London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths

London: A mosque in London has received an Islamophobic letter gloating over the deaths of thousands of Muslims in Turkiye and Syria following the deadly earthquakes earlier this month, the Metro reported.

Masjid Ramadan, also known as Shacklewell Lane Mosque, which has contributed to aid relief in the wake of the disaster, received the letter that said: “This heartfelt letter is to express my sincerest sorrow about the events in Turkey and Syria.

“I wish to make it clear that it is not heartfelt sorrow that I feel that thousands of people died.

“I’m only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn’t die.”

The author of the letter added that they hoped more than 2 million Muslims would die “at the very minimum.”

They said: “It is extremely comforting to know that many of your pointedly bearded attendees will undoubtedly have lost many family members following the earthquake.

“This has got to be the best news anyone who hates Muslims as much as I do could hear about. It’s simply fantastic!”

Erik Guney, the mosque’s chairman, said that he will raise the matter with local police.

He told MyLondon: “We just received a letter today in the post and it’s very disturbing. As a Muslim and as a Turkish Cypriot, I can only pray for the person who sent it, because they need help.

“My stomach turns and at the same time I feel pity for this person because the people who have taught him to be this way sadden me.

“This person obviously has mental health conditions. It is a hate crime to wish that not enough of us died. This will be forwarded to the police.”

The death toll from the earthquakes currently stands at 35,418 in Turkiye and more than 5,800 in Syria.