1,500 more hotel rooms on way to serve visitors to Egypt’s pyramids, Grand Museum

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith shows off Zuhair Murad gown at BRIT Awards

DUBAI: British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith showed off a platinum gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old star, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming film “Murder Mystery 2” alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, showed off the one-shoulder jersey draped gown from the designer’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection on the red carpet. Turner-Smith was dressed by celebrity stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Meanwhile, it was Harry Styles's night at the BRIT Awards.

Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the UK's leading music awards, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist, The Associated Press reported.

Beyoncé added two Brits to her crowded shelf of awards — international artist of the year and international song of the year, for “Break My Soul.”

Styles took the album of the year trophy for “Harry’s House,” less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards. He also won for pop/R&B act, song of the year for “As It Was,” and artist of the year.

Accepting the best-artist trophy, the global pop heartthrob thanked “my mum for signing me up for ‘X Factor,’” the talent show that brought him to fame with boyband One Direction.

“I am very aware of my privilege up here tonight,” said Styles, who drew criticism for saying at the Grammys that “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often.” Some saw the comment as deaf to the struggles faced by artists from diverse backgrounds.

Styles gave shoutouts to Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Mabel, Florence + The Machine and Becky Hill — performers who failed to make the Brits' all-male artist of the year shortlist.

Two years ago the Brits replaced separate male and female performer categories with gender-neutral awards in a bid to become more inclusive. But the change drew some criticism this year when the Brits announced a best-artist shortlist with no female acts.

The move to gender-neutral prizes was among changes made in response to longstanding criticism that the Brits failed to reflect the diversity of British music.

Some musicians said more needs to be done.

“There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels,” said Sawayama, a nominee for newcomer of the year.

Founded in 1977, the Brits have evolved from a rough-around-the-edges industry event to a slick showcase for UK talent that has boosted the careers of future megastars, including Adele.