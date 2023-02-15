You are here

Tiger Woods returns to golf with the same belief he can win

Tiger Woods returns to golf with the same belief he can win
Tiger Woods of the US during a press conference prior to The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California. (AFP)
AP

  • Woods can play The question is whether he can compete, whether he can win
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open last July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.

He also is well aware that he has not won since October 2019, and that at age 47 and with more surgeries than major titles (15), time is running out. He knows that. He’s just not quite ready to accept it.

He marvels at how long Tom Brady lasted. He remembers when John Elway retired from the Denver Broncos because his body could no longer recover the way it once did. Golf is not a contact sport, but it has become a young man’s game. Only two of the top 10 players in golf are in their 30s. The oldest is Rory McIlroy at 33.

Woods can play. The question is whether he can compete, whether he can win. He remains at 82 career PGA Tour titles, a record he shares with Sam Snead, who was 67 when he made the cut at a PGA Championship.

Part of Woods was annoyed that he was celebrated for making the cut in the Masters last year, his first competition since a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles shattered bones in his right leg and ankle.

“I’m there to get a W, OK? So I don’t understand that making the cut is a great thing,” Woods said. “If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it’s probably sooner rather than later. But wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that’s not in my DNA.”

He played that ambassador role last year at the Genesis Invitational as the tournament host. He also is leading the private player meetings geared toward building a new PGA Tour model of elite tournaments as a response to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

His announcement Friday that he was playing led to a scramble for media credentials. The back of the press room in the Riviera clubhouse was lined with some two dozen photographers waiting for him to show up for his news conference.

Justin Rose watched in December as Woods played with his son at the PNC Championship, riding in a cart. Woods has been saying he can hit all the shots, that it’s walking to them that makes it difficult.

“In terms of the important part of can you hit a golf ball, can you get a ball in the hole, all of that seemed to be really in order,” Rose said. “But we know that’s definitely not the thing he struggles with, right? It’s obviously the physical side of putting together four rounds of golf. (It’s) a really good sign to see him in the field and feeling willing and able to get out here.”

Woods had planned to play in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December, but in accelerating his practice he developed plantar fasciitis that kept him from walking. He said he still copes with plantar fasciitis, only it has become manageable. The ankle is what gives him problems.

He prepared for Riviera — and the Masters, and whatever else can follow — with a more graduated practice of hitting golf balls, walking the course until he became tired, and then walking a little more until he could get in 18 holes.

What to expect? Not even Woods knows.

Expectations have run the gamut during his incomparable career. He once went two whole months in 2001 without winning, and the cover of a golf magazine said, “What’s wrong with Tiger?” He went on to win his next three starts, including the Masters.

Now it’s whether he’s kidding himself about winning.

Woods no longer is motivated by naysayers, a product of age and maturity, with a dose of reality. He knows his last win was the Zozo Championship in Japan in 2019, which was six months after he won the Masters.

Before his back fusion surgery in 2017, when it was a struggle just to walk, Woods had reason to wonder if he would ever play. He thinks he can beat McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the new No. 1 in golf. But there is more gratitude about simply playing.

“Those back operations were tough,” he said. “That proved to myself more than anything that I could still do it. ... Ultimately, it’s within me and whether or not I believe I can do it. It’s not the motivating factor of outside.”

As for the rest of the year, Woods only knows it will be a limited schedule of the majors and maybe a few more. That’s a good forecast. He was at Los Angeles Country Club on Monday riding around in a cart to look at the North course ahead of the US Open.

The end is sooner rather than later, but it’s not now.

Topics: Tiger Woods golf British Open

  • PSG must now hope they can turn the tie around in the second leg in Munich on March 8
PARIS: Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe denied a late equalizer by VAR.

Mbappe was the victim of a marginal offside call after he came on as a substitute on his return from injury.

The unmarked Coman swept in an Alphonso Davies cross eight minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes, just as Mbappe was preparing to enter the fray after PSG had appeared devoid of ideas without their top scorer.

Mbappe, and the entire stadium, thought he had equalized with eight minutes remaining when he turned in a Nuno Mendes cutback, but the goal was ruled out because the Portuguese fullback was just ahead of the last defender at the start of the move.

Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Benjamin Pavard was sent off, but it was a frustrating ending for PSG, who looked much better in the latter stages with Mbappe on the field but also needed a couple of fine saves by Gianluigi Donnarumma to prevent a bigger deficit.

PSG must now hope they can turn the tie around in the second leg in Munich on March 8.

Coman, who started his career in Paris, did not celebrate his goal but it was a case of history repeating itself — he had been the matchwinner when Bayern beat the Qatar-owned club in the 2020 final in Lisbon to become European champions for the sixth time.

The fitness of Mbappe had dominated the build-up to the game, with the France superstar initially ruled out because of a thigh injury before making a faster-than-expected return to training over the weekend and being named in the squad.

He was named among the substitutes, while Warren Zaire-Emery, at 16 years and 343 days old, became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout game.

But Bayern had little to be afraid of in the first half as Mbappe — scorer of seven goals in six games in the group stage — watched on, with Lionel Messi and Neymar badly missing his presence.

Instead Bayern, playing with a three-man central defense, controlled the game and restricted PSG to just one attempt on goal in the first half.

Yet the Bundesliga leaders, who are still without Sadio Mane as he recovers from injury, did little to trouble Donnarumma apart from a Joshua Kimmich shot that was easily saved.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann took off Joao Cancelo at half-time and replaced him with Canadian international Davies, a change that saw Coman move from the left flank to the right.

PSG also made a change, surprisingly replacing Achraf Hakimi with France center-back Presnel Kimpembe, but the biggest cheer of the night had been reserved for Mbappe when he came out to warm up during the break.

The 24-year-old was preparing to come on when Bayern opened the scoring as Davies crossed from the left to the far post where the unmarked Coman applied a first-time finish.

Mbappe promptly replaced Carlos Soler but the French champions needed Donnarumma to keep them in the game, and perhaps the tie, as he produced a fingertip save to touch an Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting effort from a Jamal Musiala cutback onto the woodwork.

From the corner that followed, Donnarumma made another fine save from Pavard’s header.

PSG needed to find a way to get the ball to Mbappe and they eventually did so in the 73rd minute, a Fabian Ruiz ball over the top sending the forward bounding toward goal.

Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer rushed out to block Mbappe’s shot with his face before Neymar was denied from the follow-up.

Then Mbappe did put the ball in the net, only for the celebrations to be cut short, and Bayern held on even after Pavard was shown a second yellow for scything down Messi.

Topics: champions league Bayern Munich PSG Kingsley Coman

  • The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014
MILAN: An early goal was enough for troubled AC Milan to edge Tottenham 1-0 on Tuesday in their first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years.

Brahim Diaz netted in the seventh minute to give Milan a slender advantage to take to London when the teams meet again in the second leg of the round of 16 on March 8.

It was a miserable return to San Siro for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who endured only his second loss against Milan in 15 matches as coach. The former Inter Milan and Juventus coach had engineered 10 victories over the Rossoneri.

It was also Tottenham’s second straight defeat since Conte returned to the dugout following gallbladder surgery. Spurs lost 4-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

For Milan, it is a further sign that things might be turning around after a tough run. Milan was winless in its past seven matches, including losing its previous four matches, before Friday’s 1-0 win over Torino.

The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014.

And the Rossoneri got their return off to the perfect start. Theo Hernandez saw his shot parried by Fraser Forster and Tottenham’s goalkeeper then did brilliantly to claw away Diaz’s effort from the rebound but the Milan midfielder bundled in from point-blank range on the second attempt.

Topics: champions league AC Milan Tottenham Hotspur Brahim Diaz

  • Tournament to be staged in Kingdom for first time from Dec. 12-22
  • Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup with the football tournament due to kick off in December.

The intercontinental competition, to be staged from Dec. 12 to 22, becomes the latest major international sporting event to be held in the Kingdom and will add further momentum to the development of the men’s and women’s game in the country at all levels.

The decision was made at a FIFA Council meeting on Tuesday and came just days after Al-Hilal faced Real Madrid having become the first winner of the AFC Champions League and first Saudi club to reach the final of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000.

Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “We are honored and extremely excited to be given the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading football clubs and their fans to Saudi Arabia.

“Many fans will have recently witnessed our ability as a nation to compete at the highest possible level on the pitch. Now we have the chance to prove we are also world-class hosts off it. We look forward to showcasing our genuine love of the game and our desire to be a force for good.

“Today is another important step forward on our journey of transformation in football and as a country and I trust all involved will see for themselves the undeniable progress being made at many different levels.

“We host international sports for the simple reason that we truly believe in the power of sport to inspire our boys and girls, to create new connections, and build new relationships.

“This will mean so much to our people where 70 percent are under the age of 35 and are absolutely obsessed with football,” the prince added.

Football is the national sport of Saudi Arabia, rooted in communities in all corners of country, where 80 percent of the population play, attend, or follow the game.

The awarding of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 represents the latest chapter of Saudi football’s development. The Kingdom was also recently confirmed as host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and has an active bid in place to host the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and newly elected FIFA Council member, Yasser Al-Misehal, said: “The FIFA Club World Cup is a special competition that has delivered incredible moments.

“Not only has it gifted many memories to millions across the globe, but the tournament has also created new international rivalries and forged new friendships within the game. We thank FIFA for their trust in us to deliver an exceptional edition of the event.

“Saudi football is going through an unprecedented period of growth, there is fresh energy and sense of optimism thanks to a clear strategy across all areas of the game.

“Currently we’ve more players registered at all age groups for boys and girls than ever before. We have more qualified coaches, more qualified referees, better governance, and stronger domestic leagues, including the SPL (Saudi Pro League).

“The future is bright, and this tournament is another highlight to look forward to especially when you consider some of the mouth-watering fixtures, and players who might take part,” Al-Misehal added.

The Saudi men’s first team marked their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance last year following a best-ever qualification campaign and captured global headlines in Qatar following their victory over eventual champions Argentina.

Meanwhile, their female counterparts have been on a historic run of growth and development since their establishment in 2021 and were recently crowned champions in their first-ever hosted international championship.

And the newly formed U-17 squad will hope to follow in their footsteps after this month undergoing their first training camp.

The exciting trajectory of growth for women’s football in Saudi Arabia continues with the conclusion of the inaugural eight-team SAFF Women’s Premier League.

There has also been a tremendous increase in sports participation across all levels in the Kingdom, with more than 200,000 girls practicing sports every week and 50,000 taking part in the first-ever Schools League.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia FIFA FIFA Club World Cup

  • Thai teen sensation Thitikul has followed closely in Ko’s footsteps throughout her golf career
  • Atthaya Thitikul: My memories of 2021 are of me and Lydia Ko on the last round. I think I had a really good final round, but I couldn’t beat her that time
KAEC, Saudi Arabia: World number one Lydia Ko and number four Atthaya Thitikul are primed to reprise their 2021 battle at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Both Ko and Thitikul will start their seasons at the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International powered by Public Investment Fund this week and are “amazed” by the progress made with the matching prize fund for the men’s and women’s events.

Both players held the number one spot at different times last year, and both have fond memories of this event from when the two stars battled it out in the final round of 2021, in which Ko came away victorious.

Ko said, “It’s the start of a three-week stretch for me, so I’m excited to get my 2023 started and get back to where I have a lot of great memories to reflect back on from 2021.

“I think, it’s going to play a little tougher this week with the wind, but I’m excited. This is probably one of the biggest events in Saudi Arabia, so hopefully, all of us that came over can put on a good show for the people and inspire more juniors to pick up the game and dream of maybe playing in the future.”

Thitikul, who finished in second place behind Ko in 2021, added, “My memories of 2021 are of me and Lydia Ko on the last round. I think I had a really good final round, but I couldn’t beat her that time. For this event, I would say that is an incredible memory for me.”

The Thai teen sensation has followed closely in Ko’s footsteps throughout her golf career. Thitikul took the title of golf’s youngest-ever champion away from Ko when she won her first professional golf tournament at 14. She became the second youngest golfer to reach the top of the world rankings last year at just 19 years of age. Ko still holds onto that spot, reaching the world number one ranking when she was just 17 years old.

Thitikul spoke highly of her colleague and remarked, “Lydia is more special than most. She won super young, and she’s really inspiring new generations to play golf; to be like her one day. It’s really nice to play alongside her and with some other top players.”

The fourth edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International will kick off the 2023 season for both golfers after a lengthened off-season. Ko’s off-season was particularly special with a wedding and honeymoon

Ko said, “It’s been nice to take some time away this off-season, and when you come back, you’re more excited, more eager to work on things. But at the same time, you realize you lose some of the feel really quick. I got to play some golf on my honeymoon, and the transition to come back to when I was practicing made it a little bit easier… And I made a hole-in-one on my honeymoon. Extra bonus!”

The trailblazing event made a strong statement in the world of golf, signalling Saudi Arabia’s steadfast commitment to women’s golf through a prize purse boost to $5 million, matching the men’s event, the Saudi International, two weeks ago when Mexican Abraham Ancer took home the top prize.

When asked about the equal prize pot, Thitikul responded: “It’s amazing, and it’s crazy that men’s and women’s [events have] equal prize money. We haven’t seen this before since then. We don’t have any other events where this is the case. It’s a good sign for women’s golf to have Aramco and Golf Saudi, elevating women’s golf to get better and bigger worldwide.”

“It was very exciting news – the women get treated the same as the men.” Ko added, “I know this is a great step forward, not only just here, but in the women’s game in general. That’s what I think we’re all shooting for, for that gap to be a little bit less, even in some of our other events and some of our major championships and everything.

“I think we’re very grateful that a lot of partners understand and support and believe in the women’s game and the level of talent that these female golfers have. It’s a great momentum that we’re on, and hopefully, that gap just keeps getting smaller and smaller.”

Free tickets are available for fans to watch the world’s best players battle it out and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and breathtaking views at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

  • Tickets can be secured by visiting www.golfsaudi.com
Topics: 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International Lydia Ko Atthaya Thitikul Royal Greens Golf & Country Club King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Ladies European Tour (LET)

Subjectivist was last seen winning the Gold Cup at Ascot in June 2021. Credit: Focus On Racing.
  • 2021 Ascot Gold Cup hero makes eagerly anticipated return in Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saudi Cup card
Riyadh: Despite being closely associated with the likes of Shamardal, Double Trigger and Attraction, trainer Charlie Johnston is the first to admit that horses like Subjectivist do not come around very often.

The son of Teofilo looked to have the staying division at his mercy after surging clear to win the 2021 Gold Cup at Ascot when trained by his father Mark, but unfortunately a serious leg injury meant he has been off the track ever since.

However, after a lengthy rehabilitation process, the two-time Group 1 winner is back and Johnston, now the sole holder of the license, is excited to have his stable star ready to run in the $2.5 million Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on Feb. 25.

He said: “It’s been an 18-month rehab journey, so to have come this far is great and we’re all very much looking forward to having him on the track again.

“It’s a bit of an unknown in the sense we aren’t entirely sure what we have back, and it will be asking a lot to have the same horse that we had 20 months ago. I sincerely hope we do, but we won’t find that out until he runs in Saudi.”

The 6-year-old was given a racecourse gallop at Newcastle last week, and with his trainer happy with the outing, everything is in place for a first run in 605 days.

“I was pleased with what I saw at Newcastle,” Johnston said. “The difficulty with any horse is that you don’t really put them into the red zone at home, but particularly with a horse of this nature who runs over these distances.

“We’ve never gone to the distances which he excels over, and we don’t have many 120-rated stayers to work him either, so of course there’s that unknown, but both myself and Joe (Fanning) were pleased with how he went.

“Joe knows the horse better than anyone and he said he got better and better the further he went which obviously bodes well for next weekend.”

Ahead of Subjectivist’s run in the 3000m Group 3, Johnston is doing his best to keep his feet on the ground, though he admits that if his horse retains any of his old ability, he will take all the beating.

“I’m trying to keep my expectations relatively in check and the main thing is that the horse comes back safe and sound,” he said.

“If he can show that he can at least be competitive at this level, then we know that we’ve still got something to work with moving forward.

“However, with the greatest respect to what else is in the race, this horse, at his best, is in a completely different stratosphere to the rest of them. The form he showed in any of his last three starts would win this race very comfortably.”

Subjectivist is likely to face off against fellow British raiders Trawlerman, Enemy and Nate the Great in the contest a week on Saturday, and while Johnston is not saying he thinks his horse will win necessarily, he admits that a victory would be right up there with anything his family have achieved.

“There have been some pretty remarkable training feats from this team over the years,” he said. “I was a lot less involved with the likes of Attraction, but to bring a horse of this level, with that injury, back after this time away would be a pretty monumental task.

“Horses of this calibre are very hard to find and we reached a stage two years ago where I was that confident in his ability that I didn’t think there was a stayer in the world that could beat him. It was purely a case of picking which races we wanted to win.

“Those horses come along every 15 or 20 years, so to have nearly lost him was a huge blow, but if we can get him back to anywhere near his imperious best, it would be a huge thrill for us all.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 horseracing Subjectivist

