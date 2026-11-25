Saudi Arabia is the world leader in desalinated water production. By the end of 2025, the Kingdom’s capacity exceeded 16 million cubic meters per day — nearly 3.5 times more than in 2016. Petrochemical complexes operate alongside the desalination plants, and under Vision 2030 the country is building up its own machinery manufacturing, aviation and medical sectors.

All of these industries need a material that stands up to seawater, high temperatures and chemical agents. Titanium fits that description: it is roughly 40 percent lighter than steel, retains its strength at temperatures up to 600 °C and offers outstanding corrosion resistance.

A global leader with a full production cycle

VSMPO-AVISMA is one of the few vertically integrated titanium companies in the world. Titanium sponge is produced in the Perm Region, and in the Sverdlovsk Region it is melted into ingots and turned into forgings, stampings, pipes, sheets, bars and finished products. This path from raw material to final machining allows the company to maintain quality and control costs at every stage.

The corporation is a leading titanium supplier to the aerospace, shipbuilding, nuclear, chemical engineering and medical industries. Its history spans more than 90 years, and the first titanium ingot was melted here in 1957.

Today the company employs some 20,000 people. One of its signature assets is a 75,000-tonne press, one of only two of its kind in Russia, capable of producing forgings up to 6 meters long.

Custom equipment and welded pipes for desalination and petrochemicals

One line of business is of particular interest to Saudi Arabia: custom-engineered equipment made of titanium and titanium alloys. VSMPO-AVISMA builds columns, heat exchangers, evaporators, pressure vessels and process piping for chemical, oil and gas, and refining operations.

The specifications are designed for large-scale projects: a single unit can weigh up to 20 tonnes, shell diameter reaches 3,400 mm, and heat exchanger tubes run up to 12 meters long. The equipment operates at temperatures from −50 to +400 °C and pressures up to 10 MPa The corporation manufactures it both to customer drawings and to its own designs, and products made of commercially pure titanium are used in seawater desalination, among other applications.

In addition to custom equipment, VSMPO-AVISMA produces welded pipes for desalination and petrochemical use. The company’s products can be found in major Saudi desalination projects, including the Marafiq IWPP (independent water and power plant) in Jubail, one of the world’s largest integrated power generation and water desalination complexes, and Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery, which is equipped with integrated infrastructure for power, steam and seawater desalination.

Precision machining and titanium 3D printing

Beyond equipment, the corporation offers finish machining of titanium products. Multi-tonne billets are transformed into finished parts with precise geometry that can be installed directly into assemblies and mechanisms. For precision engineering, VSMPO-AVISMA produces precision titanium bar to h7–h8 tolerances, meaning minimal deviation in diameter.

Another advanced line of work is additive manufacturing. The plant converts titanium wire into powder for 3D printers, and those printers produce parts up to 1.5 meters in diameter. The technology pays off on complex components: in conventional manufacturing of a gas turbine engine wheel, as much as 96 percent of the billet ends up as chips, while 3D printing wastes no more than 2 percent of the powder.

A national brand as a guarantee of reliable partnership

VSMPO-AVISMA products carry the Made in Russia national brand. Voluntary certification under the program is administered by the Russian Export Center, which recognizes domestic goods that meet elevated quality and reliability standards.

For Saudi companies, the mark serves as a clear endorsement: this titanium is produced at Russia’s largest metallurgical enterprise, with decades of history behind it.

Why VSMPO-AVISMA matters to Saudi business

The corporation already supplies 29 countries and is open to working with companies in Saudi Arabia. Desalination plants and petrochemical facilities can source reliable titanium equipment; machinery manufacturers can obtain precision bars and finished parts; and innovative producers can turn to 3D-printed components.

When equipment spends years in contact with seawater and chemicals, the choice of material determines how long it will last. Titanium from VSMPO-AVISMA is a choice proven by the world’s most demanding industries.