You are here

  • Home
  • Sanctions on Syria not blocking aid to quake victims: US
Turkiye Syria Earthquake
Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Sanctions on Syria not blocking aid to quake victims: US

Local residents bring a mattress to a greenhouse where they shelter after the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkiye, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
Local residents bring a mattress to a greenhouse where they shelter after the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkiye, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9nuq

Updated 20 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Sanctions on Syria not blocking aid to quake victims: US

Local residents bring a mattress to a greenhouse where they shelter after the earthquake in Samandag, Turkiye. (AP)
  • “When people are in need, the US will answer that need,” official tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • “There has been no change, nor do we expect a change in our policies toward the Assad regime”
Updated 20 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US officials on Thursday said they will continue to provide relief supplies and funding to help the victims of last week’s earthquakes that devastated Turkiye and Syria, and stressed that sanctions on the regime in Damascus are not hindering that support.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, told reporters during a briefing attended by Arab News that the US is working with the UN and the Turkish government to ensure more access for international relief efforts to get to Syria.

Kirby said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Turkiye on Monday to assess the situation there, and stressed that victims’ needs have not changed Washington’s policies toward the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“I know of no direct communication with the Assad regime. As you know, we don’t have diplomatic relations with the regime. Our work is all being done through UN and UN-partnered organizations that we have a long track record of working with in getting the aid and assistance to them so they can get it to the Syrian people,” Kirby said.

“I know of no such policy change with respect to the Assad regime. All of our sanctions are still in place.

“As you saw, we did execute a general license a week ago that will allow even more humanitarian assistance to flow, not that the humanitarian assistance wasn’t flowing already even with the sanctions in place. When people are dying and when people are in need, the United States will answer that need,” Kirby added.

“But there has been no change, nor do we expect a change in our policies … toward the Assad regime.”

Kirby said two more crossings from Turkiye to Syria were opened recently, allowing more relief to reach earthquake victims.

US President Joe Biden “has made it absolutely clear that the US is going to stay prepared to provide any and all types of aid to the people of Turkey and Syria in response to the almost overwhelming humanitarian crisis there on both sides of the border,” Kirby added.

“In Syria, we absolutely need to keep the aid flowing so the Syrian people can get the help they need as well.

“The decision earlier this week to open two additional border crossings for US convoys is welcome but it’s long overdue. We’d like to see more access into Syria.”

Kirby said the US is monitoring claims by the Assad regime that it will help victims, adding: “We believe that only a UN Security Council resolution codifying this agreement can ensure that the Assad regime doesn’t go back on its word and allows this vital humanitarian assistance to reach so many desperate Syrians in need.”

Kirby said the US has provided more than $85 million in aid along with an extensive list of supplies, even providing helicopter support to deliver aid to inaccessible regions of the earthquake zone. He added that the US is working through partners in the region to get that relief to victims.

“They’ve been able to increase those efforts in the past several days as 95 truckloads of aid have been able to cross the border into the northwest (of Syria), even in the face of some of their own staff members being killed or hurt as a result of the earthquake,” Kirby said.

“And even today, US government partners are providing lifesaving assistance throughout all the areas of Syria, and that assistance includes urgent healthcare, shelter support, food, medicine, water, sanitation equipment, and things for general hygiene,” he added.

“The additional funding is going to help bolster these partners’ relief efforts, and certainly help to improve it and maybe even expand it, with an emphasis on the hardest-hit communities in Syria.

“Those partners include the White Helmets who have pulled countless survivors from the rubble, and US-supported Syrian medics who have been treating survivors from Idlib to Aleppo and other affected areas. There’s a lot of work being done and money being directed to that area.”

Kirby said American teams are also assessing the liveability of remaining buildings to clear them so residents can return. More than 5,500 buildings have been cleared so far, he added.

“The US military stands ready to support with additional capabilities, and obviously we’re going to do that in lockstep with the Turkish government,” he said.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

Turkiye lauds Saudi Arabia for emergency medical aid
Saudi Arabia
Turkiye lauds Saudi Arabia for emergency medical aid
Ex-Newcastle United footballer still missing in Turkiye after earthquake: Agent
Sport
Ex-Newcastle United footballer still missing in Turkiye after earthquake: Agent

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing
  • Memorandum expands collaboration in risk understanding, knowledge exchange, information sharing
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing in the UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Combating Unit, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

The memorandum aims to expand collaboration between the UAE and Egypt, particularly in risk understanding and the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and practices in the fields of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing, to strengthen both countries’ responses to shared threats and risks. 

The agreement also aims to raise awareness and improve domestic and regional understanding through training courses, workshops, seminars, and conferences.

Hamid Al Zaabi, director general at the UAE office, said: “The signing of the memorandum is yet another step in a long series of bilateral meetings and achievements that have undoubtedly strengthened national and regional efforts to counter illicit financial flows.

“I would like to thank our Egyptian partners for hosting a productive meeting and for sharing a valuable update on tactics, typologies, and the latest developments.

“The signing of the memorandum formalizes the exchange of knowledge, experience, and expertise in the areas of combating money laundering, the financing of terrorism, and financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“By strengthening our cooperation in the fight against financial crime, we protect our national economies and international financial systems.”

Ahmed Khalil, the chairman of the Egyptian unit, said: “We have cooperated closely for the past five decades, a milestone that we celebrated last October on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egypt-UAE relations.

“Ultimately, the bilateral partnership between our countries is based on the pursuit of shared interests.

“The memorandum will also play a role in encouraging the sharing of experiences through bilateral meetings and the exchange of best practices, including the establishment and amendment of laws, supervisory instructions, guidance mechanisms, and procedures to enhance the effectiveness of both parties in relation to combating money laundering and related predicate offenses, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.”

Under the terms of the agreement, a committee of representatives from both parties was formed to coordinate the implementation of the memorandum.

 

Topics: UAE Egypt

Related

Saudi Capital Market Forum witnesses 3 major MoUs on its second day  
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Forum witnesses 3 major MoUs on its second day  

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Updated 31 min 20 sec ago
AP

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
  • Egyptian authorities say six people were killed when a pickup truck and a minibus collided near Egypt’s eastern city of Ismailia
Updated 31 min 20 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: At least six people were killed Thursday when a pickup truck and a minibus collided near Egypt’s eastern city of Ismailia, health officials said. Three others were injured in the crash.
Among the dead were five Palestinians, between 20 and 50 years of age, and one Egyptian, the local ambulance service said in a statement.
According to Egyptian media, the five Palestinian passengers were heading to Rafah, Egypt’s official border crossing with the Gaza Strip.
Eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident to transfer injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment, the ambulance service said. No further details were given.
In a separate statement, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo said it would help facilitate the transfer of the bodies of the five Palestinian victims back to the Gaza Strip for burial.
Fatal car accidents are common across the North African country, killing thousands every year. Last November, 21 people died after a bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region. In July 2022, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer in the south of the country, killing 23 people.
Car crashes and road collisions in Egypt are largely caused by speeding, poor roads or lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Topics: bus crash Egypt

Related

Bus crash kills at least 8, injures dozens in western Turkiye
Middle-East
Bus crash kills at least 8, injures dozens in western Turkiye

Idlib healthcare crisis: ‘We just wish for a bit of humanity’ 

A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi

Idlib healthcare crisis: ‘We just wish for a bit of humanity’ 

A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
  • Quake adds to burden facing medical staff after 12 years of conflict
  • UN emergency assistance “too little, too late,” says health official
Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi

IDLIB: Northwestern Syria’s worn-out healthcare sector is struggling to treat the thousands injured in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated the region last week. 

Pressure is mounting on doctors and staff in Idlib province after the massive quake caused extensive damage to hospitals and medical facilities. 

“The number of wounded individuals who came in during the first 24 hours exceeded the capacity of all the hospitals and medical centers,” Dr. Zuhair Al-Qarat, of the Idlib health directorate, told Arab News. 

Around 12 to 16 medical facilities, hospitals and medical centers were badly damaged in the disaster, according to Al-Qarat. 

Some staff are working in empty storage rooms, and relying on local charities, individuals and organizations. 

“As for the international assistance, provided by the UN agencies in general, it was five or six days late. Even now, when the assistance does reach northwestern Syria, it barely covers 5 to 10 percent of the needs,” he said. 

The UN is facing growing criticism over what some observers say has been its slow response to Syria’s quake. 

Medical personnel In northwestern Syria faced a healthcare crisis even before the quake hit. The country’s 12-year war has left medical facilities struggling to cope, making it increasingly difficult to respond to the earthquake disaster.

Dr. Omar Ali, a pediatrician at Sham Hospital in Idlib, told Arab News: “Most hospitals are working at 200, 300 and even 400 percent capacity when it comes to admissions and the number of hospital beds they have.” 

He said that his staff are working nonstop, with the maternity department just one example of the sacrifices made.

“They stopped neither during nor after the earthquake. We had a lot of infants on ventilators, and they were not removed.

“We just wish for a bit of humanity,” Ali said. 

The quake has also placed strain on Syrians’ mental health. 

According to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, cases of nervous breakdown, shock and panic are particularly prevalent among the elderly, women and children. 

Al-Qarat told Arab News that his governorate urgently needs life-saving medical equipment. 

“We need medical consumables, bone supplies, general surgery kits, dialysis kits, and ventilators, as we now have a lot of ICU patients and patients requiring dialysis sessions. Bone surgery and neurosurgery consumables, along with diesel, are also needed. We are suffering from a lack of ambulances as well.”

In northwestern Syria, the earthquake has so far claimed the lives of over 4,400 people and injured more than 7,600, according to reports. However, Al-Qarat believes the number of injured now exceeds 11,000.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Idlib Syria Healthcare

Related

Special Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Middle-East
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Middle-East
War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer
  • Madani, 62, has been in detention since May last year
  • Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since mid-September
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has sentenced influential sociology professor Saeed Madani Ghahfarokhi to eight years in prison, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.
Madani, 62, who has published books on topics including prostitution, violence against women, child abuse and drug addiction in Iran, has been in detention since May last year.
“My client was sentenced to eight years in prison for forming a hostile group and one year for propaganda against the system,” said his lawyer, Mahmoud Behzadirad, adding the verdict was final.
Madani, a professor at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, had previously been arrested several times and served a six-year prison sentence from 2011.
Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since mid-September, sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been accused of breaching the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
“Since my client has been in prison, he has been consulted by some officials to find ways to deal with the violence” that broke out at the protests, said Behzadirad.
Early this month, Madani published from prison an analysis of the protest movement in which he wrote that it spelled a “vision of the future Iran.”
The Islamic republic has recently released dozens of personalities, including many detained over the protests, under a partial amnesty granted by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Saeed Madani Ghahfarokhi court

Related

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP
Reuters

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
  • Turkish soldiers told the media and locals to leave the scene because teams were starting to pull corpses out of the rubble
  • Authorities have yet to announce numbers still missing
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP Reuters

Kahramanmaras: Turkish rescuers on Thursday pulled a 17-year-girl from the rubble of last week’s devastating earthquake, as hopes fade of finding more survivors.
Aleyna Olmez was rescued 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing nearly 40,000 people across southeastern Turkiye and parts of Syria.
“She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” coal miner Ali Akdogan, who took part in the rescue effort, told AFP in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake’s epicenter.
“We have been working here in this building for a week now... We came here with the hope of hearing sounds,” he said.
“We are happy whenever we find a living thing — even a cat.”


The girl’s uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying: “We will never forget you.”
But after the rescue, Turkish soldiers told the media and locals to leave the scene because teams were starting to pull corpses out of the rubble.
While several people were also found alive in Turkiye on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become increasingly infrequent. Authorities in Turkiye and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.
Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a photo of two missing boys had been tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived.
"Their parents are deceased," said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.
He said the bodies of the boys' parents were still under the rubble. "The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body is yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris."
More than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.
AID CONVOYS
The Syrian government has declared the death toll in territory it controls as 1,414, saying this is the final tally.
The bulk of fatalities in Syria have been in the rebel-held northwest, but rescuers say nobody has been found alive there since Feb. 9 and the focus has shifted to helping survivors.
With much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable, health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.
The aid effort in the northwest has been hampered by the conflict and many people there feel abandoned as aid heads to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in the northwest, where some 4 million people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the earthquake struck.
Aid deliveries from Turkiye were severed completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the United Nations was temporarily blocked.
Earlier this week, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad granted approval for two additional crossings to be opened for aid - more than a week after the earthquake. The WHO has asked him to give approval for more access points to be opened.
As of Thursday, 119 U.N. trucks had gone through the Bab Al-Hawa and Bab Al-Salam crossings since the earthquake, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
The aid comprised of food, essential medicine, tents and other shelter items and cholera testing kits, given the area is still witnessing a cholera outbreak.
Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licences to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the Assad government and its backers.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

Turkiye arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
Media
Turkiye arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
Special Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Middle-East
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war

Latest updates

Sanctions on Syria not blocking aid to quake victims: US
Local residents bring a mattress to a greenhouse where they shelter after the earthquake in Samandag, Turkiye. (AP)
Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy
Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy
UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing
UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing
Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.