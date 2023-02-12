You are here

Saudi exchange planning to launch single stock option in Q2 2023: CEO

Speaking at the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Rumaih noted that the Saudi exchange is eager to find new and innovative ways to serve as a cornerstone of the Kingdom's economic development.
Speaking at the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Rumaih noted that the Saudi exchange is eager to find new and innovative ways to serve as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic development.
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange is planning to launch single stock option by the second quarter of 2022, as the Kingdom steadily evolves as a global financial hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, according to Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange.

Speaking at the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Rumaih noted that the Saudi exchange is eager to find new and innovative ways to serve as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic development.

“We are planning to launch single stock option in the second quarter, American style, physically settled, subject to regulatory approvals,” said Al-Rumaih.

It should be noted that single stock call options are physically settled derivatives. This gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, during the fixed period stated in the contractual terms, to buy a specified amount of the underlying asset at a pre-determined strike price.

During the talk, Al-Rumaih noted that environment, social and governance principles are very strategic to the exchange, and noted that this area has witnessed the best growth in 2022.

“ESG is very strategic to us. This is one of the areas that have witnessed the best growth. As an exchange, we have the responsibility. We launched the ESG guidelines in 2021. ESG disclosure rate doubled in 2022 to 21 percent, compared to 8 percent in 2021,” said Al-Rumaih.

He further pointed out that the Saudi exchange expects 30 percent of the listed companies to do ESG disclosure in 2023.

Al-Rumaih also outlined the progress made by the bourse in the recent years, and added that it is one of the top-10 exchanges in the world.

“Our goal was to become one of the top-10 exchanges in the world. We have heard a lot of skeptics saying that we will not be one of the top-10. But today, Saudi exchange is one of the top-10 globally, the top 3 in emerging markets, and number one in MENA, GCC, and Europe in terms of IPO proceeds in 2022,” said Al-Rumaih.

He added: “In 2018, the market cap (of the main market) was SR1.8 trillion, but today it is SR10 trillion. The number of listed companies in the main market went up from 190 to 223 during the same period.”

Al-Rumaih went on and said that the number of companies in the Nomu market went up from 10 in 2018 to 46 in 2022, and today it is 49.

Talking about the number of investors in Saudi Arabia’s exchange, Al-Rumaih said, “The number of investors in Saudi Arabia’s main market in 2018 was 2.2 million. It went up by 50 percent in 2022 to more than 3.3 million investors. In the Nomu market, the number of investors in 2018 was 775, and it is 9,447 at the end of 2022. The investors in the debt market went up from 62 in 2018 to 62,128 in 2022.”

 

 

Topics: Capital Market Forum Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU stocks

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief
Updated 12 February 2023
Reina Takla

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief
Updated 12 February 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Given that the Saudi government is easing financial markets regulations to encourage more companies to go public, the CEO of Nahdi Medical Co. feels there is no better time than now to explore new opportunities.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Yasser Joharji said the giant pharma retailer, which raised $1.36 billion from its IPO last year, is open to expand regionally and add value to the economy by going beyond the borders.

 “A few years ago, we decided to start building our capability and go outside Saudi Arabia,” he said. “Our experience in the UAE has been a little bit difficult at the beginning with COVID-19 (outbreak), but now we have started getting some exponential performance over there.”

When asked if Nahdi is open to ride the financial market innovations wave that were announced at the forum, Joharji said that “even though we have a model that is giving us self-sufficient funding for our expansion, we are open to consider all options for capital funding sources, and going to the market whenever we need funding.”

Joharji added: “We believe that we play a major role today as one of the largest listed companies in Saudi Arabia, and we know that this leading position comes with a lot of responsibility. For us in Nahdi what really matters is our guest and our inspiring purpose which is adding (heart) beats to our guests’ life.”

Moving forward, the CEO wants to base the company’s future plans on what serves the health and wellness of its guests (customers) as he sees a clear shift in lifestyle.

 “We have seen the shift in the healthcare system around our guests, and we have seen the shift post-COVID versus pre-COVID,” Joharji explained. “We are using more technologies and information technology and data science to better understand our guests and stay close to them through our brick-and-mortar network of pharmacies and complement that with very strong online infrastructure and business that delivers to them wherever they are.” 

Both of those layers, he summed up, are complemented by the adjacent services of primary healthcare.

 He said the company recently embarked on the journey of omnihealth, “where we want to become the gateway of primary healthcare in Saudi Arabia.” 

“We are proud of our ability to catch the opportunity of providing our guests with digital health services. Telemedicine and on-spot consultation are one of our key enablers to get closer or bring healthcare closer to the people.”

Topics: Capital Market Forum Saudi Arabia IPOs

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained 7.28 points — or 0.07 percent — to close at 10,419.44. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also ended flat at 1,424.75, the parallel market Nomu closed 0.88 percent higher at 19,536.84. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.69 billion ($720 million) as 95 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 105 receded. 

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. was the best performer, as its share price surged 8.85 percent to SR49.20. 

The other top performers were Americana Restaurants International, Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co — all three soared by over 6 percent. 

In fact, Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co.’s board of directors, on Sunday, informed the stock exchange that it declared a 27.5 percent cash dividend or SR2.75 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, totaling SR247.5 million. 

However, the worst-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which slipped 5.67 percent to SR16.98. 

Other poor performers were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., Alamar Foods Co., Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Banque Saudi Fransi reported a 4 percent increase in net profit for 2022 to SR3.57 billion from SR3.44 billion in the year-earlier period. 

The higher profit was driven mainly by a 12.47 percent rise in total operating income, which was partly offset by an increase in total operating expenses by 21.97 percent. 

BSF, however, reported a 9 percent decline in its net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022 to SR902.60 million from SR993.27 million a year earlier. Its share price closed marginally higher at SR36.75. 

Tanmiah Food Co. reported a whooping net profit after zakat and tax of SR186.8 million compared to SR13.6 million in the year-earlier period. 

The annual net profit includes a one-off gain of SR101.9 million due to the strategic partnership with Tyson Foods. 

Tyson Foods acquired a 60 percent equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Co, and the gain on the disposal of a 15 percent equity stake in Agricultural Development Co. to Tyson Foods, at SR74 million, was recorded directly in equity. 

Revenue increased 42.8 percent to SR1.72 billion, in line with the continued rise in sales across the company’s diversified portfolio of products and services. Tanmiah’s share price, however, fell slightly to SR124. 

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. also reported 38 percent in net profit after zakat and tax to SR 11.1 million for the first half ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR8 million in the year-ago period. 

The profit rise came from an overall increase in revenue by 40.50 percent year on year, where all other costs were consistent with higher revenue, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange. The company’s share price fell 2.17 percent to finish at SR180. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund on Sunday announced the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in the Saudi Tabreed District Cooling Co., a leading provider of sustainable district cooling schemes for some of the largest projects in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Tabreed offers highly efficient solutions that drive reductions in power consumption and the costs of operation and maintenance and encourage alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems.  

District cooling is recognized as one of the most energy-efficient solutions due to its ability to conserve natural resources, significantly contributing to reducing greenhouse gases.  

According to a PIF statement, the cooling provider currently manages 779,000 tons of refrigeration via contracts with major companies in the Kingdom, including Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s Dhahran district cooling plant, the Jabal Omar facility in Makkah, the district cooling scheme at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and a centralized facility at the AMAAD Business Park in Dhahran.  

Saudi Tabreed also serves The Red Sea Project, a vital part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

“Our investment in Saudi Tabreed will support the achievement of PIF’s economic diversification goals, especially in light of the anticipated growth in Saudi Arabia’s district cooling market,” said Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF. 

“The investment is also fully aligned with PIF’s strategy to enable promising sectors in the country, and supports Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable and more efficient sources of energy,” he added. 

“PIF’s investment further enhances our position as a market leader in Saudi Arabia. With added credibility and stronger financial performance, being part of the PIF portfolio significantly expands our ability to support the country’s energy transition and sustainability targets,” said Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of the board, Saudi Tabreed. 

“We are committed to working together as we move forward in our mission to enhance Saudi Arabia’s urban development through innovative, advanced, and highly efficient district cooling solutions.” 

PIF has a strong track record of investing in the low-carbon sector, including electric vehicles and solar energy projects, as part of a commitment to developing 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy by 2030.  

The fund has significant investments in renewable energy companies, such as ACWA Power and the Sudair and Al Shuaibah Solar Energy projects, and in developing electric vehicles through investments in Lucid Motors, Ceer and E1.   

Topics: PIF Tabreed District Cooling Acquistion expansion

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi stock exchange, Saudi Tadawul Group, has strengthened its links with several foreign exchanges and signed agreements with Saudi partners to advance environment, social and governance principles.

The opening day of the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday saw a trilateral memorandum of understanding signed between the Saudi exchange, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and the Capital Market Authority which will advance environmental, social and governance practices and the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability.

It was signed between Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Khalid Alhussan, chairman and CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group.

The group also signed an MoU with the Egyptian stock exchange to foster the exchange of information and development of both capital markets.

Another MoU was signed with the Qatar stock market to help both exchanges develop in the fields of fintech, exchange data and research.

A memorandum was signed between the Tadawul Group and the Singapore exchange to “further enhance the collaboration between two dynamic capital markets in the Middle East and the Far East.”

The opening day of the conference also saw the Saudi Tadawul Group signing an MoU with The Financial Academy to develop local talent and equip them with skills, knowledge and expertise in the financial sector.

“Our aim is to collaborate with regional and international exchanges on areas ranging from dual listing, ESG, fintech, diversity and inclusion to achieve our goal of becoming an investment destination linking East and West,” said Alhussan.

He added: “These agreements will also further our efforts to deliver an advanced, diverse, and integrated capital market for regional and international investors, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030.”

During the conference, SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital joined Saudi Exchange’s Market Making Framework, an initiative that was launched in December 2022 to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

“In December 2022, we introduced the Market Making Framework. And today we are happy to announce that four of our big members, SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital are intending to provide market-making to the equity market,” said Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Exchange.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Capital Market Authority forum

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Increasing appetite to list on Saudi bourses displays the robust market performance of the G20 economies, noted top executive of a financial advisory and asset management firm. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Lazard’s investment banking CEO for the Middle East and North Africa Wassim Alkhatib said that the Saudi capital market is a reflection of a very strong G20 economy and has over 200-250 listed companies.  

This comes as the Kingdom witnessed a migration of around SR43 billion ($11.5 billion) from foreign investors in 2022.  

“In 2022, what we saw is continued migration of capital from the international investment community into the region, and specifically on the Tadawul stock exchange,” said Alkhatib.  

Despite the unprecedented global challenges being faced by nations over the past year, he said the Saudi capital market has proven to be resilient.  

“In addition to the global inflationary environment, the cascading effects of Ukraine and the invasion of Ukraine, and the recycling of capital and rotation out of certain sectors and into several regions, Tadawul was ultimately a very big winner,” the Lazard chief noted.   

Alkhatib pointed out that there are robust and appealing opportunities for both local and international investors across the 20 sectors of the Saudi stock exchange, also known as Tadawul.  

He said such investors would be able to take advantage of the deep liquidity and the sturdy fundamentals of the Tadawul sectors.   

“That becomes a very easy conversation to explain to investors that it’s not just about them parking their capital in a safe region, but there are also very attractive commercial opportunities,” noted Alkhatib.   

As for the Saudi initial public offerings pipeline, it experienced one its most remarkable years in 2022 transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading listings market worldwide.   

“And if you look at the sectors of those companies, they are actually quite diverse. They cater to all asset managers, different fund managers covering emerging markets or technology or retail or oil and gas and petrochemicals,” added Alkhatib.   

Moreover, Lazard’s CEO believes that  “the market is very likely to continue to be a very prominent recipient hub of international flows.”  

This year’s SCM Forum brings together issuers, investors and capital market institutions to discuss key structural changes happening across one of the fastest-growing capital markets internationally.   

The event opens the floor for central opinion leaders, investors, issuers, and governmental institutions, and ends with the presentation of the SCM Awards.  

Taking place in Riyadh from Feb. 12 to 13, the forum is held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Board of the CMA, Mohammed A El-Kuwaiz.   

Topics: Saudi capital market Tadawul Lazard

