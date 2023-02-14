Lulu Hypermarket hosts Thai food festival

Lulu Hypermarket is treating shoppers across the Kingdom to a showcase of Thailand’s popular and exotic cuisine in a unique festival, being held from Feb. 12-18.
The festival was inaugurated simultaneously in Riyadh and Jeddah on Feb. 13. In Riyadh, the festival was launched by Darm Boontham, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Thailand to Saudi Arabia, at LuLu Hypermarket, Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.
In Jeddah, the event was inaugurated at the Al-Ruwais branch by chief guest Kitinai Nutakul, consul general of Thailand.
Organized in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, the Thai festival features a promotion on selected Thai products and a special display of Thai vegetables as well. In addition, LuLu’s hot foods section if offering an array of Thai culinary treats.
“Thailand is one of the food storehouses of the world and is known for its abundant agricultural produce,” said Mohammed. He added: “Thai food is one of the trending and popular cuisines of the world and at LuLu, we also work with suppliers to offer shoppers a wide variety of top-quality Thai products. All these shall be showcased at our Thai Festival, which is part of a series of year-round national spotlights that add variety, dimension and excitement to the unique LuLu retail experience.”