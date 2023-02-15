US general highlights efforts to aid earthquake victims and counter Iranian threat

WASHINGTON: The US government is providing vital assistance to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, according to Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of US Transportation Command.
Speaking during a press briefing about her recent visit to the Gulf region, she said the US military and the US Agency for International Development have sent search and rescue teams and specially trained rescue dogs to assist with the humanitarian response to the disaster.
Transportation Command provided two military helicopters that had conducted 2,000 flights to transport teams across areas affected by the earthquakes, she added, and USAID has pledged $85 million of aid for both countries. Turkish authorities allowed the US military to use one of their air bases from which to conduct its humanitarian operations, she said.
Two massive earthquakes, of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5, struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, causing massive destruction in both countries. The official death toll currently stands at more than 41,000 people and many thousands were injured.
Van Ovost said the US is working on the ground through existing connections with the Syrian Democratic Forces to plan its relief efforts, but that aid deliveries are carried out by non-governmental groups and international organizations.
She offered her “deepest condolences” to those effected by the earthquakes and said the US “will continue to work urgently with our Turkish allies and others to rush assistance to those in need.”
During her tour of the Gulf she met representatives of women’s groups in Kuwait, she said, and was impressed by and proud of their efforts to advance their roles within Kuwaiti society and help boost the country’s economy and national security.
Van Ovost also praised Bahrain for its contribution to military and security efforts in the region through the provision of facilities at naval and military bases to US forces for the purpose of enhancing regional security. The US Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain.
The general said she met with military leaders of America’s Arab allies as part of the ongoing US-Gulf cooperation in efforts to confront regional threats originating in Iran.
“Iran poses the biggest military threat in the region and it must be confronted” through shared operations and development of the joint military capabilities of the US and its regional allies, she added.
In particular she highlighted the proliferation of Iranian drone attacks and the threat they pose to regional airspace, along with Tehran’s hostile maritime activities.
“We must place increased emphasis on improving partners’ collective defensive capabilities by building and maintaining sustainable, multilateral constructs, such as prioritizing the development of the Regional Security Construct, the Middle East Air Defense initiatives, and executing the International Maritime Security Construct,” she said.
The US is “weaving Israel” into new military systems developed in the region to protect against potential threats from Iran, she added.
Van Ovost also talked about ongoing work to utilize developments in artificial intelligence in military applications and build integrated military systems to counter the actions of Tehran.
She said the US Central Command, the area of responsibility of which includes the Middle East, has developed radar, data sharing, and command and control centers that include liaison officers from Arab-partner nations, and introduced special hotlines to help provide rapid responses in case of emerging Iranian threats.
The US military is also developing regional, integrated air and missile defense systems capable of countering Iranian drones, as part of the work of its Task Force 99 stationed in Qatar, she added.
Meanwhile, Task Force 39, based in Bahrain, is using remote underwater sensors and AI technology to help protect waterways and ports from Iranian threats, Van Ovost said. US naval operations also use strategically important Red Sea ports in Jordan and Saudi Arabia to carry out the task force’s work in deploying sensors and using smart technology in naval patrols, she added.
Photos tied to tree of missing boys highlight painful search for quake victims
After years of war and displacement in Syria, disaster orphaned many children when their families were lost under rubble
DAMASCUS/ANKARA: No one knows what has become of the two boys whose photos are tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived in the earthquake-hit Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.
In one, a baby boy in an orange babygro smiles out from a turquoise armchair, in the other an older boy climbs into a swimming pool, looking proudly into the camera.
“Their parents are deceased,” said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.
He said the bodies of the boys’ parents were still under the rubble. “The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body is yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris.”
There are 10 bodies under the rubble, he believes. He does not know if the boys are among them.
The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria from last week’s earthquake has climbed to more than 41,000, with millions now in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
Drone footage of Kahramanmaras, close to the epicenter of the quake, shows the devastation it caused, leveling buildings and forcing families to seek shelter in tents erected in the city’s stadium.
In the emergency camp, children play between the tents dotted across the field and the running track and a huge line assembles for food.
“We are hoping to go back to our homes. It was a disastrous earthquake and people are in immense pain. Survivors are still scared but despite everything, we stand strong,” said Ali Cevik, a local man now living in a tent.
In another tent, 28-year-old Hatice Kavakdali clutched a grey teddy bear.
“I can’t put the experience we had into words. It was so terrifying and I am still feeling the pain of that,” she said. “I lost consciousness after the quake and I am still recovering. I couldn’t remember my family or how we got out of the house.”
Meanwhile, in a hospital in earthquake-hit northwest Syria, eight-year-old Hanaa keeps asking for news of her family, unaware she is the sole survivor among her immediate relatives.
Her father, mother and four-year-old sister were among the people killed in the quake.
After years of war and displacement in Syria, the disaster orphaned many children when their families were lost under rubble.
“She keeps asking for her father, her mother and her sister,” said Abdullah Sherif, Hanaa’s uncle, at Maarrat Misrine hospital in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.
“We have not dared to tell her the truth yet.”
Hanaa was trapped for 33 hours under the rubble of her collapsed building in the border town of Harim, before she was pulled out and rushed to the hospital about 25 km away.
When she got there, she was “in a critical condition,” her doctor Bassel Staif said. “She suffered severe dehydration, having been under the rubble without food or water and in the cold weather.”
Hanaa’s condition has since stabilized, and she sometimes smiles despite the injuries on her face.
But her left arm, which is in a cast, was crushed during the quake, Staif said, noting that his team is doing its best to save it.
“She has now left the intensive care unit, her condition is stable. But she is at risk of having an arm amputated.”
In the hospital room packed with Valentine’s Day balloons, Hanaa’s uncle remains by her side. But he fears her condition will only worsen when she learns of her family’s fate.
The little girl has only her grandparents and uncles to raise her in this rebel-held region, home to some 4 million people, many of them displaced from other parts of war-torn Syria.
Last week’s quake has affected more than 7 million children, including 2.5 million in Syria alone, according to James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF.
He says the disaster has piled more misery on Syrian children who have only witnessed tragedy in their lives because of the war that broke out more than a decade ago.
Every child under the age of 12 “has known nothing but conflict, violence or displacement,” said Elder. “Some children have been displaced six or seven times.
“For many of these children ... this is trauma on top of trauma.”
Samah Hadid of the Norwegian Refugee Council has also warned that children are at “grave psychological risk due to the scale of the shock.”
Three-year-old Arslan was the sole survivor from his family after their building in Harim was one of least 35 destroyed.
His uncle, Ezzat Hamdi, says rescuers kept digging for three days to find the bodies of Arslan’s father, mother and siblings.
“We found the father’s body hugging the boy,” said Hamdi, 30, adding that the mother’s body was found 2 meters away.
The little boy has since been kept in intensive care, with Hamdi watching over him.
“The child’s lower limbs were crushed” and he suffered internal damage, said doctor Omar Al-Ali of the children’s hospital in Sarmada.
For Obada Zikra, a member of the White Helmets rescue group that operates in Syria’s rebel-held areas, the first hours of the quake disaster were the most agonizing.
“We could only hear the screams and moans of children,” he said, noting the brief bursts of joy whenever rescuers found a child alive. “We have pulled out many children who are still alive, but also dead ones,” he said.
US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official
'Very dangerous' West Bank situation caused by Israeli killings and home demolitions, warns Nabil Abu Rudeineh
RAMALLAH: Israel’s killing of Palestinian civilians and home demolition campaign has created a “very dangerous” situation in the West Bank, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has told Arab News.
He said: “We are facing an unprecedented extremist Israeli government. The policy that Israel is pursuing amounts to a war against the Palestinian people.
“Daily killings have increased tension in Palestine while the political relationship with Israel is nonexistent and the security coordination has stopped.”
Abu Rudeineh added: “We demand the cessation of all unilateral measures, and therefore all our options will be open, including going to the UN Security Council and moving the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.”
He said that Israel is seizing $300,000 of Palestinian funds every month, leaving the Palestinian Authority unable to pay the full salaries of its employees.
On Feb. 3, Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the PA, announced that it would use 100 million shekels ($29 million) of PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian attacks.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed the order, claiming that the funds would normally be transferred by the PA to families of prisoners and resistance fighters.
The amount to be deducted is double the usual figure confiscated monthly — $14.7 million. It was the first move of its kind by Smotrich since he took office.
Abu Rudeineh described Israel as “a state outside the law that defies the law and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which considers Israeli settlements illegal, including in East Jerusalem.” Israel continues to build in East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite its illegality, he said, adding that Israel has become an “existential threat to the PA as it has a government that messes with security and stability in the Palestinian and Arab arenas.”
He said: “We are facing an American administration that is unable to impose what it says publicly, the latest of which was Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech that talks about the two-state solution, and says that all American Democratic and Republican administrations oppose settlements, but they do nothing to stop Israeli steps against the Palestinians, their land and sanctities.
“In our existing contacts with the American side, we were completely clear that unless Israel stops its unilateral measures, we are forced to take decisions, the first of which was the cessation of security coordination.”
He added that the US has issued statements that appeared favorable to Palestine but that needed to be put into practice. “When President Joe Biden came to Bethlehem, he said he was against unilateral measures and with the status quo against settlement expansion and supported the two-state solution, and despite that, Israel continues its settlement expansion, legitimizing settlements and unilateral measures.”
The US administration must force Israel to comply with international law, he said. Statements “do not frighten Israel or discourage it from what it is doing,” he added.
“We constantly hear voices saying we want to strengthen the PA, but they strengthen Israel and Hamas more than they strengthen the PA by contributing to the delivery of money to Gaza.”
Palestinian officials in contact with US government have focused on two issues — unilateral measures and signed agreements, Abu Rudeineh said, adding that those two concerns may be raised in the UN Security Council if no progress is made.
“All American efforts are focused on calming us down, and we tell the Americans that we are not the ones carrying out the escalation. Those who are killing, settling and storming the Al-Aqsa compound are obvious.
“Stop these actions, and things will calm down. But unfortunately, the American administration is giving us the words we want, but it is not forcing Israel to implement them. Therefore, the escalation is taking place because Israel is demolishing homes in Jerusalem and killing Palestinians.”
The US is “required to force Israel to do what America wants,” Abu Rudeineh said, adding: “But the problem is that what matters to America is the security of Israel and not clashing with the Jewish communities in America and dealing with the US internal situation. These are the considerations that govern American foreign policy.”
The killing of Palestinians, home demolitions and storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Abu Rudeineh said, “cause the existing security tension, and it will continue before, during and after Ramadan. The Americans want calm to preserve Israel’s security and not as a prelude to resuming a political process between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”
The spokesman described the fears of the Palestinian leadership: “The only concern is the Israeli occupation and the indifference of the American side. However, it seems that the US is concerned with the continuation of instability in the Middle East because what America cares about is the security of Israel and Arab oil.”
He added: “The main problem is the theft of the PA’s funds and the suspension of donor country funds. We have had more than $2 billion stolen and seized by Israel. The US can force Israel to return our stolen money if it is serious.
“America is required to abide by international legitimacy. Is it unimaginable that all American presidents, the latest of which is Biden, visited Ramallah and the Palestinian territories while the Palestine Liberation Organization continues to be classified as a terrorist organization?”
Abu Rudeineh said: "The US administration must reconsider its dealings with the PLO and the Palestinian people. They cannot open a consulate in East Jerusalem and close the PLO office in Washington. The US administration contradicts itself and international legitimacy.”
He added that the US had ended its financial support to the PA in an effort to stop its influence in Jerusalem, “but they will not find a single Palestinian who accepts giving up Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not for sale, and the American administration must reconsider its accounts.”
Regarding the potential for a third intifada in the West Bank, Abu Rudeineh said: “The issue is not a third intifada. Rather, there are Israeli attacks and Palestinian reactions, and all we see is a reaction to Israel’s daily crimes.
“The PA is keen on the security, stability and protection of Palestinian citizens. We are not protectors of Israel, and we will not be in any case either.”
He praised the political stance of Saudi Arabia, describing the Kingdom as “unlimitedly supportive of the Palestinian cause, especially its adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the best initiative in the last 100 years to support the Palestinian cause.”
He lauded Saudi Arabia’s continuous condemnation of Israeli aggression and the Kingdom’s position on Jerusalem, “which is quite clear.”
Abu Rudeineh added: “We are keen on our relationship with Saudi Arabia and the implementation of the decisions of the Arab summits, on top of which is the Arab Peace Initiative.
“We are against the normalization of some Arab countries’ ties with Israel because it contradicts the Arab Peace Initiative that was proposed and adopted by Saudi Arabia.”
On the future of Palestine, he said: “We are not creating problems for anyone, but the occupation is the one that imposes itself on Palestine and the entire region through all these measures.
“Resolving the Palestinian issue will restore security and stability to the region, and without resolving the Palestinian issue, everyone will burn, and the most important point in the Palestinian issue is the status of Jerusalem, with its historical, national and religious values.”
He added: “Stopping security coordination was the first and weakest card of the PA and as long as Israeli atrocities continue, we will continue with these steps, and more difficult and dangerous steps will follow, including demanding UN Security Council resolutions to delegitimize Israel.
“Our political and legal battle will continue as long as Israel continues its unilateral measures. If they stop them, we will be happy to review all our steps.
“But if the unilateral measures continue, we will implement the decisions of the Palestinian leadership regarding security coordination, turning to the ICJ and the ICC, and instructions have been issued to our UN representative to develop certain political perceptions.”
Abu Rudeineh added: “We are facing American pressure not to go ahead because America wants us to remain silent in exchange for nothing.
“They tell us that they are against our moves in the international courts and UN Security Council: ‘Remain calm and do not make things worse’.”
Blinken to pledge quake support on first Turkiye visit
The visit will be the first by Blinken to Turkiye after more than two years in office
Biden was elected after promising to take a greater distance from Turkish counterpart Erdogan, whom Biden has previously branded an autocrat
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel Sunday to Turkiye to discuss support after a massive earthquake, his first trip to the NATO ally which has had turbulent relations with Washington.
Blinken will visit Incirlik air base, through which the United States has shipped aid, and then hold talks in the capital Ankara on “continued US support,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.
The top US diplomat will also take part in the Munich Security Conference, where the Ukraine war and tensions with China will take center-stage, and will visit Turkiye’s historic rival Greece, a fellow NATO ally.
The United States has flown in some 200 rescuers and contributed an initial $85 million in relief for Turkiye, deploying Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters to bring supplies to worst-hit areas.
The visit, which was being planned before the February 6 earthquake that has killed nearly 40,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, will be the first by Blinken to Turkiye after more than two years in office.
President Joe Biden was elected after promising to take a greater distance from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Biden has previously branded an autocrat.
But the Biden administration has since viewed Turkiye as helpful for a mediatory role between Russia and Ukraine, including in a deal to ship grain through the Black Sea to alleviate world shortages.
The Biden administration has voiced support for Turkiye’s request to buy F-16 fighter-jets but the sale is being blocked in Congress due to concerns over Turkiye’s human rights record and threats to Greece.
The United States has been seeking ways to encourage Erdogan to lift his objections to NATO membership by Sweden and Finland, which have shed earlier neutrality since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkiye has been the key holdout, with Erdogan pressing Sweden to crack down on Kurdish militants seen by Ankara as terrorists.
After signs of progress, Erdogan renewed objections to Sweden after a protest outside Turkiye’s embassy at Stockholm at which a far-right activist torched Islam’s holy book the Qur'an.
The United States in recent years has also been angered by Turkiye’s purchase of an advanced air defense system from Moscow, saying it could help NATO’s primary adversary hone in on Western fighter-jets.
Blinken is expected to discuss tensions with Turkiye when he travels on Monday to Athens, although the temperature has cooled since the earthquake as Greece provides assistance to its neighbor.
Blinken will start his trip Thursday in Frankfurt and then head to the Munich Security Conference, the annual gathering of leaders that is taking place a week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In Munich, Blinken will join Vice President Kamala Harris, who is part of a slew of US officials visiting Europe around the anniversary, with Biden due in Poland next week.
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is also expected in Munich, offering a potential chance for a meeting with Blinken, although US officials said nothing was decided.
Blinken had been due to travel earlier this month to Beijing in the first trip by a top US diplomat in more than four years, seeking to prevent tensions between the world’s two largest economies from spiraling out of control.
But he abruptly canceled the trip after the United States said that a Chinese surveillance balloon, later shot down, was spotted over the US mainland.
Gunmen in Tripoli force shops to close, roads blocked in Beirut and rural areas
BEIRUT: A sudden fall in the value of Lebanese pound has sparked confusion in the markets, widespread anger on the street and warnings that people “can no longer afford to buy anything.”
The exchange rate in the parallel market reached 77,000 pounds to the dollar on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after it fell to 68,000 per dollar, creating a huge discrepancy between purchase and sale prices.
Gas station owners refused to sell fuel, while government officials tried to head off protest attempts for fear of unprecedented chaos on the street.
The threat of civil unrest was highlighted by General Labor Union President Bechara Al-Asmar, who said that the union “has received information about the possibility of rioters entering the line of action.”
His comments came after gunmen in Tripoli fired in the air to force shops to close, while protesters took to the streets in Beirut and rural areas, blocking roads in anger at the alarming deterioration in their living conditions.
“What happened today in Tripoli as a result of people taking to the streets is something that makes one cry,” Al-Asmar told Arab News.
“The same happened in Beirut and Al-Awzai area at the southern entrance to Beirut, which foretells a social explosion.”
He added: “There are hidden hands that are deepening the collapse. What is the justification for the 100 percent collapse of the (Lebanese) pound today? Nothing has changed in the economic reality to cause this collapse at a tremendous pace.”
Khaled, an activist involved in the protests, said that the latest currency plunge meant people “can no longer buy anything.”
He added: “We will study the next steps of the protests. Today, all exchange shops in the city were closed and all illegal roving money changers were expelled.”
Gas stations stopped selling petrol due to the instability of the exchange rate.
The Syndicate of Gas Station Owners in Lebanon called on caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad to “issue a price-fixing table for the dollar for a limited period until the situation stabilizes, as it is in the interest of citizens and owners of gas stations alike.”
George Brax, a member of the Syndicate of Gas Station Owners, said that the daily price-fixing table for fuel prices issued by the Ministry of Energy “no longer corresponds to reality.”
The fall in the value of the pound will affect not only fuel prices, but also other consumer goods, he said.
“Our lives need dollars, as we are a country that depends on imports,” he said.
After meeting station owners at noon, Fayyad confirmed that “the ministry is working on a platform to issue more than two tables per day, in line with the fluctuation of the exchange rate.”
He added: “But we will not price gasoline in dollars and we will not violate the law. According to the consumer protection law, the fuel must reach citizens in Lebanese pounds.”
British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, on Wednesday warned of the fallout from the cost-of-living crisis “if all the parties in Lebanon do not agree on electing a president and starting the reform process.”
The British diplomat said that “Lebanon is an important country for Britain and the whole world, and preserving its security and stability is necessary because it represents a model for the coexistence of religions and sects.”
UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions
The licenses provide broad protection to organizations to allow them to operate by authorizing activities which would have otherwise been prohibited
LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licenses to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the government of President Bashar Assad and its backers.
The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria from last week’s earthquake has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In Syria, relief efforts have been hampered by a civil war that has splintered the country and divided regional and global powers.
The British government said the temporary new licenses would “strengthen the timely and effective delivery of relief efforts by removing the need for individual license applications.”
“UK sanctions do not target humanitarian aid, food, or medical supplies, but we recognize that the current requirements for individual licencing are not always practical during a crisis response,” Minister of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell said in a statement.
The licenses provide broad protection to organizations to allow them to operate by authorizing activities which would have otherwise been prohibited.
Earlier Britain announced a further 25 million pounds ($30 million) of aid to help the earthquake recovery effort. ($1 = 0.8328 pounds)