Hollywood actor Idris Elba on ‘owning your narrative’

DUBAI: Hollywood star Idris Elba and his wife, model and actor Sabrina Elba, took part in the Museum of the Future’s Dubai Future Talks series, where they spoke about their inspiration, advocacy, the power of narrative and how culture can be a springboard to global issues.
The Dubai Future Talks series offers the chance for change-makers to weigh in on global issues and share their knowledge and experiences with the world. The Elbas, who won Time100 Gala and Impact Awards earlier this week, spoke to a packed auditorium.
They began the dialogue by talking about their upbringing and how it pushed them toward advocating for those without voices.
“I come from a humble background. My parents moved to England from Africa in the Seventies and didn’t have much. I was an only child . . . (my) father really had the passion for making sure those who were unheard (were heard),” he said.
“I think that’s why I do what I do. And, the second thing is, as an actor or entertainer, we are showered with a lot of stuff, almost grossly at times, and if you come where I come from, you always feel like an imposter. So for me, it drives me to speak for those who don’t have as much as me . . . It just feels natural to me,” added “The Mountain Between Us” star.
The power couple, who are Goodwill Ambassadors for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development, went on to explain the power of narrative.
“Storytelling is part of our very primitive instincts. We have children — we want to teach them something they may not understand, we tell them a story, we break it down, we give them a sense of what it is to own a narrative. And that is no different from how . . . we communicate — we have so many mediums of storytelling — social media — it’s great but it’s also a way to promote misinformation and good information,” said “Beast” actor Elba. “So that’s why I think it’s important for us right now to understand the power of the narrative.”
“It’s about owning the narrative so you can showcase your narrative,” Sabrina said.
Arab models shine on the Michael Kors runway in New York
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News/Reuters
DUBAI: Arab models Imaan Hammam, Loli Bahia and Nora Attal took over the Michael Kors runway this week at New York Fashion Week, presenting some of the US designer’s fall/winter 2023 collection.
Kors’s designs included sexy slits, power suits, flared pants and sweeping coats and capes, playing with proportions by pairing long jackets or short flirty looks.
The designer put a twist on evening wear by designing sleek jumpsuits and evening gowns with daring cut-outs.
Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian Hammam, who had her signature curly hair in a slick-back bun, wore a red knit dress with a turtle-neck and a thigh-high slit. She wrapped a brown belt around her waist.
Bahia, who is of French-Algerian decent, stepped on the runway in two looks. The first was a black glitzy set with an oversized blazer and a black button-down, while the other was a grey dress with a knee-length matching cape and grey heeled boots.
Attal wore a sheer, flowy brown dress with a halter neckline. She completed the look with matching boots and a belt that snatched her waist.
Kors designed his new releases with singer Tina Turner, actress Jane Fonda and multimedia artist Yoko Ono in mind.
“There’s the moment in my life when I decided I wanted to be a designer. I fell in love with women who were very inspiring to me at the time,” said Kors. “But I also fell in love with Greenwich Village and this whole idea of urban Bohemia.”
Kors selected a location that allowed the city to be a part of the show: “I’m a New York designer, so I love that people can watch from outside.”
The color palette was warm and earthy yet sophisticated.
“Beautiful shades of taupe and mocha, lots of chocolate brown. I think it’s a nice alternative to black and warm, and people look so great in it,” Kors said.
“And then I always think that metallic as a color . . . like putting on something gunmetal or bronze automatically, just lifts the spirits and lifts and lifts your face. You look great.”
Recipes for success: Chef Sara Aqel offers advice and a tasty panelle recipe
Updated 28 min 29 sec ago
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Sara Aqel was born and raised in Jordan by her Palestinian parents. Food, she says, has always been a major part of her life.
“My mom’s a very warm person and she loved playing host. The house was never empty. I think most people in the Levant would agree that food is the center of everything. At funerals, you’ll have everyone crying, but a couple of them are crying and planning what to cook for everyone else. At weddings, we think about what’s on the buffet or what’s for dessert a lot more than we think about the dress or the shoes. So, just organically, food was where I found comfort.
“Curiosity played a big role too,” she continues. “Seeing a cake turn from a batter into a sponge and not understanding how that trick worked. ‘What’s happening?’ So I started reading more and more about it.”
At 18, Aqel headed to culinary school in Switzerland, then landed a prestigious internship in Hong Kong, and eventually made her way to Dubai. She is currently the global executive chef for Fi’lia, which bills itself as the only female-led restaurant in the Middle East.
“I’m one of five daughters, so I felt like I belonged to the concept,” Aqel says. “They explained they wanted to champion and empower females in the industry, which made me feel a lot better about the project as well, because it hasn’t been all rainbows with my previous jobs; I’ve had a few… situations, let’s say, where I wasn’t really welcomed because I’m female, or ‘too young for the job.’ Or an Arab, rather than Italian or French. Unfortunately, in some places, that’s still a thing.”
Here, Aqel discusses experimenting, the joy of dough and the power of love, and provides a delicious panelle recipe.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?
Taste it. Sometimes you think ‘It looks the same as last time I made it, so it must be OK.’ But you have to taste it. I mean, cooking at home is different — in a restaurant you have the pressure: You don’t want someone’s first impression to be that you’ve made a mistake. But when you’re cooking at home, you can take some risks: If you want to put chocolate in your risotto, do it. It’s no big deal. When I was cooking at home, I’d experiment and try dishes out on my parents. Sometimes they sucked, but my dad would just laugh and say, ‘This is great. But let’s never do it again.’
Is there a single ingredient that can improve any dish?
Love. If you put your heart into it, it always works. No matter how difficult you’re finding it. If you treat it like one of those relationships where you really love the person and you don’t want to break up — you want to keep trying — that’ll make it work.
I like Levantine cuisine, for sure; it’s healthy and it’s earthy. And Japanese. The Levantine feeds my soul and nourishes my body. The Japanese moves my entire palate; my brain eats it with me. [Laughs.] And bakeries too. I could eat cake any time of day.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I really enjoy making pizzas. I like the combination of bread and something else — savory or sweet. I always have pizza dough in the fridge because at Fi’lia we ferment it for three days. So sometimes, especially if I’m in a hurry, I’ll make a pizza. It takes five minutes, but it stays in your heart for a full day. I really enjoy making things with dough — but with my hands, not a machine. I like handling the dough itself.
Yes I do. And then I like to eat it. I like to feel it twice. [Laughs.]
What customer request most annoys you?
To customize a dish — unless it’s for dietary needs. I feel like we’ve put a lot of effort into our menu and there are a lot of options for everyone. We’ve covered all areas. Actually, it doesn’t annoy me, it just kind of breaks my heart a little. I’m a very emotional person; I get attached to the food I make. So I feel like they’re telling me, “Your son’s hair isn’t nice. You should shave it.” I’m, like, “Whyyyy?”
Chef Sara’s Panelle
Panelle dough
INGREDIENTS: 300g chickpeas; 900g water; 10g chopped parsley; salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Warm the water in a pot
2. Gradually add chickpea flour, mixing constantly with a whisk until the mixture is firm and lump-free
3. Add parsley and salt
4. Spread mixture on a tray lined with 5mm baking paper
5. Keep in the fridge for a day to dry out
6. Remove dough and cut into equal rectangles
7. Fry at 200c for two minutes
8. Serve with tzatziki mix
Tzatziki mix
INGREDIENTS: 300g Greek yoghurt; 100g cucumber; 1 garlic clove; 15g dill; 6ml white vinegar; 20ml olive oil; salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Grate cucumber and strain all the water using a cheese cloth
Lebanese designer Nadine Kanso teams up with French luxury label Guerlain
Updated 47 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Nadine Kanso has teamed up with Guerlain to design a fragrance bottle for the French luxury maison, she revealed on Instagram on Wednesday.
Kanso is the first Arab designer to collaborate with the LVMH-owned perfume and beauty house.
She designed 30 limited edition bee-inspired bottles, decorated with 1,720 crystals, with Arabic calligraphy that reads “Love.” The crystals are 24 carat gold-plated.
“Designing the exceptional piece for Guerlain and having my Arabic signature calligraphy on it is not just a pleasure—it proves to me that beauty and love have no boundaries,” she said in a released statement. “This collaboration gave me hope. I appreciated the love and appreciation given to me.”
The bottles will be revealed at the UAE’s Art Dubai, which will run from March 1- 5.
Kanso is an artist, photographer and jewelry designer.
She started her jewelry designing career in 2006 with a one-off experiment that merged Kanso’s background in design, her love for typography and predilection for all things bling.
The result was the Arabic “noon,” or the equivalent of the letter “N” in Arabic. Using 18-carat gold and embellished with semi-precious stones, the ring — entirely handcrafted and designed — was a hit and soon enough, one letter led to the whole alphabet, which evolved to complete words and eventually full phrases. People began expressing themselves in Arabic and that’s what she named her brand, Bil Arabi, Arabic for “In Arabic.”
“I am a woman who is proud of her identity, language and heritage, and who has strong sense of her Arab nationalism,” she previously told Arab News.
Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, seems to have touched down in Saudi Arabia to be with her son’s family — and she quickly took to Instagram with a picture of her grandson, Cristiano Jr., who is seen wearing traditional Saudi attire.
“Already with my boy,” Dolores dos Santos Aveiro captioned the image.
“It’s here! Your girl is GUCCI Jackie. Honored to have worked on this creative and adventurous filled, multi-personality campaign with @Gucci - because we’re all a little Gucci inside,” the Dubai-based model wrote on Instagram, sharing the news with her 1.2 million followers.
In the short clip she posted, Kahawaty sported the brand’s Jackie purse in red, black, yellow and beige as she changed her hair color and style from her natural brunette shade to blonde, then ginger, then black.
She seems to be liking the black hair, because she asked her followers to vote on whether she should cut and dye her hair like the wig she wore in the campaign.
Kahawaty has worked with top-notch brands like Tod’s, Prada, Boucheron, Chloe and more.
Last month, she starred in German fashion label Hugo Boss’s Spring/Summer 2023 digital campaign, alongside other A-list celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, Pairs Hilton, Maluma, Bella Throne, Naomi Campbell and more.
She also walked for Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika during Paris Haute Couture Week in January. She wore a voluminous satin gown in blue with an embroidered floor-length coat.