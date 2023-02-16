Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI: The pilot launch of food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis has been announced by the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership with the Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and Talabat UAE, the Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Three “talabots” will serve residents of a gated community in the heart of DSO during the pilot phase.

They will use advanced artificial intelligence to deliver food from point to point within a range of 3 km. from their launching point. They are intended to transport deliveries within 15 minutes.

Customers can track the robot’s journey and receive notifications when it arrives at their property using an app.

In accordance with UAE regulations governing the protection of the community’s privacy, the AI technology used in the talabots protects people’s identities by blurring faces to prevent any facial recognition.

The initiative aims to promote zero-emission modes of delivery using advanced technology, in line with Dubai’s goal of converting 25 percent of all transportation trips to smart and driverless by 2030.

DSO’s Director-General Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi said: “Smart mobility is one of the six pillars of DSO’s Smart City Strategy, which is at the core of piloting carbon-neutral delivery robots in a closely monitored and controlled environment within the hi-tech park.

“We look forward to the success of this trial, and its expansion as part of DSO’s role as an innovation and knowledge hub under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Licensing Agency at the RTA, said that the authority was keen to broaden its partnerships with the private sector and aimed at spreading the culture of innovation in the transportation sector.