Sale prices of villas and apartments have increased during the first nine months of 2022 in comparison to 2021, and the demand for apartments from Saudi nationals has remained strong.  

Employment forecasts from Oxford Economics indicate the financial and business services segment registered year-on-year growth of 12 percent in the Kingdom. 

The Economist Intelligence Unit estimates that the total retail sales volume in the Kingdom has increased by approximately 4 percent in 2022, with sales expected to increase by 2 percent a year on average between 2023 and 2026. 

Dubai’s real estate performance 

Pent-up demand from travelers and increased spending by residents led to the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate sector in Dubai, noted the report, but adding that inflation remains a concern for consumers and is expected to impact sentiments leading into 2023.  

The year-to-date November 2022 occupancy for Dubai averaged 72 percent, compared to 63 percent for the same period in 2021, while the average daily rate for a hotel room over this period has increased by 22 percent year-on-year to 674 dirhams ($183.5).  

The report added that average sale prices for residential properties in Dubai increased by approximately 10 percent between 2021 and 2022. Average rents also increased by approximately 21 percent over the same period. 

Office rents have recovered to pre-pandemic levels registering an increase of 12 percent year-to-date in September 2022 over the same period last year. 

The EIU estimates that the total UAE retail sales volume has increased by approximately 4.2 percent in 2022, with sales expected to increase by 3.9 percent on average between 2023 and 2026. 

Topics: Saudi real estate Dubai Deloitte

Saudi exchange planning to launch single stock option in Q2 2023: CEO

Saudi exchange planning to launch single stock option in Q2 2023: CEO
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi exchange planning to launch single stock option in Q2 2023: CEO

Saudi exchange planning to launch single stock option in Q2 2023: CEO
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange is planning to launch single stock option by the second quarter of 2022, as the Kingdom steadily evolves as a global financial hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange.

Speaking at the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Rumaih noted that the Saudi exchange is eager to find new and innovative ways to serve as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic development.

“We are planning to launch single stock option in the second quarter, American style, physically settled, subject to regulatory approvals,” said Al-Rumaih.

It should be noted that single stock call options are physically settled derivatives. This gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, during the fixed period stated in the contractual terms, to buy a specified amount of the underlying asset at a pre-determined strike price.

During the talk, Al-Rumaih noted that environment, social and governance principles are very strategic to the exchange, and noted that this area has witnessed the best growth in 2022.

“ESG is very strategic to us. This is one of the areas that have witnessed the best growth. As an exchange, we have the responsibility. We launched the ESG guidelines in 2021. ESG disclosure rate doubled in 2022 to 21 percent, compared to 8 percent in 2021,” said Al-Rumaih.

He further pointed out that the Saudi exchange expects 30 percent of the listed companies to do ESG disclosure in 2023.

Al-Rumaih also outlined the progress made by the bourse in the recent years, and added that it is one of the top-10 exchanges in the world.

“Our goal was to become one of the top-10 exchanges in the world. We have heard a lot of skeptics saying that we will not be one of the top-10. But today, Saudi exchange is one of the top-10 globally, the top 3 in emerging markets, and number one in MENA, GCC, and Europe in terms of IPO proceeds in 2022,” said Al-Rumaih.

He added: “In 2018, the market cap (of the main market) was SR1.8 trillion, but today it is SR10 trillion. The number of listed companies in the main market went up from 190 to 223 during the same period.”

Al-Rumaih went on and said that the number of companies in the Nomu market went up from 10 in 2018 to 46 in 2022, and today it is 49.

Talking about the number of investors in Saudi Arabia’s exchange, Al-Rumaih said, “The number of investors in Saudi Arabia’s main market in 2018 was 2.2 million. It went up by 50 percent in 2022 to more than 3.3 million investors. In the Nomu market, the number of investors in 2018 was 775, and it is 9,447 at the end of 2022. The investors in the debt market went up from 62 in 2018 to 62,128 in 2022.”

 

 

Topics: Capital Market Forum Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU stocks

