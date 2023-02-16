Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
The uncle of Aleyna Olmez (C), reacts after the 17-year-old woman was rescued from a collapsed building, 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake which struck parts of Turkey and Syria, in Kahramanmaras (AFP)
Kahramanmaras: Turkish rescuers on Thursday pulled a 17-year-girl from the rubble of last week’s devastating earthquake, as hopes fade of finding more survivors.
Aleyna Olmez was rescued 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing nearly 40,000 people across southeastern Turkiye and parts of Syria.
“She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” coal miner Ali Akdogan, who took part in the rescue effort, told AFP in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake’s epicenter.
“We have been working here in this building for a week now... We came here with the hope of hearing sounds,” he said.
“We are happy whenever we find a living thing — even a cat.”
The girl’s uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying: “We will never forget you.”
But after the rescue, Turkish soldiers told the media and locals to leave the scene because teams were starting to pull corpses out of the rubble.
While several people were also found alive in Turkiye on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become increasingly infrequent. Authorities in Turkiye and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.
Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a photo of two missing boys had been tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived.
"Their parents are deceased," said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.
He said the bodies of the boys' parents were still under the rubble. "The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body is yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris."
More than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. AID CONVOYS
The Syrian government has declared the death toll in territory it controls as 1,414, saying this is the final tally.
The bulk of fatalities in Syria have been in the rebel-held northwest, but rescuers say nobody has been found alive there since Feb. 9 and the focus has shifted to helping survivors.
With much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable, health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.
The aid effort in the northwest has been hampered by the conflict and many people there feel abandoned as aid heads to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in the northwest, where some 4 million people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the earthquake struck.
Aid deliveries from Turkiye were severed completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the United Nations was temporarily blocked.
Earlier this week, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad granted approval for two additional crossings to be opened for aid - more than a week after the earthquake. The WHO has asked him to give approval for more access points to be opened.
As of Thursday, 119 U.N. trucks had gone through the Bab Al-Hawa and Bab Al-Salam crossings since the earthquake, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
The aid comprised of food, essential medicine, tents and other shelter items and cholera testing kits, given the area is still witnessing a cholera outbreak.
Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licences to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the Assad government and its backers.
At least six banks had been targeted as the Lebanese pound hit a new record low on Thursday
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Several dozen Lebanese protesters attacked banks in a Beirut neighborhood on Thursday, while blocking roads protesting against informal restrictions on cash withdrawals in place for years and rapidly deteriorating economic conditions.
At least six banks had been targeted as the Lebanese pound hit a new record low on Thursday, a spokesperson for Depositors Outcry, a lobby representing depositors with money stuck in the country’s banking sector, said.
A bank in the Badaro neighborhood smoldered as firefighters sprayed water, while riot police stood nearby with shields.
Since 2019, Lebanese banks have imposed restrictions on withdrawals in US dollars and Lebanese pounds that were never formalized by law, leading depositors to seek access to their funds through lawsuits and often by force.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 98 percent of its value since the country’s financial sector imploded in 2019. It was changing hands at around 80,000 pounds per greenback on Thursday, dropping from 70,000 pounds just two days earlier.
The country’s central bank, which has struggled to manage the crisis, did not respond to a request for comment on why the pound had crashed and what it was doing to address the issue.
The office of Lebanon’s prime minister said work was ongoing to remedy financial conditions in the country.
Lebanon made a first step toward securing an International Monetary Fund bailout in April 2022 but, nearly a year later, has failed to carry out the reforms needed to finalize it.
Japan aid reaches Syria as earthquake death toll continues to rise
The aid was sent in response to the considerable damage caused by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the region
Japan sent aid through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Emergency relief goods such as blankets, sleeping pads, plastic sheets and tents sent to Syria by the Japanese government arrived at Damascus Airport on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry reported Thursday.
The aid was sent in response to the considerable damage caused by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the region.
The emergency relief goods were handed over to the Syrian authorities at the airport in the presence of MIYAKE Hirofumi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Syria, and Khaled Hboubati, President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
The goods were quickly transshipped to trucks and transferred to the areas affected by the earthquakes.
Japan sent aid through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The government says it will continue to provide assistance in light of the requirements on the ground and in conjunction with the government of Syria.
The death toll from the Turkiye and Syria earthquake topped 41,000 on Feb. 15.
Tech advances offer new hope for easing looming Middle East water crisis
During an event hosted by the Middle East Institute, experts said nations must embrace new ideas and technologies to preserve precious water supplies
The greatest loss of underground water resources, based on satellite imagery, is seen in Iran, northern Saudi Arabia, eastern Turkey and Iraq
Updated 16 February 2023
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: As the effects of climate change are increasingly felt worldwide, countries in the Middle East and North Africa, which was already the most water-scarce region in the world, are facing ever-greater depletion of their water resources.
Meanwhile economic instability often stands in the way of effective water-related development and management programs.
These were among the key messages from an online panel discussion hosted by Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday.
Researchers and scientists said nations in the Arab world must embrace new ideas and technologies to help preserve water supplies and find fresh ways to limit loss.
Levels of water scarcity vary from area to area in the MENA region, and so diminishing supplies could lead to greater political instability and more conflicts between states over access to precious resources, they warned.
While older methods of gauging rainfall, precipitation and evaporation remain valid in the modern era, they recommended that satellite-imaging technology be used to monitor and better understand precipitation.
However, Raha Hakimdavar, adjunct professor of water and climate science at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C., noted that the accuracy and availability of satellite imagery varies from place to place, and so it cannot resolve all the questions water scientists need answered to help them develop proper solutions to water loss in the region.
For example, the resolution of images and how frequently they are taken affect the accuracy of the data, she said.
Youssef Wehbe a non-resident scholar with the climate and water program at the Middle East Institute, said: “Today, the MENA region is placing unprecedented stress on water supplies, leading to an abrupt increase in water demand, threatening local food security and harming regional ecosystems.”
The region cannot keep up with the growing demand for water, he added, due in part to its nature as an arid and semiarid region in which there is less than 200 milliliters of precipitation a year and evaporation levels exceed 55 percent.
“As a consequence, the available water resources cannot cope with human demand in all major sectors,” he said.
American, European and Japanese satellites have produced accurate and reliable data about water resources in America, Europe and parts of Asia. In the Middle East, however, there continued to be a significant lack of accuracy in the available satellite data and imagery related to water issues, mainly as a result of lack of participation in initiatives to collect it.
However, some Arab Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have established ambitious and promising space programs that could usher in a new age of satellite-based water research, said Wehbe, who is also a program officer for the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science.
Enrique R. Vivoni, a professor at the University of Arizona, said the amount of ground water lost over a 10-to-15-year period in the MENA region, based on research published in respected science journals, is staggering.
“The terrestrial water-storage loss in the Middle East is humongous and it’s on the scale of the average flow of the Colorado River Basin, which amounts to about 10 to 25 cubic kilometers of water lost to the atmosphere,” he said.
Vivoni added that the greatest loss of non-renewable underground water resources, based on satellite imagery, has been observed in Iran, northern Saudi Arabia, eastern Turkey and Iraq.
He urged officials in these countries to investigate the data to determine whether it is correct and, if so, to put measures in place to reduce or reverse the problem.
Al-Qaeda’s new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
Experts say Adel planned attacks from the shadows as he helped turn Al-Qaeda into the world’s deadliest militant group
Adel is suspected of involvement in the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat during a military parade in Cairo
Updated 16 February 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: Seif Al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces officer and a high-ranking member of Al-Qaeda with a $10 million US bounty on his head, is now the “uncontested” leader of the militant group, according to a new UN report on the organization.
Al-Qaeda has not formally named a successor for Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a US missile strike in Kabul last year, dealing a blow to the organization since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
Although a US intelligence official said in January that Zawahiri’s succession remained unclear, the United Nations report assessing risks from the group said: “In discussions in November and December, many Member States took the view that Seif Al-Adel is already operating as the de facto and uncontested leader of the group.”
Zawahiri’s death piled pressure on the group to choose a strategic leader who can carefully plan deadly operations and run an extremist network, experts on Al-Qaeda say.
Unlike his slain predecessors who maintained a high profile with fiery videos broadcast around the globe threatening the United States, the experts say Adel planned attacks from the shadows as he helped turn Al-Qaeda into the world’s deadliest militant group.
Adel was indicted and charged in November 1998 by a US federal grand jury for his role in the bomb attacks on the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya that killed 224 civilians and wounded more than 5,000.
There are few photos of him, aside from three pictures — including a very serious black and white image of him on the FBI most wanted list.
Beyond the operations in Africa, his training camps and link to the killing of US journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan in 2002, according to US investigators, little else is known about Adel.
The US State Department says Adel is based in Iran. The department’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for information on Adel, whom it says is a member of “Al-Qaeda’s leadership council” and heads the organization’s military committee.
The program’s website says that after the Africa bombings, the former Egyptian army lieutenant colonel moved to southeastern Iran, where he lived under the protection of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
He and other Al-Qaeda leaders were placed under house arrest in April 2003 by Iran, which released him and four others in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was kidnapped in Yemen.
In a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the Iranian mission to the United Nations denied Adel was in Iran.
“It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” it said.
Ali Soufan, a former FBI special agent who tracked Al-Qaeda operatives, wrote in a profile carried by the Combating Terrorism Center that the militant whose nom de guerre means “sword of justice” has been described as a shrewd figure with a poker face. His real name is Mohammed Salahuddin Zeidan.
“Yet his temper, too, has become notorious. Possessed of a ‘caustic tongue’, he is apt to threaten violence against anyone who displeases him, and is known to meet disloyalty with swift and ruthless force,” wrote Soufan.
“Toward underlings he can be contemptuous, even brutal, in the heat of the moment. But he has also been known as a font of avuncular advice. In happier times, he showed a talent for soccer and a penchant for practical jokes.”
Once Osama bin Laden’s chief bodyguard and a senior trainer of militants, experts on the extremist movement say Adel began his long bloody career in 1981, when he was suspected of involvement in the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat during a military parade in Cairo that was broadcast on television.
“Seif Al-Adel’s professional military background and valuable experience as the head of Al-Qaeda’s military committee prior to 9/11 mean he has strong credentials to assume the overall leadership of Al-Qaeda,” said Elisabeth Kendall, an extremist expert at Oxford University.
He takes over an Al-Qaeda that has become highly decentralized since the group carried out its most spectacular operation, the Sept. 11, 2001, airplane attacks against the United States which killed nearly 3,000 people.
Adel, one of the few remaining Al-Qaeda old guard, has been close to the central command for decades, experts say. He would be tasked with providing strategic guidance to far-flung franchises in the Middle East, Africa and Asia that run their own day-to-day affairs, they added.
Some question though whether Adel can become an effective manager of the organization after spending most of his career as an operative and trainer in militant camps.
“Many insiders argue that he had an important operational role in the past, but that he is not equipped for leadership,” said Jerome Drevon, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.
“His skills are more suitable for the organization of armed operations than the administration of a wide network of affiliates.”
One of Al-Qaeda’s leading military chiefs and often called by experts its third-ranking official, Adel set up training camps for the organization in Sudan, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the 1990s.
He also played a role in the ambush of US helicopters in Mogadishu, known as the “Black Hawk Down” incident in 1993 which killed 18 US servicemen, security experts say. That marked the beginning of the eventual withdrawal of a US-UN peacekeeping force from Somalia.
The FBI identifies Adel as one of its most wanted terrorists and accuses him of conspiring to kill US nationals, to murder and to destroy buildings.
Adel gained more extremist credentials after he joined other Arab militants fighting Soviet occupation troops in Afghanistan, where he eventually headed a training camp before becoming a senior figure in Al-Qaeda.
“He (Adel) is a very bold, professional, cold-blooded figure,” said Yoram Schweitzer, head of the Programme on Terrorism and Low-Intensity Conflict at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Among the people most affected are 3 million internally displaced persons in the region bordering Turkiye
Political complications over sending aid to the northwest have adversely affected the humanitarian response
Updated 16 February 2023
Lucas Chapman
QAMISHLI, SYRIA: More than a week after twin earthquakes devastated parts of southeastern Turkiye and northwestern Syria, the death toll continues to rise by the hour. As of Tuesday, the total reported dead in the two countries stood at over 41,000, with tens of thousands more people injured.
Although the number of confirmed fatalities is lower in Syria — about 5,814 compared with 35,418 in Turkiye — more than a decade of civil war has left the country wholly unprepared to cope with a disaster of this magnitude.
An already dire situation in the northwest of the country, where a hodgepodge of rival regimes, opposition groups and terrorist factions have long battled for control, has escalated into a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe.
The Washington-based Middle East Institute estimates that up to 60 percent of the region’s infrastructure had already been damaged or destroyed prior to the February 6 earthquake, with medical facilities in particular devastated.
“Before the earthquake, most people were suffering from the humanitarian situation as a result of the destruction of most of the buildings and infrastructure due to the bombing of the Assad regime and its ally Russia, especially in the medical sector, and the lack of logistics and medicine,” Bashar Al-Fares, a journalist in northwestern Syria, told Arab News.
“Today, after the earthquakes that hit the northwestern regions of Syria, the situation has escalated. As a result of the destruction that occurred in the region, which was a shelter for refugees and forcibly displaced families from various Syrian governorates, thousands of people lost their lives in the earthquakes and many more were injured.
“This was compounded by the severe shortage of medical staff, medicines, and rescue equipment.”
Having been driven from their homes elsewhere in the country to escape bombardment, conscription, fighting and persecution, about 3 million people in the region of Syria bordering Turkiye are categorized as internally displaced.
Freezing winter temperatures, including heavy snowfall prior to the earthquakes, combined with an unprecedented cholera outbreak and the ongoing conflict in the country have left Syrians facing a litany of overlapping misfortunes with little outside assistance.
The cholera outbreak, which began in August, has so far affected more than 77,000 people across the country, almost 38,000 of them in Idlib and Aleppo governorates — the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes.
Adding to people’s misery, Syria’s currency collapsed late last year. The black-market exchange rate against the US dollar had already risen from 500 Syrian pounds in 2018 to 3,300 in 2021. By the end of last year, it had soared to more than 6,600.
The value of the pound has continued to plummet since the earthquakes, with the exchange rate reaching more than 7,400 pounds this week, further reducing the average family’s purchasing power.
Although the annual death toll in the country last year was the lowest since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, the fighting continued between various factions in the regions destined to be devastated by the earthquakes.
As recently as Feb. 3, regime forces bombarded the outskirts of Al-Bara in rural Idlib with heavy artillery. Just two days before the earthquakes, clashes between Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a network of hardline Islamist groups, and regime forces in Latakia left dozens dead.
Afrin, one of the areas hit hardest by the disaster, has been in a state of chaos since Turkish forces and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army invaded the region in 2018, capturing it from the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).
Up until then, Afrin had been considered a relatively peaceful region throughout most of the conflict, and so hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people from other regions had settled there.
The violent upheaval in 2018 displaced the predominantly Kurdish population, with 300,000 fleeing to other parts of Syria and abroad, according to a 2018 report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
With their homes now destroyed by the earthquakes, the remaining Kurdish population might be forced to follow those who left and risk the perilous journey to find sanctuary elsewhere.
INNUMBERS
• 9m+ people affected by earthquakes in Hama, Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo and Tartus.
• 5,814 confirmed fatalities in Syria as of Tuesday.
• 90% of Syrians living below the poverty line.
According to the International Organization for Migration, almost 250 migrants were killed while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe last year. From 2021 to 2022, the number of Syrians attempting the risky sea crossing from Africa to Europe increased six-fold, according to EU border agency Frontex.
For those with no choice but to remain in Syria, the effects of the earthquakes and their aftermath simply add to their misery.
“The situation in Syria is terrible in every way,” Sardar Mullah Darwish, a Syrian Kurdish journalist and analyst, told Arab News. “These earthquakes are just the latest disaster of many. Many civilians will die and no one can help them.
“It’s very difficult to help them. Everyone should have come together and put their conflicts aside but, unfortunately, this hasn’t happened.”
Darwish said more than a decade of civil war essentially has divided Syria into three different countries: The areas controlled by the regime, the opposition and the AANES.
The destruction caused by the earthquakes encompasses areas within and beyond regime control, including Jinderis in Afrin, which is controlled by the opposition, and Aleppo and coastal cities controlled by Damascus.
“Now a major issue is that because Syria is divided politically, the regime only wants to bring aid for itself and the opposition only wants to bring aid for itself,” said Darwish.
Political agendas surrounding the provision of aid to the Syrian people have further complicated the humanitarian response in an already vulnerable area.
The Bab Al-Hawa border crossing near Idlib on the border between Syria and Turkiye is the only approved crossing for the delivery of UN aid via Turkiye direct to people in Syria. The crossing was closed for three days as a result of damage it sustained during the earthquakes.
As a result, it was not until Thursday, Feb. 9, that six trucks from the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs, carrying shelter and non-food items, arrived in northwestern Syria.
On Monday, a week after the earthquakes struck, Syrian President Bashar Assad told the UN he would reopen two other crossing points, Bab Al-Salam and Al-Raee, for an initial period of three months to allow timely delivery of aid to the affected areas.
Largely isolated from the wider country, northwestern Syria was forced to fend almost entirely for itself in the days immediately following the disaster.
“All cities in Idlib governorate and the northern countryside of Aleppo have Civil Defense centers (the staff of which are better known internationally as the White Helmets) and they are always prepared for anything to happen,” said Darwish.
“However, the lack of heavy rescue equipment for all rescue teams was one of the biggest problems because what happened in northwestern Syria was a catastrophe that no country could handle.
“Until now, the Civil Defense and rescue teams are still continuing their work in searching for the victims and pulling them out from under the rubble.”
The broader aid response has been chaotic. Although the Assad government pledged to provide aid for all areas affected by the earthquake, including those it does not control, Al-Fares said that, to his knowledge, no regime-supplied deliveries had arrived in Idlib so far.
Hundreds of trucks carrying food, fuel, water and other essential supplies from the AANES were stuck in Manbij for several days. For political reasons, neither the opposition nor the regime was giving permission for the trucks to enter the city’s earthquake-stricken areas.
Asked whether the devastation could result in many more Syrians seeking refuge in neighboring countries, or beyond, Al-Fares said: “There are no clear and safe crossings for them if they intend to migrate to other, more stable countries.”
In other words, there is simply nowhere left for Syrians left destitute by one crisis after another to go.