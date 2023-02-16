Smart Madinah Forum to promote people-centered and SDG smart cities

UN-Habitat and Madinah Region Development Authority are co-organizing the Smart Madinah Forum, or SMF2023, which will take place in the city of Madinah, from Feb. 19 to 21. The forum will bring together experts from around the world to discuss the role of innovation and technologies in promoting sustainable development and ultimately improving the quality of life for urban residents.

The forum runs under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Salman Al-Saud, governor of Madinah region, and builds on Madinah’s commitment to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Participants worldwide are welcome to join the discussions in Madinah.

The event is aligned with two of UN-Habitat’s flagship programs, SDG Cities and People-Centered Smart Cities. “Smart cities can have a tremendous positive impact on people’s lives, but only when people are at the center of the development process. This is why UN-Habitat is advocating for a ‘people-centered smart cities’ approach, which aims to show how smart cities can be an inclusive force for good, improve people’s lives and build city systems that truly serve their communities,” said Pontus Westerberg, program management officer, Lead People-Centered Smart Cities Flagship Program, UN-Habitat.

SMF2023 will host panels within two main thematic tracks, Sustainable Development Goals and Smart Cities Platforms. The event will feature keynote speeches of Executive Director of UN-Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif and Lead for the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance at the World Economic Forum Christy Mitchell.

“Smart Madinah Forum 2023 allows us to reflect on how to use technology for the benefit of the city. We want to open a space for joint reflection, in which we privilege sustainability and human-centricity. We understand technology as a means to enhance the quality of life of our inhabitants and enrich our visitors’ experiences, but never as a goal,” said Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chief data and innovation officer, Madinah Region Development Authority.

The forum is expected to generate debates and highlight best practices both from the Arab region and the rest of the world, and provide recommendations for public officials, policymakers, cities, and others on how to adopt people-centered smart city approaches.