Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
The pilot launch of food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis has been announced by the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority. (Dubai Media Office)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
  • ‘Talabots’ use advanced artificial intelligence to transport deliveries in 15 minutes within a range of 3 km.
  • Initiative blurs faces to prevent any facial recognition, in line with privacy laws
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The pilot launch of food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis has been announced by the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership with the Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and Talabat UAE, the Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Three “talabots” will serve residents of a gated community in the heart of DSO during the pilot phase.

They will use advanced artificial intelligence to deliver food from point to point within a range of 3 km. from their launching point. They are intended to transport deliveries within 15 minutes.

Customers can track the robot’s journey and receive notifications when it arrives at their property using an app.

In accordance with UAE regulations governing the protection of the community’s privacy, the AI technology used in the talabots protects people’s identities by blurring faces to prevent any facial recognition.

The initiative aims to promote zero-emission modes of delivery using advanced technology, in line with Dubai’s goal of converting 25 percent of all transportation trips to smart and driverless by 2030.

DSO’s Director-General Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi said: “Smart mobility is one of the six pillars of DSO’s Smart City Strategy, which is at the core of piloting carbon-neutral delivery robots in a closely monitored and controlled environment within the hi-tech park.

“We look forward to the success of this trial, and its expansion as part of DSO’s role as an innovation and knowledge hub under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Licensing Agency at the RTA, said that the authority was keen to broaden its partnerships with the private sector and aimed at spreading the culture of innovation in the transportation sector.

Topics: Talabat SILICON OASIS UAE Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist
  • The consumer price index rose 27.5 percent year-on-year in January, its highest in nearly half a century
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI, Islamabad: Inflation in Pakistan could average 33 percent in the first half of 2023 before trending lower, and a bailout from the International Monetary Fund alone is unlikely to put the economy back on track, a senior economist with Moody’s Analytics told Reuters.

“Our view is that an IMF bailout alone isn’t going to be enough to get the economy back on track. What the economy really needs is persistent and sound economic management,” senior economist Katrina Ell said in an interview on Wednesday.

“There’s still an inevitably tough journey ahead. We’re expecting fiscal and monetary austerity to continue well into 2024,” she added. Pakistan government and the IMF could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

An agreement on the ninth review of the program would release over $1.1 billion of the total $2.5 billion pending as part of the current package agreed in 2019 which ends on June 30. The funds are crucial for the economy whose current foreign exchange reserves barely cover 18 days worth of imports. “Even though the economy is in a deep recession, inflation is incredibly high as (result of) part of the latest bailout conditions,” Ell said.

“So what we’re expecting is that through the first half of this year, inflation is going to average about 33 percent and then might trend a little bit lower after that,” she added. The consumer price index rose 27.5 percent year-on-year in January, its highest in nearly
half a century.

Low income households could remain under extreme pressure as a result of high inflation on account of being disproportionately exposed to non-discretionary items. “Food prices are high and they can’t avoid paying for that, so we’re going to see higher poverty rates as well feed through,” the economist said.

The weaker rupee, which is plumbing record lows, is adding to imported inflation while domestically high energy costs on the back of tariff increases and still elevated food prices is likely to keep inflation high.

Moody’s expects economic growth for the 2023 calendar year of around 2.1 percent.

“It is likely that we will see further monetary tightening in Pakistan to try and stabilize inflation and also with the weakness in the FX they might kind of intervene there to try and force in stability, but again it’s not going to be a silver bullet,” Ell said.

Topics: Pakistan Inflation Moody’s

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment on the supply side as well as transparent policies are crucial to restore stability in the energy market, according to Helen Currie, chief economist at petroleum refineries company ConocoPhillips.

Speaking during the second session of the 13th edition of the International Energy Forum, Currie explained that in terms of global supply, there has been a global upstream investment of $435 billion in 2022.

“There are things that could happen to try to restore stability to the markets: one is investment on the supply side and then there are transparent policies that acknowledge the stability of energy affordability and energy security for the long term,” the economist highlighted. 

Currie went on to talk about determinantal factors impacting the market such as the recent changes in power in numerous governments around the globe, as well as the war in Ukraine.

Also speaking during the same session, the president of leading advanced energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros Antoine Halff shed light on several disruptions also affecting the market nowadays.

“We live in an age of disruptions. Climate change is a disruption, extreme weather events are happening constantly and they're extremely difficult to predict and to extrapolate from,” Halff said.

The second session also saw comments from the chief energy advisor at oil giant Shell, Peter Wood, who gave his opinion on the demand side in the market.

Wood argued that since everything has been going back to normal post COVID-19, demand is projected to stay strong in the near future.

“Consumption patterns and behaviors have largely gone back to where they were. There’s a bit more working from home, you see that in vehicle miles traveled in the US,” Wood said.

“People have got in their cars, got in airplanes, and have gone back to the way of life that they liked, and more people want that way of life. So, demand looks strong in the short-term medium term,” he added.

The IEF is the world’s largest international organization of energy ministers from around 72 countries and includes both producing and consuming nations.

It is an inter-governmental, non-profit international organization which aims to foster greater mutual understanding and awareness of common energy interests among its members.

Topics: International Energy Forum (IEF) ConocoPhillips Shell

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 
Updated 15 February 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 
Updated 15 February 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 74.64 points — or 0.73 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,496.59. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.81 percent to 1,446.26, the parallel market Nomu moved up 0.06 percent to 19,409.88. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.13 billion ($1.10 billion) as 112 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 98 receded. 

The Saudi Stock Exchange’s performance was in stark contrast to the global cues, with S&P 500 losing 0.03 percent to end the session at 4,136.13 after earlier rising by 0.54 percent and falling as much as 1.02 percent. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46 percent to 34,089.27 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.57 percent to 11,960.15. 

The Australian Stock Exchange’s S&P-ASX200 closed lower, dropping 1.06 percent to 7,352.20 and setting a new 20-day low. 

Likewise, London’s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index on Tuesday ended flat at 7,953.85 and 7,213.81, respectively, while the German DAX dropped 0.11 percent to 15,380.56. 

Back in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group was the best performer on Wednesday as its share price surged 5.17 percent to SR244. 

Other top performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., Yamama Cement Co., Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. and City Cement Co. 

The worst performer of the day on TASI was Al Gassim Investment Holding Co., which shed 6.77 percent to SR26.15. 

Among sectoral indices, 15 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Yamama Cement Co. informed the stock exchange that it reported a 131.5 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR355.8 million in 2022 from SR153.7 million a year earlier, following higher sales value and volume and better “other income” proceeds. 

Its revenues increased 39 percent to SR1.02 billion in 2022 from SR735.84 million. Moreover, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the cement company turned a net profit of SR134.2 million against a net loss of SR18.86 million during the same period last year. 

Yamama Cement Co.’s board of directors also recommended a 10 percent cash dividend, at SR1 per share, doling out SR202.5 million, for 2022. Yamama’s share price closed 3.78 percent higher to SR28.85. 

Saudi Co. for Hardware’s board of directors recommended repurchasing up to 350,000 shares or 0.97 percent of the company’s total shares, as treasury shares financed from the company’s internal cash resources.  

The repurchase results from the board’s viewpoint that the market price of the company’s shares is less than fair value. The company’s share price ended slightly higher at SR29.15. 

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. won an SR62 million contract from Al Hokair Group, including Cenomi Centers, Cenomi Retail and other subsidiaries, to provide general insurance services. AICC’s share price rose marginally higher to SR11.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s first proposed sovereign $5 billion sukuk offering has been assigned a (P)B3 rating by Moody’s Investor Service, meaning it is considered speculative and subject to high credit risk.

The categorization from the credit rating agency reflects the government’s issuer rating, according to a statement.

The anticipated Trust Certificate Issuance Programme is issued by the Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek, which is fully owned by the Ministry of Finance.  

Moody’s revealed that the trust certificates, or sukuk, issued under the program are to be obligations of the Egyptian government.  

“Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be used by the Company to purchase the usufruct rights to eligible real estate assets,” noted the agency.  

In turn, the amounts received by the government from the sukuk issuance will be put into financing Egypt’s investment and development projects.  

The agency also made clear that the sukuk ratings does not offer an opinion on the structure’s compliance with Shariah law.  

Earlier this month, Moody’s lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by one notch to B3 from B2, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity. 

The agency changed its outlook for Egypt to stable from negative as the economy transitions toward a more export and private sector-led growth model under a flexible exchange rate regime.  

Liquidity risks associated with a more difficult external debt service schedule over the next two years are partly mitigated by a new International Monetary Fund program that includes a state-owned asset sale strategy. 

“These measures will ultimately take time to tangibly reduce Egypt's external vulnerability risks,” according to a note from Moody’s.  

Egypt has continued to face a foreign currency shortage despite the government allowing the Egyptian pound to depreciate sharply in recent months. 

The country's headline inflation surged to a higher-than-expected 25.8 percent in January, its fastest in more than five years, showed statistics agency CAPMAS.  

“Notwithstanding the clear commitment to a fully flexible exchange rate, the government’s capacity to manage the implications for inflation and social stability is yet to be established,” stated Moody’s.

As for the economy’s credit profile, it “remains supported by the government’s track record of primary surpluses, solid trend growth and a large and dedicated domestic funding base to meet the government's large funding needs at over 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product.” 

Topics: Moody’s Investor Service Egypt Sukuk

