Biden yanks human rights candidate over anti-Israel comments

President Joe Biden (L) and James Cavallaro. (AFP file photo)
President Joe Biden (L) and James Cavallaro. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

  • State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the Biden administration was unaware of Cavallaro’s past comments on Israel prior to announcing his candidacy, adding that they don’t reflect US policy and were “inappropriate”
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has withdrawn its pick of a human rights activist for a post at the Organization of American States for calling Israel an “apartheid state” and blasting a top House Democrat as being “Bought. Purchased. Controlled” by pro-Israel groups.
The US announced Friday the candidacy of James Cavallaro to serve as an independent member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog monitoring the Americas, praising him as “leading scholar and practitioner of international law” with deep expertise in the region.
But on Tuesday the State Department said that his candidacy was pulled in the wake of an article by a New York-based Jewish publication, the Algemeiner, which revealed Cavallaro’s history of posts critical of Israel and US support for the Jewish state.
In one Dec. 2022 tweet, deleted as the Algemeiner article was being readied for publication, Cavallaro used language viewed by many Jews as layered with anti-Semitic tropes to accuse House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, of being in the pocket of pro-Israel lobbyists.
“Bought. Purchased. Controlled,” Cavallaro wrote alongside a link to an article about Rep. Jeffries’ donations from AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the Biden administration was unaware of Cavallaro’s past comments on Israel prior to announcing his candidacy, adding that they don’t reflect US policy and were “inappropriate.”
Cavallaro, who served previously on the commission from 2014 to 2017, pushed back at the notion he was being insensitive. He said that his views on Israel are entirely consistent with international human rights organizations and international bodies and in no way would impact his work advancing human rights in the Americas.
““It’s clear I hit a raw nerve,” he said in an interview Tuesday following a meeting with the State Department.
He also pointed out that elected commissioners serve in a personal capacity and are not supposed to represent the foreign policy views of the governments backing their candidacy. He said that he discussed with the State Department his active social media presence prior to his candidacy being announced, if not specific tweets, and committed to cleaning up his timeline and rigorously refraining from speaking out if elected to serve on the commission.
Cavallaro’s shortlived candidacy recalls the blow up over Harvard University’s decision to rescind a fellowship that it had offered another human rights activists for similar criticisms of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. But the offer was rescinded a few weeks later over what Roth said was HRW’s longstanding record of criticizing Israel for possible war crimes against Palestinians.
Cavallaro, a co-founder and Executive Director of the University Network for Human Rights who previously taught at Harvard, Stanford and Yale law schools, has also accused Israel of committing “atrocities,” according to the Algemeiner’s scan of Cavallaro’s now deleted social media activity.
His candidacy to serve on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights was to be voted on by the OAS’ 34 member states at a meeting this summer.

 

Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades

Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades
Updated 54 min 28 sec ago
AP

  • Lamar Johnson was convicted of murder for the 1994 fatal shooting of Marcus Boyd — police and prosecutors blamed the killing on a dispute over drug money
  • The case for Johnson’s release was centered around a key witness who recanted his testimony and a prison inmate who says it was he — not Johnson — who participated in the killing
ST. LOUIS: A Missouri judge on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man who has served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn’t commit.
Lamar Johnson, 50, closed his eyes and shook his head slightly as a woman on his legal team patted him on the back when Circuit Judge David Mason issued his ruling.
Before announcing his decision, Mason said that in weighing the case, there had to be “reliable evidence of actual innocence — evidence so reliable that it actually passes the standard of clear and convincing.”
A court official said after the hearing that Johnson would be “processed out” but should be available soon outside of the courthouse.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion in August seeking Johnson’s release, prompting a hearing in December before Mason.
“Today the courts righted a wrong — vacating the sentence of Mr. Lamar Johnson, following his wrongful conviction in 1995,” Gardner said in a statement after Tuesday’s hearing. “Most importantly, we celebrate with Mr. Johnson and his family as he walks out of the courtroom as a free man.”
Gardner said she’s “pleased that Mr. Johnson will have the opportunity to be the man and member of community that he desires.”
The Missouri attorney general’s office argued at the December hearing that Johnson should remain in prison.
Johnson was convicted of murder for the 1994 fatal shooting of Marcus Boyd. Police and prosecutors blamed the killing on a dispute over drug money. From the outset, Johnson maintained his innocence, saying he was with his girlfriend miles (kilometers) away when the crime occurred.
Gardner said an investigation conducted by her office with help from the Innocence Project convinced her that Johnson was telling the truth.
Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his home by two men wearing ski masks on Oct. 30, 1994. While Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life, a second suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term.
Johnson testfied at the December hearing that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside of the home of a friend to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed.
“Did you kill Marcus Boyd?” an attorney asked.
“No, sir,” Lamar Johnson responded.
Johnson’s girlfriend at the time, Erika Barrow, testified that she was with Johnson that entire night, except for about a five-minute span when he left to make the drug sale. She said the distance between the friend’s home and Boyd’s home would have made it impossible for Johnson to get there and back in five minutes.
The case for Johnson’s release was centered around a key witness who recanted his testimony and a prison inmate who says it was he — not Johnson — who joined Campbell in the killing.
James Howard, 46, is serving a life sentence for murder and several other crimes that happened three years after Boyd was killed. He testified at the hearing that he and Campbell decided to rob Boyd, who owed one of their friends money from the sale of drugs.
Howard testified that he shot Boyd in the back of the head and neck, and that Campbell shot Boyd in the side.
“Was Lamar Johnson there?” asked Jonathan Potts, an attorney for Johnson.
“No,” Howard answered.
Howard and Campbell years ago signed affidavits admitting to the crime and claiming Johnson was not involved. Campbell has since died.
James Gregory Elking testified in December that he was on the front porch with Boyd, trying to buy crack cocaine, when the two gunmen wearing black ski masks came around the house and began the attack. Elking, who later spent several years in prison for bank robbery, initially told police he couldn’t identify the gunmen.
He agreed to view a lineup anyway. Elking testified that when he was unable to name anyone from the lineup as a shooter, Detective Joseph Nickerson told him, “I know you know who it is,” and urged him to “help get these guys off the street.”
Saying he felt “bullied” and “pressured,” Elking named Johnson as one of the shooters. Gardner’s office said Elking was also paid at least $4,000 after agreeing to testify.
“It’s been haunting me,” he said of his role in sending Johnson to prison.
Nickerson denied coercing Elking. He testified in December that Elking’s identification of Johnson was based on all that he could see of the shooter’s face — his eyes. Johnson has one eye that looks different than the other, Nickerson said. “You can clearly see it.”
Dwight Warren, who prosecuted Johnson in 1995, said that beyond Elking’s testimony, the main evidence against Johnson was an overheard jail cell conversation. A jailhouse informant, William Mock, told investigators at the time that he heard Campbell and Johnson talking when one of them said, “We should have shot that white boy,” apparently referring to Elking.
Warren acknowledged that convicting Johnson would have been “iffy” without Mock’s testimony.
At the December hearing, Special Assistant to the Circuit Attorney Charles Weiss sought to raise credibility concerns about Mock, noting that he sought release from incarceration as a reward for aiding the case. He had been successful in getting probation after a similar jailhouse revelation years earlier in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nickerson described Johnson as a violent drug dealer who had been arrested in killings “probably three times” before Boyd’s death, but was never convicted because witnesses wouldn’t testify.
Judge Mason heard that, paused, then asked, “You sure this isn’t a situation where you guys were in a little bit of a rush to make a conviction?”
“Not at all, Your Honor, not one bit,” Nickerson responded.
In March 2021, the Missouri Supreme Court denied Johnson’s request for a new trial after then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office argued successfully that Gardner lacked the authority to seek one so many years after the case was adjudicated.
The case led to the passage of a state law that makes it easier for prosecutors to get new hearings in cases where there is fresh evidence of a wrongful conviction. That law freed another longtime inmate, Kevin Strickland, last year. He had served more than 40 years for a Kansas City triple killing.

Taliban forces kill 3 Daesh members in raid on Kabul building

A Taliban fighter checks a Daesh house that was destroyed in the ongoing conflict between the two in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
A Taliban fighter checks a Daesh house that was destroyed in the ongoing conflict between the two in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

  • The regional affiliate of Daesh — known as Daesh–Khorasan — is a key rival of the Taliban
  • The group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021
ISLAMABAD: Taliban intelligence forces killed three Daesh militants and arrested one in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital of Kabul, an official said Tuesday.
The raid on a residential building targeted Daesh militants who organized recent attacks in the capital, said Khalil Hamraz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s general director of intelligence. He called the target in the Karti Naw neighborhood an important Daesh hideout.
Daesh did not immediately respond to the government’s claims.
During the operation, three Daesh members were killed and one militant was arrested. Ammunition and military equipment were seized by the troops, he added.
The regional affiliate of Daesh — known as Daesh–Khorasan — is a key rival of the Taliban. The group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
Local residents reported hearing several explosions and an hourslong gunbattle.
“This place was not known, because people were not going and coming to this area much,” said Hejran Khan, a local resident. “The people who were there were not showing themselves and were not coming out, people didn’t know who they are and what their plan was.”
The Taliban swept across the country in August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were in the last weeks of their final withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Updated 14 February 2023
Ellie Aben

  • US says China’s use of laser was a provocative action in the disputed region
  • Philippines expanded US access to its military bases in early February
MANILA: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Beijing’s ambassador to Manila on Tuesday, after a Chinese vessel used a laser to block a coast guard ship in contested waters in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday that the Chinese vessel used a “military-grade laser” on Feb. 6 that temporarily blinded crew members aboard.

“The president summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian this afternoon to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen,” Marcos’s office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs lodged a diplomatic protest against China’s “aggressive activities,” saying that dangerous maneuvers, use of the laser, and illegal radio challenges by Chinese ships in the area were “disturbing and disappointing,” taking place right after Marcos’s state visit to Beijing.

During the trip last month, Marcos agreed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to establish an inter-government hotline on maritime issues amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea. China claims the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea almost in its entirety, though other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

The latest incident follows increasing Chinese activity in the Philippine part of the territory, the West Philippine Sea, and came days after the Philippines granted the US expanded access to its military bases, providing American forces with a strategic footing as tensions grow over the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan.

The action was “provocative and unsafe,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Monday.

“The PRC’s dangerous operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” he said, adding that an armed attack on Philippine forces, including the coast guard in the South China Sea, would invoke US-Philippines mutual defense commitments.

Under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, Washington and Manila are committed to extend military support to each other if either of them is attacked by an external party.

International security expert Stephen Cutler told Arab News that President Marcos’s foreign policy approach, which has seen his administration engaging closely not only with China and the US, but also Japan this year, may have prompted the latest Chinese aggression.

“I think it is a provocative move within the South China Sea in that area. I don’t remember hearing about this kind of activity before,” he said.

“They might be trying to send him a message to recognize their authority, recognize them as the bosses in the areas and not these other countries, and slow down the growing rapport that President Marcos and the Philippines in general are trying to establish.”

World leaders need to see health budgets as an investment in their people, not a cost burden, Dubai forum told

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme spoke at WGS23
Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme spoke at WGS23
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

  • WHO official warns World Government Summit that countries must learn lessons from COVID-19 pandemic ‘to make sure we don’t face a disaster like this again’
  • UAE minister tells forum climate change is causing 250,000 additional deaths per year and will add billions to global health costs by 2050
DUBAI: Governments need to look at health provision as an investment in their people and not simply as a cost burden, a leading World Health Organization official has said.

“Until that happens, we’re not going to get anywhere,” Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said.

Ryan told a session on “Sustaining Health: An Agenda For All” at the World Government Summit on Tuesday that it was important for all countries to invest not just with money, but in ideas and innovation, and where other nations had shortfalls, to help them, too.

“For too long we have seen health provision as a cost and not as an investment and until we do we are not going to get anywhere,” Ryan told a hall filled with delegates, mostly employed in the health sector.

But he also called on world leaders to remember what they learned and experienced from events such as the COVID 19 pandemic.

“In my experience, in a crisis everyone makes promises to change — but the truth is people move on and they forget. I don’t think we have learned yet from the lessons.”

Every country needs a national health emergency plan, he added.

“A lot of countries will need help doing that,” Ryan told delegates, adding: “We are only as prepared as the least prepared country.

“We are all responsible for our own populations, but part of the responsibility is a global deal with different things being worked on in different places.”

He said countries needed to share their specialisms with other nations around the world.

Reflecting on the past four years and the pandemic, he said: “We need a new promise for the future and we need governments to make sure that promise is kept. We need governments to make sure we don’t face a disaster like this again.”

Speaking earlier, the UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdulrahman Al-Owais, told delegates that there was now a new question relating to “how we maintain a sustainable preparedness for threats to health.”

He said there was an important focus on health resilience, ensuring that countries responded effectively while maintaining effective health services.

A number of factors are affecting health in the world, including climate change, which caused 250,000 additional deaths per year — its direct impact on health would cost $2 billion to $4 billion by 2050.

Al-Owais said there is also a need for the general population to be given the confidence to trust their own and world leaders when handling incidents such as a global pandemic.

The minister said he believed that in the UAE the handling of COVID-19 was effective. He said the private sector very quickly developed vaccinations.

“The population of the UAE, which has at least 200 nationalities living here, did not question the government when vaccinations were made available. Instead they went to the centers and had them.”

Production of vaccines showed governments could work closely with the private sector when it comes to the world’s health, he said.

 While many countries around the world enforced strict lockdowns and limited movement, Egypt did not — there have been nearly 515,700 known cases of COVID-19 and 24,809 deaths.

Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, said there needed to be more focus on research and development, globally.

He mirrored his fellow panelists’ calls for global unity.

“No one nation can solve these problems. We need to work together to make sure that no one (country) is left behind,” Ghaffar said.

“There is no playbook from COVID. We need to share what we have learned as different nations, so we can prepare for different risks we face in the future.”

Referring to Ryan’s earlier comments, he added: “I am only afraid that we forget very easily as human beings.”

But the panel agreed that artificial intelligence could be used to better predict future health risks and map out their likely paths.

“We managed to create enough data to be aware of what we needed to be prepared for the pandemic,” Ghaffar said.

Egypt had already been able to use data the government and health professionals held on local communities, which assisted in the decision not to introduce a lockdown.

Ghaffar said it was important to address funding. “We need to think about funding that is sustained for health, not just during crisis”

He said the challenge in Egypt was especially difficult because local populations were so large.

Learning to cope with health issues, such as COVID-19, posed many challenges for Egypt and the wider world, with the lack of a template on how to cope leaving most governments guessing as to what should be done.

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

  • Haley is the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination
CHARLESTON: Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
The announcement, delivered in a video, marks an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024. But she changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change,” a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.
Haley, 51, is the first in a long line of Republicans who are expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months. Among them are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
President Joe Biden has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024, stalling any jostling for the Democratic nomination.
Haley has regularly boasted about her track record of defying political expectations, saying, “I’ve never lost an election, and I’m not going to start now.”
If elected, Haley would be the nation’s first female president and the first US president of Indian descent.
The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley grew up enduring racist taunts in a small South Carolina town and has long referenced that impact on her personal and political arc.
She was an accountant when she launched her first bid for public office, defeating the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House in 2004. Three terms later and with little statewide recognition, Haley mounted a long-shot campaign for governor against a large field of experienced politicians.
She racked up a number of high-profile endorsements, including from the sitting South Carolina governor, Mark Sanford, and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a tea party darling.
With her 2010 victory, Haley became South Carolina’s first female and minority governor — and the nation’s youngest at 38. She earned a speaking slot at the 2012 Republican National Convention and gave the GOP response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2016.

