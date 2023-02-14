Iranian President Raisi meets Xi in state visit to China

You are here

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit in Beijing on Feb. 14, 2023. (Iranian Presidency/AFP)
  • Iran and China have strong economic ties, especially in the fields of energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment
BEIJING: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi met his counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the start of a three-day visit to China aimed at boosting trade and economic ties.

Raisi brought a large delegation to Beijing, including his central bank chief and ministers for oil and mining, and is expected to sign a number of “cooperation documents” with Xi, Tehran has said.

Iran and China have strong economic ties — especially in the fields of energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment — and in 2021 signed a 25-year “strategic cooperation pact.”

This is the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years. Raisi was greeted by Xi on a red carpet, after which he inspected Chinese military personnel.

Both countries face pressure from Western nations over their positions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was launched almost a year ago, and Iran is already under strict US sanctions due to its nuclear program.

Iran has emerged as one of Russia’s few remaining allies as Moscow has been pushed deeper into international isolation over the invasion.

Western countries have accused Tehran of supplying armed drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, a charge it denies.

In December, Washington outlined what it said was an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters, fighter jets and drones.

Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine is a sensitive issue for Beijing, which has sought to position itself as neutral while offering diplomatic backing to its strategic ally Russia.

Raisi and Xi met for the first time last September at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties.

According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, Raisi will take part in meetings with Chinese businessmen and Iranians living in the country.

China is Iran’s largest trading partner, IRNA said, citing the 10-month statistics of Iranian customs authorities. Tehran’s exports to Beijing stood at $12.6 billion, while it imported $12.7 billion worth of goods from China.

Raisi is being accompanied by the country’s foreign minister and ministers for the economy, roads and transportation, oil, industry, mining and trade and agriculture, according to Iranian state television.

His delegation also includes Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs and its chief nuclear negotiator.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Raisi would meet with Premier Li Keqiang and top Chinese legislator Li Zhanshu.

“China and Iran enjoy a traditional friendship, and it is the strategic choice of both sides to consolidate and develop China-Iran relations,” Wang said.

Beijing wants to “play a constructive role in enhancing the unity and cooperation of countries in the Middle East and promoting regional security and stability,” he added.

Raisi’s first visit to China comes days after he declared victory over the nationwide protest movement triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s dress code for women.

Authorities say hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested during the protests, which they generally label as “riots.”

The judiciary has sentenced 18 people to death in connection with the protests, according to an AFP tally based on official announcements. Four people have been executed, triggering international outrage.

  • An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday, the Qatar Fund for Development said
DUBAI: Qatar plans to send 10,000 cabins and caravans from last year’s World Cup to provide shelter for survivors of the Turkish earthquakes, officials said.
The gas-rich Gulf nation says it had always planned to donate the mobile homes. They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during soccer’s biggest tournament.
An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday, the Qatar Fund for Development said.
The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart on Feb. 6 killed more than 35,000 people in southeastern Turkiye and war-torn northern Syria. The toll is expected to climb even further as search and rescue teams find more bodies.
Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, leaving millions homeless. As shelters filled up in the days after the quake many were forced to sleep outside in wet, wintry weather.
Qatar and other wealthy Gulf countries have joined the global effort to send rescuers and aid to the stricken region. The United Arab Emirates has pledged $100 million for relief efforts. Saudi Arabia has dispatched eight planes loaded with supplies to Turkiye and Syria.

  • Al-Jaber speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai sought to present his nominated presidency as a bridge between oil companies and climate activists
  • COP28 will be held at Dubai’s Expo City from Nov. 30 through Dec.12
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on the world Tuesday to “fight climate change, not each other,” directly addressing angry activists.
Sultan Al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., also described the upcoming United Nations negotiations as an “unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy industry in a technological revolution.”
His speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai sought to present his nominated presidency as a bridge between oil companies and climate activists long suspicious of the industry’s influence on efforts to limit carbon emissions. Whether it will, however, remains in question.
“We need a major course correction,” Al-Jaber said.


However, he added: “The strategies we pursue must leave no one behind. The policies we adopt must be pro-growth and pro-climate at the same time.”
Al-Jaber, a 49-year-old longtime climate envoy, is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He’s been behind billions in investments in renewable energy. US climate envoy John Kerry and France’s finance minister both have backed his selection by the UAE, a key Mideast ally.
“There are moments in history when humanity comes together to fight a common threat. Let’s prove to ourselves that we can do it once again,” Al-Jaber said. “Let’s put our differences aside. Fight climate change, not each other.”
Al-Jaber’s speech, which included portions he previously delivered in January, also acknowledged that “capital is critical to make the loss-and-damage fund real and operational.” That fund, agreed to at the COP27 talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, did not include a means by which to fund them. Al-Jaber’s speech also didn’t offer a suggestion on how to raise the money.
Al-Jaber did, however, call on the world to triple its renewable energy capacity, as well as expand nuclear power, improve battery storage and provide carbon-capture technology. He also drew applause from the largely Emirati audience by defending the OPEC-member nation hosting the climate talks.
“We in the UAE are not shying away from the energy transition,” Al-Jaber said. “We are running toward it.”
Each year, the country hosting the UN negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties — where COP gets its name — nominates a person to chair the talks. Hosts typically pick a veteran diplomat as the talks can be difficult to steer between competing nations and their interests.
The nominee’s position as “COP president” is confirmed by delegates at the start of the talks, usually without objections. However, activists for weeks have been criticizing his selection.

  • In a video posted on Twitter by Lawrence Wright of The New Yorker magazine, the soldier grabs Issa Amro by his jacket and neck and throws him to the ground.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military on Monday jailed for 10 days a soldier who assaulted a Palestinian activist as he was speaking to a US journalist, but gave an account of the incident that was disputed by the interviewer.
The incident in Hebron also set off an internal Israeli flap, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — one of several hundred hard-line Jewish settlers living in the flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank — voicing full support for the soldier.
In a video posted on Twitter by Lawrence Wright of The New Yorker magazine, the soldier grabs Issa Amro by his jacket and neck and throws him to the ground. He then lands a kick to Amro’s backside before being pulled away by another soldier.
“I never had a source assaulted in front of me until today when an Israeli soldier who stopped my interview did this,” Wright tweeted.

 


The military said the event began when the soldier, guarding a military post, asked the Palestinian who approached the post to step away.
“In response, the Palestinian began recording and cursing the soldier. A verbal confrontation followed, which soon became a physical confrontation, during which the soldier hit the Palestinian,” it said in a statement.
“As the video shows, the soldier did not act as expected and did not follow the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) code of conduct.”


However, in a Twitter response, Wright said: “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) misrepresented what led to this. The soldier initiated the encounter, Amro did not curse him only asked to call his commander. Nothing to justify the violent assault that followed.”
The military declined to comment further.
Ben-Gvir called the soldier’s sentence — which included a suspension from active combat duties — a “disgrace” and described Amro as an anarchist.
“I fully support the soldier, who did not remain silent. Soldiers deserve to be backed up, not jailed,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.
Amro, described by Wright as a peace activist, accused the minister of trying to get him killed.
“The soldiers are listening to @itamarbengvir not to their military occupation commanders,” Amro tweeted.

 

  • First such flight will depart on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen says
  • Flights resuming as part of an airline security agreement reached last year
ANKARA: Israeli airlines will resume direct flights to Turkiye as a mark of a continued improvement in bilateral relations, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday, predicting a 25 percent increase in tourism this year.
The first such flight will depart on Thursday, Cohen told reporters during what he described as a solidarity visit to Turkiye, which credited Israel for sending relief delegations after last week’s earthquake.
An Israeli official said the flights were resuming as part of an airline security agreement reached last year, with the two nations rebuilding ties strained by disputes over Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.
“I would like to update you that Israeli flights will renew in two days from now, and all the three major companies in Israel will renew their flights to Turkiye,” Cohen said.
“We will definitely warm the important relations between your important and beautiful country and Israel,” he added, predicting that a million Israelis would visit Turkiye in 2023, up from 800,000 who went last year aboard foreign airlines.

  • ‘Iranian aggression is a serious concern,’ American official tells press briefing attended by Arab News
  • ‘We’ve seen no change in Iranian willingness or activity to transfer weapons to the Houthis’
CHICAGO: A senior US delegation led by Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is participating in meetings in Riyadh this week focused on confronting the increasing threats posed by Tehran in the region.

During a press briefing on Monday attended by Arab News, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul laid out the network of Iranian terror activity that is spreading worldwide and especially targeting members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Stroul said the US-GCC meetings that began on Monday are focused on countering Iran’s continued threats to Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and American forces stationed in Iraq and Syria to combat Daesh.

“Iranian aggression … is a serious concern,” she said, adding: “Increased Iranian and Russian military cooperation … has serious implications for security in the Middle East.”

Regarding threats faced by Saudi Arabia from the Houthis, she said the Yemeni militia has not shown an interest in peace and has used the recent truce to rearm with Iranian weapons.

“We’ve seen no change in Iranian willingness or activity to transfer weapons to the Houthis,” Stroul added. “We haven’t seen the Houthis be good-faith actors in extending the truce ... or take genuine movements toward a political process.”

She said the danger of Iran providing weapons to Russia is that Tehran can see how they are used in Ukraine, make improvements, and apply them to their violence against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Stroul added that US forces in Iraq and Syria “are under constant threat from Iranian allied militia groups that seek to constantly harass our forces,” which “undermines” their ability to combat Daesh.

“It also directly undermines, threatens and jeopardizes the recovery efforts of those local communities who only a few years ago were under … caliphate rule experiencing the worst depravities and atrocities. It’s truly destabilizing,” she said.

“We hold Iran accountable and responsible for these attacks because Iran is arming, training, equipping and guiding these groups.”

The US-GCC meetings, which are scheduled to continue until Feb. 16 in Riyadh, are focused on four areas of concern: air and missile defenses, maritime security, an Iran Working Group focused on Tehran-sponsored violence, and a Terrorism Working Group.

American Gen. Bradley Cooper, who participated in the briefing, said US-GCC cooperation has resulted in the confiscation of arms being shipped by Iran, much of them to its allied militias in Yemen.

“In just the last two months alone, five major interventions at sea have resulted in US and partner maritime forces seizing more than 5,000 weapons, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition, 7,000 proximity fuses for rockets, over 2,000 kg of propellant used for rocket-propelled grenades, and $60 million in illegal drugs,” Cooper said.

“In 2021, we seized over $1 billion in illicit drugs and 15,000 illegal arms, all headed toward Yemen.”

The US is working this week with GCC partners to expand the offshore monitoring region to protect those countries from Iranian terrorism.

