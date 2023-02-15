Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority

Abdullah Al-Faifi has been the vice governor of the investment and government excellence sector at the Digital Government Authority since December 2021.

He is responsible for leading a comprehensive strategy with cutting-edge technology solutions for digital transformation.

With around 17 years of experience, Al-Faifi has held several executive positions in the public sector and has proven expertise in strategy formulation, management and business development.

He served as a board member of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media until 2021 and National Center for Educational and Professional Development from 2020 to 2021.

Prior to joining the Digital Government Authority, Al-Faifi held multiple positions at the Ministry of Finance where he contributed to developing new programs and projects, transformed visions into actions and led the organization’s strategy development initiatives.

His roles at the Ministry of Finance included assistant deputy for planning and strategy, vice chairman of the vision realization office, director of information technology projects review office, information technology consultant, portfolios and planning manager, vice chairman of the strategy department and systems analyst.

Al-Faifi holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in information systems from King Saud University. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he worked as a systems analyst and programmer at King Saud University for a short period.

He has also been a member of the health volunteering executive committee at the Ministry of Health, and is currently volunteering as a member of the advisory committee for academic programs of the information systems department at Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University.

