  Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
1 / 2
Lydia Ko, right, and Atthaya Thitikul during the first round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (LET)
Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
2 / 2
Pajaree Anannarukam of Thailand during the first round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (LET)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pkng

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • Joining Ko at the top of the leaderboard is Thai golfer Pajaree Anannarukarn, who is competing in Saudi Arabia and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the first time
  • Sitting one stroke behind the leaders is a solid Asian contingent that features world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul from Thailand, India’s Aditi Ashok and South Korean Jung Min Hong
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: World No. 1 Lydia Ko picked up right where she left off in 2022, blazing through her first round of professional golf in 2023 with an 8-under score on the first day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by the Public Investment Fund.

Joining Ko at the top of the leaderboard is Thai golfer Pajaree Anannarukarn, who is competing in Saudi Arabia and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the first time.

Sitting one stroke behind the leaders is a solid Asian contingent that features world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul from Thailand, India’s Aditi Ashok and South Korean Jung Min Hong.

Ko took advantage of starting in the morning wave with less windy conditions, putting up a bogey-free round.

“All in all, I putted really well out there. Most of the opportunities I had, I was able to take advantage of,” Ko said, describing the round as “a nice start to the season.”

She added: “The wind is such a big factor on this golf course, so when it’s playing to your advantage, you kind of want to use that. I think I felt really confident with the putter today so that when I didn’t hit the green, I wasn’t too stressed about it and felt like I could make up and down.”

Ko, who recently got married, credits her ability to jump right back into the game to the amount of golf she played during her honeymoon.

She said: “I had a few weeks to prepare for this one, but I played a lot of golf, maybe a bit too much golf, on my honeymoon. But my husband loves golf, and that’s something that we can mutually do together, so we took advantage of that. And actually, thanks to him, it made my transition into off-season practice a lot easier.”

Anannarukarn was on form right from the get-go, sinking in four straight birdies. The 23-year-old maintained her brilliant form throughout the rest of the morning and sank a total of eight birdies, one eagle and two bogeys for a score of 64.

She said: “I was actually really in the zone starting off since the first hole. Did not expect the first birdie.”

Crediting her putting for her top performance today, Anannarukarn added: “(I) just really tried to get the speed good enough, and it turned out great today. Really grateful for that.”

World No. 4 Thitikul was again reminded of her time competing alongside Ko when they played together during the final round of the 2021 edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, where Ko took the title. Much like that day, while the 19-year-old scored great, Ko managed to get one up on her.

Thitikul likewise described the round as a “really good start” to the 2023 season.

Ashok has carried her great form since the start of the year to the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, after capturing the Magical Kenya Ladies Open two weeks ago and finishing third last week at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

She remarked: “I wasn’t in the field this week until I won, so definitely having that win and even third place last week on a tough golf course, I feel that was pretty good. This week, the field is really strong, so I was excited to see how my game was. Yeah, today was a great day. (There are) still three more rounds.”

Free tickets are available for fans to catch the world’s best compete for the title and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and breathtaking views at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Tickets can be secured by visiting www.golfsaudi.com, where further information regarding the tournament may also be found.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Lydia Ko Pajaree Anannarukarn Atthaya Thitikul Aditi Ashok Jung Min Hong Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

‘Kaku’ Romero gunning for glory at Al-Taawoun

Alejandro “Kaku” Romero is enjoying his time at Al-Taawoun who are fifth in the Saudi Pro League. (@AltaawounFC)
Alejandro “Kaku” Romero is enjoying his time at Al-Taawoun who are fifth in the Saudi Pro League. (@AltaawounFC)
Updated 18 sec ago
Ralph Hannah

‘Kaku’ Romero gunning for glory at Al-Taawoun

Alejandro “Kaku” Romero is enjoying his time at Al-Taawoun who are fifth in the Saudi Pro League. (@AltaawounFC)
  • Despite injury interruptions, Paraguayan playmaker has been instrumental taking his club to 5th place in Roshn Saudi League
Updated 18 sec ago
Ralph Hannah

RIYADH: The sporting world’s attention was focused on the Middle East at the end of 2022, and the incorporation of a certain Portuguese superstar has meant eyes will remain locked on the region into 2023.

But there were those that had already believed in the peninsula’s potential and one man who had already signed up looking to create a power shift in the Saudi Pro League. He was Alejandro “Kaku” Romero.

The diminutive attacking-midfielder from Paraguay went through a lot last year but now he appears as relaxed as ever, having scored his first goal in December since suffering a cruciate ligament injury at the start of last year.

It was a welcome return for Al-Taawoun who only managed four wins in the 15 league games the 28-year-old was unavailable; now they have already picked up eight victories in the 14 matches since his return, incorporating just three defeats.

Romero told Arab News: “I’m really good. It was great to finally be back, 100 percent fit, and seeing the improvements each day, allowing me to get back to my previous level.”

That previous level was a high bar, as Romero hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia scoring seven goals in 11 league matches before his injury on Jan. 7 last year in a game against Al-Hazm.

The road back to fitness was a long one — just one full 90 minutes before the SPL restarted on Dec. 15 — and the man from Ciudadela in Argentina is eager to resume his leading role on the pitch and expects to play a key part in their title challenge.

Romero said he had been happy with what he had seen from the team so far in the new season under the management of Brazilian coach Pericles Chamusca. It is hardly surprising with the team lying fifth, and within touching distance of those above them.

“We’ve found a coach with clear concepts, and he transmits both security and confidence to everybody in the team.

“We’ve started very well, and we really believe we can fight for the championship this year,” he added.

The Wolves currently sit fifth in the league, 10 points behind leaders Al-Shabab but with two games in hand.

They are rubbing shoulders with powerhouses such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and recent World Club finalists Al-Hilal, managed by Ramon Diaz, a side who provided most of the players to the Saudi Arabia national team that shocked Argentina at the World Cup.

“It was a surprise to all of us here, even the locals,” Romero said as he reflected on famous Saudi victory over the eventual tournament winners. “It’s good the world realised that the Saudi league is very difficult and has some real quality players. It keeps growing year after year here.”

Romero had to fight hard off the field to even be allowed to make his SPL debut in early 2021. New York Red Bulls had claimed he was still part of their roster by way of a contract extension, something Romero and his team claim they never signed. Despite threats of legal action from America’s Major League Soccer, the player drew a line in the sand and made his debut in Saudi Arabia providing an assist in his very first game.

At the time, he told Arab News: “I think it’s a good league, I’m very happy to be here.”

That first impression has not changed, in fact the strength of the competition grew on him so much that by December 2021 the Paraguayan international signed a four-year contract extension with Al-Taawoun, committing himself until 2025.

He has always been somebody that dedicates himself to projects and likes to leave with trophies. He played more than 100 games with Huracan in Argentina, taking them from the second tier to Copa Argentina glory in 2014.

Meanwhile, in the MLS, he won the 2018 Supporters’ Shield with the New York Red Bulls, almost reaching a century of appearances before making the switch to the Middle East.

On his plans for 2023, Romero said: “I feel as good as I was before the injury and want to start the year the best way possible. I’m confident and ready to give it all with Al-Taawoun and also the national team.”

His creative talent has been sorely missed by Guillermo Barros-Schelotto’s side, with the Albirroja desperate to find more goals ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begin later in the year. Romero was not called up for the friendlies at the end of 2022 having been told by the fitness coach a “lack of minutes” cost him a place in the squad, but the coaching staff have been following him closely in the SPL.

And they will likely be happy with what they have recently seen.

In a game against Abha in the King’s Cup in December, Romero was on fire despite the team’s defeat. He started the match with a fantastic 30-yard chip from his favored left foot having intercepted his rival goalkeeper’s poor clearance. The match ended with two goals and an assist, taking his tally of assists to seven in all competitions since coming back from injury.

Since then, there have been three more goals in the league, as well as two more assists.

On what lies beyond 2025, he said there was still hope of making “a jump to Europe” or return to a “big club” in his home continent. But for now, the player pointed out he was fully focused on helping his team try to conquer the league for the first time ever.

In a message to Al-Taawoun fans, he added: “We’ve been together since the first game. Now let’s stick together and make history this year.”

And why not? With Morocco writing a new chapter for Arab football in Doha, and with Riyadh celebrating the arrival of one of the greatest ever footballers, as well as an appearance in a global final, could there be space in the history books for a small side from Buraidah to inscribe their name too?

Their Paraguayan magician believes so.

Topics: Alejandro Romero Al-Taawoun Saudi Arabia

Yahagi says Panthalassa has speed to win Saudi Cup for Japan

Yahagi says Panthalassa has speed to win Saudi Cup for Japan
Updated 19 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Yahagi says Panthalassa has speed to win Saudi Cup for Japan

Yahagi says Panthalassa has speed to win Saudi Cup for Japan
  • Yoshito Yahagi: In order to handle the dirt track at King Abdulaziz well, horses are required to have good speed, and Panthalassa has that
  • Japan will run 20 horses at this year’s meeting, including six of the 13 runners in the world’s most valuable race, The Saudi Cup
Updated 19 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Trainer Yoshito Yahagi believes Panthalassa has the necessary speed required over the King Abdulaziz track to win The Saudi Cup for Japan.

Having trained four of the six Group race winners on Saudi Cup night in 2022, Japan will run 20 horses at this year’s meeting, including six of the 13 runners in the world’s most valuable race, The Saudi Cup.

Globetrotting trainer Yoshito Yahagi, who plundered last year’s Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap, will this year field Panthalassa in the $20 million main event. The six-year-old son of Lord Kanaloa’s six career wins have all come on turf so far, but Yahagi is excited about the switch to dirt.

“Panthalassa ran on the dirt once at Nakayama back in 2020 and he was well beaten. However, I think going anti-clockwise around one turn is more suitable for him,” explained Yahagi.

“One of the most important things is the dirt surface at King Abdulaziz as well. The dirt surface at racecourses in Japan is very different. In order to handle the dirt track at King Abdulaziz well, horses are required to have good speed, and Panthalassa has that.”

Commenting further on Japan’s success at the meeting, Yahagi said: “The Saudi Cup meeting in February is one of the most important meetings in the calendar. The timing is good for Japan, where the season finishes at the end of December, and I believe it will be a very important race meeting for all Japanese trainers in the very near future.”

Yahagi is also set to field Continuar in the Group 3 Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group, a race that the trainer believes could act as a stepping stone to the Kentucky Derby.

“Continuar was an impressive winner of the Cattleya Stakes and still had energy to spare,” said Yahagi. “I think he is the best three-year-old dirt horse in Japan. Both the Cattleya Stakes and Saudi Derby are run over 1600m on an anti-clockwise track, so it looks a suitable race for him, and the owners were also very keen to go for it.

“After that, the Kentucky Derby is in my sights too. Hopefully he can run well in Saudi Arabia, and then we can think about Churchill Downs.”

Not only well-known for his training exploits internationally, Yahagi also recognizes the attention on his fashion these days: “The expectation for my hats has been quite high recently,” said Yahagi. “I feel it is my duty to find a proper one for Saudi Cup night. I will try to bring a very nice hat from my collection to Saudi Arabia!”

Two-time Japanese Derby-winning trainer Yasuo Tomomichi will saddle Jun Light Bolt, who is recognized as one of the country’s leading hopes in The Saudi Cup, having gained an automatic invitation by winning the Champions Cup back in December.

“The improvement of Jun Light Bolt since he started to race on dirt has been more significant than I expected,” said Tomomichi.

“While Jun Light Bolt was running well in races on turf, I felt he had reached his ceiling. As he is by King Kamehameha, I felt he would act well on dirt, and I discussed the plan of switching him to that surface with Northern Farm. I sent him to race on dirt for the first time in July of last year and he was beaten into second, but he lost a shoe during the race and I thought he should have won it.

“I started thinking about The Saudi Cup just before his run in the Champions Cup. I thought we might have three options if he runs well: The Saudi Cup, February Stakes in Japan or the Dubai World Cup. Soon after winning the Champions Cup, the owner, Junji Kawai, told me that he was keen to go overseas. I thought the same, and we decided that the next race for Jun Light Bolt would be The Saudi Cup.

“If we win The Saudi Cup it would be the highlight of my training career. I love the atmosphere at these international events, and it would be a very special moment. While the prize money is obviously attractive, The Saudi Cup is also a prestigious race.

“I would like to be the first Japanese trainer to win The Saudi Cup. Not only in 2022, when Japan won four races, but also the previous years, Japan have enjoyed plenty of success at the meeting, so I think it is a good place for us to go to.”

Tetsuya Kimura, who trained Authority to take the G3 Neom Turf Cup, the opening leg of Japan’s 2022 Saudi Cup night four-timer, will this year be represented by Geoglyph in The Saudi Cup, and he also thinks the surface should suit.

“During the second half of the 2022 season, Geoglyph ran two races over 2000m on turf and he did not perform as I expected,” said Kimura. “It was disappointing and I was convinced I needed to give him a new challenge in 2023. He is by Drefong, who was champion on the dirt in America, and Drefong is siring a lot of superior dirt horses. Although Geoglyph is a Group 1 winner on turf, I think the time has come to send him to race on dirt.”

“The Saudi Cup, which is both a valuable and prestigious race, is scheduled at the right time for Geoglyph. I think I am lucky that this race is suitable and it looks like a golden opportunity for him to race on dirt for the first time.”

Songline, who landed leg two of the four-timer, is back to defend her crown in the Group 3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard, and her trainer, Toru Hayashi, believes she is even better now.

“The experience in Saudi Arabia last year provided immeasurable nourishment for Songline. Before the trip to Saudi, she was a nervous horse. However, after returning from Saudi Arabia, she has been stronger mentally,” said Hayashi.

“She is even tougher now and went on to win the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen in June. I think the trip to Saudi was a sort of turning point in Songline’s racing career. It will be wonderful to visit Saudi Arabia again and I am looking forward to the race.

“As the prize money is big and it’s a prestigious race, I believe the competition will be tough, at least as tough as last year, but Songline is now a better horse than she was 12 months ago.”

Topics: Yoshito Yahagi Panthalassa Japan Yasuo Tomomichi Jun Light Bolt Saudi Cup Tetsuya Kimura Geoglyph

Faisal Salhab makes cut in Oman in 2nd pro start on Asian Tour

Faisal Salhab makes cut in Oman in 2nd pro start on Asian Tour
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Faisal Salhab makes cut in Oman in 2nd pro start on Asian Tour

Faisal Salhab makes cut in Oman in 2nd pro start on Asian Tour
  • Salhab posted four consistent rounds of 77, 73, 78 and 72 to finish on 12 over at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat
  • Faisal Salhab: It is an amazing feeling to make the cut here in Oman, especially on a tricky links course and in light of the great competition and the high-level of golfers from the Asian Tour
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

MUSCAT, Oman: Saudi prospect Faisal Salhab made the cut at the International Series Oman in only his second professional start on the Asian Tour.

Salhab made his pro debut at the recent PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, where he shot an opening round 72.

In Oman, Salhab posted four consistent rounds of 77, 73, 78 and 72 to finish on 12 over at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat.

His standout round was a level par 72 on closing day, and he collected $4,400 for his efforts.

Salhab said: “It is an amazing feeling to make the cut here in Oman, especially on a tricky links course and in light of the great competition and the high-level of golfers on show from the Asian Tour, which makes this achievement even more special for me.”

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “We have seen a remarkable performance over four days from Faisal Salhab in Oman. At Golf Saudi, we are delighted that Faisal managed to make the cut so early in his professional career. This confirms the great progress he made as an amateur in the Saudi National Team in recent years and we expect him to achieve great things in future in a professional capacity.

“Alongside fellow compatriot professionals, Othman Almulla and Saud Alsharif, Salhab continues to be supported by both the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, serving as a role model for those across Saudi Arabia who want to get into golf.”

After a successful amateur career, which saw Salhab win two events during 2021 in the MENA region, including the PIF Saudi Open, he took the decision to make the jump to the pro game alongside countryman Alsharif earlier this month at Royal Greens. Going forward, Salhab will enjoy a full schedule of events on the Asian Tour, competing in the International Series Qatar this weekend, before venturing further east to the International Series in Thailand.

Topics: International Series Oman Asian Tour Faisal Salhab

T20 competitions highlight challenges of developing local talent

T20 competitions highlight challenges of developing local talent
Updated 16 February 2023

T20 competitions highlight challenges of developing local talent

T20 competitions highlight challenges of developing local talent
  • The tension between giving domestic players playing time and meeting the aspirations of experienced professionals is a management task some teams perform better than others
Updated 16 February 2023
Jon Pike

Last Sunday, the final of the DP World ILT20 was played in front of a near capacity crowd in Dubai.

The previous day, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat the Pretoria Capitals in the final of the Betway SA20 tournament in front of a capacity crowd. Before the tournament started, there had been concerns about how the public would respond to the third attempt to establish a T20 franchise league in South Africa.

Those concerns were unrealized as crowds flocked to matches throughout the tournament. South Africa has a long-established history of cricket but, of late, the public has tired of its poor governance and political machinations. SA20 has reawakened public interest, as well as generating much needed income.

Innovations have been introduced to playing conditions. Captains could name 13 players before the toss and then omit two after the toss was made. Bonus points were on offer for teams which achieved a run rate 1.25 times that of their opponents.

SA20 has also provided a basis for previously unknown local talent to be showcased on the international stage. This objective was also a driving force behind the DP World ILT20. Unlike SA20, where no more than four overseas players were allowed, ILT20 squads were mandated to have four UAE players, with two of them having to be named in playing 11s.

At post-match press conferences, overseas players spoke glowingly of the contributions made by UAE players and how much they will have learnt in their cricketing development by mixing with those who have performed at the highest level. How this will be manifested in the future performance of the UAE team remains to be seen and is almost impossible to quantify. Analysis suggests that in terms of appearances, runs and wickets, the contribution of UAE players to their teams were variable.

Waseem Muhammad won the UAE player of the tournament award. He opened the batting for MI Emirates and played in every match, scoring 367 runs, with a highest score of 86. This placed him as the fourth-highest run scorer in the tournament as a whole, an outstanding achievement given the quality of international players in the competition.

Zahoor Khan was another UAE player favored by the MI Emirates. A right-arm fast-medium bowler, he played in nine of a possible 11 matches, taking eight wickets. The other two UAE players in the MI Emirates squad were chosen to play only once.

This pattern was the case in other squads. The Desert Vipers, Delhi Capitals, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors all focused on two of their four UAE players in terms of selection. Only the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders gave a wider spread of opportunities to its UAE players.

The Warriors selected two bowlers in their lineups, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah, both of whom performed creditably. Similarly, the Gulf Giants selected both Aayan Khan and Sanchit Sharma for all of their matches. Rohan Mustafa opened the innings in all of the Desert Viper’s matches. As he revealed in a press conference, he played in a style that was not normal for him. This involved taking on bowlers from the first ball. His reward was 188 runs and, most probably, an enhanced understanding of the role of an opening batter in T20 cricket.

Opening batters are guaranteed involvement in the match. This is not always the case for bowlers. Aayan Khan, for example, played in 10 matches, but bowled only four overs and took two wickets. Those two wickets were gems.

The first tempted Alex Hales, the league’s highest run scorer, to pull a ball from outside off stump to the leg side boundary, straight to a fielder positioned there. The second tempted Sam Billings, when well set, to dive into the deep. Khan batted only three times. Sharma played in 11 matches and bowled in nine, being allocated 23 overs. Notably, he did not bowl in the second qualifying match, which the Giants had to win to reach the final, in which he bowled only one over.

It was also noticeable that Sheraz Ahmad Piya of the Desert Vipers, who played in eight matches, bowled only 10 overs and was not given an opportunity to bowl in the first qualifying match in the playoffs, which the Vipers won to progress straight to the final. It is understandable that teams led by seasoned international cricketers will not want to run the risk of exposing players inexperienced in such critical moments of play. Yet, how do they gain this experience?

In a press conference after the second qualifying match, when the Gulf Giants progressed to the final, Chris Lynn said the defeat by the Vipers in the first qualifier was an occasion that provided an opportunity to regroup and re-evaluate plans. This seemed to result in the sparse use of the UAE players in the remaining two matches, although their consolation is a winner’s medal and cheque.

The lack of these prizes was something which Moeen Ali reflected on after the Sharjah Warriors failed to reach the playoffs. He felt that he had tried to keep everyone happy, whereas the real motivation for players is to set out to win the tournament, with appropriate plans in place. The tension between giving local players opportunities for development and meeting the aspirations of experienced professionals is a management task which several teams performed better than others.

No doubt, this is a discussion which will take place with the franchises as they plan for 2024. The tournament organizers have reported that over 200 million people tuned in live to broadcasts on Zee’s various channels.

If similar dates apply next year, competition for players with SA20 will occur again. There, domestic players who did not play this year will be wanting to do so in 2024 and will be looking to develop relevant skills and produce performances which get them noticed. In the UAE, the emphasis is on getting more out of a limited pool of local talent.

Topics: Cricket In Focus: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column DP World International League T20 ILT20

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships
  • The Scot, who has been training at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, praised the evolution of the event
  • Annual 2-week event includes 9 of the world’s top 10 women players
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British tennis legend Andy Murray has heaped praise on the ongoing evolution of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which gets underway this weekend with the women’s WTA 1000 event followed by the men’s ATP 500 tournament.

Running from Feb. 19 to March 4, both competitions will take place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. After accepting a second consecutive wildcard from tournament organizers, Murray — who reminded the tennis world of his enduring quality with an epic five-set comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of last month’s Australian Open — bolsters a men’s field that features eight of the world’s top 20 players.

Following three days of grueling practice sessions on the venue’s center court, the Scot insists he is in good shape for another tilt at the Dubai title — a tournament he last won in 2017.

“Practice has been brilliant,” said Murray, a former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner. “The court was pretty much brand new when we started, so I got some really good sessions in. The team here have been unbelievably helpful. It’s been great preparation for these next two weeks. I’ve loved it.”

Fifteen years after his UAE debut, Murray was quick to highlight why the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continue to feature so prominently on players’ annual schedules.

“Everything has been super easy and smooth,” said the two-time Wimbledon champion. “The facilities are fantastic, great gyms — they’ve even got a gym just for the players to use now, which is really nice. The tournament has changed a lot since the first time I was here. I mean, the whole city has changed, but the tournament has evolved. With the hotel here on-site now, it is brilliant for the players; it’s so easy and convenient, you spend no time in cars, or traffic, or anything. You’re right here.

“They always have brilliant food, great crowds, and lots of practice courts. I think the players have voted Dubai as one of the best ATP 500 events multiple times in the last 10 years or so, which says a lot. And each year the organizers keep improving it, so there’s really nothing to complain about.”

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO at Dubai Duty Free, welcomed the positive feedback. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has been named ATP 500 Tournament of the Year 11 times since 2003, including across seven consecutive seasons from 2008 to 2014.

“We are pleased to have Andy here with us, arriving early and taking the time to settle in and make the most of our facilities,” McLoughlin said. “As much as we know this tournament is popular among the players, as its organizers we remain very ambitious, so it’s great to hear Andy — who has played on the ATP Tour now for almost 20 years — speaking so positively about the tournament evolution and acknowledging the hard work we are doing to constantly improve.”

Amid a packed early season schedule, father-of-four Murray revealed his joy at being able to capitalize on a half-term school break: “The kids are off this week, so they were able to come over,” he said. “It’s been part-training and part-holiday. We went to the aquarium at The Atlantis, watched the fountains outside the Burj Khalifa, and went to Miracle Gardens, which was good. We may go to one of the waterparks, but the kids are just loving being on the beach and in the pool — they are more than happy with that. It’s been really good.”

Now 35, Murray, who made history at the 2016 Olympic Games when he became the only player to win back-to-back gold medals in tennis singles, also reserved some special praise for Scotland’s rugby union team, which leads the Six Nations after thrilling wins against England and Wales.

“Although I don’t follow rugby that closely, I’ve seen the results and winning against England is obviously huge for Scotland, then they won pretty comfortably against Wales. It seems like they’re probably the best Scotland team in quite a long time and they have a really good opportunity to win it,” he added.

Murray joins a stellar Dubai field that includes world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth Dubai title, last year’s champion Andrey Rublev, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, and world No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Topics: Andy Murray Dubai Tennis Championships

