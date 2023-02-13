Egypt plans 3 tenders for oil and gas exploration, production in 2023  

You are here

Egypt Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla. (File)
RIYADH: Egypt has planned to offer three international tenders for oil and gas exploration and production in 2023, besides drilling 300 wells until 2025, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Sunday.  

While speaking during the inauguration of the Egypt International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, the minister said his country’s oil exports jumped 41 percent in 2022 to $18.2 billion from $12.9 billion a year earlier.  

At the end of 2022, he added that Egypt put forward an international bid for gas exploration in 12 blocks in the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta through the Natural Gas Holding Co.   

He added that the bidding will continue until next May.  

In January, Egypt awarded eight oil and gas exploration blocks to BP, ENI, Apex International, Energean and United Energy to invest a minimum of $250 million and drill at least 33 exploration wells spread within the Mediterranean, Western Desert, and the Gulf of Suez blocks.  

Egypt is working to become a major energy player in the region by producing and re-exporting gas. The country currently has the capacity to produce between 6.5 and 7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.  

Bogged down by rising inflation and devaluating currency, Egypt is looking to bolster its economy by selling stakes in at least 32 companies by the end of March 2024, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said earlier this month.  

Among the planned sales are stakes in three prominent banks, Banque du Caire, United Bank of Egypt and Arab African International Bank, Reuters reported. Insurance, electricity and energy companies will also be on the block as well as hotels and industrial and agricultural concerns.  

Earlier this month, Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics revealed that the country’s annual urban consumer price inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 25.8 percent in January, its fastest in more than five years.  

The rise from 21.3 percent in December followed a series of currency devaluations starting in March 2022, a prolonged shortage of foreign currency, and continuing delays in getting imports into the country. The Egyptian pound has fallen by nearly 50 percent since March.  

The data from the statistics agency showed that January inflation was the highest since December 2017, a year after a steep devaluation.  

(With input from Reuters) 

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Internet of Things Technologies Co., known as iot squared, has partnered with energy automation firm Schneider Electric to tap into the Kingdom’s IoT ecosystem and strengthen its existing R&D capabilities.  

As per the agreement, Schneider Electric and iot squared, a joint venture between the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, will cooperate to employ digital solutions in energy management and industrial automation.  

The agreement was signed by Othman Al Dahash, CEO of iot squared and Mohammed Shaheen, cluster president, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Schneider Electric, during the LEAP 2023 technology event held earlier this month in Riyadh. 

“The rise in digital transformation we are witnessing in the Kingdom currently is majorly driven by Internet of Things, an emerging technology which has demonstrated capabilities to resolve issues and tackle opportunities in the energy and automation sector,” said Al Dahash. 

He said the partnership with Schneider Electric will help enhance digital solutions across many areas, including energy management and industrial automation, and will contribute towards the Kingdom’s overarching goals. 

Saudi Arabia is pushing to develop its tech capabilities as part of Vision 2030 as the Kingdom’s IoT market is estimated to reach SR10.8 billion ($2.9b billion) by 2025, according to International Data Corp.. 

“Through our association with iot squared, we aim to cater to the Kingdom’s vision to advance our adoption of emerging technologies and use digitalization as a catalyst to accelerate our sustainability efforts,” said Shaheen of Schneider Electric.  

He said the association with the IoT firm is instrumental to furthering their technology capabilities, adding that this will demonstrate – in action – the value provided through IoT to drive digital solutions. 

Updated 35 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  

Updated 35 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: The size of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, its liquidity and the continuous change in the regulatory framework are some of the key factors making the Kingdom’s market attractive to regional and international issuers, noted a top Saudi banker.   

Speaking at a panel during the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Feb.13, Zaid Ghoul, head of investment banking at SNB Capital, noted that the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu is also growing steadily.  

“The interesting thing to look at Nomu, which is the parallel market, is that it attracted 19 listings in 2022 compared to only three in 2021. So, this area of the capital market is really growing,” he added.   

During the discussion titled “Public equity over-burn: where can the additional bandwidth come from?” Finlay Wright, managing director at Rothschild & Co., said there had been various high-quality initial public offerings that have come to Saudi Arabia and provided exposure to investors to explore new sectors, which previously they have been unable to do.  

“On the back of that, certain select companies that meet the criteria for dual listing are actively exploring the possibilities, and it is really exciting for the Saudi market,” he added.   

Wright pointed out that the increase in the number of IPOs in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia, is happening due to very strong macro conditions combined with a strong oil price, adequately supported by structural and regulatory changes that have taken place.  

Top experts who attended a panel discussion suggested that an active follow-up after IPOs is necessary to improve the capital market in the Kingdom further.   

“There is clearly more to do around supporting an active following on market beyond the IPO. Like, as what happens after the IPO, whether companies can use the listings to access primary capital, and whether vendors can sell down secondary capital in an efficient form. That is the next leg,” said Martin Thorneycroft, managing director, and head of Cash Equity Capital Markets, EMEA at Morgan Stanley.

Wright noted that private equity owners who enter the Kingdom’s market would be eyeing to raise capital in 12 or 18 months and added that this is one of the main concerns for firms entering the secondary market in Saudi Arabia.  

“When we spend time speaking to our clients who are considering listing in Saudi Arabia, one of the issues which can come up is, if I am a private equity owner or a growth capital company, we will look to raise capital in 12 or 18 months. How easy will that be for me, especially considering the fact that the secondary market is relatively undeveloped in the Kingdom,” said Wright. 

Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla

Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: A strong capital market is necessary for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, said an HSBC executive.

Patrick George, global head of markets and security services Europe and North Africa, also stressed the need for continued government support, funding and strong interest from international investors, which according to him, has been massive.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh, the top banker said: “Saudi Arabia has a vision for growth. And its capital market can help deliver on that,” he said. 

“Driving growth will come through the banking system, and via government funding, but also from international investors.”

When asked about the appetite of international investors toward the Saudi capital markets, George confirms that the appetite is massive.  

“We’ve seen it over the past three years. It started to grow slowly but surely since the (Saudi) capital market has been reforming and implementing a whole series of changes that started in 2016.”

George praised the flurry of IPOs in the Saudi market, “specifically in 2022 when we saw a record year of IPOs, and that brought a significant amount of interest from foreign investors.” 

“Emerging markets were facing macroeconomic pressures including rising interest rates and geopolitical challenges. But for Saudi Arabia, it still brought those IPOs to market that attracted foreign investor interest.”

“Saudi Arabia has a very strong macroeconomic equation and it will be needed to deliver that growth agenda. And we see foreign investors ready to participate in it.  

 “There are not a lot of stories about growth. There are not a lot of stories about structural change in emerging market these days. And I think Saudi Arabia brings that to the table,” the top executive said. 

He also expressed optimism over the Saudi-China economic ties.

 “We’re seeing some good  growth corridors between Saudi Arabia and China that could benefit foreign investors and foreign investment interests in Saudi Arabia,” George added. 

Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla

Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Describing the growth of the Kingdom’s IPO market as “unbelievable,” a top official of J.P. Morgan said the Kingdom “is a good place for global investors to park capital with some very high-quality companies.”

He also said with a global IPO market of around $450 billion, there is enough capital out there to absorb the Saudi market issuance.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Alex Watkins, managing director and co-head of EMEA ECM at J.P. Morgan, acknowledged that the Kingdom’s stock market has recorded unprecedented growth in the last couple of years with the IPO value tripling in size since 2020.

“If you take a look at the last three years, the Saudi IPO market went from $5 billion of issuance in 2020, $9.5 billion in 2021, and almost $15 billion last year. So unbelievable growth in the region in terms of activity,” Watkins stated.

He said that as many as 70 companies are in talks with Tadawul for a possible listing on the exchange.

Watkins added that the Kingdom has been quite an investable market demonstrating attractive returns and providing a clear path for liquidity.

He also added that historically, the size and liquidity of the Saudi market were challenges compared to other emerging markets which offered investors many opportunities. 

“Benefiting from both political and economic stability, which even stands out relative to the Western markets, Saudi Arabia is a good place for global funds to park capital with some very high-quality companies,” Watkins added.

Commenting on the global markets, the J.P. Morgan official said during the last six months, markets have been pleasantly surprised with inflation and payroll data showing signs of recovery.

Watkins, however, cautioned that there might be volatility ahead.

“I still think there’s a lot of investor anxiety out there given the uncertainties ahead. For now, those bears have been wrong with global and regional data being strong. Saudi Arabia is well-positioned in absolute and relative terms.”

Updated 13 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 13 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Monday after rising 2 percent in the previous session, as investors focused on short-term demand concerns stemming from crucial upcoming US inflation data and refinery maintenance in Asia and the United States. 

Brent crude futures fell 92 cents, or 1.06 percent, to $85.47 a barrel at 08.20 a.m. Saudi time, after a 2.2 percent gain on Friday.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.81 a barrel, down 91 cents, or 1.14 percent, after rising 2.1 percent in the previous session. 

OPEC says demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year 

The Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that the group expects oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year, reaching almost 102 million barrels a day. 

Demand is projected to further rise to 110 million barrels per day by 2025, he said. 

“OPEC remains committed to supporting oil market stability,” Al Ghais said in a speech at the Egypt Petroleum Show. 

Shipments of Azerbaijani oil at Turkiye’s Ceyhan resume after earthquake 

Loading of Azerbaijani oil at Turkiye’s Ceyhan terminal resumed on Sunday, a spokeswoman for BP said. 

The terminal, on Turkiye’s Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday. 

It is the storage and loading point for the BTC pipeline which carries oil from Azerbaijan as well as the Kirkuk pipeline from Iraq. 

(With input from Reuters) 

