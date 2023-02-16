You are here

Amnesty International slams Italy's stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
Italy’s decision to impose stricter laws on charities that rescue or help migrants found in the Mediterranean has been denounced by Amnesty International, which said the policy will result in “more deaths at sea.” (AFP/File)
Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
  • Spokesman says laws to fine, impound charity vessels will cause death, suffering
  • EU, UN experts suggest new proposals may contravene international law
LONDON: Italy’s decision to impose stricter laws on charities that rescue or help migrants found in the Mediterranean has been denounced by Amnesty International, which said the policy will result in “more deaths at sea.”
Italy has taken the brunt of migrants crossing the sea from North Africa — especially Libya — over the past few years, with many thousands arriving on the peninsula as well as the islands of Sicily and Lampedusa.
The new rules will see increased fines for charities that flout Italian laws to bring migrants onto Italian soil, and could even see ships impounded by the authorities.
The change in the law, approved by Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, will move to the Senate before full ratification.
The proposals have been criticized by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, and Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders, both of whom suggest the new laws could contradict international law.
Matteo de Bellis, a migration researcher with Amnesty, said in a statement: “These measures are clearly designed to hinder NGOs undertaking life-saving search and rescue missions in the central Mediterranean.
“This is part of an effort to ensure that as many people as possible are instead intercepted by Libyan coast guards and returned to Libya where they face arbitrary detention and torture.
“This new legislation — in combination with the ‘distant ports’ practice, requiring NGO ships to disembark rescued people in ports a long way from where rescues are typically carried out — risks resulting in more deaths at sea.
“It will inevitably lead to increased suffering for shipwreck survivors, and in further criminalization of the legitimate work of human rights defenders.”

Topics: Amnesty international Italy migrants charities

Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply

Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply
Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply

Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply
  • South Asian nation signs feasibility study agreement with Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company
  • Bangladesh needs 1.6 million tons of DAP a year to fuel its agriculture sector
DHAKA: Bangladesh is preparing to set up a fertilizer plant in Saudi Arabia, its trade ministry said on Thursday, as the South Asian nation seeks to meet domestic demand amid a crisis in global supply.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 exacerbated a global fertilizer shortage, boosting prices to all-time highs. The price hikes have already affected Bangladesh’s agriculture sector, threatening the country’s food security.
Talks on the establishment of a diammonium phosphate fertilizer plant in Saudi Arabia began last year, and on Wednesday a memorandum for a feasibility study was signed by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation and Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company.
The agreement was inked in a virtual meeting organized by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Industry and the country’s embassy in Riyadh, which said in a statement that it was the first Bangladeshi government initiative to set up an industrial plant on foreign soil.
“We estimate that it may take around six months for the completion of the feasibility study. Once we receive the positive report in the feasibility study, our government will start the agreement negotiations with the Kingdom’s authorities. Usually, it takes two-three years for a factory like this to start production,” Sharif Md. Mashud, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Industries in Dhaka, told Arab News.
The plant, co-owned by the countries, will help meet demand for the fertilizer in Bangladesh, which needs 1.6 million tons of DAP a year to fuel its agriculture sector.
The production volume of the Saudi-based plant will be established after the feasibility study.
“We have chosen Saudi Arabia for the fertilizer factory since the country has a huge supply of raw materials and they also have sufficient capital to invest. We are yet to fix the production capacity of this fertilizer factory,” Mashud said.
“Primarily, we plan to meet our local demand from this factory’s production. We import fertilizer regularly from different countries. The establishment of this factory would enable us to secure fertilizer imports for farmers.”
Bangladesh used to meet over 70 percent of its DAP demand from domestic production, but the figure has fallen in recent years.
“Now, the production volume has come down to 30 percent. Many of our local fertilizer factories are not functioning at full capacity,” Jahangir Alam, agricultural economist and former vice-chancellor of the University of Global Village in Barisal, told Arab News.
Sourcing fertilizer from different countries has become difficult, he said.
“If we can establish a joint venture fertilizer factory, our farmers will benefit a lot. The supply channel will be smooth, and it will check the increase of fertilizer prices during the peak demand season.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia trade

Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20

Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20
Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20

Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20
  • More than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas
  • All international traffic has been suspended
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: A series of avalanches has killed 10 more people in eastern Tajikistan, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Thursday, bringing the death toll over the past two days to 20 and forcing hundreds of families from their homes.
Most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan, and where more than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas.
Avalanches have hit homes as well as roads, the government said, and all international traffic has been suspended.
The mayor of provincial capital Khorog, Rizo Nazarzoda, urged its 30,000 residents to stay at home as heavy snow and rain fell.
Videos from the area showed one-story buildings covered up to their roofs with snow and ice blocks, with rescue teams digging through the snow in search of bodies.

Topics: Tajikistan avalanche

Man shot in French migrant camp believed to be Kurdish smuggler

Man shot in French migrant camp believed to be Kurdish smuggler
Man shot in French migrant camp believed to be Kurdish smuggler

Man shot in French migrant camp believed to be Kurdish smuggler
  • Source: Victim was shot as part of turf war between rival gangs for control of crossing routes to UK
  • The man, who has not been named, remains in critical condition in a French hospital
London: A man believed to be involved in smuggling migrants across the English Channel from France is in critical condition in the hospital after being shot.

The man, thought to be Kurdish and in his 30s, is believed to have been attacked as he slept at the Loon-Plage migrant camp in northern France as part of a gang dispute.

Police refused to confirm what motivated the attack, but a source told The Times that a rival gang, whose leader was recently released from prison, might be attempting to retake lost turf.

“He (the released gang member) wants to get back control because when he was in prison another mafia took control,” the source said.

Local prosecutor Sebastien Pieve told The Times: “The inquiry is especially complicated as it always is when undocumented people are involved and there are people smugglers in the equation. It is complicated to gain cooperation from people who are not legally here.”

The trade in people trafficking to the UK has become especially lucrative, with just under 50,000 people making the journey across the English Channel in small boats in 2022.

It is estimated smugglers made around £183 million ($220 million) from such crossings last year, with the average price per person per journey coming in at around £3,500.

With the uptick in crossings and profits, there has also been an increase in violence between gangs facilitating the journeys. 

In May 2022, an Iraqi man was killed in a fight in one camp, and several Somali men were badly injured in another brawl at the camp in Loon-Plage.

Topics: France

Israel 'committed to Ukraine,' minister says on Kyiv visit

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference with Israeli FM Eli Cohen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference with Israeli FM Eli Cohen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
Israel ‘committed to Ukraine,’ minister says on Kyiv visit

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference with Israeli FM Eli Cohen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
  • “Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Cohen said
  • He did not however announce any pledges of weapons which Ukraine has been requesting for months
KYIV: Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Thursday his country was “committed to the sovereignty” of Ukraine during the first visit by an Israeli minister to the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago.
“Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Cohen said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
Shortly after arriving, the minister visited the Kyiv suburb Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre of Ukrainian civilians.
“The tragic images are still imprinted in my heart,” he told the press conference in Kyiv, adding that “Israel stands firmly against the killing of innocent civilians.”
Cohen, who is due to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, did not however announce any pledges of weapons which Ukraine has been requesting for months.
He said his government would “support and help approve a guarantee for up to 200 million dollars for Israeli projects in health care and civilian infrastructures.”
Ukraine’s peace initiative at the United Nations next week will have Israel’s support, Cohen also said.
Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides.
It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict but stopped short of delivering weapons.
In February Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “certainly looking into” military aid for Ukraine, in an interview with CNN.
This prompted Moscow to warn that further supplies of weapons to Ukraine will lead to an escalation of the conflict.
“We are very grateful to the government of Israel for all humanitarian initiatives,” Kuleba told his Israeli counterpart on Thursday.
He however emphasised that what was “most important” for Ukraine was victory on the battlefield.
“Israel is aware of our list of military needs, and we will wait for the relevant decisions to be made, primarily regarding the protection of Ukrainian sky,” Kuleba said.
The foreign minister also formally reopened the Israeli embassy in Kyiv.
The diplomatic mission “will return to continuous activity, with the aim of strengthening relations between the countries,” Cohen said in an earlier statement.
Cohen also paid his respects at Kyiv’s Babi Yar memorial to the almost 34,000 Jews massacred in 1941 while the city was under Nazi occupation.
Israel has also emphasised its special ties with Moscow and more than a million Israeli citizens have origins in the former Soviet Union.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Israel Kyiv

Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream, after reports

Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream, after reports
Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream, after reports

Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream, after reports
The United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that connected Russia to Western Europe, the Russian embassy to the United States said on Thursday.
Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September “an act of international terrorism” and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy referred to a blog post by journalist Seymour Hersh citing an unidentified source as saying that US Navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.
The White House has dismissed the allegations as “utterly false and complete fiction.”
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday “it is pure disinformation that the United States was behind what transpired” with Nord Stream, provoking the fresh Russian comment.
Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream’s two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior.
Investigators had already said that preliminary inspections had reinforced suspicions of sabotage.
While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in Sweden’s.
At the end of October, Nord Stream sent a Russian-flagged civilian vessel to inspect the damage in the Swedish zone.
The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the center of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Although the pipelines were not in operation when the leaks occurred, they both still contained gas which spewed up through the water and into the atmosphere.
Washington and Moscow have both denied any involvement and each has pointed the finger at the other.

Topics: Nord Stream Russia Germany US

