Lulu Hypermarket hosts Thai food festival

Lulu Hypermarket is treating shoppers across the Kingdom to a showcase of Thailand’s popular and exotic cuisine in a unique festival, being held from Feb. 12-18.

The festival was inaugurated simultaneously in Riyadh and Jeddah on Feb. 13. In Riyadh, the festival was launched by Darm Boontham, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Thailand to Saudi Arabia, at LuLu Hypermarket, Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

In Jeddah, the event was inaugurated at the Al-Ruwais branch by chief guest Kitinai Nutakul, consul general of Thailand. 

Organized in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, the Thai festival features a promotion on selected Thai products and a special display of Thai vegetables as well. In addition, LuLu’s hot foods section if offering an array of Thai culinary treats.

“Thailand is one of the food storehouses of the world and is known for its abundant agricultural produce,” said Mohammed. He added: “Thai food is one of the trending and popular cuisines of the world and at LuLu, we also work with suppliers to offer shoppers a wide variety of top-quality Thai products. All these shall be showcased at our Thai Festival, which is part of a series of year-round national spotlights that add variety, dimension and excitement to the unique LuLu retail experience.”

Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping malls and complexes in Saudi Arabia, reported stellar performance with total revenues booking SR550.8 million ($146.9 million) for the three-month period ending Dec. 31, 2022, a 7.9 percent year-over-year increase from the SR510.6 million reported in Q3-21. 

Strong top-line expansion translated into significant growth in the company’s gross profit, which reached SR462.5 million on a quarterly basis, a 9.2 percent year-over-year increase over Q3-21. Successful cost optimization measures led to a further expansion of Cenomi Centers’ gross profit margin, which increased to 84 percent for the period. 

Despite increasing financial charges for the quarter, Cenomi Centers successfully expanded its bottom line by an exceptional 22.2 percent year-over-year in Q3-22, booking SR455.7 million. On a year-to-date basis, total revenues increased by 11.1 percent year-over-year to book SR1,687.5 million for 9M-22. The gross profit for the nine-month period also expanded to a record SR1,417.1 million, a 13.9 percent year-over-year increase. The net profit for the nine-month period grew 2.4 percent year-over-year to record SR804.7 million.

The strong financial performance was driven by robust and consistent improvements in the company’s operations across its portfolio. Cenomi Centers saw a return to strong visitor footfall, which increased 32.3 percent year-over-year, with 27.1 million visitors in Q3-22. On a nine-month basis, visitor footfall increased by 38.5 percent year-over-year to book 84.2 million for 9M-22. Like-for-like tenant occupancy rates reached a record 94.2 percent at the close of the period, against a 92.8 percent rate recorded at the close of the previous period (Q3-21) and marked Cenomi Centers’ successful post-COVID recovery. 

The company also continued its non-core asset land sale program, completing its second transaction for SR644.5 million with the sale of its land in Riyadh’s Al-Raed District in December 2022, slated to be reflected in Cenomi’s financials once the registration process is complete and is currently classified as “assets held for sale” in the financial statements for Q3-22. This transaction now brings the total amount generated from land sales to date to approximately SR875 million, with an estimated SR1.15 billion still remaining to be sold over the coming period as part of the disposal of non-core assets program.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “Cenomi Centers has maintained a solid growth trajectory. We continue to surpass the pre-pandemic operational metrics as we see strong increases in visitor footfall, up by 32 percent year-on-year during Q3-2022 and 39 percent year-over-year on a year-to-date basis, and growing occupancy levels to reach 94.2 percent for the quarter. These milestones further underline our resilience and the growth momentum of our business.

“Our most significant transformation has been the evolution of our brand to Cenomi, in line with the full rebrand under the Cenomi Group and its subsidiaries. This alignment is consistent with our growth as a consumer-centric company, delivering next-generation retail and lifestyle experiences to the consumers of Saudi Arabia.”

A galaxy of renowned poets recently gathered in Jubail for a mushaira (Urdu poetry recitation event). The gathering was organized by Hyderabad Deccan Connections in Jubail Industrial City. Dr. Arthi Krishna, overseas secretary of the All-India Congress Committee, was the chief guest, with the guest of honor being Mohammed Abdulnayeem, chairman, MASAH Specialized Construction Co.

As many as eight different poets regaled the large audience in the spacious Al-Humaidan auditorium. The mushaira was organized in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and HDC’s slogan, “Bringing People Together,” in a quest for learning and socializing.

Tahir Faraz, Lata Haya, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Atta Hyderabadi, Altaf Shehariyar, Baqar Naqvi and Iqbal Aslam all entertained and delighted the audience with their couplets. Nayeem Javed was the emcee.

Hyderabad Deccan Connections Chairman Waheed Lateef, President Ateequr Rahman, Executive Vice President Mohammed Aneesuddin and General-Secretary Araj Khan, along with members Mohammed Zahooruddin, Mujeebuddin Sultan, Hashmat Khan, Mohammed Abdulnaseer, Khaja Mahmoud, Younus Khan, Mohammed Moulana, Amjad Ali, Abdulrahman Arif Nashmi, Dr. Irfan Hameed, Mohammed Imran, Jawed Moizudin, Mohammed Zubair and Mohammed Hafiz had put their hearts into managing the event.

Many prominent members from the Jubail community enjoyed the mushaira and, according to Safi Jannaty, the event was welcomed with the selection of poets also being remarkable. The mushaira was a special mixture of famous poets who were invited to Saudi Arabia for the first time. Dr. Arthi Krishna thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting 2.8 million Indian expatriates in the Kingdom.

Journalist K.N. Wasif and a group of friends came all the way from Riyadh to attend the special event. They said that after a very long gap, the event had been very well organized and they offered their thanks to the HDC team.

Anis Bakhsh, Dr. Mohammed Arab and Asif Siddiqui were all part of the HDC team for the event. There were a large number of people in attendance who had also come from Dammam and Alkhobar. 

They were fulsome in their praise of the event and for its providing the possibility of meeting so many company CEOs. Mohammed Zakaria, Shaikh Sahab, Javed Sahab, Abdulbari Sahab and Pervaiz Sahab were all present at the grand occasion.

China Mobile International and Mobile Telecommunications Saudi Company, popularly known as Zain KSA, signed a memorandum of understanding on Feb. 6 in Riyadh, to establish an all-around partnership. The signing ceremony was held at the LEAP 23 tech conference, the largest tech event in Saudi Arabia and the region, attended by Colin Wang, managing director of CMI Middle East and Africa, and Sultan Al-Hadlag, executive general manager of Zain KSA.
CMI and Zain KSA will work together on developing competitive products and solutions, and carrying out high-level collaboration. Both parties will strive to implement key projects to contribute to the development of the Saudi ICT sector. Based on CMI’s global network resources, carrier service brand iConnect, and technical capabilities, both parties will further enhance cooperation in empowering 5G development and carrier service transformation, and geographic expansion to better serve individual users as well as organizations and enterprises across the Kingdom with world-class services.

HIGHLIGHTS

• CMI and Zain KSA will work together on developing competitive products and solutions, and carrying out high-level collaboration.

• Both parties will strive to implement key projects to contribute to the development of the Saudi ICT sector.

Wang said: “CMI is dedicated to serving the Middle East market, providing comprehensive services under the iConnect brand to local carrier partners and contributing to local social and economic development. The partnership with Zain KSA will further promote the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s telecom industry and facilitate high-quality projects under Saudi Vision 2030.”
Commenting on the MoU, Al-Hadlag said: “Zain KSA and CMI have a long-term partnership in many areas. The MoU will further enhance our collaboration in market exploration and product innovation, which serves Zain KSA’s strategic goals of improving our service capabilities and product offerings to individuals and enterprises to accelerate nationwide digital transformation and support the national ICT goals.”
CMI has invested heavily in the Middle East region to connect carriers to a reliable, scalable and resilient network via its extensive global infrastructure. This includes more than 80 cable resources and 230 PoPs, with international transmission bandwidth of over 122 T. CMI strives to create a partner ecosystem with regional and global carrier partners and empower local operators to provide convenient services and solutions based on CMI’s 5G solutions. CMI’s carrier-specific service, iConnect, offers comprehensive professional services including voice, SMS, mobile and data, to global operators. Zain KSA is a leading telecom service provider in Saudi Arabia, establishing itself as a digital partner covering 5G networks, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones and many others.
CMI and Zain KSA have been cooperating in data, voice, roaming, and innovative IoT solutions for years. The strategic cooperation under this MoU between both parties will further bring closer collaborations and promote digital transformation across Saudi Arabia to support its transition to a digital economy and society.

 

Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the masterplan and infrastructure of the upcoming Thakher Makkah project, has announced its support for a group of Saudi artists by showcasing several of their artworks across Novotel Thakher Makkah Hotel’s hallways.
Inaugurated in November 2022, Novotel Thakher Makkah Hotel obtained the artworks’ copyrights from the artists to exhibit them in its hallways. The move reflects the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s vision to include local cultural experiences within hospitality venues.
Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said: “We, at Thakher Development Company, are very pleased to display Saudi artists’ works as part of our continuous support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives in the development of both the cultural and tourism sectors.”

BACKGROUND

The Thakher Makkah project, valued at SR26 billion, will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs.

Thakher Makkah project is located approximately 1 km away from the Grand Mosque, and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat. The project recently obtained the off-plan sales permit from the Wafi off-plan sales and rent committee in the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.
Spanning over an area of 320,000 square meters, the project will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, as well as residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartment units will also be available in various categories for ownership. Some of the international hotels in Thakher Makkah include Radisson Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, and Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of the number of rooms.
Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest hospitality projects in the Kingdom. The company aims to change the real estate development scene in Makkah. Its vision is to contribute to the sustainable development of Makkah and to become the preferred destination for visitors to the holy city.
The Thakher Makkah project, valued at SR26 billion ($6.93 million), will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs.

 

Ericsson has welcomed a new cohort of Saudi graduates as part of its ongoing Fresh Graduate Program in Saudi Arabia. Experiencing different roles in engineering, information technology, and strategy and commercial management, a total of 22 new graduates have joined Ericsson Saudi Arabia in early January.
With Ericsson’s persistent efforts to increase the number of females in the field of science, technology, education and mathematics, 32 percent of the fresh graduates that joined Ericsson in January are female.
The young talent plays an instrumental role in delivering industry pilots of possible 5G solutions in areas including automation, augmented reality, Internet of Things, industry 4.0, smart airports and smart ports.

NUMBER

140

graduates and more have been employed by Ericsson’s Fresh Graduate Program in Saudi Arabia since its inception in 2018.

Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt, said: “Ericsson is passionate about nurturing the talents of fresh graduates from diverse areas of study and into every area of our business. Our Fresh Graduates Program provides structured training and development to promote the talent and the potential of the youth in the field of information and communications technology. The graduates have been able to observe emerging trends in the international scene, and study new technologies and business opportunities in the market. In line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, Ericsson is committed to the prioritization and development of the local talent to drive the digital transformation of the Kingdom.”

In line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, Ericsson is committed to the prioritization and development of the local talent to drive the digital transformation of the Kingdom.

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson KSA and Egypt

Since its inception in 2018, the Fresh Graduate Program in Saudi Arabia has employed more than 140 graduates. The program has created an open ecosystem for research and implementation of innovative projects enabled by the latest technologies in line with the digital transformation ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.
With country-specific programs and initiatives, Ericsson confirms its commitment toward technology innovation of the network infrastructures and its role as enabler of an ecosystem that can support Saudi Arabia’s socioeconomic growth.

 

Topics: Ericsson

