US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria

Update In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, Iranian drone Shahed-129 is displayed at a rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP)
In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, Iranian drone Shahed-129 is displayed at a rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria

In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, Iranian drone Shahed-129 is displayed at a rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP)
  Reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before American forces shot it down
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: US forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the US military said Wednesday.

The incident comes more than a week after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria, followed by a significant de-escalation of violence across the war-torn country.

US Central Command said in a statement that the reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before American forces shot it down.

No group claimed responsibility for flying the drone in northeastern Syria, where it is not uncommon for bases housing US troops to come under rocket fire or mortar attacks. Iran-backed militia are based nearby, as are sleeper cells of the Daesh group that was defeated in Syria in March 2019.

There are roughly 900 US troops in Syria, including in the north and farther south and east, who work alongside Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces targeting Daesh militants and their sleeper cells.

Topics: Syira US Iran

US considering sending seized Houthi weapons to Ukraine: report

US considering sending seized Houthi weapons to Ukraine: report
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

US considering sending seized Houthi weapons to Ukraine: report

US considering sending seized Houthi weapons to Ukraine: report
  • UN approval may be needed because of arms embargo
  • Iran military supplies to militant group were intercepted
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The US is considering sending to Ukraine seized weapons originally bound for Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

US officials are pondering sending “more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of antitank missiles, and more than 7,000 proximity fuses,” the WSJ report said.

The step will bolster Kyiv’s military in defending itself against a renewed Russian offensive as the war in Ukraine prepares to enter a second year.

Currently, the UN arms embargo requires that seized weapons be destroyed or stored but President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing if the law has enough wiggle room for the arms to be transferred to Ukraine, the report said.

The weapons were seized in recent months as part of a global effort to prevent Iran from supplying its proxies inside Yemen, the report said. The debate about how to use the seized weapons began late last year when the US Navy captured millions of rounds of ammunition on a fishing boat off the coast of Yemen.

The Houthis seized the capital of Yemen in 2014 and have been locked in a war with the internationally recognized government and its allies ever since.

The move would also allow the US, a key Ukraine ally, to hit back at Tehran, which has been accused of supporting Russia’s war effort by supplying Moscow with drones, which have been used against civilian targets in Ukraine.

Topics: US Iran Ukraine

Day of love frowned upon by many, but not all, in Gaza Strip

Day of love frowned upon by many, but not all, in Gaza Strip
Updated 14 February 2023
Reuters

Day of love frowned upon by many, but not all, in Gaza Strip

Day of love frowned upon by many, but not all, in Gaza Strip
Updated 14 February 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Valentine’s Day is considered un-Islamic by many of the 2.3 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and business was slower than usual on Tuesday at those shops selling red roses, fluffy hearts and teddy bears.

Wasim Abdu, owner of the Safeer El-Hub (Ambassador of Love) flower shop in Gaza City, said sporadic clashes with Israeli troops and the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria had cast a shadow over celebrations.

“The people of Gaza love life and freedom and they like to celebrate all occasions (but) the turnout isn’t as was expected or desired,” he said.

While Hamas doesn’t prevent Valentine’s Day commerce, some clerics have in the past roamed the streets, urging people and store owners to eschew what they deem a Western rite.

Picking up a bouquet of her favorite flowers, Palestinian Nehaya Jarada said she was determined to enjoy the day nevertheless. “I still want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, despite the wars we live through and the earthquake,” she said.

Farmers said land in Gaza dedicated to cultivating flowers had been slashed from 1,250 acres to just four because of Israeli curbs.

Topics: Gaza

Iran using Ukraine to become world leader in drone warfare: US

Iran using Ukraine to become world leader in drone warfare: US
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Iran using Ukraine to become world leader in drone warfare: US

Iran using Ukraine to become world leader in drone warfare: US
  • At least 18 military-grade drones known to have been delivered to Russia
  • Analysts: Iran ready to step up drone program to full-scale participation in conventional warfare
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is becoming a world leader in cheap, military-grade drone production, the US Defense Intelligence Agency has warned.

Analysts say Tehran is using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a theater to advertise its drone capabilities, becoming a key backer of President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

Three models are known to have been delivered to Russia by Iran: the Shahed 131 and 136 single-use drones, used to fly kamikaze missions, and the Mohajer-6, used for airstrikes and reconnaissance.

Last week, The Guardian revealed that Iran had smuggled at least 18 drones to Russia after a military delegation from Moscow visited Tehran in November to assess Iran’s drone inventory.

Iran denies that its drones are being used by Russia for military purposes in Ukraine, but the US government believes it has sufficient evidence — both via video footage and images of drone debris — to press for harder international sanctions on Tehran.

The UK, meanwhile, presented evidence to the UN on Monday suggesting Iran has also supplied military drones to the Houthi militia in Yemen, in breach of UN resolutions, after a drone and other parts were seized by Royal Navy personnel belonging to HMS Montrose in February last year.

US analysts have compared images of debris from drone strikes in Ukraine to images of known models of Iranian drones, in some cases freely available from Iranian government sources. 

One US official told The Guardian: “What we have seen is very recognisable debris from two very different geographical regions that has come from the same source.”

Iranian drones have been used for increasingly varied and ambitious attacks in recent years, from assaults on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry to the Mercer Street Tanker attack in 2021.

US analysts believe that Iran is ready to step up its drone program to full-scale participation in conventional warfare, following experiences in Ukraine.

Another American official said the DIA was declassifying information on Iran’s drone program to raise general awareness of Tehran’s intentions with the international community to drum up support for sanctions beyond the US and UK.

“The main point is that Iran’s Foreign Ministry is denying that they are being used. What the US and the UK want to do is provide irrefutable evidence to a global audience where there may be more scepticism,” the official said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran combat drones

Tunisian opposition leader arrested

Tunisian opposition leader arrested
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

Tunisian opposition leader arrested

Tunisian opposition leader arrested
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities arrested the leader of the Ennahda opposition movement in a crackdown on rival politicians and critics of the North African country’s increasingly authoritarian President Kais Saied, lawyers said on Tuesday.

Noureddine Bhiri, a senior Ennahda leader, was taken into custody by armed police at his home in the capital, Tunis, late on Monday on suspicion of being part of a “conspiracy against the country’s security,” the movement’s lawyer, Ines Harrathi, wrote on Facebook.

Lazhar Akremi, a lawyer and critic of Saied, and Noureddine Bouttar, the director general of an independent radio station, Mosaïque, were also arrested by the security forces in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Bouttar’s lawyer, Dalila Msaddek.

Authorities have not released any information on the wave of arrests.

The crackdown — targeting Tunisian opposition figures, the president’s critics and opponents in the media, judiciary and business community — comes after a disastrous parliamentary election last month in which only 11 percent of the voters cast their ballots. The vote was organized by Saied, who is determined to reshape the country’s political system and replace a legislature that he had dissolved in 2021.

Another prominent member of Ennahda, Andelhamid Jelassi was arrested on Saturday, according to the movement’s lawyer, along with Khayam Turki, a former leader of the social-democratic Ettakatol party. Turki’s lawyers said he was taken into custody after a meeting at his home to rally the opposition against Saied and prevent him from strengthening his grip on power.

On the eve of the arrests Friday, Saied called on Justice Minister Leila Jaffel to swiftly clear the backlog of legal cases that the president claims “have been dragging on for years.” Those include the prosecution of “traitors,” who Saied said are sowing discontent and inciting anger in the country, leading to chaos and causing food and fuel shortages.

Ennahda condemned the arrests and accused Saied’s government of “abducting and prosecuting” the president’s opponents to “distract from the economic and political crisis,” according to a statement the movement issued late Monday. It called for the immediate release of all who have been held in “illegal detention.”

Topics: Tunisia Noureddine Bhiri

Iran frees some prisoners to appease protest movement

Iran frees some prisoners to appease protest movement
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

Iran frees some prisoners to appease protest movement

Iran frees some prisoners to appease protest movement
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran, rocked by months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, has released several dozen well-known prisoners in an apparent attempt to appease critics of the government.

The limited amnesty comes as the frequency and size of rallies have eased off in the winter months since their peak after the mid-September death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman.

She died after her arrest for allegedly flouting dress rules that demand women wear hijab headscarves and modest clothing, setting off months of civil unrest that Iran has generally labeled foreign-instigated “riots.” Hundreds were killed, among them security forces, and thousands arrested, with four convicts hanged.

Many of those detained are believed to still be behind bars, and those out on bail still face the threat of ongoing legal cases against them.

But as the street tensions have calmed somewhat, Iran has released a group of high-profile detainees in recent weeks, a step seen as an attempt to de-escalate after months of turmoil.

The reformist newspaper Etemad ran pictures of 50 newly liberated figures on its front page. Among them were filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, French Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, and activists.

Topics: Iran

