You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority
Abdullah Al-Faifi
Short Url

https://arab.news/2hzas

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Abdullah Al-Faifi has been the vice governor of the investment and government excellence sector at the Digital Government Authority since December 2021.

He is responsible for leading a comprehensive strategy with cutting-edge technology solutions for digital transformation.

With around 17 years of experience, Al-Faifi has held several executive positions in the public sector and has proven expertise in strategy formulation, management and business development.

He served as a board member of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media until 2021 and National Center for Educational and Professional Development from 2020 to 2021.

Prior to joining the Digital Government Authority, Al-Faifi held multiple positions at the Ministry of Finance where he contributed to developing new programs and projects, transformed visions into actions and led the organization’s strategy development initiatives.

His roles at the Ministry of Finance included assistant deputy for planning and strategy, vice chairman of the vision realization office, director of information technology projects review office, information technology consultant, portfolios and planning manager, vice chairman of the strategy department and systems analyst.

Al-Faifi holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in information systems from King Saud University. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he worked as a systems analyst and programmer at King Saud University for a short period.

He has also been a member of the health volunteering executive committee at the Ministry of Health, and is currently volunteering as a member of the advisory committee for academic programs of the information systems department at Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University. 
 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, chairman of the executive council of the Digital Cooperation Organization
Abdulrahman Alsheail
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Alsheail, director general of human resources at the Institute of Public Administration

Saudi FM meets president of Belgian Senate

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets president of Belgian Senate

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal and D’Hose discussed parliamentary cooperation on many issues of common concern
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose on Wednesday.

During the meeting in Brussels, the two officials reviewed cooperation relations between their countries and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields.

Prince Faisal and D’Hose also discussed parliamentary cooperation on many issues of common concern, regional and international developments, and efforts exerted in relation to them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Belgium Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Delphine Pronk in Brussels. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets EU political, security committee chair
Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 
Updated 15 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 
  • Khalid Al-Hogail recognized for building nations’ ties
  • Saudi citizen leading figure in global transport industry
Updated 15 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: France has awarded the Kingdom’s Khalid Al-Hogail, CEO of the Saudi Public Transport Co., with its prestigious Legion d’honneur for fostering ties between the two nations.

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille presented the award to Al-Hogail at a ceremony in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter recently.

Sharing photos of the ceremony on Twitter, SAPTCO stated: “On behalf of the French president, the French ambassador to the Kingdom honors Khalid Al-Hogail, CEO of SAPTCO, who received the medal of the Legion of Honor with the rank of knight.” 

In his speech, Pouille said the Legion of Honor recognizes the work of individuals who have sought to strengthen ties with France.

The Legion of Honor is regarded as one of France’s most prestigious civic awards. It was instituted in 1820 by Napoleon Bonaparte. It was previously awarded only to soldiers, but later to civilians who had distinguished themselves in the name of France in various disciplines, including sports and culture.

Al-Hogail received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from King Saud University in 1986 and opted for a professional career focused on transport and logistics. Since 2006, he has been the CEO of SAPTCO and has contributed to the development of the public transport sector, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

He has been an active member of the Franco-Saudi Economic Council since 2012 and has contributed to promoting and strengthening business relations between the countries.

In 2021, Al-Hogail became president of the International Association of Public Transport, a global network that brings together all modes of transport. Al-Hogail is the first man of Arab origin to hold this position and the second from a non-European country since the creation of this association 135 years ago.

Pouille said the history of the Saudi-French relationship goes back to the meeting between King Faisal and French President Charles de Gaulle in 1967.

Ever since, relations between the two countries have evolved through personal contacts and visits at the highest level, and now the two countries enjoy a cordial and close relationship, which has gained momentum in recent years with the increasing pace of bilateral visits.

King Salman and France’s former President Francois Hollande played a crucial role in strengthening the two nations’ global strategic partnership. In May 2015, the two leaders adopted an ambitious action plan to boost bilateral relations.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER France Ludovic Pouille Khalid Al-Hogail Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO)

Related

Hussein Ibrahim Taha hold talks with Ludovic Pouille in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief meets French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
SAPTCO wins $23m bus transportation project with Taif Municipality
Business & Economy
SAPTCO wins $23m bus transportation project with Taif Municipality

Nearly 5 million foreign pilgrims performed Umrah during current Islamic year: Ministry

A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Nearly 5 million foreign pilgrims performed Umrah during current Islamic year: Ministry

A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  • Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu welcomed 11,132 Umrah pilgrims
  • A total of 1,351,731 pilgrims arrived in Madinah via Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the Islamic year which started at the end of July 2022, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Of those pilgrims, 4,329,349 pilgrims arrived by plane, 507,430 arrived via land ports of entry, and 3,985 arrived through sea ports.

A total of 1,351,731 pilgrims arrived in Madinah via the holy city’s Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and visited the Prophet’s Mosque where they paid their respects to him.

Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu also welcomed 11,132 Umrah pilgrims, the ministry said.

Topics: Umrah pilgrims Saudi Arabia

Related

The meeting drew attention to the portal where pilgrims can access various services. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Nusuk platform opens up for Iraqi pilgrims
Iraqi pilgrims wait at the Jadidat Arar land port in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border region. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
More than 100,000 Umrah pilgrims arrive through Jadidat Arar port during current Islamic year

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris
  • Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim met Morocco’s Delegate Investment Minister Mohcine Jazouli at the OECD RBC Ministerial Meeting on Responsible Business Conduct in the Global Economy
  • Saudi minister also held talks with Austria’s Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Wednesday met Morocco’s Delegate Investment Minister Mohcine Jazouli.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the OECD RBC Ministerial Meeting on Responsible Business Conduct in the Global Economy.

During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities between the two countries and issues of common interest.

The Saudi minister also held talks with Austria’s Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher. The meeting discussed strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

In another meeting, the Saudi minister met Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. A number of issues on cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Hungary were discussed, and the latest issues of mutual concern were reviewed.

Topics: Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim Mohcine Jazouli Martin Kocher Peter Szijjarto OECD RBC Ministerial Meeting

Related

Saudi economy minister takes part in OECD meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister takes part in OECD meeting
Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning
Business & Economy
Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
Updated 15 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
  • US Independence Day is celebrated annually on July 4, but Feb. 14 was chosen as a day to celebrate the first meeting between King Abdulaziz and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945
  • Denison Offutt: Tonight’s theme is Route 66, the most famous of America’s highways. It stretches 2,400 miles, 3,800 km across two-thirds of the North American continent
Updated 15 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The US Embassy in Riyadh celebrated US Independence Day on Tuesday at Quincy house by taking visitors on a journey through America’s history and culture. 

“Tonight’s theme is Route 66, the most famous of America’s highways. It stretches 2,400 miles, 3,800 km across two-thirds of the North American continent,” Denison Offutt, charge d’affaires of the US Embassy said.

US Independence Day is celebrated annually on July 4, but Feb. 14 was chosen as a day to celebrate the first meeting between King Abdulaziz and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.

“Feb. 14 marks another piece of history, the faithful meeting of a king and a president, between Franklin D. Roosevelt and His Majesty King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy, in a day that changed history,” Daniel Benaim, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, said.

“Saudi Arabia is a country that is barreling ahead into the future impatiently, excitingly and excitedly, and we are proud to be a part of that story of progress,” Benaim said.

The embassy said that the Route 66 theme celebrates America’s connectedness, diversity and advancement through innovation, all of which have been and will remain characteristics of the US-Saudi relationship.

Guests at the celebration were taken through four cities along the Route 66 highway, including Chicago, St. Louis, Albuquerque and Los Angeles, highlighting their food, culture, architecture, history and music, in addition to a display of vintage American automobiles.

“Route 66 tells the story of an America in motion from the 1930s to the 1960s. This is also the timeframe of the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US began and was nurtured,” the charge d’affaires said.

“What is unique about Route 66 is that it connected existing roads that existed throughout the US in small and large towns in America.”

Guest of honor during the reception was Abdulmajeed Alsmari, acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs.

Topics: US Embassy in Riyadh US Independence Day Route 66 Denison Offutt King Abdulaziz Franklin D. Roosevelt USS Quincy

Related

New US embassy in Riyadh to be designed by California based Morphosis Architects
Saudi Arabia
New US embassy in Riyadh to be designed by California based Morphosis Architects
Saudi-US relations key to global stability, says Princess Reema on 75th anniversary of USS Quincy meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US relations key to global stability, says Princess Reema on 75th anniversary of USS Quincy meeting

Latest updates

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority
What We Are Reading Today: Art’s Properties
What We Are Reading Today: Art’s Properties
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
US general highlights efforts to aid earthquake victims and counter Iranian threat
USAID has pledged $85 million of aid for both Turkiye and Syria, Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost said. (@USAID)
Photos tied to tree of missing boys highlight painful search for quake victims
Photos tied to tree of missing boys highlight painful search for quake victims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.