Ex-Newcastle United footballer still missing in Turkiye after earthquake: Agent

Claire Rupio, Atsu’s partner, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where he was residing, Sky News reported. (NUFC)
Updated 15 February 2023
  • Initial reports said Christian Atsu had been rescued from rubble of collapsed building
  • Agent: ‘I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable’
LONDON: Former Newcastle United footballer Christian Atsu has been missing for over a week after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye.

Initial reports said the 31-year-old, who has been with Turkish football team Hatayspor since last summer, had been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building.

But his agent Nana Sechere tweeted an update on Tuesday that they still have not been able to locate him.

“I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected,” Sechere tweeted

“Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to five lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian,” he added.

“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian.”

Sechere has urged Hatayspor and the mayor of Hatay to provide more resources to support rescue services.

Claire Rupio, Atsu’s partner, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where he was residing, Sky News reported.

  • Boston went into the game missing several key players including Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
LOS ANGELES: Jrue Holiday produced a scintillating 40-point performance as the Milwaukee Bucks snatched a dramatic 131-125 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics in a pulsating clash between the Eastern Conference heavyweights on Tuesday.

Holiday’s virtuoso display included seven points in overtime — including a crucial three-pointer to give Milwaukee the lead — as the Bucks stretched their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

The 32-year-old two-time All-Star also conjured the moment of the game in the third quarter, launching a remarkable 41-foot bucket to get Milwaukee within five points after Boston had led by 14 just minutes earlier.

It was one of eight three-pointers nailed by Holiday, who was given heavy scoring support from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks improved to 40-17 with the win, and are now just half a game behind Eastern Conference leaders Boston, who fell to 41-17 following the loss.

The Celtics, however, will take heart from a gutsy performance from what amounted to a second string starting lineup.

Boston went into the game missing several key players including Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Yet for long periods the depleted Celtics threatened to end the Bucks’ winning streak in front of their home crowd at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee reached half-=time with a slender one-point advantage, leading 64-63.

But an inspired Boston performance in the third quarter saw the Celtics go 14 points clear before Milwaukee engineered a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to five points.

Boston appeared to have stopped the bleeding with a Payton Pritchard layup and a free throw but Holiday’s monster 41-footer on the buzzer left the game finely balanced at 95-90 heading into the fourth.

There was more drama to come in the final period.

Holiday looked to have given the Bucks a decisive lead after back-to-back three pointers made it 113-107.

However Boston refused to roll over, and forced overtime when Sam Hauser sank a 28-footer to tie the game at 116-116 with three seconds remaining.

Boston took charge early in overtime with Derrick White’s three-pointer putting the Celtics five points clear.

But another Bucks rally ended with Holiday’s go-ahead three-pointer with 25.2 seconds remaining before Antetokounmpo reeled off four unanswered points to close out the win.

White led Boston’s scorers with 27 points while Malcolm Brogdon finished with 26 off the bench.

All five Boston starters finished in double figures, with Mike Muscala chipping in with 18 and Blake Griffin and Hauser adding 15 apiece.

Tiger Woods returns to golf with the same belief he can win

Tiger Woods returns to golf with the same belief he can win
  • Woods can play The question is whether he can compete, whether he can win
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open last July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.

He also is well aware that he has not won since October 2019, and that at age 47 and with more surgeries than major titles (15), time is running out. He knows that. He’s just not quite ready to accept it.

He marvels at how long Tom Brady lasted. He remembers when John Elway retired from the Denver Broncos because his body could no longer recover the way it once did. Golf is not a contact sport, but it has become a young man’s game. Only two of the top 10 players in golf are in their 30s. The oldest is Rory McIlroy at 33.

Woods can play. The question is whether he can compete, whether he can win. He remains at 82 career PGA Tour titles, a record he shares with Sam Snead, who was 67 when he made the cut at a PGA Championship.

Part of Woods was annoyed that he was celebrated for making the cut in the Masters last year, his first competition since a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles shattered bones in his right leg and ankle.

“I’m there to get a W, OK? So I don’t understand that making the cut is a great thing,” Woods said. “If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it’s probably sooner rather than later. But wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that’s not in my DNA.”

He played that ambassador role last year at the Genesis Invitational as the tournament host. He also is leading the private player meetings geared toward building a new PGA Tour model of elite tournaments as a response to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

His announcement Friday that he was playing led to a scramble for media credentials. The back of the press room in the Riviera clubhouse was lined with some two dozen photographers waiting for him to show up for his news conference.

Justin Rose watched in December as Woods played with his son at the PNC Championship, riding in a cart. Woods has been saying he can hit all the shots, that it’s walking to them that makes it difficult.

“In terms of the important part of can you hit a golf ball, can you get a ball in the hole, all of that seemed to be really in order,” Rose said. “But we know that’s definitely not the thing he struggles with, right? It’s obviously the physical side of putting together four rounds of golf. (It’s) a really good sign to see him in the field and feeling willing and able to get out here.”

Woods had planned to play in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December, but in accelerating his practice he developed plantar fasciitis that kept him from walking. He said he still copes with plantar fasciitis, only it has become manageable. The ankle is what gives him problems.

He prepared for Riviera — and the Masters, and whatever else can follow — with a more graduated practice of hitting golf balls, walking the course until he became tired, and then walking a little more until he could get in 18 holes.

What to expect? Not even Woods knows.

Expectations have run the gamut during his incomparable career. He once went two whole months in 2001 without winning, and the cover of a golf magazine said, “What’s wrong with Tiger?” He went on to win his next three starts, including the Masters.

Now it’s whether he’s kidding himself about winning.

Woods no longer is motivated by naysayers, a product of age and maturity, with a dose of reality. He knows his last win was the Zozo Championship in Japan in 2019, which was six months after he won the Masters.

Before his back fusion surgery in 2017, when it was a struggle just to walk, Woods had reason to wonder if he would ever play. He thinks he can beat McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the new No. 1 in golf. But there is more gratitude about simply playing.

“Those back operations were tough,” he said. “That proved to myself more than anything that I could still do it. ... Ultimately, it’s within me and whether or not I believe I can do it. It’s not the motivating factor of outside.”

As for the rest of the year, Woods only knows it will be a limited schedule of the majors and maybe a few more. That’s a good forecast. He was at Los Angeles Country Club on Monday riding around in a cart to look at the North course ahead of the US Open.

The end is sooner rather than later, but it’s not now.

Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie

Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie
  • PSG must now hope they can turn the tie around in the second leg in Munich on March 8
PARIS: Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe denied a late equalizer by VAR.

Mbappe was the victim of a marginal offside call after he came on as a substitute on his return from injury.

The unmarked Coman swept in an Alphonso Davies cross eight minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes, just as Mbappe was preparing to enter the fray after PSG had appeared devoid of ideas without their top scorer.

Mbappe, and the entire stadium, thought he had equalized with eight minutes remaining when he turned in a Nuno Mendes cutback, but the goal was ruled out because the Portuguese fullback was just ahead of the last defender at the start of the move.

Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Benjamin Pavard was sent off, but it was a frustrating ending for PSG, who looked much better in the latter stages with Mbappe on the field but also needed a couple of fine saves by Gianluigi Donnarumma to prevent a bigger deficit.

PSG must now hope they can turn the tie around in the second leg in Munich on March 8.

Coman, who started his career in Paris, did not celebrate his goal but it was a case of history repeating itself — he had been the matchwinner when Bayern beat the Qatar-owned club in the 2020 final in Lisbon to become European champions for the sixth time.

The fitness of Mbappe had dominated the build-up to the game, with the France superstar initially ruled out because of a thigh injury before making a faster-than-expected return to training over the weekend and being named in the squad.

He was named among the substitutes, while Warren Zaire-Emery, at 16 years and 343 days old, became the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout game.

But Bayern had little to be afraid of in the first half as Mbappe — scorer of seven goals in six games in the group stage — watched on, with Lionel Messi and Neymar badly missing his presence.

Instead Bayern, playing with a three-man central defense, controlled the game and restricted PSG to just one attempt on goal in the first half.

Yet the Bundesliga leaders, who are still without Sadio Mane as he recovers from injury, did little to trouble Donnarumma apart from a Joshua Kimmich shot that was easily saved.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann took off Joao Cancelo at half-time and replaced him with Canadian international Davies, a change that saw Coman move from the left flank to the right.

PSG also made a change, surprisingly replacing Achraf Hakimi with France center-back Presnel Kimpembe, but the biggest cheer of the night had been reserved for Mbappe when he came out to warm up during the break.

The 24-year-old was preparing to come on when Bayern opened the scoring as Davies crossed from the left to the far post where the unmarked Coman applied a first-time finish.

Mbappe promptly replaced Carlos Soler but the French champions needed Donnarumma to keep them in the game, and perhaps the tie, as he produced a fingertip save to touch an Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting effort from a Jamal Musiala cutback onto the woodwork.

From the corner that followed, Donnarumma made another fine save from Pavard’s header.

PSG needed to find a way to get the ball to Mbappe and they eventually did so in the 73rd minute, a Fabian Ruiz ball over the top sending the forward bounding toward goal.

Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer rushed out to block Mbappe’s shot with his face before Neymar was denied from the follow-up.

Then Mbappe did put the ball in the net, only for the celebrations to be cut short, and Bayern held on even after Pavard was shown a second yellow for scything down Messi.

Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham

Milan make winning return to Champions League knockout stage by beating Tottenham
  • The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014
MILAN: An early goal was enough for troubled AC Milan to edge Tottenham 1-0 on Tuesday in their first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years.

Brahim Diaz netted in the seventh minute to give Milan a slender advantage to take to London when the teams meet again in the second leg of the round of 16 on March 8.

It was a miserable return to San Siro for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who endured only his second loss against Milan in 15 matches as coach. The former Inter Milan and Juventus coach had engineered 10 victories over the Rossoneri.

It was also Tottenham’s second straight defeat since Conte returned to the dugout following gallbladder surgery. Spurs lost 4-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

For Milan, it is a further sign that things might be turning around after a tough run. Milan was winless in its past seven matches, including losing its previous four matches, before Friday’s 1-0 win over Torino.

The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014.

And the Rossoneri got their return off to the perfect start. Theo Hernandez saw his shot parried by Fraser Forster and Tottenham’s goalkeeper then did brilliantly to claw away Diaz’s effort from the rebound but the Milan midfielder bundled in from point-blank range on the second attempt.

Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023
  • Tournament to be staged in Kingdom for first time from Dec. 12-22
  • Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup with the football tournament due to kick off in December.

The intercontinental competition, to be staged from Dec. 12 to 22, becomes the latest major international sporting event to be held in the Kingdom and will add further momentum to the development of the men’s and women’s game in the country at all levels.

The decision was made at a FIFA Council meeting on Tuesday and came just days after Al-Hilal faced Real Madrid having become the first winner of the AFC Champions League and first Saudi club to reach the final of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000.

Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “We are honored and extremely excited to be given the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading football clubs and their fans to Saudi Arabia.

“Many fans will have recently witnessed our ability as a nation to compete at the highest possible level on the pitch. Now we have the chance to prove we are also world-class hosts off it. We look forward to showcasing our genuine love of the game and our desire to be a force for good.

“Today is another important step forward on our journey of transformation in football and as a country and I trust all involved will see for themselves the undeniable progress being made at many different levels.

“We host international sports for the simple reason that we truly believe in the power of sport to inspire our boys and girls, to create new connections, and build new relationships.

“This will mean so much to our people where 70 percent are under the age of 35 and are absolutely obsessed with football,” the prince added.

Football is the national sport of Saudi Arabia, rooted in communities in all corners of country, where 80 percent of the population play, attend, or follow the game.

The awarding of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 represents the latest chapter of Saudi football’s development. The Kingdom was also recently confirmed as host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and has an active bid in place to host the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and newly elected FIFA Council member, Yasser Al-Misehal, said: “The FIFA Club World Cup is a special competition that has delivered incredible moments.

“Not only has it gifted many memories to millions across the globe, but the tournament has also created new international rivalries and forged new friendships within the game. We thank FIFA for their trust in us to deliver an exceptional edition of the event.

“Saudi football is going through an unprecedented period of growth, there is fresh energy and sense of optimism thanks to a clear strategy across all areas of the game.

“Currently we’ve more players registered at all age groups for boys and girls than ever before. We have more qualified coaches, more qualified referees, better governance, and stronger domestic leagues, including the SPL (Saudi Pro League).

“The future is bright, and this tournament is another highlight to look forward to especially when you consider some of the mouth-watering fixtures, and players who might take part,” Al-Misehal added.

The Saudi men’s first team marked their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance last year following a best-ever qualification campaign and captured global headlines in Qatar following their victory over eventual champions Argentina.

Meanwhile, their female counterparts have been on a historic run of growth and development since their establishment in 2021 and were recently crowned champions in their first-ever hosted international championship.

And the newly formed U-17 squad will hope to follow in their footsteps after this month undergoing their first training camp.

The exciting trajectory of growth for women’s football in Saudi Arabia continues with the conclusion of the inaugural eight-team SAFF Women’s Premier League.

There has also been a tremendous increase in sports participation across all levels in the Kingdom, with more than 200,000 girls practicing sports every week and 50,000 taking part in the first-ever Schools League.

