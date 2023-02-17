You are here

  • Home
  • Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit
Jeddah Port accounts for 75 percent of inbound maritime and transshipment trade in the Red Sea (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wekch

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit
  • Port authority promoted the use of digital technologies and AI to automate the facility
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port took two awards — one for Best Port in 2022 and the other for Digital Transformation — at the Green Shipping Summit in Rotterdam, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The port was ranked eighth on the World Bank’s Container Port Efficiency Performance Index.

The Kingdom’s port authority, known as Mawani, has worked to improve the facility’s operational capabilities and use of clean energy, including the establishment of five integrated logistics zones and the operation of 12 environmentally friendly cranes in its southern and northern container terminals.

In addition, Mawani has heavily promoted the use of advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to automate Jeddah Islamic Port. It has also launched a port community management system, increasing the number of services available in Saudi ports from 46 to 150. 

The Green Shipping Summit aims to lead the maritime community toward an innovative, sustainable, carbon-neutral future. 

 

Topics: Jeddah Islamic Port

Related

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 3 ship-to-shore cranes
Business & Economy
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 3 ship-to-shore cranes

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saleh Al-Wohaiby, the secretary-general of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth, recently received a delegation of heads of African organizations and societies at his office in Riyadh. 
The Kingdom is focusing on further boosting its religious and economic ties with the African countries. 
Last week, Saudi Arabia called on leading stakeholders in the mining industry across Africa to work together and benefit from the Kingdom’s rich and vast natural resources, to help support economic growth and social development.
Speaking during the African Mining Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Khalid Al-Mudayfer, the Saudi deputy minister for mining affairs, said the value of the Kingdom’s mineral wealth is estimated at $1.3 trillion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: World Assembly of Muslim Youth

Related

Dr. Saleh Al-Wohaiby meets with Sheikh Omar Khalil Al-Ayoubi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
WAMY chief receives head of Al-Ain Association for Development in Lebanon
WAMY hands out 8,000 iftar meals in Senegal
Saudi Arabia
WAMY hands out 8,000 iftar meals in Senegal

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
SPA

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects
  • The council includes the membership of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Tunisia, Sudan, Mauritania, Yemen, Oman, Palestine, Somalia and Lebanon
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The International Dates Council recently held its second session via video conference, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ahmed Al-Ayada.

The council’s Executive Director Abdulrahman Al-Habib highlighted the main activities of the council during the previous session, which included organizing international forums and scientific meetings and participating in international conferences and exhibitions. He also reviewed the agreements signed by the council’s secretariat with international Arab organizations.

During the meeting, the council’s action plan for 2023 was approved. The plan features various projects and the formation of committees from member states and organizations, mainly the marketing and promotion committee, the technical committee, and the information, networks, and statistics committee.

The attendees thanked the Saudi government for sponsoring the council’s $4 million budget for two years and hosting its headquarters in Riyadh. The participants also welcomed the membership of The Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands.

The International Dates Council includes the membership of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Tunisia, Sudan, Mauritania, Yemen, Oman, Palestine, Somalia and Lebanon.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Dates Council

Related

Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports
Updated 16 February 2023
(SPA)

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports
  • The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria
  • The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance
Updated 16 February 2023
(SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation issued on Thursday its monthly report on the performance of the Kingdom’s domestic and international airports in January 2023. The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria and the implementation of strategies aimed at improving services provided to passengers.
King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, Abha International Airport, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Gurayat Domestic Airport ranked first in the report.
The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance, which is divided into five categories, starting with international airports, where the number of passengers exceeds 15 million passengers annually. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a commitment rate of 82 percent, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah came in second with a commitment rate of 73 percent.
In the second category of international airports with passengers numbering between 5-15 million annually, King Fahd International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 91 percent. While Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport also had a commitment rate of 91 percent, King Fahd International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport ranked first with a 100 percent commitment rate, while King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan came second with a commitment rate of 100 percent, as Abha International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) King Khalid International Airport

Related

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Business & Economy
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals

Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy

Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy
Updated 16 February 2023
Jasmine Bager

Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy

Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy
  • This year’s edition brought in more guests with the live streaming option, allowing visitors to tune in from around the world
  • In addition to being wheelchair-accessible, it offered non-Arabic speakers audio devices to provide them with instant translation from Arabic to English
Updated 16 February 2023
Jasmine Bager

AL-AHSA, Saudi Arabia: The sixth annual Al-Ahsa Forum that took place on Wednesday and Thursday held talks on clean energy opportunities in the era of transformation and sustainability, prospects for investment and transformation in health care, investment and economy of the future, tourism, the impact of local content on food security, supply chains and SMEs.
Prince Saud bin Nayef, governor of the Eastern Province, and Prince Saud bin Talal, governor of Al-Ahsa, were in attendance.
Sponsored by Al-Ahsa Chamber and Saudi Aramco, this year’s edition brought in more guests with the live streaming option, allowing visitors to tune in from around the world.
Prince Saud bin Nayef reiterated how Al-Ahsa — and its locals — have made great strides through various successful projects and initiatives.
It has undoubtably established itself as a land of palm trees and of infinite opportunities and ample generosity, he said.
Several ministers, officials, experts, advisers, heads of companies, as well as local and international executives joined the forum’s latest session, that comes as part of the efforts to promote Saudi inclusive development, in line with Vision 2030.
The former president of Saudi Aramco, Khalid Al-Falih, who is now the minister of investment and was formerly the minister of energy, also spoke at the forum.
The events were live streamed on large screens at a separate space within the premises at the exhibition space, where different companies, including Saudi Aramco, had booths where people could stop, ask questions and interact.
The forum led by example. In addition to being wheelchair-accessible, it offered non-Arabic speakers audio devices to provide them with instant translation from Arabic to English.
There was also a dynamic sign language interpreter who signed all speeches in real time, as shown in a small box on the main screen.
Aramco’s CEO and president, Amin Al-Nasser, announced a new center that will cater to those with disabilities. The center is expected to cover an area of about 60,000 square meters and will reside in the heart of Saudi Aramco’s Mubarraz complex.
Phase one should be expected to be complete by 2025 and the second phase soon after. Each phase aims to accommodate 330 male and female students and should provide life-changing support for more than 660 beneficiaries.
Al-Nasser said: “Saudi Aramco seeks to focus on the capabilities of our sons and daughters with special needs and to rehabilitate, train and provide them with skills that enable them to enter the labor market and live a decent life.”
He added: “The observer of the recent transformations that Al-Ahsa is witnessing realizes that it is a land of promising investment opportunities, with an abundant share of conventional and unconventional oil and gas, an agricultural sector rich in its wealth, and a rich heritage and tourism sector that bodes well, in addition to its strategic location and the presence of Al-Uqair port, which made Al-Ahsa a center important for trade exchange.”
Al-Nasser stressed the special relationship that binds Saudi Aramco to Al-Ahsa since its inception, as it is one of the most important and largest business areas of the company.
“Al-Ahsa embraces huge reservoirs of unconventional gas, and successive and promising discoveries of shale gas, and we are currently working on developing the Al-Jafurah field, which is likely to start production in 2025. It is also expected that the total capital and operational investments of the Al-Jafurah project will reach more than $100 billion over the next 20 years,” he said.
Al-Nasser emphasized Saudi Aramco’s commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women, one of the Vision 2030 goals.
He reminded attendees that three years ago, his company established the Aramco Driving School for Women in Al-Ahsa, at which more than 29,000 women have been trained to drive thus far, allowing an army of women to become more independent.
Both Saudi Aramco, and the Kingdom at large, are aiming to diversify the local economy and to ensure the steady and sustainable growth of Al-Ahsa — and the whole country — remains at the forefront.
Day one of the forum provided guests with insights from distinguished speakers and several panel discussions.
Day two of the forum covered the future of Al-Ahsa in light of Vision 2030 and touch upon tourism and the impact of local content strategy on food security and strengthening the supply chains.
During his talk, Al-Nasser also mentioned how Aramco is diligently working to establish a dedicated center for the production of dates, famous in Al-Ahsa — and a stone’s throw from the soon-to-end seasonal Dates Marketing Festival — serving more than 200 beneficiaries and their families locally.
This is in addition to training and developing local farmers which helps establish local pride, promote sustainability and establish Al-Ahsa as a worthy destination for tourists and locals alike.
Saudi Aramco, the main sponsor for the event, is the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company which has seamlessly transitioned into diversifying its revenue streams in the last decades.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Ahsa Forum clean energy

Related

Date festival to help develop Al-Ahsa tourism
Saudi Arabia
Date festival to help develop Al-Ahsa tourism
Al-Ahsa steals the spotlight with creation of new authority
Saudi Arabia
Al-Ahsa steals the spotlight with creation of new authority

Saudi FM meets with Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)
  • The two discussed Murad’s role in exposing the crimes and human rights violations of Daesh
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad on Thursday on the sidelines of his official visit to the EU in Brussels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed the important role played by Murad in exposing the crimes and human rights violations of Daesh in a number of countries.

Prince Faisal praised the Iraqi activists’ efforts in raising awareness of human rights.

The meeting was attended by Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, head of the Saudi mission to the EU, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director general of the foreign minister’s office.

 

Topics: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Nadia Murad

Related

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets president of Belgian Senate
Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Delphine Pronk in Brussels. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets EU political, security committee chair

Latest updates

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit
Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit
’Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Hoeness hits out at PSG
’Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Hoeness hits out at PSG
Where We Are Going Today: Ramla Terraza in Riyadh
Where We Are Going Today: Ramla Terraza in Riyadh
Peshawar mosque attack confronts Pakistan with tough security choice
Peshawar mosque attack confronts Pakistan with tough security choice
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.