Riyadh conference examines disability, giftedness and creativity

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi on Sunday inaugurated the second International Conference on Twice Exceptionality in the capital city titled “Gifted Persons with Disabilities.”
The three-day conference was organized by the Aleradah Organization in partnership with the King Salman Center for Disability Research and the Quality of Life Program.
The conference examines the relationship between disability, giftedness and creativity under the slogan “My Disability is Exceptional” in the presence of Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.
In his speech, Al-Rajhi said the government continues to provide support for people with disabilities in the Kingdom through various programs run by state institutions. The aim is to ensure that their rights are guaranteed.
Al-Rajhi said the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program ensures that people with disabilities are empowered and integrated into society. According to the General Authority for Statistics, there are more than 1.4 million people with disabilities of all types in the country.
Dr. Ammar Buqas, a participant, said that the empowerment of talented people with disabilities not only provides personal development but also supports the nation’s growth.
Abdullah Al-Juraid, CEO of Aleradah Organization, said the conference would showcase world class research and technology that would assist in these developmental goals.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Jughaiman, the head of the conference’s scientific committee, said there would be 75 speakers from 10 countries, with 50 research papers presented.
The opening ceremony included a live show with talented persons with disabilities.
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues with the distribution of food and shelter aid to those affected by floods as well as the neediest families in Sudan.
The Saudi charity distributed on Friday 1,150 food baskets in the Kadugli district of South Kordofan state, benefiting 6,472 people.
This comes as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s efforts in assisting disaster-hit countries and peoples.
Elsewhere, KSRelief also distributed 600 shelter bags in the Mirpur district of Sindh province in Pakistan, benefiting 4,200 people.
KSRelief sends 11 trucks carrying aid to Syria, continues relief operations in Turkiye
The trucks carried 104 tons of food and shelter materials
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) sent 11 trucks carrying aid to earthquake-hit areas in northern Syria on Saturday.
The trucks, which crossed through Khusn Al-Zaitoun port, carried 104 tons of food and shelter materials to be distributed to the victims of the natural disaster, state agency SPA wrote.
Meanwhile, KSRelief continued its relief operations in cooperation with search and rescue teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, medical teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and volunteer teams.
Field and recovery operations in the Turkiye’s quake-hit areas are carried out on highest standards ensure the safety of survivors.
Both initiatives come as part of the Saudi relief airlift being operated by KSRelief to assist earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye.
AlUla stuns with celebrations of its inaugural Arabian Leopard Week
The global campaign raises awareness, celebrates the endangered big cat
Updated 12 February 2023
Nada Al-Turki
ALULA: AlUla is celebrating the inauguration of Arabian Leopard Week with immersive and grand activities to raise awareness of the endangered big cat through public participation, adding to its existing efforts in conserving the species.
As Feb. 10 is known officially as Arabian Leopard Day, a global campaign has been launched to generate awareness of the animal’s dire state, from grassroots celebrations in Saudi Arabia to static billboards in London’s Piccadilly and New York City’s NASDAQ.
Dr. Stephen Browne, wildlife and natural heritage executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News: “Leopard conservation combines the natural and cultural aspects of RCU’s regeneration of AlUla county as a leading global heritage destination. RCU’s events for Arabian Leopard Day 2023 will engage the community in celebrating the Arabian leopard as a cultural symbol that we will one day restore to its natural habitat.”
The first-ever Arabian Leopard Week in AlUla is bringing an array of activities, such as a digital exhibition running from Feb. 10-11 in collaboration with the Catmosphere foundation, taking visitors on a journey through the history of the endangered species.
Set across the majestic mountainous terrain of Ashar Valley, a story unfolds as a rawi, or storyteller, narrates its longstanding history in the region in a five–part experience that uses vivid, animated projections onto the crevices of the valley.
“The idea is to show the majesty of the Arabian leopard in the natural habitat to which it will one day return,” Browne said.
Rewilding Arabia
Return of the leopard is at the heart of plans to conserve and regenerate Saudi Arabia’s landscapes and wildlife
The Arabian leopard is currently one of the rarest animals on the planet, classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered, and a growing decline could lead to extinction.
While the Arabian leopard is still far too precious to be exposed to the public, visitors can still simulate the experience of viewing one in real life through a Snapchat filter. Augmented reality technology demonstrates a digital leopard roaming around Hegra’s landmark Tomb of Lihyan Son of Kuza, known as Qasr Al-Farid.
The city, in collaboration with Catmosphere, has installed a new 7 km permanent trail in AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve. The Arabian Leopard Celebration Trail is open to the public on Feb. 11 and will be the first initiative to prompt a global network of Catwalk Trails.
The RCU has also launched a series of informative Deep Dive campaign videos in collaboration with Catmosphere highlighting the commission’s efforts in conserving the species.
To prepare for the eventual return of Arabian leopards to the wild, the RCU has reintroduced native species of vegetation and prey animals into its nature reserves, increased efforts to track and protect wild leopards, and regenerated natural areas managed by teams of trained experts.
Browne said: “This winter, RCU’s animal release program is returning more than 1,500 individual animals — Arabian gazelles, sand gazelles, Arabian oryx and Nubian ibex — to AlUla’s nature reserves.
The return of the Arabian leopard will be the final piece of a sensitive and complicated puzzle.
Dr. Stephen Browne, Wildlife and natural heritage executive director at the Royal Commission for AlUla
“The return of the Arabian leopard will be the final piece of a sensitive and complicated puzzle.”
Four new cubs were welcomed to life at the RCU’s Arabian leopard breeding center in Taif in the past 22 months, furthering the commission’s goal of boosting the big cat’s population in captivity. As a symbol of the hope to protect the future of the species within the region, one female cub was named Amal, the Arabic word for “hope.”
There are fewer than 200 individuals living free in the Arabian Peninsula, which acts as a great motivator for building on Arabian Leopard Day and promoting conservation goals locally and globally.
“There are fewer Arabian leopards left in the wild than there are spots on a typical leopard’s coat. Safeguarding the future of the Arabian leopard is an objective closely linked with regional pride and identity. As more and more people become aware of the plight of the species and its role in our shared history, support for conservation efforts has grown across the region,” Browne said.
The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival
Last year, UNESCO registered Saudi Khawlani coffee and the skills and knowledge associated with its cultivation to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The 10th Saudi Coffee Festival opened in Jazan on Saturday. The 10-day festival has been organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of Saudi Vision 2030.
The festival is a major marketing outlet for the premium Saudi coffee bean known as Khawlani, which comes from the Jazan region. Coffee is an important tourist attraction for the area, putting the spotlight on one of the Kingdom’s most mountainous regions and its culture and traditions.
Khawlani is one of the world’s most sought-after coffee beans. It has been cultivated in the region for more than eight centuries and is mentioned many times in old poems and songs from the region.
Last year, UNESCO registered Saudi Khawlani coffee and the skills and knowledge associated with its cultivation to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
FASTFACT
More than 100 farmers are displaying their crops and coffee products at this year’s festival, which also includes a number of cultural events and activities that will take place under the title ‘Coffee Nights.’
Mufarh Al-Malki, CEO of the Saudi Coffee Festival, said that Al-Dayer governorate is delighted to host the annual festival and to represent a product that embodies a great economic boon for the Kingdom.
According to statistics from the 2022 Saudi Coffee Festival, the Jazan region is home to more than 2,000 coffee farms, which have a total of 384,214 coffee trees and an annual production of over 900 tons.
More than 100 farmers are displaying their crops and coffee products at this year’s festival, which also includes a number of cultural events and activities that will take place under the title “Coffee Nights” — and will, according to the organizers, revive the heritage of Jazan and shed light on the region’s cultural legacy — as well as a tourism and heritage corner, traditional clothing stores, children’s theater, food stalls, and, of course, specialty coffee.