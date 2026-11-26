Kuwait Fund for Development recently organized a panel discussion for UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

The event, tagged “87 million Lives: Advancing Humanitarian Action, Global Solidarity and the Protection of the Most Vulnerable,” was held in cooperation with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, on Nov. 22 at the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development headquarters. It took place in the presence of Kuwait Fund’s Acting Director-General Rashaid Ali Al-Bader, as well as a number of senior officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps in the country, and representatives of humanitarian and civil community society organizations.

The panel discussion provided a strategic overview of the global humanitarian outlook, the funding landscape and the urgent political and financial action required to protect vulnerable populations. It also highlighted the ongoing efforts under the “Humanitarian Reset” initiative to deliver a more focused, effective, and accountable humanitarian response.

Fletcher, in his remarks to the audience, spoke about Kuwait’s growing humanitarian leadership, particularly the fund’s increased contributions to OCHA’s pooled funds, stressing the importance of strengthening OCHA-Kuwait partnership, particularly in humanitarian diplomacy.

He said: “Kuwait has a long-standing tradition of humanitarian solidarity, particularly through its partnership with OCHA. The millions of dollars contributed by Kuwait, through Kuwait Fund, have helped save hundreds of thousands of lives. This is an extraordinary achievement that we have accomplished together by channeling resources to the organizations best positioned to deliver assistance, whether our partners in UN agencies, nongovernmental organizations, or local organizations.

“Therefore, we need other countries to step forward in the same spirit to support our work, strengthen a principled and independent humanitarian movement rooted in shared values, and advance reform across the humanitarian sector.”

Fletcher also stressed the need to back initiatives aimed at reinforcing political and financial leadership and raising public awareness of top priority humanitarian crises and funding gaps. He also underscored the importance of seeking concrete action to facilitate humanitarian access and protect civilians.

On the sidelines of the event, KFAED and OCHA signed a letter of intent, under which the fund will contribute $3 million to OCHA’s Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Humanitarian Fund, in addition to $1.5 million to support OCHA’s program budget for 2027–2029, at $500,000 annually. The agreement paves the way for Kuwait Fund to join OCHA’s Donor Support Group.

The panel discussion featured a short film highlighting the long-standing partnership between the Kuwait Fund and OCHA, their key achievements, and Kuwait’s enduring tradition of providing humanitarian assistance beyond its borders.

It also featured a photo exhibition showcasing Kuwait Fund’s partnerships with OCHA and the individuals and communities around the world whose lives have been supported through these partnerships.

The event concluded with KFAED’s Al-Bader presenting a commemorative plaque to Fletcher in recognition of his valuable participation.