1,500 more hotel rooms on way to serve visitors to Egypt’s pyramids, Grand Museum

Updated 12 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • Separately, the Egyptian Cabinet denied reports about the closure of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, coinciding with the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum
CAIRO: Egypt’s Al-Ahram area real estate development project will add 1,500 hotel rooms to serve visitors to the Grand Museum and the pyramids, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced.
He said the idea came about in 2015, and “today we are reaping the result of this idea in partnership with the private sector.”
He added that the project will receive the state’s full support, and that his office will handle all relevant requests, issues and obstacles.
Separately, the Egyptian Cabinet denied reports about the closure of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, coinciding with the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.
The media center of the Council of Ministers said it contacted the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which denied the reports.
The Egyptian Museum was accredited in the list of heritage sites of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the preliminary list of UNESCO.

DUBAI: British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith showed off a platinum gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London on Saturday night.  

The 36-year-old star, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming film “Murder Mystery 2” alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, showed off the one-shoulder jersey draped gown from the designer’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection on the red carpet. Turner-Smith was dressed by celebrity stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. 

Meanwhile, it was Harry Styles's night at the BRIT Awards. 

Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the UK's leading music awards, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist, The Associated Press reported.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)

Beyoncé added two Brits to her crowded shelf of awards — international artist of the year and international song of the year, for “Break My Soul.” 

Styles took the album of the year trophy for “Harry’s House,” less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards. He also won for pop/R&B act, song of the year for “As It Was,” and artist of the year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)

Accepting the best-artist trophy, the global pop heartthrob thanked “my mum for signing me up for ‘X Factor,’” the talent show that brought him to fame with boyband One Direction. 

“I am very aware of my privilege up here tonight,” said Styles, who drew criticism for saying at the Grammys that “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often.” Some saw the comment as deaf to the struggles faced by artists from diverse backgrounds. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)

Styles gave shoutouts to Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Mabel, Florence + The Machine and Becky Hill — performers who failed to make the Brits' all-male artist of the year shortlist. 

Two years ago the Brits replaced separate male and female performer categories with gender-neutral awards in a bid to become more inclusive. But the change drew some criticism this year when the Brits announced a best-artist shortlist with no female acts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)

The move to gender-neutral prizes was among changes made in response to longstanding criticism that the Brits failed to reflect the diversity of British music.  

Some musicians said more needs to be done. 

“There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels,” said Sawayama, a nominee for newcomer of the year. 

Founded in 1977, the Brits have evolved from a rough-around-the-edges industry event to a slick showcase for UK talent that has boosted the careers of future megastars, including Adele. 

LONDON: If any streaming service has the clout to reinvigorate the ailing rom-com genre, it is probably Netflix. After all, the US giant carved out quite a feel-good niche for itself come Christmas time, and its star-studded roster of Hollywood names is second to none.

Take, for example, “Your Place or Mine” v a gentle, inoffensive teaming up of rom-com veteran Reese Witherspoon (who also produces) and Ashton Kutcher as Debbie and Peter. The pair are best friends who — gasp — may actually both be harboring feelings for one another, if only they were brave enough to come out and say it. 

Wesley Kimmel and Ashton Kutcher in ‘Your Place or Mine.’ (Netflix)

When a contrived tangle of plotlines leads to Peter travelling to Los Angeles to look after Debbie’s son, while she jets off to his swanky apartment in New York, the scene is set for an hour or so of near misses, romantic double speak, and a slew of not-so-surprising surprises. Which is about what you would expect from a so-so rom-com.

But what really twists the knife here is that “Your Place or Mine” is the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna (writer of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Morning Glory”), yet boats none of the smart, self-aware sass you might therefore expect. Rather, the movie goes through the motions like any other predictably flimsy sapfest. The only thing the film has going for it are some smirk-worthy performances from a supporting cast that includes Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn and Tig Notaro. 

Witherspoon and Kutcher have little of the chemistry needed to power a movie like this, which is not a massive surprise as they are only on screen together a handful of times. Rather, they are painted as lazy stereotypes (her, the anxious, overprotective mother who gave up on her creative dreams and him, the womanizing playboy who overcompensates for his fear of rejection), bashed together until we are meant to believe in the inevitability of their happy ending. We are not buying it, this time. 

DUBAI: In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, The Fridge entertainment company — founded in Dubai by South African entrepreneur Shelley Frost — is creating an engaging display of performances for music and culture fans and shining a spotlight on the Kingdom’s artists.

Recently the company curated a cultural program for Diriyah Nights as part of Diriyah Season, running until Feb. 22. The event offers a platform for emerging and established Saudi and regional artists to showcase their work. 

The Fridge entertainment company is founded in Dubai by South African entrepreneur Shelley Frost. (Supplied)

In an interview with Arab News, the managing director said: “During recent years, the growth of the culture and entertainment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia has been meteoric and it is evolving into a leading destination very quickly within the Middle East.

“That is very much thanks to the visionary initiatives of the Saudi government and the massive social transformation that has catapulted the Kingdom into this new era.”

Oud at Diriyah. (Supplied)

Frost’s company, which also consulted for the Red Sea International Film Festival on its entertainment program in December, has been working on events in Saudi Arabia for the past three years. 

When it comes to Diriyah Season, she said that what makes the event unique is its location in the center of the historic district. 

Andrea Bocelli at AlUla. (Supplied)

“Two-hundred-year-old palm trees have been brought to life in around two months, with over 20,000 lights. This is a real return to celebrating heritage in a place that is quite organic,” she said. “I see Diriyah as the heartbeat of the nation, where the integrity, the values … the nation were born.”

The Fridge’s wider Saudi portfolio includes the entertainment for the dining experience Awna at Hegra, a curated music program for the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, in Dhahran, and a series of orchestral events in Neom.

Balqees at Red Sea International Film Festival. (Supplied)

“There is an extremely positive momentum and I think that the future is extremely bright (for Saudi Arabia),” she said. “There’s no sign of things slowing down. We’re going to see that continuing on an upward trajectory through the coming years. You know the Vision 2030 in terms of national strategy is extremely clear, and the entertainment market has been earmarked to play a very large role in that.”

“There is a huge focus on Saudi and regional talent and that is very strongly felt,” she said. “It is already a very, very large part of our bookings and our programming.”

DUBAI: “Moon Knight” star May Calamawy, who is of Egyptian and Palestinian descent, has been announced as a celebrity guest for this year’s Middle East Film and Comic Con, taking place from March 3-5 in Abu Dhabi.

“Stranger Things” actor Jamie Campbell Bower is also scheduled to attend the show, which has previously announced a celebrity line-up including American voice actors Christopher Sabat and Zach Aguilar, US actress Paige O’Hara, British actors Andy Serkis, Matt Smith, and Anthony Daniels, and Disney’s award-winning designer Mike Peraza.

Calamawy, who was born to an Egyptian father and Jordanian mother, is blazing a trail as one of Hollywood’s rising stars. Her breakthrough role came in 2019 as a series regular on Hulu’s Peabody-winning and Emmy-nominated comedy series, “Ramy.”

The actress, who was born in Bahrain, also played the role of Layla El-Faouly in Marvel’s miniseries “Moon Knight.” Her character is the wife of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector — an archaeologist who by season’s end had transformed into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.

Calamawy previously told Arab News that acting alongside Isaac and Ethan Hawke was “intimidating, like, really intimidating at first.”

She explained: “Once I got to know them, I would be, like, ‘Guys I’m intimidated,’ and that helped. After a while you don’t care anymore and its fun because I got to have a masterclass with the best.”

Helmed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab, “Moon Knight” was the first Marvel project to have an Arab director.

Meanwhile, Bower, who played the main antagonist Vecna in the “most-watched TV series of 2022,” will make an appearance on March 4 and 5. The UK-born actor, entertainer, songwriter, and artist has appeared in a number of huge franchises, including “Harry Potter,” “Twilight,” “Mortal Instruments,” “Fantastic Beasts,” and, as of 2022, Netflix’s most popular original series “Stranger Things.”

DUBAI: US Iraqi beauty mogul Mona Kattan confirmed on Friday that she will join the cast for the second season of Netflix’s hit show “Dubai Bling.”

The entrepreneur, who is the sister of entrepreneur and makeup artist Huda Kattan, said on Instagram that she will be among eight other self-made millionaires. 

Details about the new season, including the release date and the cast, are yet to be announced.

The first season screened on Netflix in October, and became one of the most talked about shows across the internet with its depiction of Dubai’s melting pot of cultures.

According to Netflix, it was the platform’s third most-watched non-English TV show on the week of its release. 

The program has been praised for its ability to attract a multicultural audience thanks to its diverse cast, as well as merging English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence.

The reality TV show featured 10 cast members from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq, as well as expatriates from India, Australia and the UK.

