Egyptian President El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for support

DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi thanked Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their continued support of his country.
Speaking as a guest of honor in the 10th annual World Government Summit on Monday, El-Sisi addressed a packed conference hall at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah in a session entitled “Investing in Egypt: Empowering the Private Sector and the Role of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt.”
He told delegates that the past decade had presented his country with tough challenges and that Egypt continued to face hard times.
But the president thanked the Kingdom and the UAE for their continuous support of his country.
“Had it not been without the support of our brothers from the UAE and Saudi,” he said, “we would not have been able to cross to safety.”
On the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria last week, El-Sisi praised the UAE which has already provided over $100 million in aid.
But he added: “I have even asked Mohammed Bin Zayed to increase his aid to Syria. I do not think Emirati citizens will be upset with that — on the contrary, they will be proud.”
And El-Sisi outlined the problems his government faced in the electric, health and education sectors, adding that perseverance and patience were needed for positive outcomes.
“The education sector alone needs $250 billion. I do not have this budget which is a challenge in itself. Education is a long-term investment for a better Egypt; it is a right for my son, my grandson and every child in Egypt. Education is a long-term investment, it needs 14 years to reap its benefits.
“I prioritize all the country’s problems equally. Egypt faced loss of hope after 2011. People think when a government falls it’s destroyed for good but by God’s grace Egypt bounced back. We had a terrorism problem — the targeting of mosques, of churches and of infrastructure, even the targeting of regular civilians. Now that things have progressively gotten better we must focus on attracting investments.”
El-Sisi said the Arab Spring could not be repeated as it made Egypt pay a heavy price — the cost to the country was about $450 billion.
However, he said the government was now better placed to embark on deals and partnerships to better the lives of civilians.
“I am now able and wish to pursue a power link project not only with Jordan but with Saudi Arabia and Italy as well,” he said.
The president reminded the crowd and leadership alike that “historical, brotherly ties” should not be shattered because of outside forces causing intentional disruption between Arab governments.
UK presents evidence linking Iran in Houthi weapon supply
LONDON: Britain says it has for the first time presented evidence that Iran is supplying advanced weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, after finding images of tests conducted at the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran on the hard drive of an unmanned aircraft seized by the Royal Navy. Personnel from the British ship HMS Montrose seized the unmanned quadcopter along with a shipment of missiles and missile parts in February last year when they stopped and searched a number of fast-moving skiffs in the Gulf of Oman. The weapons and other evidence were presented to the United Nations as linking Iran to violations of Security Council resolutions barring weapons shipments to the Houthis, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Monday in London. “This is the first time we have been able to present evidence to the UN that indicates a direct link between the Iranian state and the supply of these weapons,” a ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with departmental policy. The UN has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014, when the rebels descended from their northern stronghold, toppled the internationally recognized government of Yemen and seized the capital, Sanaa. Iran has long denied arming the rebels. The commercial quadcopter seized by the Royal Navy is designed for reconnaissance flights, the ministry said. Investigators were able to decrypt the data on the aircraft’s internal memory, which hadn’t been wiped. That’s where they discovered the records of 22 test flights conducted at the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace headquarters in western Tehran, the ministry said. The drone was in the same shipment as a number of surface-to-air missiles and components for Iranian Project 351 land attack cruise missiles. The discovery adds to a growing body of evidence of Iranian interference in the conflict in Yemen, which has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Western nations, UN experts and others have traced Houthi weaponry ranging from night-vision scopes, rifles and missiles back to Tehran. Most recently, French naval forces in the Gulf of Oman in January seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles coming from Iran and heading to the Houthis. In November, the US Navy announced that it had found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship sailing to Yemen from Iran. “Once again the Iranian regime has been exposed for its reckless proliferation of weapons and destabilizing activity in the region,’’ said Tariq Ahmad, Britain’s minister of state for the Middle East. “Iran’s sustained military support to the Houthis and continued violation of the arms embargo has stoked further conflict and undermined UN-led peace efforts.”
Distress over missing children in disaster-hit Turkiye
Families searching for their relatives in hospitals and mortuaries around quake zone
Social media filled with emotional posts showing photos of missing children
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Neval Akgol was woken early on Monday by a violent earthquake. Her mother and father rushed into her room, and they immediately left their apartment.
But while evacuating the building via the stairs, a heavy water tank fell over Neval and her father.
Her father’s arm was broken, and Neval sustained a serious head injury.
Her mother was trapped under the wreckage of the building, which had completely collapsed. They were rescued hours later.
Neval somehow managed to leave the building, and was taken by some neighbors towards a nearby hospital. But they handed her over to an ambulance driver they met en route, believing it the best option, and giving her name and details.
That was the last the Akgol family heard of their only daughter.
“People began mocking with our pain. They are sending us fake information about the whereabouts of Neval. It drains our energy and hopes,” Neval’s cousin, Emre, told Arab News.
So far since the earthquakes that struck Turkiye last week, around 225 children have been reported missing, with 42 subsequently found, and 69 identified as having died in hospital.
Due to many families being trapped and separated for days, some parents lost contact with children if they were saved before them.
Some of the children are unable to communicate with the authorities because of the trauma they have suffered, while some of them are babies, with no identity information on their clothes or means of communicating.
Social media accounts in Turkiye are full of emotional posts showing missing children’s photos, giving details about where they were rescued and last seen.
After a days-long search effort with authorities and through social media channels, one lawyer in Hatay found his infant son, Suleyman, who was rescued by another citizen who had found the baby in the wreckage of a building.
Under normal conditions, a social worker is responsible for taking care of each child who is hospitalized or found in the wreckage, and of putting a tag on their bed, including the name, family details and information about the whereabouts of the rescue operation.
But, as so many public officials were also trapped during the quake, there is chaos and disorder in the region’s various bureaucracies.
Another aspect of the story is the situation of some Syrian refugee children, mostly concentrated in Hatay
Families are searching hospitals and mortuaries around the earthquake zone for any sign of missing children, and efforts to track minors down has been complicated by a number of unaccompanied children from the quake zone reportedly being taken to dozens of cities outside the area for safety, including Istanbul, Ankara, Kayseri, Samsun and Zonguldak.
On Friday, Turkiye’s science and research agency TUBITAK developed a new program, named Bilen Goz, to match photos of missing children with pictures of those who were found in different hospitals across the country.
The system contains information about the locations where children were rescued, their photos and family details, and is usable only by government officials and police.
Those who contact the authorities in search of missing children will be required to prove their links to the child in question.
Following the deadly 1999 earthquake that struck Turkiye’s northwestern region and caused about 18,000 deaths, several children went missing and still have not have been found.
Some of them were reportedly taken from the disaster area by fake ambulances, with stories abounding about the involvement of international adoption networks, child traffickers and even the illicit organ trade.
There is currently no information about deceased children buried with no identification or DNA samples taken. Data about the distribution of unidentified and unaccompanied children across the country’s hospitals is also not disclosed publicly.
Since last Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake, 36,217 people have been reported dead, with about 31,643 of those in Turkiye.
Hatice Kapusuz, from Turkiye’s Disaster Child Civil Coordination Team, said establishing a centralized system, such as the one used to reunite families with over 5,000 lost children in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the US in 2005, was of the utmost importance for Turkiye.
“All data taken from different hospitals at different cities should be compiled in a common database and there should be social workers and nurses responsible of managing the communication channels between the families and the children,” she told Arab News.
“But now, families have to travel in all cities and in all hospitals, including mortuaries and intensive care units, to find their little ones because they cannot reach any centralized database,” Kapusuz.
Given the urgency of the matter, a short-term national consultancy post was opened by UNICEF for the situational analysis on missing children in Turkiye.
Meanwhile a number of international search and rescue teams, including from Europe and Israel, have begun to leave Turkiye, though about 4,500 search and rescue operations, with the involvement of some 34,700 people, are continuing in the disaster zone.
A seventh Saudi Arabian relief plane arrived over the weekend to assist victims in the region, carrying medical aid and equipment worth more than $9.6 million.
The Kingdom also sent several rescue teams last week.
Hatay Airport — a key channel for aid deliveries and evacuations — has reopened after damages were repaired.
After a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to provide additional support to Turkiye, especially heaters, blankets and tents.
A donors’ conference will also be organized in March in Brussels to mobilize international funds.
CAIRO: Customs officers at Cairo International Airport foiled attempts to smuggle narcotic pills and underwater hunting rifles into the country.
An Egyptian passenger arriving from Poland was found hiding a large quantity of narcotic drugs in his luggage.
Another Egyptian traveler arriving from the US was found hiding seven underwater hunting rifles in his bags.
Customs authorities took legal measures against the two and referred them to the Public Prosecution Office.
The passenger arriving from Warsaw was stopped while trying to exit the customs committee gate.
Customs officers observed medicinal packages inside his baggage during an X-ray inspection.
A manual search of the luggage revealed 132 prohibited drug strips containing 900 pills.
In the second case, customs officers noticed the presence of metal condensates in luggage during an X-ray inspection, with the bag’s owner claiming that he was transporting a wooden children’s bed.
But a manual search of the baggage led to the seizure of seven underwater hunting rifles as well as accessories.
The rifles are prohibited under Law No. 394 of 1954, a report by the Explosives Police Department at the airport said.
Separately, customs officers in Terminal 3 at Cairo International Airport foiled two attempts to smuggle narcotic drugs.
Travelers arriving from Athens and Amsterdam were found in violation of Anti-Narcotics Law No. 162 of 1960 and a number of other regulations, officials said.
Legal measures were taken and both passengers were referred for prosecution.
In the first case, an Egyptian passenger arriving from Greece was caught with illegal drugs hidden inside chewing gum containers, as well as two electronic cigarettes and a bottle containing prohibited anesthetic oil.
A second smuggling operation was thwarted in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department at the airport.
Ten electronic cigarettes and sweets containing CBD were seized from an Egyptian passenger arriving from Amsterdam on an EgyptAir flight.
Houthis block Yemeni traders from using government-controlled ports
Hundreds of trucks, tankers full of supplies and fuel stuck outside militia-occupied regions
Traders accuse Houthis of harassing them to push them to import goods via the Houthi-controlled western port of Hodeidah
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Hundreds of trucks and tankers full of supplies and fuel are stuck outside Houthi-controlled regions after the Yemeni militia prevented local traders from importing goods through the government-controlled port city of Aden in protest of the government’s decision to hike the customs exchange rate.
Local media reports, witnesses and government officials said that long convoys of goods and fuel vehicles were reportedly prevented from entering Houthi-controlled regions via the militia’s customs stations in Taiz, Al-Bayda, Dhale and Sanaa provinces after they broke the Houthi embargo on importing commodities from Aden and the other government-controlled ports.
Social media images and videos showed large lines of trucks carrying containers, steel, petrol and other items parked in front of checkpoints manned by the Houthis in Al-Rahida, Nehim and Afar.
“We are Sanaa’s authority. We are in ruins. Disgrace on you. Come up and speak to the people,” a truck driver said loudly outside a Houthi-manned customs facility in Al-Rahida in a social media video.
Traders in the Houthi-controlled areas have complained about increasing charges levied by the Houthis when they import items from the government-controlled areas.
They accuse the Houthis of harassing them to push them to import goods via the Houthi-controlled western port of Hodeidah.
“The group is now barring any commercial cargo from entering its area if it is processed in line with the new customs regulations, causing several trucks to be delayed for days at the ports between the two sides,” a government official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News.
In January, the internationally recognized government of Yemen increased the dollar customs exchange rate by 50 percent from YER 500 ($2) to YER 750 among other economic measures, in an effort to increase revenues.
The government is on the verge of bankruptcy after Houthi drone attacks on oil facilities in southern Yemen halted oil exports, its primary source of revenue.
The decision has sparked outrage among Yemenis and experts, who have warned of skyrocketing prices for goods and fuel.
The decision has also prompted the Yemeni parliament to request that the government seek alternative methods to increase revenues that would not harm the public, such as combating corruption effectively and collecting revenues from provinces.
Last week, an Aden court ordered the Yemeni government to suspend its decision to raise the customs exchange rate until the government’s officials attend the proceedings.
The court’s order came after a local journalist and attorney sued the government.
Despite the pressure, the Yemeni government official told Arab News it will not revoke the decision as it is the only option available to generate earnings, stating that the international community is behind the move.
“We will continue with the reforms because the alternative is a withdrawal from the issuance of printed money, which would result in an unparalleled economic collapse, including a devaluation of the currency,” the government official said.
“Oil exports used to account for 80 percent of the country’s income, and there is no way to compensate for this loss in the long term,” said the official.
Fatehi bin Lazerq, editor of Aden Al-Ghad newspaper who sued the government, told Arab News that he expected the Yemeni government to defy public pressure and proceed with the decision to increase the customs exchange rate.
“When I filed the complaint, I intended to make the decision unlawful, while being certain that the government would not back down, particularly after the loss of oil export profits, which are the country’s most vital source of income,” Bin Lazerq said.
Condemnation of ‘continuation of Israeli aggression against Palestinian people’
Mustafa Barghouti: ‘We will not submit to fascist occupation and racist apartheid regime’
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: A 21-year-old Palestinian was killed during an Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus at dawn on Monday.
Israeli forces also arrested two youths, who were among eight people injured, Palestinian officials said.
The death of Amir Ihab Bustami brings the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of 2023 to 48, including 10 children and a woman.
In addition, 30 Jerusalemites were wounded on Monday morning during clashes in the Jabal Al-Mukaber neighborhood, and two houses demolished.
The latest death came as Israel’s Cabinet announced that it would legalize nine settlements in the West Bank, claiming that the move was in response to recent Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem.
Fatah Revolutionary Council member Taysir Nasrallah told Arab News: “What happened in Nablus tonight is a continuation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, targeting all components of civil society with collective punishment and putting all Palestinians in a pressure cooker that will explode in everyone’s face sooner or later.”
He called for urgent action to curb current Israeli policy to help stop its aggressive measures.
The Nablus operation came just hours after the Israeli Cabinet's decision late on Sunday to escalate the use of force against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Nasrallah added that the decision was reckless and affected the Palestinian presence in the region.
Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law because they are on land the state captured from Jordan in 1967. Israel disputes that interpretation, saying the land is historically Jewish.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government relies on the support of two Jewish nationalist parties led by settlers — Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism Party and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power Party.
The extremist parties have been pushing for the authorization and expansion of settlements, but observers believe that the move would conflict with the US administration’s wish to halt further developments.
In response to Israel’s current stance, Nasrallah told Arab News: “These decisions would detonate the situation to a degree whose results cannot be predicted.
“It makes it imperative for us to accelerate the Palestinian national dialogue to agree on a unified strategy to confront these decisions in particular, and the policy of the Israeli government in general.”
Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of Palestinian National Initiative, said that “the alliance of racist extremists, led by Netanyahu with the fascist religious fundamentalism represented by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, is dragging the region into a comprehensive explosion.”
He told Arab News that the Palestinian people would not submit to the fascist occupation and the racist apartheid regime, adding that the occupation was waging an open war against the people, in full view of the world, by its decision to legalize nine new settlements and to prepare to rebuild four previously removed settlements in the northern West Bank.
The Israeli escalation coincided with devastating raids on the Gaza Strip and the continuation of the demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem, especially in Jabal Al-Mukaber, he added.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday denounced Israel’s decision to “legalize” settlement outposts in the occupied territories and build new settlement units.
It described the Israeli decision as an “unacceptable provocative act that would fuel the severely congested situation in the occupied territories, in a way that warns of an increase in the scope and pace of violence, which will have dire repercussions on the security and stability of the entire region.”
The condemnations came amid an admission by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he ordered a change in the firing regulations while in office, in order to kill a larger number of Palestinians.
Bennett made the remarks to settlers radio, as reported on Israel’s Channel 7 on Sunday.
He said that he traveled to meet soldiers and officers after the killing of Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz in Jenin, and demanded that the rules of engagement were changed.
He added: “This measure led to the killing of a large number of terrorists in a year-and-a-half of my mandate.”
He said that operations had been carried out against what he termed “terrorist nests”, leading to the attacks at that time ceasing.